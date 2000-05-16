Lengua (Beef Tongue) Stir-Fry

Mexicans just love to eat every part of the cow and here's a good way to prepare the tongue. You can cook the tongue a day ahead of time.

By Helena Unzueta

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs 15 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Wash tongue and place in a large pot of water to cover. Simmer until no longer pink, about 50 minutes per pound of tongue. Remove from water and let rest until cool enough to handle. Peel skin from tongue and trim gristle. Cut into 1/4 inch slices.

  • Place whole peppers in a skillet over medium-high heat and roast, turning, until all sides are charred. Let cool, rub off skins. Remove stems and seeds.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute chile peppers, onion and garlic until onion is translucent. Stir in tongue and continue to cook until tongue is brown, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and cook until limp, 5 minutes. Pour in corn and heat through, 2 to 5 minutes. Season with salt. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 131.1mg; sodium 318.9mg. Full Nutrition
