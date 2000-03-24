Hungarian Goulash with Ketchup
This is a dish that my aunt gave me. It takes awhile to make, but it is worth it. Hope you like it. Serve over spaetzle or rice.
Finally, a recipe for Hungarian goulash that IS Hungarian goulash. I see so many recipes that as good as they may be are NOT really goulash, This IS. Very easily adapted to your liking by adding more or less of something. But if you follow this exactly you will have authentic Hungarian GoulashRead More
This is a simple and average meal that has comfort food written all over it. I suggest using beef broth inplace of the water ~ adds more flavor, in my opinion.Read More
This is a similar recipe to a favorite dish that my sister in law makes. I was recently given this recipe along with a pressure cooker. The main difference was that we use stew beef and instead of 10 hours in a crock pot (I love them too!) we used a pressure cooker at 15lbs for 30 minutes. The beef was really really tender and soooo good. There is a rule though, since i inherited this recipe. You have to drink a big ole' ugly glassfull of wine before you start. then you have to have another while you cook and spill a little in the mix. I love this over egg noodles. Note: to avoid the flour lumps that one reviewer was complaining about, you have to mix water and flour and then pour that into the goulash.
I used ground beef instead of what the recipe calls for (its what I had on hand) and added the egg noodles into the crock pot when it had about 30 minutes left and added about another 1/2 cup of water. It was fantastic! There were NO leftovers!
This was very good, but I felt it needed some more flavor. I added fresh minced garlic, red pepper flakes, ground black pepper and fresh mushrooms. And, next time I will use half the salt and will brown the meat prior to putting in the slow cooker. Will make again and again with the additions. Thank You Rhonda!
My fiance's family is from Hungry. He told me that as a child, his great aunt (now deceased) used to make authentic Hungarian goulash for the family. The recipe was kind of a family secret that no one in the family was able to get from her prior to her passing. I came across this recipe and figured that I would give it a shot! My very first time making it, he took the first bite and his eyes filled with tears at the fact that it was so close to what his late aunt used to make for him as a child!! I have never in my life seen a full grown man become so emotional over food!! Awesome recipe, highly recommend!!
This is a great recipe for a cold day. I made a double batch of this for a big family dinner and everyone really loved it. Be sure to get stew beef - the cheaper the meat the better it tastes after it has been cooking for a long time. I usually serve this with egg noodles tossed with butter, garlic salt and fresh parsley and a side salad. Almost everyone went for seconds - good thing I made a double batch!
Delicious, Rich and Easy! Made this for dinner last night.. got home late from work and it had cooked for 11 hours on low. The meat was so tender it just melted. The sweet / tangy gravy was delicious over egg noodles. Added a dollop of sour cream for appearance but didn't need it for flavour. I will definitely make this recipe again. Loved it!
This made a simple, tasty meal... would definately make it again. I added a can of stewed tomatoes (pureed in blender first) and bumped up the paprika to 1-1/2 Tbsp since I only had the regular paprika. I served over buttered egg noodles, with mixed veggies and cottage cheese on the side, and both hubby and 6-year-old son ate it up. Next time I make this I will use the Hungarian paprika and add sour cream at the end of cooking like other reviews suggested. Thanks for the great slow cooker recipe!!
I made this last night for my friends and it was a big hit!! I ended up finding smoked paprika in the supermarket which i think made the dish. also added red pepper, carrot and mushroom like other review has suggested and served with a pot of sour cream and loaf of bread on the table. Brilliant! Will definately make again.!
I added a bit of sour cream in the end, after thickening the sauce. It was very good over rice!
This goulash is very close in flavor to my favorite soup of all time- served at Helga's German Restaurant and Deli in Aurora, Colorado. However, like Helga's, I added chopped carrots and celery. The carrots went in with 5 hours left, and the celery with 2 1/2 hours left (I think) so they wouldn't get soggy. Next time: I'll omit the brown sugar. It was a little too sweet.
