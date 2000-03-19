Hungarian Goulash I

A spicy way to dress up stew beef. My mom made this when we were kids, and we loved it. It is spicy while not mouth-burning! Can be made with cheaper cuts of beef, and comes out very tender. If it gets too thick, add a little water while it's cooking. Garnish with sour cream.
I make this recipe all the time (with modifications) and it is always a crowd pleaser! I add: 3 tblsp Worcestershire Sauce, 2 tblsp brown sugar, 1 tblsp vinegar, 2 tblsp katsup and use beef broth as others suggested. I also use London Broil and slice itht thin then cut into chunks. Thanks for a fabulous recipe!
I found this recipe to be extremely salty. My husband and I, both of Hungarian decent, couldn't even finish our leftovers. We're all for dishes with lots of spice and flavor - but this just had too much salt that over-powered the dish. Maybe we're just too used to the "real thing," we were just hoping to find a goulash recipe with less fat!
Very Tasty! I used only 2 teaspoons of salt instead of 3 and used beef broth for 1 cup of water. I ended up adding another 1/2 cup of water than the recipe called for to thin it. Beef was very tender. Will decrease oil by half next time. This dish was flavorful and hearty.Will make again.
I am Hungarian and I make this dish quite often. However we do not call this goulash, just beef stew. We call goulash only the soup version. Indeed this dish can be done in many different ways. With all due respect I would like to add some comments on how you can make it better (just in my point of view). First of all it is said that you have to add the same quantity (in weight) of onions as you add of meat. So if you make goulash from 3 pounds you need to add at least six big onions or more. It makes the gravy thicker and better. From the garlic you need to add at least a whole one not just a clove. You don't need to mince it because of the long cooking time. Just chop one clove to three-four pieces. Please do not add tomato paste, instead add two or three tomato. I recommend to add two sliced carrots to this quantity of meat. This dish is best when it is a bit hot, so add some chilli to it. Also it is very advisable to add red wine, half pint to this quantity of meat. Carrots and garlic can be put in the pot after 45 mins. Tomato and chilli after one hour. Half of the red wine after 1 and a half hours, second half after a hour and 45 mins from the start.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2012
Simply delicious, a real treat! I winged it a little on both the cooking method and ingredients but not so much that it significantly changed the recipe. For instance, I added more paprika and garlic, added a little flour to thicken, and used chicken broth for the water, nearly double the amount called for. I added some mixed, chopped bell peppers and fresh sliced mushrooms which proved to be a flavorful plus. Rather than simmering this on the stove I transferred it to the oven and cooked it at 325 degrees for 2 hours. The wonderful aroma while this was cooking was such a tease, but the result was well worth the wait. The meat was fork tender and the sauce richly flavored. I served this over buttered egg noodles with a dollop of sour cream and sprinkle of fresh minced parsley. Even after supper hubs was still raving about it! A definite "make again" dish.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
12/30/2002
This was delicious! I took other reviewers suggestions and cooked the onions with the meat and used beef broth instead of water. I only used a pinch of salt and served with a garnish of sour cream. An absolute keeper! I served with the German Spaetzle Dumplings recipe on this site. Thanks Wendy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2001
Yummy! I had never tasted Hungarian goulash before this, so I was pleasantly surprised. It makes a thick, beefy stew with a heavy dose of paprika. I think it would also be great with a few vegetables, like carrots and potatoes, but this way is probably the traditional way. The longer it stews, the better, so it doesn't qualify as quick. It's great for a cold drizzly fall day when you have nothing better to do than stay indoors, and cook up some comfort! We served it with Rhonda's Spaetzel, which was also very good. P.S. We just use enough oil to keep it from sticking, so it's probably not 1/3 cup, and we used half the amount of salt called for. We also passed on the sour cream garnish.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2002
This is the recipe for goulash to save!!My family and guests loved it.Had it waiting in oven when guests arrived, served an hour later with no fuss. (on top of noodles). Subbed 1 can broth for the water, would use more paprika next time.
This was easy and my picky husband even loved it. I added extra garlic, and I added some cayenne pepper and substituted olive oil for vegetable oil. This was delicious and I will definitely make this again. Simply yummy.
From a Hungarian friend who is 100 yrs old, add 1/2 seeded,chopped green bell pepper and 1 whole chopped ,seeded tomato instead of canned tomato. Stir in 1/2 C sour cream before serving. Serve with roasted potatoes,green salad.
