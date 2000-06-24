Chicken Salad Wraps
Great picnic or lunch sandwich, with a salsa twist. For a spicier version, add some finely chopped jalapeno chile peppers! It's a wrap!
This recipe was wonderful. I tweaked it a tiny bit by adding celery, garlic salt, 2 tablespoons of taco seasoning, and using fat free ranch dressing instead of mayo. I was trying for a southwestern flair. The fresh salsa is a great addition, making it very refreshing. I am a therapist in a hospital, and we made this for cooking group. All of the other therapists and the patients want the recipe!Read More
This was okay as is, however, I added shredded cheddar and instead of mayo. I used ranch dressing mixed with the salsa for a "calypso" type dressing.Read More
Fast and full of flavor! This has quickly become a family favorite. I use a super-market roasted chicken instead of canned chicken, add a third of a jalepano pepper and an extra tablespoon of fresh roasted salsa from the local farmer's market.I use red onion and add cilantro. We roll it up in Lavash bread (also called cracker bread?) and slice it into sections. Perfect! Make extra and your teenages will put this on anything!
On its face - not a great recipe. Canned chicken and nothing more than some lettuce leaves. I do think that the 3-star rating I'm giving it, which means average to me, is generous. However, I did seize upon this recipe because it did inspire me - I did like the idea of the mayonnaise and salsa. So I admit I changed this up quite substantially - and took a mediocre recipe, in my book, to something awesome good. Canned chicken? No...rotisserie chicken infinitely better. I used a good jarred salsa, with a LITTLE minced onion, and equal parts mayonnaise and sour cream. Just slathered that creamy sauce on the tortillas (whole wheat) before heaping on the chicken - didn't mix it altogether. Rather than lettuce I used fresh baby spinach leaves. I also piled on some cooked, crumbled bacon, chopped Roma tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese. Can't even begin to describe how delicious this was - five stars for sure. This recipe was great for brainstorming but not, I'm afraid, on its own.
Probably my favorite recipe from this site. I live with two roommates, one of which is a guy and is used to his mothers "home cooking" and he loved these!! I added some fresh cilantro and that gave it a very fresh taste. This a great meal for one of those hot summer nights!
Added sauted garlic... this is a great quick supper item. Fool around with it and change things according to what is in stock in your house ...can't go wrong! PC
I never really understand my husband, but he hated this and wouldn't even eat it. When I asked what is wrong he complained only that salsa and mayo don't go together. Because I don't like mayo I didn't even try it.
Yum! This is exactly what I was looking for. I should have doubled the recipe. Tasty!
Very tasty. I made this for a potluck PTA meeting and had lots of compliments. I was afraid the wraps might unwrap a little, but they held together well. I added about six slices of chopped, cooked bacon. I'm not a big fan of canned chicken so I may try using a deli chicken next time.
This was so good!!! It was a nice change of pace from turkey and ham sandwiches. I also tried adding chopped celery, green onion, and other herbs and spices. Very good! It is also just as good using turkey instead of chicken.
I was excited to try this different chicken salad idea but was a bit disappointed, maybe i did something wrong?
Yum! I like this recipe because you can find all of the ingredients in your pantry.
I made these with leftover chicken breasts from dinner tonight instead of canned, and also sprinkled some shredded cheese inside and used spinach instead. Perfect for the lunch bag!
Not too great using canned chicken. Use leftover roast chicken if you have some. (Canned chicken is too salty and has a gross texture in my opinion). Using leftover roast chicken, half ranch/half Miracle whip (both light) instead of the mayo, added some grated sharp cheddar cheese and it was perfect,more healthy and hubby loved it.
Absolutely delicious. I loved this easy and light tasting recipe. Used fresh boiled chicken, Ranch instead of Mayo, added a little celery, cilantro and cheddar cheese and it turned out wonderful. I took others suggestion aned wrapped the tortillas in foil and heated them at 350 for 20 minutes before serving.
Sorry but this was nothing special. Also, for any wrap you need to quickly grill the tortilla/wrap in a pan both sides.
Very quick & simple, a good lunch. Made as is except used Miracle Whip Lite instead of Mayo. Tasted great, next time I might cook a piece of chicken in the slow cooker with chicken broth and shred instead of using canned.
