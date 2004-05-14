Noodles Romanoff

A creamy family favorite. Very good with meat loaf.

Recipe by Carolyn

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add noodles and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • While noodles are cooking, combine the sour cream, 1/4 cup cheese, chives, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Mix together.

  • Stir butter into drained noodles, then stir in sour cream mixture. Place on a warm platter and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 24.2g; cholesterol 78.3mg; sodium 393.8mg. Full Nutrition
