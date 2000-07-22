Potato Salad With Bacon, Olives, and Radishes

This is a simple and flavorful recipe I have been using for over twenty years. I've passed it to my daughters and son who have passed it on to their friends.

Recipe by Lawrence Fay

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wash and peel the potatoes and cut into 1/2 to 3/4 inch pieces. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 10 minutes.

  • Slice the bacon into small pieces and cook over medium high heat in a large, deep skillet until evenly brown. Do not overcook.

  • Chop the celery, green onions, stuffed olives and radishes into small pieces and put into a large bowl. Add the potatoes and bacon and mix together. Add the mayonnaise and lemon juice to taste, stir, and place in the refrigerator for a few hours to chill before serving. You may want to add a few sliced hard boiled eggs on top. ENJOY!!!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
677 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 50.9g; cholesterol 65.9mg; sodium 1040mg. Full Nutrition
