Potato Salad With Bacon, Olives, and Radishes
This is a simple and flavorful recipe I have been using for over twenty years. I've passed it to my daughters and son who have passed it on to their friends.
This is my dad's recipe and it is the best. I have been making it for years and I always get compliments. It is unlike any other potato salad. Adjust some of the ingredients to your taste. My daughter eliminates the radishes and substitutes black olives for the green. I'm spoiled. No other potato salad is good enough.Read More
Excellent potato salad! I was looking for a way to use the radishes from our garden, and this recipe was perfect. I am going to prepare it every time I am invited to a picnic or a potluck.
Absolutely the very best in potato salads!! Makes other potato dishes taste bland! Would not change a thing for it is perfect as is!
This is a delicious potato salad. I used Yukon Gold potatoes to keep it crisper. Only had half the bacon in it and it still got raves. I'm making it right now for Father's Day BBQ!
What a refreshing twist on potato salad! Love it - will be making it again, and probably more often than regular/typical potato salad.
Very easy to make. The only thing, was that the potatoes I got out of the 10 lb store bag were kind of small, so I didn't know how many of them equaled 5, so I winged it. The remainder of the ingredients were about the same. My husband and mother kept saying how good it was. She said it's not "soupy" like some potato salads. He asked "when can you make this again?". My kids didn't care for it much. They said it was too spicey. I tasted the radishes before I cut them up, and they were in fact, hot little ones. So I would try them first, then add or subtract according. We have company coming soon that is vegetarian, and I'm going to make this again, but just substitue the bacon for fake soy bacon. Us meat eaters wont even taste the difference. Thank you for an easy, and terrific Potato Salad!
Really a top notch recipe. Skeptical at first but really surprised how well it turned out. Even surprised my toughest critic, my wife. Anyway, I would probably suggest a little mustard but this recipe is so flexible and easy to prepare (even a dummy like me).
I shouldn't rate this recipe (since I made some changes) but the Allrecipes program requires me to do so. I made some changes, but the formula is just delicious. I substituted capers for the olives and I only had half the green onions, so I added the other half with bell pepper.
Very easy to make, boyfriend ate 2 servings and loved it! It is a very different taste from traditional potato salad but if you like to try different tastes this is for you! I will definitely be making this again! I also didn't have green olives so I did use black olives, other than that I followed the recipe to a tee.
I made this a couple of weeks ago and didn't save to my recipe box.. I was frantically looking for it as everyone LOVED it! I used black olives as that's all I had on hand. Also, reduced the amount of bacon, and added 2 diced hard boiled eggs. It was totally awesome and I'm so glad I found it. It is now saved to my recipe box!
Outstanding recipe. I like the original version and my version. My version uses a dressing of about 1c mayo (the salad is not wet), 1Tbls mustard, 1Tbls lemon juice and 2Tbls dill pickle juice. I double the olives and celery and add a large chopped dill pickle. I've tried dozens of potato salad recipes over the years and this recipe is easily the most flavorful. The lack of sugar is a major plus and the addition of radishes is brilliant.
very crunchy, not to wet, lots of compliments
I was suprised how much I liked this. I have always had a hard time coming up with a tater salad that both my husband and I could enjoy. He doesnt like pickles or black olives and I dont care for chunks of reg. onion or hard boiled eggs. So this was perfect , we liked it all! I only used 4 taters becuase they were big and I should have used maybe 3 because I had to use alot more than 1/4 cup mayo. I also added some garlic powder and black pepper. Do not add salt!
I just tried this out, I had a diferent recipe but I couldnt find it...well im sitting and eating but I made a few changes: I squirted a little mustard and substituted te lemon juice idea with half a cup of sour cream, cam out delicious I an only imagine how it wuld have been without the changes, super!
Fantastic! Used turkey bacon and added some black pepper. Great use of fridge staples!
This got rave reviews from family and friends. I love the fact that it doesn't call for a lot of mayonnaise, so it doesn't feel overloaded. I've already been asked to share this recipie. Definitely a keeper.
I took this potato salad to a BBQ, and it was a hit! Not what I'm used to potato salad tasting like; it was different, but very tasty!
