Baked Milk Fish

I thought this was very tasty. Not bland at all. But did change the recipe a little. I precooked the onions in water slightly then stirred in a dab of margarine. It looked like a whole onion was too much for this recipe so only used half an onion to the fish., still added in the milk, parsley and salt and pepper. I added Lemon and Herbs spice mix by Clubhouse and then didnt add the lemon juice at the end. Came out very tasty. I served it with stir fried rice with the other half of the onion that was left from the recipe and added celery to the rice also. Very tasty meal and my recipe didn't over power the taste of the cod. Came out excellent. Would definitely make it again. Very simple for a weeknight