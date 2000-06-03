Easy Grilled Chicken

Don't have a lot of time to prepare dinner? Try this recipe for a time saver.

Recipe by Rachel

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place washed chicken breasts in large sealable bag. Add 1 cup fat-free Italian dressing and close. Let marinate for 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Cut up peppers into big chunks, and zucchini into big slices. Put into another sealable bag. Coat with leftover dressing.

  • Grill chicken and veggies over medium heat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 3g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 686.5mg. Full Nutrition