This is a very good recipe that came out tasty and flavorful. I browned the meat in some oil before adding it to the crock pot. If you pat the meat dry with a paper towel and then dredge it in flour, it browns much better. In addition, browning the meat in that manner assists with creating gravy for the goulash. I did not have the sort of paprika called for, so I simply used regular paprika mixed with a tablespoon of chili powder and a generous pinch of cayenne. I also added garlic powder and used tomato sauce in place of ketchup. I doubled the sauce, which means that there was plenty to cover the meat and simmer it in. In addition, I added about a cup of finely chopped green bell pepper to the mix. Finally, I made a light brown roux from 1/4 cup of flour and 1/4 cup of butter and added that to the mixture during the last hour or so of cooking. I did not find the dish overly sweet, nor was it bitter or sour. It was tangy with just a bit of heat to it, courtesy of the cayenne. I'll make this again.
This was so tasty. I seasoned the beef cubes with salt, pepper, garlic powder, seared it with some olive oil then put in crockpot. I then added the onion into the skillet cooked until tender added all the other sauce ingredients until mixed, placed sauce in crockpot then cooked as instructed. I substituted beef broth for the water. Very good flavor.
Great, simple recipients, but I thought it was on the sweet side. Definitely will make again, but will omit the brown sugar and replace the ketchup with mixture of tomato paste and beef broth.
This was outstanding! Very easy and absolutely delicious. I did make a few small modifications - with both ketchup and worcestershire in there, I halved the salt and it was fine. Also used heaping teaspoons of all the spices. Delish delish delish.
This was a good recipe, I did make some changes though. In place of the water, I used beef broth (canned variety) and in place of the flour and water mixture, I used a roux (an amount of butter melted over the stove with an equal amount of flour mixed in). Otherwise, the only other thing was I couldn't find Hungarian paprika at my grocery, so I used regular. It turned out very good over the spaetzle.
It seems like a strange combination but it went over big with the family and me
Didn't have time to slow cook. Had on hand 2 lbs. groud beef, onion, and a zuccinni. Cooked the zucinni with the onion in a little canola oil, and separately fried the ground beef. Took all the dry ingredients, wisked in with the water, and made a "sauce" to simmer. After draining 1/2 lb. (not a full pound) of cooked, hot noodles, I returned them to the empty pot and poured in the ground beef, onion and zucinni, and the sauce. It was delicious!!
I use this recipe all the time!A very simple and tasty goulash. I'm not a big fan of using salt, so the 1st time was too salty for me. 2nd time I didn't use any, which was fine - just needs about a teaspoon I think. A very good dish served with rice, noodles or potatoes. Try it!
I will be making this recipe again, next time more of it! I added sliced portobello mushrooms instead of onions (kids don't like them cooked) and organic beef broth instead of water. I tried some crockpot recipes before but they did not turn out well, so I did not know what to expect with this one - but it was soo good! I served it with pasta once, and the next day with mashed potatoes. I used stew beef.
I made this with just a few subtle changes; tomato sauce in place of ketchup, 1 tsp of smoked paprika and 1 tsp regular paprika (couldn't find sweet) and beef broth in place of the water. It was great! My husband also liked it and he is a really picky eater and not always willing to try new things. Will be making it again.
This dish was easy, tasted very good, and was a nice change from our everyday fare. It was a tad too salty, so I'll reduce that a bit next time (could have been my measuring.) It even made tough stew meat tender and flavorful, much better than the regular beef, potatoes, and carrots stew I usually make. I will definitely make this dish again.
I made this recipe and was disapointed I have had authentic hungarian goulash and this was not at all like it. this recipe was just ok. I probably will not make it again. sorry
i followed the recipe to a tee and found it too salty. Flavors were ok.
This was one of the easiest slow cooker recipes I've made. I followed the advice of someone who added their egg noodles the last half hour of cooking. That is also when I added the flour paste but I mixed it with milk instead of water. Cooked on high 4 hours and was very tender. I added mushrooms and used beef broth instead of water in the first use of it and left so left out the salt.
My husband liked this more than I did, so we are splitting the difference rating-wise. This didn't look very pretty, but it tasted fine, and the meat was fall-apart tender. I followed the recipe exactly, but if I make this again, I am not sure I would use the ketchup... would probably go with some of the other reviews and use tomato sauce and/or diced tomatoes. Garnished with sour cream, and in my opinion, this helped the taste of this dish.
This is not a traditional Hungarian Goulash . This is not how it is made.
An excellent goulash for those who like slow cooker meals. The version I use most often is almost identical to this except I use tomato paste instead of ketchup, adjust the amount of water accordingly & use my pressure cooker (20 minutes) for a quick dinner. By the time the noodles are done it's supper!
This was really good. We used stew cubes because that was what we had, and I used beef broth instead of water. Hubby and teen son gave it a thumbs up. This was a nice meal to come home to after work on a chilly day. While my water for noodles boiled, I mixed up my thickening agent for the sauce. It was a very pretty rich red/brown sauce. We ate this with a tossed garden salad, and french bread. Thank you for sharing.
Easy and tastes great. I followed the recipe exactly. The meat was fall apart tender. I will do again for sure.
I made this for dinner last night. My family ate it, and even had seconds. I subbed tomato sauce for the ketchup, added a small can of diced tomatoes, and added sour cream before serving over egg noodles. Makes a nice filling winter meal.
10 hours in a crockpot ended to have meat a little dry. I just added 1 cup of cold milk and it was perfect!!
Great for a busy family, put in the crock pot in the am and ready to go by dinner time. Taste even better than I remember just like mom used to make, will definitely make again.
Very tasty!
This was delicious. I, too, floured (seasoned with S & P) the meat and browned in oil before putting in the crock pot and it thicken nicely on its own. However, I wasn't crazy about the texture of the meat, it seemed dried out. I think my crock pot is on the hotter side. Next time I make this, and I will, I will try on top of the stove instead.
This Was HOrrible!!
My husband told me to make sure I add a review and mark it 5 stars. He loved it. I made it for company and it was a big hit. It was made exactly as written and served over buttered egg noodles. Great recipe I'll be making many times.
Made this for a dinner party and got favorable reviews on it. We did all agree that something seemed missing out of it. Still great taste but seems like it could use something more. I used venison stew meat rather than beef. I didn't have sweet paprika so I used regular which was fine since the recipe still had a sweet flavor due to the brown sugar. I also added some garlic. I think next time I'll add more garlic and try using a smoked paprika.
This was so good. Great on a cold day. You can do a lot with this recipe. Next time I am going to add green pepper. I added a lot extra seasoning. It also works by cooking on high for 6 or 7 hours.
Very good. Followed the recipe exactly.
This is a very delicious but typical beef stew. Like others I browned the meat first. It was fine served over noodles, but I think it would be better over potatos. Also, traditional goulash usually has green peppers included, which I think would have improved the stew. The best part about this was the long cooking time and tomato softened the meat so that it was melt-in-the mouth tender.
This is always a hit at my house. Even in the middle of summer, in the heat when all I want is something cool, folks request this dish. I add a little more brown sugar than is called for, and I load it up with potatoes, carrots, and parsnips (very important!!!). Nothing better than assembling at night, plugging in when I wake up, and then enjoying the ridiculous aroma in the house - and of course a wonderful dinner!
This came out quite nicely and my main "beef" was only with the beef and, as with so many reviews we see here, it was because I didn't use the recommended cut! I didn't recall "chuck roast" so the butcher recommended a leaner cut which came out a bit dry. I maybe missed the tomato-ness I recall from my youth with an Hungarian cook we employed but this was not far off and quite enjoyable. As one wrote in a Goulash review here, there is no one "right" way to make it. In the end, it boils down to personal taste. Nothing wrong with that! :)
My husband and I really liked the taste and the ease of preparation. Wonderful flavor. We served this over Spatzle with a salad on the side. I will make this again.
I followed the recipe exactly as given and it was soooo easy and soooo good! I will make this again and again. What a winner!!
1/2 cup ketchup 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 1 tablespoon brown sugar ??? This looks like real goulash but these would never go into the real meal. Save your taste buds and add garlic onions and get a different recipe.
This recipe is absolutely amazing! My husband is a huge fan of goulash, he orders it every time we are in a restaurant that serves it. He claims, (and I agree) this is better than the restaurant! the only change I made was using spicy paprika instead of sweet. Excellent!