This is very tasty, AND easy! To make it even easier, I use a dutch oven that can be put into the oven. I do all the steps up to where it simmers for 2 hours, then pop it in the oven. That way I don't have to keep an eye on it while it cooks. No stirring, etc. I set the oven to 300, covered the pot, and 2 hours later we had dinner.
Pretty good basic recipe. I used bacon drippings to saute the onions and beef (my husband's Hungarian family uses LOTS of bacon) and used beef stock instead of water. I eliminated the salt and increased the paprika (used probably about 4 TBS, using half sweet Hungarian and half smoked Spanish, and also used 4 cloves garlic (we really like garlic!). I served it over buttered egg noodles. It was good but we felt it was missing something. I may continue to tweak for our tastes or serve over something more flavorful than plain egg noodles next time. The beef was fall-apart tender.
I visited Budapest Hungary about one month ago and was craving some goulash. I tried this recipe and found it to be even better than some I had in Hungary. This recipe was amazingly easy and I followed it exactly as written. I served it over the homemade spatzel recipe that was on this site and had to have a moment it was sooooo good. Excellent and authentic recipe! Great job.
The food is delicious but it’s not goulash! Goulash (gulyas) is a soup, this is a stew. Also, waste of time to remove the onion. No need for that at all. I was born and raised in Hungary, cooked and watched many ladies cook stew. Don’t remove the onion, and we never put tomato paste or puree in our stew. IF it’s the season, we might put a yellow or green pepper (called bell pepper here) and 1 ripe tomato in the stew. You can use the same base, the same recipe, and change up the meat. Try it with chicken (any part of it) or pork.
As simple as this recipe is, it can be simpler and less salty: Meat should be smaller chunks, about 1" so that it tenderizes enough. Cheaper cuts actually make it more flavorful. Make certain you use genuine Hungarian sweet paprika, maybe a little hot, but not the Spanish, which the same. In the oil, sweat the onions to translucency at medium heat. Add the garlic (optional, but good)and sweat briefly. Add Paprika , and stir to sweat briefly - There should be enough oil so you DO NOT BURN IT. Toss in the meat and stir to coat it with the mixture in the pot. Keep turning it until it is all coated and not sticking to the bottom. Do not attempt to sear it. It's not necessary, and it would burn the paprika mix. Add the half of the water, reheat to low boil, cover, turn it down to simmer about 15 minutes. ** Add the half of the tomato paste, ONE teaspoon of salt. DO NOT OVER SALT. Bring to VERY low simmer for 1 1/2 to 2hrs. Check for fluids, flavor and salt near but not at the end. ** Alternatively, at this point transfer to a crock pot, squeegeeing all the sauce with it. Put it on at noon and eat it at supper! Best served with nokedli or pasta with lots of surface area like fetuccini, rotini or farfale. A dollop of sour cream is nice, and creamy garlicy cucumber salad seals the deal. Jó étvágyat.
This was good and really easy. I put it in my crockpot and let it cook all day. I only added 1/2 extra cup of water because I added a 1 lb. bag of baby carrots to the crockpot. I was tempted to add another can of tomato paste, but I fought that urge, and I'm glad I did. (Ha ha). As everything got a chance to cook together, the sauce thickened and it was just the right amount of tomato. Served with spaetzle noodles.
I love this recipe. I have made it a few times now. The last time I made it, I accidentally pulled ground beef out of the freezer instead of the stew meat. I decided to go ahead with the recipe anyways, just browned the ground beef and then added the spices. Instead of serving over egg noodles like usual, I mixed cooked macaroni right into the mixture. Also, i like to top this with a dollop of sour cream. Very yummy!
The one thing that you do NOT do with paprika in goulash, is, you do not put the paprika in whilst you are frying the meat! The paprika burns and tastes bitter, spoiling the rest of the meal! If you like it with a burnt and salty taste, then this is for you. I put the paprika in with the onions, just before the rest of the ingredients, and stirred it in. I then put in a can of peeled tomatoes, with only a good squeeze of tomato paste, no salt, no water. After one hour, I checked the broth and adjusted the taste by adding salt. You can adjust the tomato paste then as well as add a small amount of hot Hungarian paprika if you like. If the goulash is too thick, you can add some beef or chicken stock. Just to set the record straight, this is not really goulash. Goulash is a soup. The Hungarian name for this stew is "Pörkölt". Other than that, the recipe is good although salty.
