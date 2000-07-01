Tuna Curry in a Hurry

A fast and easy tuna dish with a creamy curry sauce. Serve over rice pilaf.

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Over medium-low heat melt butter in a large saucepan. Add garlic, onions and green pepper. Cook slowly, stirring occasionally, until onions are soft.

  • Stir in tuna, sour cream, curry powder, salt and pepper. Heat until warm and serve.

Editor's Note:

The original can of tuna was 6 ounces and has since been reduced to 5 ounces due to manufacturer's change. Amounts of sour cream may need to be slightly reduced.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 50mg; sodium 88.1mg. Full Nutrition
