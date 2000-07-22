Potato Salad With Bacon, Olives, and Radishes

Very easy to make. The only thing, was that the potatoes I got out of the 10 lb store bag were kind of small, so I didn't know how many of them equaled 5, so I winged it. The remainder of the ingredients were about the same. My husband and mother kept saying how good it was. She said it's not "soupy" like some potato salads. He asked "when can you make this again?". My kids didn't care for it much. They said it was too spicey. I tasted the radishes before I cut them up, and they were in fact, hot little ones. So I would try them first, then add or subtract according. We have company coming soon that is vegetarian, and I'm going to make this again, but just substitue the bacon for fake soy bacon. Us meat eaters wont even taste the difference. Thank you for an easy, and terrific Potato Salad!