With my little adjustments it tasted great, better than my mom's! In general, the recipe is very good: right proportions, right directions, tasted like my mom used to cook when we were kids: we are originally from Europe and not foreigners to European cuisine. However, I managed to improve my mom's perfection :). So, my changes: I added about 6 Tbsp. of dry red wine, 3 dashes of smoked paprika, and increase amount of tomato paste by 30%. The taste and texture turned very nice and reach. Also, one adding I am going to continue practicing: I cooked beef on the hot pan with olive oil for a short time until it is brown on both sides, transferred to crockpot, added the rest of the ingredients, left it be for 4 hours on high and went for a hike with my honey. When we were back refreshed and hungry, all I had to make is mashed potato (do not forget crushed garlic!). Voilà!
This recipe is a great starting point. I've made this several times. After making it multiple times I've gotten it to the right taste for me and my wife. I use FAR less salt (under 1 tsp) and less oil (roughly half), and it's plenty. I use roughly 2 1/2 tablespoons of hot Hungarian paprika instead of sweet (I love the added kick) and I add one beef bouillon cube. A little cayenne pepper is great for a some added heat, but it's a little much for my wife, so I avoid it now. I cook the onions and garlic together first and after a few minutes add the meat/seasonings to brown. Great with a couple potatoes added to the pot, but even better served over spaetzle or egg noodles.
This dish was even better after it was frozen and reheated!!! WOW.. this is my new company dinner dish! I added a cup of good red wine and it really added a richness to the broth. Also served with buttered Reames egg noodles. DELISH!
My husband and I both loved this dish. Very easy to make. The only thing I wished I had made extra sauce. It was so good to use with crusty bread. I followed the recipe except I did eliminate one teaspoon of salt because my husband has a habit of salting without tasting first. Will make it again and again.
Never made Hungarian Goulash before. I don't like American Goulash so I guess I thought I might not like it. but then Richard Blais made it for Wolfgang Puck on Top Chef this week and I thought I'd try it. I'm so glad I did! Here's my small changes: I added a little more water. Actually I filled the tomato paste can 3 times... so if my math doesn't fail me that's 18 oz. of water and the recipe calls for 12 oz. I took the suggestion of one reviewer and only used 2 t salt but did end up adding just a little (abt 1/2 t) Paula Dean's House Seasoning (recipe: 1 cup salt, 1/4 cup black pepper, 1/4 cup garlic powder -- handy stuff to keep on hand -- that Paula's pretty smart) and a pinch of sugar. Served it over extra wide noodles. I will definitely make this again.
To me, it is missing a lot of the aromatics that go in this traditional dish- Add two diced green peppers( bell works in a pinch), 1 diced parsnip, 1 diced carrot, and a handful of celery leaves( diced celery stalk or root works as well). Also add about a teaspoon of ground carraway seed. The aromatics( carrots,parsnip and celery ( if using leaves add later or the taste will get masked). go in with the onions), the peppers go in about 20-30 minutes before finish so they are tender but not mush. Add the ground carraway when you add the paprika. This is the way it was cooked for me when I was in Budapest and the taste is unforgettable.
My review is, unfortunately, not wholly representative of this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly, but I couldn't access Hungarian Paprika, so I used smoke paprika (I know, it's not the same). Nevertheless, I LOVED the way it turned out. I hope to get hold of Hungarian Paprika to try the authentic recipe. In the meantime, I have dubbed my alteration "Spanish inspired Hungarian goulash".
Fabulous! I tweeked it slightly.. after browning the meat while pan is hot I throw in a splash of red wine (I don't measure, but I'd say 1/4 cup maybe), stir to loosen the pan drippings, then pour over meat. I agree with other reviews to only use 2 tsp salt. 3 makes it too salty even for a salt-fiend like me. Everyone I have served it to has raved about the taste. Also, I have cooked it in the slow cooker - about 4 hours on high.
I was excited about this recipe but I tasted it and thought it was ok, but I was lacking flavor so I added some red wine and upped the tomato paste to 1 1/2 times what they call for. Lso cut down the extra salt. Also chopped carrots and chopped cabbage the last 20 minutes, and added a packet of any beef stew mix and some ketchup. I also was making this for a serving of 12, so one packet of beef stew mix was plenty. Once the stew mix goes in it has a tendancy to burn, so very low heat and lots of stirring. This is now my signature dish for whenever I have to make a meal for a family in need and when I have guests over. Everyone always wants the recipe.
