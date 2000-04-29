Baked Milk Fish

Easy to prepare and very tasty! A simple recipe for fish baked in milk with almost no fat! You may use your favorite variety of white fish.

By Debbie

10 mins
15 mins
25 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly coat an 8x8 baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Rinse cod filets and pat dry. Place fish in a single layer in the baking dish. Mix together milk, onion, lemon pepper, parsley and salt; pour over fish filets. Drizzle filets with lemon juice.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until fish is firm and can be flaked with a fork.

189 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 2g; cholesterol 66.1mg; sodium 263.3mg. Full Nutrition
