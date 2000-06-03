Easy Grilled Chicken
Don't have a lot of time to prepare dinner? Try this recipe for a time saver.
I have used this for may years but add soy sauce and some fresh onion. I usually buy alot of chicken, rinse and clean and than freeze with the dressing. Also use this for pork chops.Read More
This is really a good dish. I don't usually serve the chicken by itself, but will use it in pasta salad. It is good, but not going to wow you with the taste, but then I just use plain old Kraft italian dressing. It may have more flavor if I used a fancier dressing.Read More
THIS RECIPE IS VERY EASY AND TASTY! BUT MAKE SURE YOU USE A GOOD FAT FREE ITALIAN. MY GROCERY WAS OUT OF MY FAVORITE AND I BOUGHT AN OFF BRAND. I HAD TO ADD A LOT OF EXTRA SPICES. I'VE MADE IT WITH MY FAVORITE AND IT IS EXCELLANT. I SERVED THIS WITH A YELLOW SAFFRON RICE YOU CAN PICK UP IN YOUR GROCERY IN THE RICE SECTION. I DID ADD A RED ONION TO THE VEGGIES THOUGH( I LOVE ONION!!!)
I have been grilling chicken like this for a long time. It tastes great and is very simple. I always use Kraft Italian dressing, add some fresh minced garlic along with some additional herbs such as rosemary, oregano and basil along with a splash of white wine or white wine vinegar. I cut the chicken into kabobs and marinate at least a couple of hours - the longer the better. I skewer some onion and cherry tomatoes with the red and green peppers. Serve with some rice and you have a great meal.
So Easy! I use this recipe when I'm in a rush to make dinner. I like to marinate the chicken longer when possible (overnight works great). Thanks for the tasty recipe!
I use this recipe at home all the time. If you let it marinade for several hours the flavor will be amazing. We also like to wrap the breasts in bacon and melt swiss cheese over them. Grill them on a low setting to prevent overcooking.
MY YOUNGER SISTER SAID THAT THE CHICKEN WAS "YUMMY, YUM, YUM! IT WAS GREAT! I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!" THE CHICKEN WAS VERY TENDER AND HAD A NICE FLAVOR. THE VEGTEBLES WEREN'T AS TASTEY BUT OVERALL IT WAS GREAT!!!! ALL OF MY SISTERS AND FAMILY GOBBLED DOWN THE CHICKEN!!
This recipe is an absolute lifesaver. When in a pinch.
This was good. I did add additional seasonings to the chicken before grilling and a little garlic.
this recipe was really tasty and easy to fix. i will make it again soon.
I did not care for this recipe at all. I must admit I am not a fan of Italian dressing but I somehow thought it would be better as a marinade. I was wrong. It's very heavy on the vinegar flavoring. I will not be making this dish again.
This is a quick and easy recipe to prepare when your short on time. I try and let this marinate 1-2 hours for better flavor. I like to serve with grilled onions.
I've been making this for my family for years using wishbone Italian style dressing. Not fat free. For added flavor i will also add 1/2 can of frozen orange juice on occasion. I mix it all in the Ziploc bag, and let it marinate in the refrigerator. Turn the bag several times a day. I have been known to let it sit in the fridge for up to two days. I grill the breast whole, or make kabobs. The entire family loves it.
just made it for the first time tonight. the whole family loves it. i didnt use the peppers or zucchini n i left the chicken stay in the fridge with kraft italian dressing on it for 2 1/2 hours. i will be making this over n over again.
a great go-to dinner fit for company! I've been doing chicken like this for years but i add about 1/2-3/4 cup your favorite BBQ sauce to the dressing. VERY tasty!
Good. Thanks.
Quick,easy, and tasty, gotta love them!!!
Chicken and veggies are awesome and fast as a stir-fry. We omitted the peppers, and added a portobella mushroom, onion, Bragg's amino acids and pepper. When you can't think what to fix for dinner, Allrecipes comes to the rescue!!
We have used Italian dressing for marinating chicken for years. It is a family favorite, makes the chicken tender, moist and flavorful, and is very easy. We have added mushrooms, pineapple, and onion for skewers. I like to marinade the chicken for at least 30 minutes.
Really good and the chicken was very tasty and not dry. I will be making this again.
Could not be easier. The longer you merinade it, the more taste you'll get. I thawed chicken breasts in the morning, put the dressing and chicken in a baggie at lunch, then let it sit in the refrigerator until 5 when I start the grill. I love simple!