This is a total abomination, an absurd rendition of a Hungarian classic. Putting ketchup, worcestershire sauce and sugar in this is akin to using cat meat to make a hamburger, totally disgusting!
Very good and very easy. I served mine over elbow macaroni. Even my 4 yr old liked it.
I LOVE this recipe! I've made it many times and always get compliments. The best part is that it is so easy, and uses ingredients that you have on hand. I follow the recipe to a "T" (except I add less salt and I use stewing beef) and always have lots of great sauce to serve over the egg noodles. Thanks for the recipe!
Really great middle of the week dish. I made double to freeze for another meal. Leftovers the next day are great too!
Being raised by my Hungarian uncle and taught how to cook Hungarian! He never used ketchup in any dish
This is sooooo good. I made no changes as it did not require any! Thank you. ~Leslie~
Extremely delicious recipe! Is definitely a keeper. I think this version is tastier than what they make at my favorite Hungarian restaurant because it is sweeter. An absolute success!
Amazing! I usually alway make my goulash on the stove top, but this tasted better and it cooked all day while I was at work. I will definitely make this again.
I followed the recipe exactly and made sure I had sweet paprika - actually found it at World Market - and it was delicious. Even my 2 year old and 5 year old ate it. It's a keeper and will be making it again. Thanks!
Very good.....family enjoyed....I sauteed my onion and 2 cloves of minced garlic first. I dredged my beef cubes in flour, salt, and pepper. Added all ingredients to the crockpot and also added 1c. water and a packet of low sodium beef boullion to the pot. I didnt need to add additional flour and water. The flour on the beef was enough to thicken the broth. Served over buttered egg noodles. Yummy!
This was awesome. I didn't use the hungarian sweet paprika and think that it is key to this dish. It was so tender and the gravy was thick. I wasn't sure how the flour mixture would work and it did!!
This was so easy and very delicious!! It reminded me of something my Grandmother would make. I served it over spaetzel. YUM!
This was great. Just like the goulash that I used to serve at a German Restaurant. I served it with egg noodles but wish I would have has some sweet and sour red cabbage to go with it. next time I will
Made this in my pressure cooker! It cuts the time down to 10 mins of actual pressure cooking. So easy and tastes like it is slow cooked. Only added a little Montreal Seasoning to the meat before browning and then 2 boullion cubes to the mixture to pour over the meat. We can make this once a week now!
This was surprisingly good. When i first read the ingredients I thought it would be a bit too basic and boring, but it was anything but. This will become a household regular for me.
This came out fantastic! I didn't change a thing. I'm so glad it makes plenty of sauce. I served it over no yolk noodles and will definately add it to my recipe rotation!
Super easy and good. Actually pretty low calorie (about 400 cals/serving) versus my Mom's version which has a scoop of crisco...
I’m no professional chef, but I could not in good conscious use ketchup as an ingredient. I used a no-salt added tomato juice with a bit of honey to taste instead. I also used smoked sweet paprika which was outstanding in this dish. I brined the meat overnight so I reduced the salt accordingly. Finally, instead of mixing the flour with water, I mixed it with equal parts of the liquid from the goulash.
Wow! I did cut down on the liquid (using 1/2 cp of stock), and I browned the meat before I added it to the crock pot. Even my picky 10 year old was impressed (he had 3rds!).
the whole family loved it!
I loved the way this came out, perfect for a cold autumn night! Definitely use the hot paprika. The only change I would make is to maybe add more liquid. It comes out really thick, and I like to add bits of refrigerated biscuit dough to make dumplings (put them in at the same time you add the flour/water mixture). They work better if they have some broth to "swim" in.
So-so, I added mushroom soup instead of all the water as someone else suggested. It was an o.k. meal, but nothing I would try again.
I actually made this in the past and loved the recipe and lost it. I'm so glad I found this again. Everyone I've ever made this for has really enjoyed it. Nothing better than this over rice on a cold winter's day!
Excellent, a keeper. Husband loved it over noodles. Quick to prepare in AM and have for dinner. Will use a little less brown sugar next time.
DE-LISH!!! This was so good and easy! The meat was tender and served with egg noodles it reminded me of the Goulash my mother used to make only better! The best part is that it cooks in the slow cooker! What more can you ask for?
