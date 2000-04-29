Baked Milk Fish
Easy to prepare and very tasty! A simple recipe for fish baked in milk with almost no fat! You may use your favorite variety of white fish.
This was bland so I deleted the parsley and used a handful of fresh Dill, Poured melted butter over the fish and cut down on the Milk and lemon pepper. Use a bunch of green onions instead of regular and salt and pepper and cut out the juice. In short made a new one from and orignal recipe.
I'll try anything to get my high-cholesterol husband to eat fish. This wasn't too bad, but the onions didn't cook through and there was too much milk. I cut that the next time, and sauteed the onion first (not-stick pan in some of the milk). That improved it. Still needs something.
I used sea bass for this recipe and skim milk in place of the 1%.Also I added several shakes of Tabasco directly to fish before baking.The fish was very thick and so it baked for 20 minutes.Very easy,quick and tasty fish dish.
This is a good lowfat fish dish.
This dish didn't have a whole lot of flavor.
I am always on the lookout for a good baked fish recipe. After trying this recipe... I WILL KEEP LOOKING. It had a very bland flavor. Even after adding some dill and thickening the sauce, it still wasn't edible. Sorry, but one star is stretching it.
This is a quick and easy recipe. My kids loved it.
this is way too onion-ey
This was a vary easy recipe to make but it had no flavor. My husband told me never to make it again and he loves Cod.
My kids wouldn't eat this, but my son liked making it with me. It is simple to prepare and he did most of it himself. My husband and I liked the taste, and it didn't make the whole kitchen smell like fish. Thanks
My mom used to bake her fish like this - sometimes with milk, sometimes without milk. I love this - this is comfort food for me. Simple, quick, and easy. I prefer it without the milk so this recipe is 6 ingredients. It doesn't get much easier than that. Prep time is closer to 2 minutes. Throw it in a pan, add a salad and dinner is ready in 15 minutes.
This reminded me of Oyster Stew. With all of the milk, mixed with the fish flavor. I did not have the lemon pepper or lemon juice, so I added some garlic salt for flavor. I generally hate reviews that have a lot of ingredients changed, but I figured someone might be helped by the fact that I could give them SOME thing to compare this too.
Seems to me this wastes an awful lot of milk. Plus I did like the recipe said and after 15 minutes in the preheated oven it was nowhere near being done. I then up'ed the temperature to 400 and had to cook it for another 15 minutes. In all it took 30 minutes plus I had to raise the temperature. In the end the fish had good flavor if you like the fish bland. This didn't amount to much seasoning on it at all. Could have used more lemon pepper. (and I tested my oven temperature after this and my oven is working correctly)
this needed more flavour
didn't like at all
No flavor and too much milk.
Even with the lemon pepper in there, we found this dish to be extremely bland. Not to mention gross - milk and codfish just do not mix. Admittedly, I felt quite sick after I ate this.
Tried it, but will not make it again...think the lemon added to much bitterness...
I didn't like this at all. I could only taste milk & onion with a slight fish flavor. The milk & fish flavors do not blend well!
Super easy to make... I added extra spices. Some light margarine and a little dill, improves. The only thing I'd do different next time, is adding some flour to thicken the sauce.
This took more than 15 minutes to bake. If I made it again I would bring the milk mixture to boiling point before pouring over fish. Mine took more like 40 minutes before it was done (and not over done).
I don't think people understand that the milk, seasoning and onion doesn't become a sauce. All you are doing is poaching your fish in milk which will infuse a mild flavor. I made this with thick cod fillets in a foil packet. I put the chopped onion on the bottom, then fish, then the seasonings mixed in milk. I didn't use lemon juice with the milk, but instead just before serving. Rolled it up into a foil packet before baking about 16 minutes. It was cooked perfectly. I rarely eat seafood, but my family enjoyed it with some tartar sauce. A very quick healthy dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes.
Skip the onions and parsley and add 3-5 branches of fresh tarragon. My friend gave me this magical suggestion when we were baking milk fish in France. It was superb. You’re welcome!
i think it is wonderful
I thought this was very tasty. Not bland at all. But did change the recipe a little. I precooked the onions in water slightly then stirred in a dab of margarine. It looked like a whole onion was too much for this recipe so only used half an onion to the fish., still added in the milk, parsley and salt and pepper. I added Lemon and Herbs spice mix by Clubhouse and then didnt add the lemon juice at the end. Came out very tasty. I served it with stir fried rice with the other half of the onion that was left from the recipe and added celery to the rice also. Very tasty meal and my recipe didn't over power the taste of the cod. Came out excellent. Would definitely make it again. Very simple for a weeknight
Excellent recipe. Easy to do