I spiced this up by lightly frying red onions, adding chopped red bell peppers, and some spice powder. I also added peppercorn ranch and some alfalfa sprouts to the wrap. It's a good basic recipe but I feel it's something you can modify and make your own.
This was a solid five stars! The only changes I made were to 1)used shredded boiled chicken and 2)add finely chopped pecans for some extra crunch. I will definitely make this again and again and again!
Easy to put together in a hurry for an informal dinner. I will make this again.
Used 1 5oz can chicken, chopped onion, light real mayo, salsa, pepper and a handful of bag salad lettuce. I have even used light sour cream and salsa instead of the mayo.
This was sooo good!!! Thanks
I really liked this recipe the only difference I did was I used Cream Cheese Personally do no like Mayo. And Used Spinach Tortillas
This was actually pretty good. I got a recipe from the back of one of the chicken cans that had the same recipe on there, minus the bread. I just used it as dip and dipped crackers in it. However, this was a good recipe also. My husband who is extremely picky said that he liked it too. We have decided to use shredded chicken next time instead of the can chicken. I also added sour cream instead of mayo, added cheese, and baked for about 5 min. I did not add the lettuce until after the baking. I also added a few different seasonings (season all, chilli powder, etc): just a pinch of these for a little flavor. I will definately fix this again with shredded chicken! thanks
These were good. I would prefer to make them with fresh chicken next time.
Nothing spectacular here, but it was good. I mean, how can you go wrong with a basic chicken wrap?
I loved these, but there is no way that it makes 6 servings! It was surprisingly filling though. I'll make them again, but double the recipe, so maybe I can have some leftovers.
Very good summer food. Easy and satisfying. We added some shredded cheese, and did less onion-since there's already some onion in the salsa.
This was good! I had a 12.5oz can of chicken and it only made 2 tortillas. Maybe I like mine with more filling? Thought it should at least make 3. Anyway, I chopped mine up in the little food chopper because it was too chunky for my liking. Also added 1/2 stalk of celery and some cilantro, which I think really made these! I topped with cheese, rolled them up and stuck them in the oven at 350 for 5 minutes as suggested. Quite an enjoyable little wrap!
This was a bad twist on a classic wrap. Chicken in a can should be banned from the shelves. I have never tried chicken in a can before and I will never buy it again. I tried adding cheese and sweet peppers to mask the chicken, to no avail. We threw most of it out.
This was a fabulous recipe. I was a bit hesitant about the salsa and mayonaise but what a flavorful combination. I used frozen chicken strips that I lightly sauteed first instead of the canned chicken. I added some cheddar cheese and after putting the wraps together, I baked them in the oven at 350 for five minutes. This gave the outside of the wrap a light toasting and melted the cheese a bit. They were perfect.
My husband raved about this recipe, and feels that this was one of the best recipes I've tried from this site. My girls also loved it...youngest daughter starting digging just the chicken part out. I served this with pita bread instead of tortillas (what I had on hand). Great recipe.
I thought these were great. We added shredded cheese. Very quick and delicious.
It isn't bad, but it is more like a decent way to get rid of leftover chicken. It's not great, but it was quite good. I did end up adding more salsa for more kick. (This is better if you let it sit in the fridge a day or two)
perfect for lunch. my daughter could live on this alone!
We really like this when we need a quick and tasty meal.
I needed a last minute recipe for a casual baby shower and thought this would be good. I first tested it out on my husband using sour cream like the other reviewers suggested. He loved it but I thought it was just ok. When I made it again for the party I used mayo instead and it was great. The only change I made was to add green chiles. I mixed everything up the night before so the ingredients could meld then a couple hours before the party I put it on tortillas with shredded cheddar and shredded lettuce, rolled them up and put them in the fridge until party time. Then I cut them into pinwheels. I also made ham, cream cheese and olive pinwheels but the chicken ones were eaten twice as fast as the others. A teenager even said they tasted as good as Taco Bell (I guess that is a compliment coming from someone that age)
I love this recipe! I just put it on bread instead of wrapping it. I will make this again and again.
What an awesome and grownup thing to prepare. I added cheddar cheese and included jalapenos. They weren't soggy even after two days wrapped up in the fridge. Very portable.