Who doesn't love bacon? This is a great alternative to the typical potato salad....I use black olives and red potatoes with the skin on. Yum!
This is a wonderful change to potatoe salad. My son, who doesn't like potatoe salads likes this one.
This is an excellent recipe. I had an abundance of radishes and found it through the ingredient search. I used green olives stuffed with garlic cloves, since I don't like pimentos. I also added a little pepper and all-purpose seasoning. Delish!
This was very good. My family loved it. I did add the eggs and also sprinkled paprika, too! Great Salad.
super easy. love the radishes, they have the same consistency as potatoes in the dish so they fit perfectly.
Yummy! even though was out of celery & I forgot the lemon juice. Loved the radishes, was a nice addition. Will make again!
Delicious! I used small potatoes so ended up using about 8 or 9. I also added a little mustard and a sprinkling of sugar. I'm still waiting for the boyfriend's review, but I'm sure I'll be making this again. Thank you for sharing!
Yummy!
Was not that good; turned out very salty. I am sure that was do to the olives. The radishes & celery did give it a nice "crunch".
Fantastic recipe!
Very good potato salad. Had to make a few substitutions (out of necessity). I used little red potatoes and black olives. Very yummy and I can't wait to make it again.
I've been searching for years for the ultimate potato salad recipe. Well, the search is over! This recipe is fantastic. I used black, instead of green, olives and not as much bacon. (I ate some of it while I was making the salad). Thank you for sharing your recipe.
This was great. I usually do not like regular potato salad but this is a keeper.
Sorry, but this just did not do it for my family. Typically if a recipe is just a little bit different from the norm and is rated high on All Recipes, we tend to agree. But not on this one. It was way too dry and just sort of blah.
This was ok. I enjoyed the olives and radishes but the sauce was lacking flavor. I had to add lots of seasoning.
Although my husband wasn't really impressed, I loved this recipe. I'm not a fan of "sweet tasting" potato salad, so this worked for me! The other friends at our picnic liked it also. I'll be making this again.
very good
The best,I left out radishs,replaced with eggs
Delicious!
I have been Searching for the Ultimate Potato Salad...This is it ! with a couple modifications ... Cut the Bacon in half, used Black Olives, and did add 2 chopped Eggs .... felt it needed much more Mayo than called for used(1/2 cup Mayo 1/2 cup Miracle Whip). Positively the best I have had.
This was great! I don't like olives and picked them out. Hubby loves olives. He liked it better than my signature recipe. Thanks for the awesome recipe! Will make again!
Well, hard to rate. It was not bad tasting. I would eat it again but not fix it again. It was average, fine but did not knock my socks off, you know, make my eyes roll back in my head, close my eyes and transport me.......
I added more mayo and come apple cider vinegar to give it some tangy flavor and make it creamier/more moist. It was a hit and I will def make this again this summer.
So delicious! Made it for a block party and it was gone faster than I thought. I’m not a big olive or radish fan, but they work so well in this recipe!
Fantastic recipe!! I also tried it with ranch dressing instead of the mayo and lemon juice... both were a huge hit!!
The best (I repeat BEST) potato salad I have ever had, hands down!! I've found that the trick with radishes if you're worried about the spiciness is to saute them. This recipe was perfect for that because I just threw them in with the bacon while it was cooking (I used turkey bacon). I actually more than doubled the radishes and my young daughter who hates spicy things cleaned her plate and never knew they were even in there! You will lose the crunch from the radishes but the celery compensates for that. I did double the mayo based on the fact that I like a creamier salad, but kept the other ingredients as stated and it was perfect!
This was great after I amped up the existing flavors. I used additional mayo and lemon juice which made the salad less dry and more favorable, and added additional green olives. This was a great way to use the radishes I bought at the farmers market.
I made this to use up some radishes. I forgot the olives, however. And I used a touch of siracha, generic cajun spices, extra garlic powder. I also used less bacon. This turned out SO good. I like potato salad and this is one of the BEST I have ever had. I am thinking that it would be good with fresh cilantro, too.
