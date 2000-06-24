Chicken Salad Wraps

I think this is the first recipe Ive ever given less than 3 stars! All I have to say is, this was not very good for me. I used what the recipe called for and used the chicken out of the can. First off, the amounts of salsa and mayo are not enough because it was way to dry. The taste of the chicken was just way to overpowering. I started adding everything I could think of that would make it taste better...sour cream, miracle whip, relish, red onions and ranch. It made it a little better tasting after adding more ingredients but still it didnt taste very good. All I have to say is, if you do decide to make this recipe definately make your own chicken and chop it up. Im sure it would taste a whole lot better. Just basically the chicken from the can has a very strong taste and it overpowers everything in this recipe. I did notice that when it sat in the fridge for a day, the flavors more melded together and it wasnt as strong. So it did taste better the second day, but still nothing that I would make again. Ill stick to tuna salad out of the can.