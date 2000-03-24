Hungarian Goulash with Ketchup

This is a very good recipe that came out tasty and flavorful. I browned the meat in some oil before adding it to the crock pot. If you pat the meat dry with a paper towel and then dredge it in flour, it browns much better. In addition, browning the meat in that manner assists with creating gravy for the goulash. I did not have the sort of paprika called for, so I simply used regular paprika mixed with a tablespoon of chili powder and a generous pinch of cayenne. I also added garlic powder and used tomato sauce in place of ketchup. I doubled the sauce, which means that there was plenty to cover the meat and simmer it in. In addition, I added about a cup of finely chopped green bell pepper to the mix. Finally, I made a light brown roux from 1/4 cup of flour and 1/4 cup of butter and added that to the mixture during the last hour or so of cooking. I did not find the dish overly sweet, nor was it bitter or sour. It was tangy with just a bit of heat to it, courtesy of the cayenne. I'll make this again.