This makes the best grilled chicken! It is good the next day sliced up and put into a tortilla wrap for lunch. As someone else said a sliced onion is good to add and do use a spicy dressing.
I'm not a fan of bell peppers but I wanted to try some healthy eating that was easy to make. This and it was delicious and the peppers just addes flavor. Delicious and fast to make!
I recently received a counter-top grill from my sister, and was looking for a quick and easy chicken recipe to break it in - this was perfect! I didn't have any italian dressing on hand, so I used "Kraft Greek with Feta & Oregano" - it tasted incredible, and my husband loved it!
I make this using zesty italian dressing. I also use red, orange, and yell bell peppers, and add some green onions. We eat this all the time.
We have been doing this for years. In the summer we take the leftovers and make them into a hearty but cold dinner by adding them to penne, more italian dressing, a diced onion, diced cucumber, shredded carrots, sliced black olives and some cherry tomatoes. My family loves it and it is always a hit at summer get togethers
I only had south beach diet italian dressing and marinated chicken, shrimp and mushrooms/red bell pepper (all in seperate bags) then grilled. The longer you can marinate, the better the flavor. They turned out very flavorful and nicely seasoned, though I still had to add some seasoning salt. There wasn't even enough for leftovers!
This recipe is great for those who don't have a lot of time or cooking skill. It was delicious, I will definitely make this again, just throw the chicken in the dressing and then prepare the rest of your meal, once the other things are started throw the chicken on the grill and your whole meal will be done about the same time.
Very easy, tasty, no fuss, summertime recipe! We will definately be making this again! Love it!
Great recipe, Rachel! I always slice my chicken breast through the center, to make two thin cutlets, and I cook them on foil on the grill. The thinner pieces come out so tender, and it halves the cooking time. Just so yummy! Also, added a pouch of onions, sliced portableeos and a little bit of Olive oil to the grill. Tastes great on the chicken!
This is great! Simple, low-cal and very easy!
No problems here, the chicken is very good. I only let mine marinate a few hours (like I do with my scratch marinades) and found the flavors to be weak: next time I'll marinate for at least 8 hours. While I won't grab this recipe for an amazing grilled chicken I will use it on picky eaters, or when I'm going to use the chicken in another dish and want it to be a wallflower to other flavors: a flexible fast one-bottle recipe most everyone likes? Five stars it is! Thanks for sharing :)
I marinated this for 4 hours and you couldn't even taste the dressing. Won't make this again.
AMAZING. EASY. My fiancé loved it, and so did I. Thank you!
Very easy and tasted great! I just grilled the chicken after marinating with the dressing and not the veggies to make a sandwich. It was delicious
Easy to make and amazing. I'm fourteen and decided I needed to learn how to cook more meals so I started with this. Family loves it and I will definitely make it again!
Easy and great tasting. Used regular Wish Bone Italian Dressing. turned out perfect.
Easy to make and easy to store. Just cook what you need and put the remaining marinated portion in a ziploc bag.
This was good, and definately very quick and easy to make. It just wasn't outstanding. but i will definitely be making this again.
We have made this recipe for years and love it!
Pretty Good. Made it with tofu , homemade Italian Dressing from this site and sandwiched it. Fantastic!!
easy to make but not a dish to rave about.
This was the perfect solution when I was in a hurry for a fast grill idea for chicken for company I was having the same day. (I didn't even have to go to the store). I also love the additional ideas in the reviews noted here. For example, the idea of marinating and freezing the chicken for this recipe is a great Make-Ahead (even quicker) solution.
This was very good. I quartered an onion and cooked with other vegies.
Very easy and much better tasting than I expected!
The family likes this just the way it is. I know it's good when they don't mind having it more than once in a week.
I made this as directed and thought it was bland and boring. Not the worst thing I've ever made, just not very good. I won't be using this recipe again.
This is the first time I made this. My uncle is diabetic so I figured this would be a good recipe for me to make for him. Instead of leaving the chicken breast halved I cute them up into smaller pieces and it turned out great.!! I will be making this more and more.! ????
Excellent recipe! It really depends on what dressing you use. Today I used a Italian balsamic basil dressing because that's all I had and we loved it. Quick, easy and versatile. During the summer I add fresh herbs to amp up the flavors.
Marinated with Kraft Robusto Italian for a couple of hours. There was not much taste to the chicken. I think basting may help. On the other hand the veggies were great (cooked in the oven).
