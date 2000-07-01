I made this the diet way, swapping 1 TB olive oil for the butter and using nonfat yogurt instead of sour cream. Served over basmati rice, it was a delicious (and easy) lunch for a cold, rainy, Fall day.
Tried this last night. I used olive oil instead of butter, and ended up adding some canned tomatoes because the sour cream flavor was pretty overwhelming. It turned out alright, but this was definately far too sour creamy and not enough curry. Stil, tasted pretty good with some brown rice and a little salt. I will make this again, but I'll use plain yogurt next time and plan on adding tomatoes ahead of time.
I was delightfully surprised by how well this turned out. It's a quick, tasty, high-protein meal that I will probably make again and again. I like spicey food, so I tripled the curry powder and added some cumin and chili peppers as well. I fried some tomatoes in with the onion and garlic, and added two tablespoons of brown sugar to cut the sourness of the sour cream a little. The best part was how juicy and tasty the canned tuna turned out to be. Thanks for posting it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2005
What a unique flavor! As written, it's somewhat bland; but I followed the suggestions below and doubled the curry powder and added a teaspoon of cumin (which proved to be just a little too much). Amazing! A dash of cayenne masks the offputting fishiness of chunk light tuna (i.e. the cheap stuff) and adds a nice bite. I'm sure it'd be even better with solid white albacore. Dicing the onions and peppers adds a nice texture. Definitely a keeper for great sandwiches during Lent.
Hubby and I decided to rate this a 4 for what it is -- "tuna curry in a hurry." It's not a gourmet meal -- it's a quick, but very good, satisfying meal when you're in the mood for something a little different. I did make a few adjustments -- I doubled the amount of peppers, onions and garlic which I sauteed in 1 Tbsp. butter and 1 Tbsp. olive oil. I then used the full cup of light sour cream, 2 pkgs. of white albacore tuna, 1 1/2 Tbsp. curry, 1/4 tsp. cumin, and then a dash or two of cayenne pepper. We served the mixture over egg noodles. Really good -- and again something different than your norm. Thanks for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2001
Oh my! This was delicious! My husband actually wanted me to make it again the next night! I varied the recipe a little. I used half the sour cream and stirred it till it was smooth and melty then added two and a half cups water, and half a bag of egg noodles. I stirred it all together and brought it to a boil, I let it simmer for about 8 minutes, then served. It was like home-made tuna helper. I added a little more curry and also some lemon pepper for a little zing. It was wonderful! I will definately make it again...hopefully not two nights in a row though.:)
This was excellent!!! I agree with HOLLMART in making this the diet way, swapping 1 TB olive oil for the butter, I also took DANGEROUSPENGUIN suggestion and I tripled the curry powder and added a tsp each of cumin and cayenne pepper as well. Served over basmati rice, WOW Wee!!! Supreme dish! I also tried it ITSMEJEWELS1127 way with 1/2 the sour cream and added two and a half cups water and half a bag of egg noodles and simmered it down, the best Curry Tuna Helper I ever had!!! Thank You All!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/31/2005
This came out quite well. I don't like peppers, so I left those out of the curry. In addition, I *didn't* use 1/2 the sour cream as recommended in the reviews, but near the end of cooking the curry, I decided to make some rice, so I think some of the soupy-ness of the curry (caused by using the full 1 cup of sour cream) evaporated while I was waiting for the rice to cook, so it balanced things out. However, if I were to make it again, I *would* use 1/2 cup of sour cream. I've never really been a curry person at all, but this didn't come out too spicy and tasted great, esp. when served over rice!
Although I was skeptical before trying this recipe out, it turned out pretty tasty. Like others have noted, the sour cream flavor is a bit much. The next time I make it I wouls 1) cut the sour cream in half, 2) increase the curry and 3) Use two cans of tuna. Serving over rice is a good idea.
This was a nice mild curry, definitely not good for someone who prefers a little spicier curry. I added lots of extra veggies (cabbage, tomoato, eggplant, carrot, parsnip), so I needed more curry. I also used plain yogurt instead of sour cream and thought it tasted fine.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2005
Honestly, I thought this was a fantastic quick recipe to put together. I put in extra curry and a little less sour cream. It turned quite well, especially on top of jasmine rice.
Quick, easy, inexpensive. I doubled the curry powder and added a little crushed red pepper and cayenne because we like spicy. I also added some chopped celery, carrots, and tomatoes because I had some to use up. Served over white rice. Will make again
I can't believe how delicious this is, and how easy! I agree that a little extra curry powder gives it a kick and I added a bit of cayenne and small amount of sugar to make it slightly sweet. I will definitely make this again!
This was a good meal for a busy weeknight but not something I would serve to company. I made many substitutions based on what was in my pantry and the suggestions of other reviewers. Subbed: red onion, red bell pepper and garlic powder (doubled onion & pepper), used 2 cans of tuna, plain yogurt rather than sour cream, 1 T olive oil, and doubled the curry powder. I also added some cumin and cayenne pepper. I served it over whole wheat spaghetti. My husband liked it. I used the chunk Albacore tuna from Costco because it's the best! I will be making this again and will have it over rice next time.
Mmmm yummy! I love the tuna/curry combination. Only minor changes... omitted onions, added chopped celery and a can of mushrooms. Served over no-yolk noodles. Very tasty, filling, economical, and fast!
This is a great way to use a can of tuna!! The original recipe deserves 4, but with the modifications I made to my taste it's 5 stars. Like most others, I reduce the sour cream to 1/2 cup. I also added about 6 extra teaspoons of curry powder, some cumin and a good ammount of cayenne peper. (I like it spicy).
Good flavor b/c I doubled the curry and also added a dash of cumin. Used red, not green bell peppers. I reduced the sour cream to 2/3c and it was still too "soupy" for my taste. I ate it plain and therefore it didn't seem like it could go 4 servings.
This was very good with the following additions: I added one each sliced green, red, and yellow pepper, one can of diced tomatoes, and one chopped onion. I added 2 6 oz cans of tuna instead of one and I used 3 TBSP curry powder.
Really tasty! Made a few changes based on what I had on hand. 1tbs of butter, 1tbs olive oil to sautee onion and bell pepper. I didn't have any fresh garlic on hand so I added 1/4t. garlic powder with other seasonings. I also didn't have any sour cream or yogurt, so I subbed 1.5 ounces of cream cheese and 1/4c. milk. Added seasonings: 2t. curry, 1t. cumin, few shakes of cayenne, salt, and pepper. Used 12oz of tuna (big can). DE-LICIOUS!!! Came out way better than I expected because of my substitutions. Mine wasn't "creamy", but was spicy and very tasty.
This was great. I did alter the recipe and chopped up one stalk of celery, 1 1/4 red peppers chopped, not green, about 7 chopped black olives. I added 3/4 tsp cumin and about four good shakes of cayene, with onion and canned mushrooms, I also sauteed the above in virgin cocunut oil. I also used three small cans of tuna. My husband loves it Jane
rmcooper
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2006
This is great! My husband has been begging me to make it for a week but I kept putting it off knowing I wanted to save it for a day when I didn't have much time to cook since it's so easy to put together. I finally made it last night. If he has his way, I'll be making it every other night. I added carrots and zucchini in place of the onions and bell peppers and added extra curry and some cumin as suggested in another review. Good stuff!
This was a great super easy and affordable weeknight meal that my entire family enjoyed. I did take the suggestion of others and upped the spice content by doubling the curry and adding some garam masala. If you plan to serve over rice or noodles you'll definitely want to use all of the sour cream.
Pretty good and quick, too. We served it over brown rice for a nice, filling lunch. Carrots were a good replacement for the peppers, too. Just cook with the onions. We also tried substituting yogurt for the sour cream-- not that good.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/13/2006
I used 1/2 the Sour Cream, added carrots, celery , Green onion and cayenne. I Also served it over brown rice with chunks of fresh pineapple over it. It was delicous!!
This recipe is really good. I did change it a bit by adding a yellow pepper rather then green and did not have any curry on hand so i put in paprika and cayenne. It was still delicious. Very easy too. Yum!
I don't even know how to explain why this didn't trick my trigger. It was easy enough to make, I followed the recipe to the letter. It just didn't taste great - it kind of didn't taste like anything. I was very excited to find the recipe because it mixed curry and tuna - but it just was very blah.
Wow! Thanks so much! I am trying to cut WAY down on sodium and this was SO TASTY!!! I did add more curry and some cumin as I like spice. Also, substituting nonfat plain yogurt reduces the fat and cholesterol. YUM!!!
I can't think of a better way to prepare canned tuna! My family loves this. I always double it, I sometimes substitute yogurt for the sour cream, and throw in some frozen peas. Also, we like to add a bit of tomato sauce. I like hot curry powder, but the family prefers the regular (I always add more than the recipe though). Best served with Indian Style Basmati Rice from this site that is easy too.
By itself, not too exciting - but this is how I used it: I made my own recipe for biscuits (2 c. flour 1 tbsp. baking powder 1/2 tsp. salt 1 tsp. sugar 1 stick butter (1/2 c.) 1/2 c. milk 1/4 c. mayonnaise 2 oz. shredded cheese [I used muenster but any cheddar would be fine too, probably softer is better] thyme, garlic, and parsley) I lined muffin tins with the biscuit dough, pressing it in so it was approx. 1/4 in thick on the bottom and sides I made the tuna curry as written here except I left out the peppers, used extra curry, and after removing from heat I added chopped celery I baked the biscuit muffins for 10 minutes at 400 deg, then scooped the tuna into the center of each, topped with Parmesan cheese and crushed mint leaves, and baked another 15 min or so until done DELICIOUS and big success.
I recently decided to go on a low sodium, low carb diet to try and cut the "bad" out of my regular diet. So much of our food is processed now with additives and I'm trying to get back to natural foods to have more energy. This recipe is both low in sodium, low in carbs, and also delicious! Like other readers, I added more curry and the cumin/cayenne, but I added some black pepper and just a dash of a low sodium cheese (mozzarella) as well. To decrease sodium further, I used Starkist low sodium albacore tuna. Served it over some brown rice. Will be making this again, thank you for the recipe!
Surprisingly good! I left out the green pepper since I didn't have any. I also didn't have any curry powder, so I used the recipe for "Mild Curry Powder" (minus the ground coriander) on this site. It turned out great. Tasted better the next day, served cold with crackers!
This is one of my go-to recipes. It is fast, cheap, and delicious. I use red instead of green pepper. I use just enough olive oil so that the onions and peppers and garlic don't stick. Finally, I sub Greek-style yogurt for the sour cream, and only put in half as much. Raisins are delicious in this, too!. I also up the amount of curry and add some cayenne to spice it up a bit.
pennywham
Rating: 1 stars
05/21/2004
I'm sorry, but I thought this recipe was awful. I had to throw it out. I followed it exactly to the letter and couldn't eat it. Not sure what to say to even improve the recipe. I just didn't like it. Sorry.
It's funny, I submitted an almost identical recipe a LONG time ago before I joined this wonderful site. It was a recipe my mom made us growing up and was always a favorite. I find that more garlic, onion, and pepper are needed. Also, it's really wonderful if you throw a handful of raisins in with the rice as it finishes cooking, to give them time to plump up. Delicious.
I am a rank beginner but this recipe is too easy for words. I have made it several times with lite or nonfat sour cream. I agree with using slightly less sour cream than the recipe calls for. The quality of the curry powder matters!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2005
Good and easy. I don't even especially like the taste of hot tuna but this was a good quick lunch
This recipe is inexpensive, quick, and full of protein. I amended the recipe so it is higher in protein and lower in fat. I used two cans of tuna and 1/2 cup sour cream. Next time I forget to defrost something for dinner, I'm breaking out the cans of tuna!
I thought this was pretty good I used a little half than half a cup of sour cream and put in a table spoon of curry powder. I left out the onions and bell peppers, mostly because I didn't have any in the kitchen, but if I did, I am sure it would have been delicious. I also added a tad salt and lemon pepper. But, I really enjoy curry, and this was great!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2002
Very very good! You can add almost anything to this recipe for variety. I used canned chicken instead of tuna and I'm sure it would be fantastic with shrimp or beef as well! I used 1 T of butter and light sour cream to reduce calories and fat. My difficult-to-please boyfriend LOVES it! Thanks for the recipe!!
Delicious, easy and quick - a keeper! I used two heaped teaspoons of Malaysian curry paste, low fat sour cream, added a sprinkling of cayenne and chilli flakes, and served it on two minute microwave basmati rice. I marked it down one star only because I didn't find it particularly appealing, visually. My SO gives it 5 stars.
I make this a ton when I don't have a lot in my cabinets. I usually add whatever veggies I have (often frozen spinach) too. To those of you having trouble with thickening, add some corn starch until it's thick enough for you.
I was pleasantly surprised by this. I hadn't been sure what to expect, but thankfully, it turned out tasty! I omitted the onion and peper, and used snap peas instead, which I highly recommend. I used only a 1/2 cup sour cream and mixed it with water, about 2 cups. This might have been a weird move because it made things watery, however I wanted to make sure that the dish wasn't too sour-creamy, which is gross. It worked, so I was happy with the water. (I was mistakenly following someone else's tips, but I didn't realize they were using the water to be soaked up by egg noodles. I wasn't using egg noodles, so I hadn't need to use all that water.) Also, I used more cury than was called for, maybe a tablespoon or so. I used my judgement. Finally, I spooned the tuna cury over jasmine rice. I definitely think this meal goes really, really well with rice. *OH- and the next night I had some tuna curry left over, and I put it on a tortilla wrap, with some white American cheese. It made a really tasty wrap!
This is one of our go-to meals, we eat it about twice a month. You have to add more seasoning. I use a good 2 Tablespoons of garam masala and double everything else. We eat it over basmati rice. Serves 4 or 5 for dinner.
I doubled the tuna, it could have used even more. Used half the sour cream and added a little wated. Omitted the peppers. Not impressed. Maybe it would be better over noodles or rice. Trying to keep it low carb and without putting it over somehing, it was kind of weird.
I made the recipe for 12 servings and made a few adjustments to taste. I put in a ratio of 3 cans of tuna per (16oz) tub of fat-free sour cream and I added one extra tablespoon of curry (3T instead of 2T for 12 servings). Served over egg noodles or basmati rice.
Great Basic Curry Recipe...... 2 cans Tuna, 1 c sour cream, 1 can kimchi spicy cabbage, pineapple chunks, (above added after cooking the following ) 1Tbs butter, 1/2 tsp cumin, 1 Tbs chopped garlic, 1/3 chopped onion, diced tomatoes. Mixed all ingredients together then cooked until reduced. Served over Jasmine rice, topped with chopped-peanuts & raisins. Chutney condiment would complete...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2004
I was on a special dairy-free diet, so I left out the sour cream, but it was still tasty on rice. I survived on this recipe for several weeks on that special diet--thank you!
Keeper!! Thanks for the recipe. I've recently started eating low-carb, and this recipe fits right in to my new lifestyle. I prefer red bell peppers over the green, so I used that, and I used 2 TBS of dried, minced onion - just because I didn't feel like cutting up a fresh onion. Other than that, I didn't make any changes. I also would suggest that you can substitute cooked chicken for the tuna, if desired!
After eating this recipe, I wasn't sure why it had so many high ratings...I usually like curry but this was not as good as I hoped it would be. My husband said that this was in the top two worst things I've ever made. Sorry for being so blunt! I really wanted a new way to make tuna but this was not it.
I was looking for a quick tuna recipe that I could whip together with canned tuna. I was hoping for something that didn't taste so "canned tuna". I'm glad I stumbled upon this! Tastes so gourmet! I will definitely make this again. Great stray from your daily tuna!
