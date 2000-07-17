Claremont Salad
Great marinated salad. Perfect for a barbeque or picnic or potluck. This is one of my long-time favorites.
Great marinated salad. Perfect for a barbeque or picnic or potluck. This is one of my long-time favorites.
I don’t know anything about the Claremont Diner’s salad, so I had no problem tinkering with the recipe. I doubled the dressing and substituted cider vinegar for about half of the white vinegar and olive oil for half of the vegetable oil. I also added some black pepper and about 2 t. of celery seed to the dressing. I grated the carrots instead of slicing and omitted the onions because my husband isn’t crazy about them. I’m sure the salad is better after chilling for several hours, but I enjoyed it right away!Read More
Great way to get a few servings of veggies, but turned out way too sweet for me.Read More
I don’t know anything about the Claremont Diner’s salad, so I had no problem tinkering with the recipe. I doubled the dressing and substituted cider vinegar for about half of the white vinegar and olive oil for half of the vegetable oil. I also added some black pepper and about 2 t. of celery seed to the dressing. I grated the carrots instead of slicing and omitted the onions because my husband isn’t crazy about them. I’m sure the salad is better after chilling for several hours, but I enjoyed it right away!
This was good when I made it the first time as written. I was looking for a way to use up garden cabbage and cucumber at the same time. It tastes better after sitting a day. The second time I made it, upped vinegar to 1 cup, decreased sugar to 1/2 cup, omitted water, added black pepper and small yellow pepper I had from the garden. (Didn't have celery seed, but I want to try that in it next time.) After sitting in the fridge all day, it tasted great at dinner. BF loved it. Thanks for a new way to make cole slaw without mayo!
I've been looking for a Claremont Salad recipe, and this one is so close to what I wanted. I doubled the recipe, and added thinly sliced celery (6 stalks). I also used 3-16 oz. bags of very thinly shredded cabbage from the produce section of my grocery to save on time. The end result is wonderful and was a huge hit at the family gathering that I made it for. Very light and refreshing on a hot summer day!
This is the first time I ahve ever seen this recipe in print. I too grew up eating at the Claremont Diner. Not only that, but my grandmother made this very often. I am now in the food service industry, have tweaked the recipe just a bit, as so many people in my area seem to have a strange aversion to onions. But it is a MAJOR favorite at any type function, and a much requested dish.
This is excellent. I grew up eating at the Claremont Diner and it's right on the money. Make it a day in advance.
My Mom has been making this for years. I find it important to cut all the vegetables slightly differently for more texture. I use cider vinegar as well and add green peppers. I know this recipe as Claremont Diner Coleslaw
Yummy! I loved the sweet/sour combination!
This was the best! It tastes better as the days go by. It's like a cole slaw, but the sauce really makes it fantastic! Thanks for the recipe Rebecca! I will definitely be making this again.
I made this as written as I usually do the first time making a recipe. I took it to a picnic the next day and it was wonderful! I think next time, though, I will try using half as much sugar as one reviewer did. Just because the recipe calls for so much. Hopefully it won't change the taste to much?
Great way to get a few servings of veggies, but turned out way too sweet for me.
My family really likes this slaw. Also it keeps well for several days, so I can plan several meals around it for the week.
Yummy! To make low-carb, I subbed in colorful red, yellow and orange peppers, and 4 packets of stevia for the sugar. Was a huge hit at the family picnic!
I take this to our small group meetings at church. Our friends love it. I add bell pepper strips for a little more color and use bagged angel hair cole slaw to save time.
A bit too oniony for us, and the oil solidified on top when in the fridge. Yech.
Great salad and easy to make. It took longer to clean the food processor than preparing it. Tastes great with 1 tsp of salt and reduces the sodium content by 2/3's.
This was easy and delicious!
This was really good, I added a bit of black pepper to mine.
I followed the recipe exactly. My family loved it. We sometimes put it on chilly dogs and fish tacos. Thank you for our new family favorite!!!
I had our son and daughter in law visiting from CT and this was an exceptional salad I changed nothing and will make it several times this summer!
I prepared this just as it is written. It tastes exactly as the salad I remember from the old Claremont Diner! Thank you for sharing.
best after 2 days marinating. Reduced oil and sugar by half. Tastes great
This was pretty good but a little too sweet for me. Next time I'll use 1/4 cup of sugar.
This is similar to the non mayo Cole slaw we ate when I was growing up in Ohio. I took the advice of others and reduced the sweetener (Splenda) to 1/4 cup, the salt to one tsp, and the oil to 1/4 cup. It was just right. Delicious, as a matter of fact! Also added red bell pepper and additional seasoning of onion powder, ground bay powder, and ground black pepper. Well received at the potluck I took it to.
This was a real hit when I made it for a family gathering. I’m not a fan of mayonnaise-based slaws, and this was a great alternative.
Fabulous!!!!!! I could not wait the 12 hours to marinate. I took a plateful after 2 hours of marinating and it was delicious. I will make this over and over again!. Could not find Bermuda onion so I substitute it for vidallia onion. They are sweet onions.
Definitely will make this again. Our guests loved it.
I added a bunch of chopped kale and left out the onions because I am allergic (sometimes I substitute garlic). I also added 1 cup of sunflower nuts and 3/4 cup of dried cherries. For the dressing I used olive oil and white wine vinegar and apple cider vinegar (50/50) instead of white vinegar. I also added two tablespoons of mayo to the dressing, and cut the sugar to 3 tablespoons. I think I'll add the celery seed next time like Ms. Lancaster did; and maybe some poppy seeds. Also doubled the dressing. Pretty good!
I make the Claremont Salad for funeral luncheons, adding a small amount of radishes and bell peppers and substitute a red onion for color. People search me out in the kitchen to find out what kind of salad I'm serving. Great choice for cutting through the carb heavy meals.
Grew up eating at the Claremont Diner. I loved their salad and Yes this is as good as I remember. I did add a bit more vinegar. Thank you.
I was very impressed with the uniqueness of this "Claremont Salad." In all my years of making cabbage salad, this is the first time I came across a recipe using either sliced carrots (not grated) or marinated cucumbers (not fresh). I appreciated the fact that this salad has its own unique personality; however, it turns out that I myself am not a big fan of day-old marinated cucumber (personal taste: not the recipe). Thank you Rebecca for sharing your recipe.
Perfect side with blackend fish!
My mother made this for us growing up and recently sent me the recipe. I make a bunch, leave it in the fridge and snack on it all week. I absolutely love this salad!! It has a strong garlic/onion taste (which I prefer) so be prepared. Definitely one of my top 10 favorite things to make of all times!!
Wonderful! I love it! I pulled everything out of my garden and pantry. No extra planning or special trips to the store. That's the way I like it!
Great flavor I bought prepared slaw mix, next time I will thinly slice my own cabbage. Saved the excess dressing for salad dressing, it was so delicious. Added additional pepper and a couple of red sweet peppers to add color. Everyone loved it.
I made this for a BBQ I hosted recently. Very light and tasty. As a plus, some of my guests were vegan/vegetarian and this was a dish they could enjoy as well.
excellent, used 10 oz bag presliced cabbage, 2 cukes and 2.5 carrots and 3/4 large onion with 1 teaspoon celery seed and only 1 teaspoon of salt. Couldn't wait for it to marinate, had it the first day then for the rest of the week.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections