Hungarian Goulash I

I am Hungarian and I make this dish quite often. However we do not call this goulash, just beef stew. We call goulash only the soup version. Indeed this dish can be done in many different ways. With all due respect I would like to add some comments on how you can make it better (just in my point of view). First of all it is said that you have to add the same quantity (in weight) of onions as you add of meat. So if you make goulash from 3 pounds you need to add at least six big onions or more. It makes the gravy thicker and better. From the garlic you need to add at least a whole one not just a clove. You don't need to mince it because of the long cooking time. Just chop one clove to three-four pieces. Please do not add tomato paste, instead add two or three tomato. I recommend to add two sliced carrots to this quantity of meat. This dish is best when it is a bit hot, so add some chilli to it. Also it is very advisable to add red wine, half pint to this quantity of meat. Carrots and garlic can be put in the pot after 45 mins. Tomato and chilli after one hour. Half of the red wine after 1 and a half hours, second half after a hour and 45 mins from the start.