Great Summertime dinner idea. I modified it somewhat by boiling two chicken breasts (bone in) instead of the canned. Also added shredded cheese.
I've never made chicken salad before and this was a hit! We were taking it to a potluck, but it never made it out the door. My husband ate it all!
This is a good basic starting point, but I had to make some changes to fit my own tastes. I don't care at all for canned chicken, so I used two boneless skinless breasts that I poached and then chopped. I substituted sour cream for mayo, the combination seemed far more appetizing to me. I substituted chopped celery for the onion. I sprinkled some chopped black olives and shredded cheddar over the chicken salad before rolling up my wrap. It's also good on flatbreads instead of flour tortillas.
What an easy dish and so filling. Served with salad and potato wedges and everyone wanted more. Will probably make more next time. Thanks.
Great recipe, I noted the other reviews and used ranch salad dressing instead of mayo. Will make this again.
I think this is the first recipe Ive ever given less than 3 stars! All I have to say is, this was not very good for me. I used what the recipe called for and used the chicken out of the can. First off, the amounts of salsa and mayo are not enough because it was way to dry. The taste of the chicken was just way to overpowering. I started adding everything I could think of that would make it taste better...sour cream, miracle whip, relish, red onions and ranch. It made it a little better tasting after adding more ingredients but still it didnt taste very good. All I have to say is, if you do decide to make this recipe definately make your own chicken and chop it up. Im sure it would taste a whole lot better. Just basically the chicken from the can has a very strong taste and it overpowers everything in this recipe. I did notice that when it sat in the fridge for a day, the flavors more melded together and it wasnt as strong. So it did taste better the second day, but still nothing that I would make again. Ill stick to tuna salad out of the can.
This is an excellent recipe for summer when you don't feel like turning on the oven or BBQing. And it is quick and easy!
All three of my kids love this! I make them into wraps and then slice them into little pinwheels. Fun to eat and a great meal!
Sounded better than it tasted. Might try again with grilled chicken instead of canned.....
I followed the others suggestions and used sour cream instead of mayo. Mayo and sour cream just seemed weird to me. I also used fresh chicken instead of the canned stuff. I fried a couple of chicken breasts in oil and a little garlic and then shredded them with a fork. I used green onion instead of yellow onion and added cream cheese. It kind of became a combination of suggestions from other reviewers and my own ideas. The recipe makes a good starting point!
These were excellent. I made these for lunch the day after having fahitas for dinner. I used the left over tortillas, left over chicken and Jen's Fresh and Spicy Salsa from this site. Super recipe!
I make a variation of this. However, instead of using mayonnaise, we use sour cream. And usually a good lunch to use up leftover chicken. We usually also omit the lettuce and add packets of fire sauce from Taco Bell. You can also add black beans and tomatoes. And if your chicken needs a little flavor, sprinkle lightly w/ taco seasoning (cumin/cayenne/paprika/red pepper/chili powder if you don't have it on hand).
Simple but oh so good. I added celery, garlic salt, shredded mozzarella cheese and a little seasoning salt. I left out the salsa. Good basic recipe to fool around with. Will try with other spices such as taco seasoning, ground red pepper or chile powder also. Maybe next time I will fold the wrap in half and cook it in my GT Express machine.
SOO GOOD!!! All 5 of my roommates loved this. Quick, easy. Cool recipe for hot days.
Overall not a bad way to spicy up some canned chicken... nothing amazing but it did taste good.. easy enough to make as well
this combined healthy eating with great fresh taste...it tasted so crisp
Very good. I made it with: 1 can of chicken, 2 tablespoons of salsa, 2 tablespoons of ranch, 1 stalk of finely chopped celery, 3 dashes of Hooter's hot sauce. Served on a tortilla with lettuce and mozz cheese. Good recipe!
This was so-so........I will try this again with sour cream as others suggested and red onions, of course, red onions, I just love red onions! I am not fond of canned chicken meat either, I think that was the biggest part of it, next time I will try it with leftovers. But I love this idea....and it's a great "starter" recipe.
Good using nonfat sour cream instead of mayo! But I mixed everything together except the lettuce and then made a wrap.