My Maternal Grandmother came from the Banat region of Europe and this is the real deal! Unfortunately mom and grandma had this recipe stored in their heads and did not write it down for me, but one taste of this and memories returned!! I remember them adding a touch of green pepper to theirs occasionally. You can make this with Chicken, too. Thanks for sharing this!
I modified this recipe so that I could make it in a crock pot. I only used one onion, left out the salt, added one tbsp of Worcestershire, and used one cup of beef broth instead of water. I also added some ground red pepper for extra heat. I cooked the meat on low for eight hours, and then added 1/4 cup sour cream to thicken up the sauce in the last half hour. Yum!
I found this recipe here last fall and made it several times. If you like your a bit more spicy use the hot paprika in place of the sweet. I have served it over noodles, rice and mashed potatoes. This is one you will enjoy again and again. I think this time I will try chicken broth in addition to some water...
I've made this twice the first time using regular paprika ( didn't realize there were more than one type of paprika) it wasn't very good at all. The second time used hungarian sweet paprika and it was much better but still nothing I will make again. I followed the recipe as written and it looked good just didn't taste very good.
This is a simple, delicious goulash recipe. It will make a very large end result though, so be prepared for many leftovers. The first time i made this, I followed the recipe directly. The second time, I made a few changes, as you can see below. The broth was very thin, so instead of water, I reduced 3 cups of low sodium beef broth to about 1 1/2 cups for the liquid addition. When the liquids all came to a boil, I added 2 teaspoons of cornstarch to thicken it a bit. I also added two 8 ox packaged of fresh button mushrooms to the recipe for some extra meatiness. And about 5 minutes before serving, i slowly stirred in a 16 oz container of sour cream to give the sauce a creaminess. Its very good. I think the next time I make it, i will add a large can of saurkraut, rinsed, to the blend. My mom always had saurkraut in here goulash. It would aid in soaking up the juices too.
I gave this recipe 4 stars, only because I modified it a bit. I left out 'those' 2 teaspoons of salt, and only used 1 tsp. in the entire recipe,(but if you're on a sodium restricted diet....leave out the salt (altogether).. since the tomato paste already contains a large amount of sodium. Also, I used Low-Sodium Beef Broth instead of plain water, and I added in some (fresh) chopped Italian Parsley into the dish, and a bit more on top when I served it. It was very tasty this way, and I'll definately make it often throughout the cold winter months to come... as it's a very tasty & comforting dish. I served it with a 'side' (dish) of Buttered & Herbed Egg Noodles, and it was a huge hit with my family, & also with my brother & sister-in-law (who are very pickey eaters.) Please try it this way, and I'm sure you won't be disappointed.
This is a great recipe. I subbed 2 cups of beef broth in place of the water, added 2 extra tblsp of paprika and a tblsp of sugar. I even added a little more than 1/2 tsp pepper and I thought it was perfect. Served over egg noodles, the gravy was just right, not thin at all. I will be making this again, its a keeper!
I thought this was kind of bland- it was missing a depth of flavor- we tasted flavor on the first bite, but then it was just GONE. I even used real Hungarian paprika- from Hungary! Thanks for the submission!
It was great! I used my slow cooker for this :) I put all the ingredients at once and cooked for 7 hrs on low. I probably should have done 6 hrs. The taste was amazing and the meat was cooked almost to perfection! I eliminated the vegetable oil.
Garage Sale Anyone?????????? At a loss for words and taste. Sorry it was awful I tried this again and added peppers and ground beef. Now I rate this 4 stars, My beef cubes must have had not enough fat in them and the second time was just delicious. Sorry if I was harsh at first but it was the bad meat notyour recipe. Perhaps it was just a bad cook myself.
I followed the recipe although I did add a little more water and 1/2 tsp of hot paprika along with the sweet, it was delicious with a big dollop of sour cream, served with Sobeys Sensations (in Canada) extra broad German egg noodles.
This is an easy, cheap, and hearty recipe that has become a weekly staple in my home. It's the perfect thing for dinner on a cold Chicago night. The only tweak I make is that I chop the beef into smaller pieces -- probably about 3/4 inch cubes -- which helps it to cook a little quicker. I usually have to add a bit of water, 1/2 a cup or so. I do find that even with egg noodles, this is more like 4 servings for adults.
I love goulash, and I like that this recipe uses tomato paste, as it intensifies the paprika and gives it a good consistency. I used a tablespoon of butter to saute the onions and added potatoes and carrots, to make it sweeter and heartier.
Wow - simply deelish. Used cubed chicken, 12 oz tomato paste mixed well with 2 cups water, smokey paprika, scant two tsp salt total, and 3 cloves garlic. Served over short, wide no-yolk noodles; garnished each serving with sour cream and chopped fresh parsley; offered Pete's hot sauce. Steamed fresh green beans finished this delicious meal. Next time will try adding fresh chopped carrots and maybe some green pepper during the last half hour. Doubling the tomato paste and mixing with 2 cups water b4 adding probably solved the "too dry" problem many reviewers mentioned. Thanks! reviewers for all of your input - always helps. This is now a family favorite - very authentic-tasting and maybe more so if sweet paprika is available.
One thing about this site that is a plus is the reviews. I made this a while back, but not before reading the comments, so I cut back on the salt, used some beef broth in place of water and less oil. I've always loved a good goulash. As a kid growing up, the older ladies of our extended family and a lot of the neighborhood ladies, all made some form of goulash. I think the ones I liked best were those that added a few veggies like you would in making a stew. Rutabaga's, turnips, carrots, cubed baby red potatoes...
This was a big hit for my European visitors. only changes were I added 2 tablespoons flour to coat the cubes w paprika. It will make a slightly crusted sear and not steam the meat, plus with thicken the stew gravey. Use a chuck roast if you can get it and cut into cubes! Add the tomatoe paste first and stir 15-20 secs to get rid of the tinny taste before adding the onlions and remaining ingredients. Served over egg noodles.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2002
This made a very rich and flavorful dish, delicious over egg noodles, but I can imagine it with polenta as well. If you cut the recipe in half, however, keep an eye on the liquid, as I found that it boils down quite quickly. I kept having to add beef bouillon mixed with tomato paste. If you do this, you can leave out some of the salt, since the bouillon is salty.
First time ever making goulash and I must say that it does need the sour cream. I kept in on low for the afternoon and the beef was nice and tender. This is an easy recipe and quite tasty. Thanks ENVIRO2
Excellent recipe! I add a bay leaf and sometimes a bit extra paprika, but otherwise would not make any changes. Look for the Hungarian smoked paprika in a spice shop, that is what makes this recipe so good. Even the leftover sauce is delicious!
We don't care for much salt ourselves, however, knowing that, I just take care to only add a sprinkle here and there. I cooked this in a crock pot for 8 hours, and served it over egg noodles. It was awesome. Completely. Thanks!
My family loved this recipe and I can not wait to make it again sometime soon. It was very easy to make and although I did not splurge on an expensive cut of meat it came out very tender, I was surprised at the results. Although not being familiar with authentic Goulash I was unaware of how to serve it so I made some egg noodles and served it on top. It was delicious and I would recommend this recipe for anyone looking to make something new for their family. I also only used 1/3 cup of oil and a can of beef broth instead of the water. I could not find any sweet paprika so I used the hot instead and did not find it to be too hot either.
Yes, have found this recipe easy to prepare with especially for me that I am cooking for 30 more or less crews on board. So i have found this interesting to prepare and cook and it saves time for me while doing the other menus of which probably am preparing 10 to 15 recipe in a day. I make Gnocchi which is served as my side dish for this lovely and delicious menu and our European crew loves this combination much. Am probably looking forward to add a photo of this, thanks to allrecipes.com.
Scrumptious! I followed another reviewers instructions for making this in the crockpot and it came out great (and it was my first time making goulash)! I used beef broth and less salt like others here. I added a little soy and extra paprika at the end to taste and served with spaetzle. The husband raved about it too!
This tasted a lot like the goulash my mom made when I was growing up. Yum! I used regular paprika because it is all I had, but I thought it was great like that. I also replaced the beef with venison, which ended up being reasonably tender, though I didn't marinate it. I'm sure beef would have been falling-apart tender.
I did a few things different here because I didn't have all the ingredients, but hey, I'm still giving it a "5" because it still rocked. First, I mixed regular paprika, salt, pepper, and self-rising flour in a bag. I cooked the onions as instructed and then browned the meat just the same. Then I added back the onions, water, and garlic. Since I didn't have tomato paste, I added stewed tomatoes (undrained) as well as sliced mushrooms, a little ketchup and worcestershire sauce. I simmered for about 30 minutes. When done, I mixed the batch together with the noodles and then added about 8 oz of sour cream. My kind of meal! Even my picky kids ate it.
