Lengua (Beef Tongue) Stir-Fry
Mexicans just love to eat every part of the cow and here's a good way to prepare the tongue. You can cook the tongue a day ahead of time.
I would like to say that this recipe is Wonderful! I do have just one "beef" Haha! Why doesn't anyone mention the boiling itself??? In my experience, the boiling water must be heavily seasoned or you lose all flavor in the meat. I like to boil my tongue in water that has proportionate boullion, dehydrated onions, garlic powder, lots of salt, and a little cayenne pepper, and half a bay leaf... I don't like to eat meat that taste like water...Read More
I like beef tongue, but did not care for this. No one in my house would finish their serving. 3 hours to prepare and then you get some weird sweet taste with a small bit of spice from the peppers but nothing else.Read More
I must admit I was a little skeptical about eating a calf's tongue. What a pleasant surprise! The sweetness of the corn and tomatoes complimented the flavor of the meat. It was fantasic! If you don't tell your family what kind of meat is in the meal you won't have any leftovers!
This was excellent, I used Anaheim chilies that I roasted over flame and fresh corn that was also flame roasted. The water that I used for boiling the tongue was also well seasoned with onions garlic and salt.
Great!!! Different from the way I've had it in the past but quite tasty! Thanks!
I made this yesterday and really enjoyed it. The wife and one daughter only sampled it. Oh well. That leaves more for me. Next I think I will try pickling tongue and heart.
This was pretty good; but definitely needed the salt at the end! Next time I think I would add more spices just to add a little more flavor; maybe paprika and oregano. I also only used 2 green chilis and that was plenty spicy for us.
