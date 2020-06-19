Smoked Paprika Vinaigrette

1 of 183

Rating: 5 stars This salad dressing is off the charts insane. I think it would have been even better if I had smoked paprika but I didn't. Just regular. I mixed the ingredients in my blender and added the EVOO through the small hole in the top of the blender. I did cut it down to half because I had a feeling that I would be the only one out of us grownups who would like it. (I was right.) More for me! Helpful (122)

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous dressing - another winner from AR! I didn't have smoked paprika so I used regular (this will give me an excuse to go buy some). Other than the regular paprika I followed the recipe exactly and put everthing into a mini food processor and let it go. Just the right amount of sweet and tang - I can't wait to try the smokey version! UPDATE: I went out and bought smoked paprika and OMG this stuff is amazing! I'm hooked! Helpful (70)

Rating: 5 stars Hello fellow reviewers! I've been eyeing this recipe for some time now, and am SOOOOO glad I finally tried it! MY GOSH, this is G-O-O-D stuff - restaurant quality for sure!!! Because I was cooking for two people (i.e. my fiance and I), I halved the recipe. I used my mini food chopper/processor (rather than 'dig' out my blender) and slowly added the oil as I pulsed (I used the chop function in a pulse fashion - every few seconds or so). Perfect! Oh, and I purchased smoked Spanish paprika at my local spice shop (it REALLY makes a difference and does add that extra complex dimension to the finished product). I also made sure to use REAL stone ground mustard, not the dijon variety. Did this make a differnce or not? Who knows, but this sure was tasty! DC Girl's vinaigrette will from now on be my "house" dressing of choice when entertaining friends/family. It is just that good! Thanks for sharing, DC Girl. I am forever indebted to you :) Helpful (49)

Rating: 4 stars Good salad dressing not fantastic. I made exactly as written but found the smoked paprika flavor a little overwhelming. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this dressing! However I had to make a few changes to suit my Weight Watchers program. I only used 1 tablespoon of honey and made up the sweetness with Splenda. I cut the oil to 2 Tablepoons and added 2 T of water. Served this over an arugula salad with oranges and reduced fat smoked gouda. The smoky dressing and the smoky cheese really complimented each other. Thanks so much for the post! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars WOW...super yummy! We love trying new salad dressings and I found this one after I bought my smoked paprika so had to try it! Absolutely loved it and didn't change a thing (I normally tend to alter the oil/vinegar as I find the ratios to be off for our liking...usually too much oil and not tangy enough). The smoked paprika is a must gives a wonderful and distinct flavour to the dressing that would not be the same with plain paprika. Sweet smoky tangy...mmmm good! Will repeat this one for sure thanks DC Girly Girl! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I had one lowly lime that needed to be used up when I stumbled upon your recipe - I almost didn't make it as I've been on a "bad recipe" roll this week. But WOW! Jackpot! This dressing is out of this world great - the combination of lime honey paprika etc is killer. TY so much for a new family favorite. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This is an incredibly great recipe and it was a big hit here! I used spicy brown mustard instead of stone ground just due to what was on hand and my only onion was the size of a softball and I didn't feel like cutting in to it so I used a couple of green onions and some onion powder instead. Those changes were simply for my convenience at the time. However I did reduce the salt to 1/4 tsp and felt it had plenty of salt. The recipe as is would get 5 stars otherwise. It's fabulous! It reminds me a LOT of the vinaigrette style bbq sauce from Salt Lick BBQ in Austin TX. I'll make this again and again. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Just made to stick in the fridge for a few hours before dinner. If the taste now is any indication I have found a new fave. I didn't use the oregano and had some grilled onions that I used instead of raw which punched up the smoky flavor even further. Smoked paprika is one of my favorite spices so this is definitely not too strong for me and next time I make it I'll probably add more. I can't wait to try this on a salad for dinner! Helpful (8)