This was pretty good. I did not use 1/3 c. oil...just enough to keep it from sticking. Served over wide egg noodles along with poppyseed lemon muffins. We also added beef broth for part of the water as suggested in other comments and it worked out great.
I made a few minor changes. I used beef stock in place of the water, upped to garlic to 4 cloves, added about a 1/4 tsp of cayenne, and used a little flour and water to thicken it up a bit at the end of the cooking time. It was superb, and then it got even better as leftovers. YUM!
"You're going to make this again, right?" my wife asked me five times. I made it as written and it came out delicious and well balanced. I served it over egg noodles, but one could use any noodle or even pasta. The sour cream was a great addition. My wife suggested that I might add more tomato paste, but I am not sure that I would agree.
Enjoyed this with just slight tweaking... To thicken the sauce I added very thinly diced potatoes which evaporated quickly and gave the desired thickness I was seeking without having to add flour. Also tripled (or more) the garlic and added a few shakes of crushed red pepper and parsley. Will make again. Thanks for the recipe.
having recently returned from krakow,and ate a delightful goulas i was eager to try the receipe. I changed it slightly after reading the reviews, i use pork loin (as in krakow)couldnt find sweet paprika so used standard 3tbsp, added sweet red pepper and i orange pepper, i also omitted the sour cream. i simmered it for about 11/2 hours in a wok,dont have a dutch oven,even my picky kids loved it,am now on the hunt for sweet paprika. highly recommended dish.
I have seen this recipe posted by Allrecipes before and the first time I bit my lip and didn't comment. The signature spice for goulash is caraway. That is what makes goulash, goulash. Without caraway, it's beef stew with paprika. I have traveled in the region and goulash is somewhere between a soup and a stew. Yours would be way too thick to be considered goulash. I love goulash, but your recipe is for beef stew.
This is excellent. I used beef broth instead of water and decreased the salt. I could only find smoked paprika so I used that. It was so very, very delish. I have made this 3 times so far and have immensely enjoyed it each and every time. Do put the 3 onions in, they disappear in the goulash after a while but leave so much flavour!
I am rating this recipe 5 stars based on my modifications. I changed this recipe pretty significantly, but you can trust that the results were delicious. I only used two pounds of beef chunks to start with. Then I doubled the paprika, cut the salt to 1.5 teaspoons, and added those along with the pepper to a new plastic grocery bag. I then added the beef cubes to the bag and shook it. This method produces the most evenly coated pieces. I cut down the oil by just under half and used olive oil. I also substituted the tomato paste with a can of petite diced tomatoes. For some heat, I added a few pinches of crushed red pepper. Then I substituted beef broth for the water and added an entire red bell pepper. My final alteration was to add 2/3 cup of cabernet sauvignon to the pot. These alterations, especially substituting diced tomatoes for the tomato paste, took the recipe in an decidedly different direction, but it really worked out well!
Great meal to make when time is short. I added a cup of sour cream before serving to make it a little creamy and it turned out great. Also, be sure to use the highest quality, freshest paprika. It will make a big difference.
This was delicious, like my mom used to make. It was reallly easy. Prep time about 1/2 hour. Cook time about 2.5 hours, until meat tender. Sauce came out wonderfully thick. Very important to sear meat before 2.5 hours of simmering. We served it over rice to make it gluten free. Not spicy at all, just flavorful.
Awesome! I followed the recipe to the letter (including the addition of the salt) and it came out perfectly. Too often people "tweak" recipes to make them their own. This one does NOT need tweaking. Make it as is and you will have an authentic Goulash.
This was absolutely divine! I followed the recipe completely and it was perfect. Reminded me of the goulash I ate in Germany as a child. True comfort food! Making it again tonight, and my mouth is already watering!!
Loved this recipe. Made some minor modifications: added 2 Tbl of flour to the paprika mixture; used 2 garlic cloves; cooked in a slow cooker on low for 7 hrs; added 2 carrots and 8 oz of mushrooms to slow cooker after 2 hrs. It was fantastic. Served with egg noodles.
Took the advice of a couple of the reviews and added some stuff and it was pretty tasty and we will be having this again. I added some vinegar, brown sugar, worchestshire, and extra paprika. We also topped with cheese.
This is a fabulous recipe. I've made it probably 20 times since I found it on this site. It's probably my favorite dinner recipe and always a hit with my family. I like to make extra because it's a really tasty leftover for lunch. I made it again tonight and this time sautéed some green peppers with the onions. Tonight we served with sushi rice and fresh green beans.
