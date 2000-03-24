Hungarian Goulash with Ketchup

This is a dish that my aunt gave me. It takes awhile to make, but it is worth it. Hope you like it. Serve over spaetzle or rice.

By RHONDA STORY

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place beef in slow cooker, and cover with onion. In a medium bowl, stir together ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, salt, paprika, mustard, and 1 cup water. Pour mixture over beef and onions.

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 9 to 10 hours, or until meat is tender.

  • Mix 1/4 cup water with flour to form a paste, and stir into goulash. Cook on High for 10 to 15 minutes, or until sauce thickens.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 68.6mg; sodium 1099.6mg. Full Nutrition
