Tuna Curry in a Hurry

I was pleasantly surprised by this. I hadn't been sure what to expect, but thankfully, it turned out tasty! I omitted the onion and peper, and used snap peas instead, which I highly recommend. I used only a 1/2 cup sour cream and mixed it with water, about 2 cups. This might have been a weird move because it made things watery, however I wanted to make sure that the dish wasn't too sour-creamy, which is gross. It worked, so I was happy with the water. (I was mistakenly following someone else's tips, but I didn't realize they were using the water to be soaked up by egg noodles. I wasn't using egg noodles, so I hadn't need to use all that water.) Also, I used more cury than was called for, maybe a tablespoon or so. I used my judgement. Finally, I spooned the tuna cury over jasmine rice. I definitely think this meal goes really, really well with rice. *OH- and the next night I had some tuna curry left over, and I put it on a tortilla wrap, with some white American cheese. It made a really tasty wrap!