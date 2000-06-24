Chicken Salad Wraps

Great picnic or lunch sandwich, with a salsa twist. For a spicier version, add some finely chopped jalapeno chile peppers! It's a wrap!

Recipe by DAWN1

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine the chicken, onion, mayonnaise, salsa, salt and pepper. Mix together.

  • Line each tortilla with two lettuce leaves, then divide chicken salad mixture evenly among each tortilla and roll up, or 'wrap'.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 27.2g; carbohydrates 42.5g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 61.4mg; sodium 933.7mg. Full Nutrition
