Baklava I
This is very simple and so good.
This is very simple and so good.
My friends and I were getting together for Greek nite and I decided to try this Baklava recipe. It was absolutely delicous. I was told that it tastes exactly like the Baklava from Greece.Read More
Leaving the honey out wasn't so good. The honey is the key ingredient to this irressible greek favorite. This would be perfect with the honey in it. The honey adds the most flavor along with the other ingredients.Read More
Leaving the honey out wasn't so good. The honey is the key ingredient to this irressible greek favorite. This would be perfect with the honey in it. The honey adds the most flavor along with the other ingredients.
My friends and I were getting together for Greek nite and I decided to try this Baklava recipe. It was absolutely delicous. I was told that it tastes exactly like the Baklava from Greece.
Good recipe--a friend of mine made baklava from this recipe... One thing I would change would be to use melted butter instead of margarine. I have been using a recipe from my Greek cookbook for years and it just seems to taste better with butter. Also, after cutting into diamond shapes I put a clove in each piece before baking. It adds just a hint of flavor and it looks nice too! But remember to remove the clove before eating!
This was delicious, it is my husband's favorite dessert and now I can make it at home. Once we drove around for an hour looking for a place that sold Baklava, now we won't have to do that anymore!!! We gave it away to several friends who called back to rave about it. Thanks sooooo much. Kerry Bennett
This recipe was very easy to make, and discounting the actual baking time, was quite quick. It was a little too sweet for me, and the next time I make it I'll probably cut back on the sugar used in the sauce, but it was a big hit.
I thought this recipe was great. It was surprisingly easy and delicious. I'll definitely make this again. Thanks.
Yum! My husband and I ate the whole thing (not good, I know!) One thing I might change is maybe take out about a quarter of the walnuts because it has a very thick center.
this is good stuff. I followed the recipe to a T
I make Baklava every year for the Holidays. I decided to try this recipe. I normally layer my dough 2 sheets at a time, with the nut mixture, and butter (real butter only) every sheet of Phyllo. I also use lemon juice and honey in the sauce which I think is VERY important. This just turned in to a pile of chopped overly sweet nuts. There are much better Baklava recipes out there.
I switched the syrop from the Baklava recipe and used butter instead of marg and oil...was very good and... like my wife said, " it's idiot proof". Try it and don't be offended by the label above as you will be seen as a hero after doing this.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections