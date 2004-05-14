Noodles Romanoff
A creamy family favorite. Very good with meat loaf.
I used the 2/3 cup sour cream as mentioned earlier and used fresh garden green onions instead of chives. This was easy, fast, and my family loved it. We ate it as a compliment to a veggie meal that included corn, green beans, and carrots. I will be making it again.
I made this as directed and all I got was BLAND, sour cream noodles. This needs more to it.
3 stars on its own, 4 stars with modifications. I added chopped red onion (approximately 1/4 cup), 2 tablespoons minced garlic, and 1/2 cup sweet peas that had all been sauteed in 1 Tbs EVOO then mixed with the sauce as listed within the recipe. I also added 2 Tbs of white cooking wine and seasoning salt, then incoporated the buttered egg noodles. Good with some crusty bread.
Pretty good. Will make again, but will probably try to make sauce a little "saucier." The one problem I had was that the recipe expects the hot noodles to heat up the sauce, but the whole dish ended up being kind of tepid. Will add sour cream mixture while still on stove or something similar so that dish ends up being hot when served. Overall, not bad, will keep messing with it.
Wonderful!! Nice, rich, creamy sauce. Made the recipe as written & it turned out beautifully. A keeper!
I have been making this for many years. I add two cloves of finely chopped garlic to the sour cream mix and salt and pepper to taste.
YUK!!! This was horrible. I followed the recipe exactly. Way too much sour cream and no real flavor except for the sour cream. I couldn't figure out anything to do to save this recipe.
I thought this was excellent. Yes, it is sour-creamy. If you don't like sour cream, this is probably not for you. I used reduced fat sour cream, and it still tasted great. I added (frozen) peas at the end to add a little color to it. My boyfriend really liked it too. Note: I am going to post a picture. If the noodles look funny it is because this was also my first attempt at making egg noodles from scratch!
I substituted 2/3 C nonfat yogurt, doubled the Parmesan and used chopped green onion for my version. It was a deiicious luncheon dish!
I added a bit of parsley and season salt but followed the rest to a t and this worked very well for me. I toped it with olives and it was very rich and satisfying.
I liked this a lot, but my kids weren't as thrilled. they liked it and ate it it just wasn't their favorite...
A great tasting and easy to make side dish. I'll make this for company.
This is a good side idea but the proportions are off for us. While I like sour cream, this was a little thick and overpowering as written. I followed the recipe and then started adjusting. First, I put the dish back onto the burner. I added a bit more butter and a significantly larger amount of parmesan. I also added in more chives. I then thinned the mixture with milk until I achieved the consistency that I was looking for. Salt and pepper are to taste, of course. I considered adding in some other elements, but then that changes the spirit of the recipe. I kept to all the original ingredients, adjusting only the amounts. A quick and serviceable side.
i made this tonight along with Tender Pan-Fried Chicken Breasts also from this sight. I am one of those people that don't measure a lot but it still came out great. I added a little milk because it was a bit stiff (maybe because I added a lot of cheese). I took another reviewers suggestion so that this would be hot enough and after pouring the noodles into a colander, I put the butter in the pan still on the stove on low heat and then also added the rest of the ingredients along with a bit of milk and then added the noodles back in and stirred to combine and left on the stove on low (stirring occasionally) while the chicken breasts finished up. I will make both of these recipes again. Thanks Carolyn
Liked this recipe very much! I added shrimp sautéed in butter and garlic.
Even my picky husband enjoyed these noodles. Simple and fast and tasty
I found this okay but not great. Lacked much flavor. Next time I think I will add sauteed fresh mushrooms and garlic salt or crumbled bacon, something to give it more flavor.
I needed a side dish and had a bag of noodles in the pantry. Made the base recipe as is. Sautéed a shallot and garlic together, threw that in, and added some frozen peas and a lot of black pepper. It was a hit, and a good alternative to the bag/box mixes that are full of salt and chemicals. Quick and easy!
I doubled the Parmesan cheese but still found this dish to be a little bland. I think adding sweet peas is a good idea. It was not very hot when served so that was also an issue. I prefer just buttered noodles with Parmesan.
Unfortunately, I felt like I was just eating sour cream. I didn't feel like the portions were right because the sour cream was too overwhelming. I really wanted to like it since it's such a simple recipe, but my husband and I couldn't even finish the dish.
I tried this with half the amount of sauce and I added prawns panfried in the butter with some added garlic. I liked it but it left a funny taste in my mouth afterwards. Next time would not have it as the main dish but would serve it next to a big salad or some other veges. Overall a nice easy dish.
very tasty! We enjoyed this with beef tips very rich and filling.
Good, but not blockbuster
good place to start but needs some help
Almost a "yuck"
i'm on the Keto diet. so i used brown rice linguine, added chopped up pork steak, some garlic powder and more Parmesan cheese. i really like it. my adult kids are eating it up. that's how i judge what's good. if they gobble it down. even my picky daughter loved it. that's saying something. will definitely make again. fast and easy to make, no cook sauce.
I liked this a lot but I only had light sour cream and it became really thick after it cooled. I'll use the good stuff next time!
I always look on Allrecipes for ideas. This one hit the mark. I gave it 5 stars because the base was exactly what I was looking for. Sure, I made a few modifications for my likes, but this was great (for us, with my modifications)
