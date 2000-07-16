Baklava I

This is very simple and so good.

Recipe by ESHEEN

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Cut phyllo dough to size of pan, and place half the sheets in the bottom of the pan. Grind walnuts with 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon in food processor or blender. Spread ground walnut mixture evenly over phyllo. lace remaining phyllo sheets on top of walnut mixture.

  • Melt margarine with oil in small saucepan over low heat or in microwave. Brush over top layer of phyllo. Cut top layers of phyllo into diamond shapes with a sharp knife.

  • Bake in preheated oven on center rack until golden brown, about 30 minutes.

  • While baklava is baking, make the syrup: Combine 3 1/2 cups sugar, water and lemon juice in large saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, then remove from heat. Let cool slightly.

  • Remove baklava from oven and pour syrup over hot pastry. Cool completely before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 12.4g; sodium 78mg. Full Nutrition
