Kamikaze Burgers

Fantastic fusion style burgers with a real zing! Season with hot pepper sauce for an even stronger kick!

Recipe by Jethro Beltran

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 burgers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix ground beef, onion and garlic. Season with salt and pepper, and shape into 4 patties.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat, and lightly oil grate.

  • Place patties on the prepared grill, and cook 5 minutes per side, or to desired doneness.

  • Prepare buns by spreading 1 tablespoon of wasabi on the bottom half, and 1 tablespoon mayonnaise on the top half. Top burgers with a slice of cheese, and sandwich inside the buns.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
604 calories; protein 33.6g; carbohydrates 32.5g; fat 36g; cholesterol 114.1mg; sodium 845.8mg. Full Nutrition