This was a delicious recipe Dawn and made a fabulous lunch for me today. Instead of using canned chicken I cooked chicken tenderloins using "A Good Easy Garlic Chicken" recipe on this site. I loved the mayo/salsa mixture. I'm not a fan of mayo by any means so I let the mixture sit at room temp for about an hour to meld together and it was perfect. I used picante sauce (which in my opinion is one of the best salsas) and I couldn't taste the mayo at all. For those who dislike mayo even more than I do, try using ranch dressing instead. Both ways are delicious and I would make this again.
Quite yummy and so quick. Loved that I didn't have to heat up my kitchen on a summer evening. I use Sam's Club canned chicken, and it is always good. But I must confess, I didn't make the recipe totally according to the directions. I used what I had which included a garlic/pesto tortilla (highly recommend) plus added about 2 oz of cream cheese. Next time I'll add 4 oz cream cheese. Plus, I added fresh cilantro, red onion and used Produce Partners salsa mix in the cream cheese/mayo mix then mixed in fresh tomatoes and chicken. Layered the onion & cilantro on the chicken mixure in the wrap since not everyone in my family likes these ingredients.
I thought this was going to be to dry when I made it, but oh was I wrong. It was the perfect consistency!! I could eat 3 or 4!!! Excellent recipe!
Super-simple and super-good! I made a big batch of it and kept it in the fridge to make wraps whenever I want!
I liked these! Quick and easy and tasted great. I only used 1 can of chicken and made the full amount of sauce using sour cream instead of mayo. Next time I will try it with ranch dressing.
Husband loved it! I did use ranch instead of mayo like previously said by someone and it turned out great! Quick and easy!
Was surprised how tasty this recipe was. Never made it this way. Scaled it down for a 5 ounce can and it was great.
I had one leftover cooked chicken breast so I whipped this up for a quick lunch. This was great! I ended up using diced tomatoes instead of salsa and ranch dressing instead of mayo. Thanks!
This was very tasty. Daughter whipped these together for a quick dinner. She used grilled chicken instead of can, green onions instead of chopped onion, and the mayo. We liked them so much, we made them again the next day. Thanks.
I don't know how but this tasted like tuna. All in all I thought it was okay. I am not sure if I will make it again.
Everyone liked these. I added some water chestnuts for a little extra crunch. My teenage son liked it so much he wants to learn how to make them.
Nothing special about it. Definitely need to tweak it yourself and add some things. It's bland and boring really.
This evening I was looking for a "Hubby getting home late, quick and easy recipe" Did I ever find it! My hubby rarely gives 5 star rating to new recipes, but he did this one. I was intrigued by the mayo and salsa, great tasting. This will become a regular at our home. Thanks, Dawn, for a great recipe!
The recipe doesn't sound like much, but once you put it all together and let it chill it taste fantastic. Made this last night and had a great lunch today at work.
I followed it almost exactly, used canned chicken, store bought salsa and warmed it up for 30sec in the microwave. (I like my wraps a bit warm). I had some left over spinach/romaine salad that had shredded parmasian in it and it melt slightly giving it even more flavor. I will pin this receipt and use it again and again. Thanks so much for sharing it. Oh, wanted to add that I sent a wrap off with hub for his lunch and he loved it too, makes a great lunch idea!
I followed the suggestions of other reviewers: added crumbled bacon, Roma tomatoes and shredded cheddar. Went ahead and used the iceberg lettuce. Thought it was tasty, but a bit wet.
There wasn't really anything WOW about this. I added shredded cheese and used buffalo ranch dressing instead of mayo. It was good but nothing to sneeze at.
good recipe..but made a change.i didnt think mayo and salsa would be a very good combination so i used sour cream instead.pretty good recipe
Very good and easy to make. Tastes restaurant made, but made at home. Used roasted chicken leftovers and added 1/2 jalapeno for a little extra spice.
I thought these were only okay, but I have to say, my husband thought they were great! Great use for leftover chicken, which is what I used. And I wrapped them in foil and put them in the oven for a few minutes, as suggested by another reader. I also added a bit of shredded cheese. Next time I'll use sour cream instead of mayo, and green onions.
Great for lunches!
It was very quick to throw together and it was yummy. I added some Sriracha and jalapeno.
my bf love it!!!
Nothing special
I thought this recipe wouldn't taste that great since it used canned chicken, but I was surprised at how good it was! I'm making it again and again! Even the picky eaters loved it!