Followed the recipe, but cooked it in the instant pot (meat/stew setting) and had super tender and delicious goulash in under an hour. Will definitely make this again.
I couldn't find the Hungarian Paprika either!! So I used the regular Paprika. I thought it was a little to sour but my husband liked it alot. I will try this recipe again. Thanks for sharing!!!
I have a similar recipe and came across this one when I was looking for a slow cooker version. I still used my measurements (an old family recipe) but wanted to let you know that this is a GREAT goulash! It is delicious without adding any extras (tomato, mushrooms, carrots...)
Tender and delicious.
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great. My husband loved it. It was a little less tangy than I had hoped but still delicious. It was better the second day as leftovers. I served it over whole wheat, no yolk egg noodles tossed with butter. This will definitely be returning to our dinner table!
Very good! I used stew meat because I got a deal. lol! i think it would be better with the chuck roast. i'll look for a deal on that for next time. thanks for the recipe
I made this for my family - i did not have hungarian paprika - used regular paprika (I could not find it). It was bland. It was OK. TIE
this recipe has really nice flavour. The only things I changed was that I didn't use ketchup but instead put in tomato sauce and I added mushroom soup instead of water. Great taste!!
GREAT recipe! I added a lot of extra paprika to give it an extra kick. The house smelled divine while it was cooking. We also ate it over egg noodles. My husband just kept saying, "mmmm".
My hubby who lived in Hungary for a few years loved this. I loved how easy it was. So tasty... even my kids ate it up!
Glad to see this recipe on this site. I have made this for years and my family just loves it. We serve it over egg noodles. I prepare it the evening before and just turn th crock pot on before I leave for work in the morning.
Really great! I used regular paprika and it still tasted great. Very simple to make especially if you buy the beef already cubed. Served over egg noodles and it was a big hit!
This was just OK for me. not a big fan of Worcestire sauce. it was just OK.
Very good! I added mushrooms for the last hour (I left them whole because nobody else in my family likes them and that way they could pick them out easily). My only complaint -- and this could be something I did wrong -- is that the flour made lumps in the sauce. But since I'd also put in big chunks of garlic, my family thought it was that. :)
It was ok, probably will not make again. It is not like the Goulash I had when in Austria. I think I will let my mom continue making goulash for us and use her recipe
Delicious over egg noodles. I'll try adding mushrooms next time. I only cooked it for 8 hours, plus I'm at high altitude so things take longer to cook, and it still turned out great. My mom said she always browns the meat when she makes goulash, but I didn't and I think I like it better not browned.
This was pretty good... would definitely skip either the brown sugar, or replace the ketchup with tomato sauce - as other reviewers said, it was a little too sweet. I didn't have time to cube the beef and just threw the whole roast in the crockpot - shredded it at the end. (Also, 1/4 cup of flour made this mixture REALLY thick. Probably doesn't need that much.) It's not gourmet, but fits the bill for a slow cooker recipe!
this was just not good. I followed the recipe exactly and was really looking forward to it, smelled sooooo good cooking. Tasted just like sloppy joes with noodles. Sorry, will never even try to tweak, not good
I thought this was ok. It has a weird sweetness to it. My husband really liked it. The kids, not so much.
Great Recipe! I always have a problem when I'm mixing flour with water (rue) Doing this in slow cooker was perfect,no clumping! It was so tasty!!
Thank you this was so easy to make
SOOO Easy!! I just browned the beef in a little oil, then added remaining ingredients,& turned down on the stove. Great over noodles, rice, or mashed potatoes. I did use a can of diced tomatoes in place of some of the water. My son likes to add Texas Pete to everything, so that's an option at the table. Thank you for a great recipe!
First time I made it, I had it in the slow cooker for 9 hours. Meat was overdone, but still good. Second time, I used a well marbled pot roast and let it cook for 6 hours. It turned out PERFECTLY!!!!!! I live this recipe.
This was easy to make, and very similar to what I was looking for. I didn't use a slow cooker, instead I cooked it on low on the stove top for about 2 hours, stirring about every 15 minutes. I also added garlic powder. It turned out great!!
