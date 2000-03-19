Hungarian Goulash I

A spicy way to dress up stew beef. My mom made this when we were kids, and we loved it. It is spicy while not mouth-burning! Can be made with cheaper cuts of beef, and comes out very tender. If it gets too thick, add a little water while it's cooking. Garnish with sour cream.

ENVIRO2

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Cook onions in oil until soft, stirring frequently. Remove onions and set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, combine paprika, 2 teaspoons salt and pepper. Coat beef cubes in spice mixture, and cook in onion pot until brown on all sides. Return the onions to the pot, and pour in tomato paste, water, garlic and the remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, 1 1/2 to 2 hours, or until meat is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
549 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 42.3g; cholesterol 114mg; sodium 1138.5mg. Full Nutrition
