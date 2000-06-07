Kamikaze Burgers
Fantastic fusion style burgers with a real zing! Season with hot pepper sauce for an even stronger kick!
I just cooked this recipe. These burgers are delicious. I read a few of the reviews on this recipe before I attempted this myself. I modified the recipe a bit. I added chopped celery, soy sauce and chopped ginger to the ground beef mixture (before cooking) to add moisture and a kick to the cooked patty. I did not use cheese. I topped off the burgers with chopped mushrooms sauteed in a soy sauce, cornstarch and water mixture,then, I added the usual lettuce and tomatoe toppings. Also, I used whole wheat buns instead. My husband absolutely loved these burgers! I have now cooked these burgers three nights in a row. These burgers are very flavorful and have a tasty kick!Read More
These are a great place to start, but they need help. I added Five Spice, Ginger and Teriyaki Sauce to the burgers and left off the cheese. Added wasabi to the mayo along with a little plum sauce. THEN they were great!Read More
Since my kids were babies I've always made a heart shaped meatloaf for Valentines Day, however, stupid me, just made a meatloaf last week. I obviously wasn't thinking! Because Tuesday evenings is one of my daughters dance nights I had to make something quick, but still wanted it to be a tad festive. Decided on these burgers which, by the way, I did shape into hearts. HA! I used more seasonings and a wasabi mayo. Very difficult to find a burger recipe that doesn't call for breadcrumbs, so this really fit the bill. Kids and hubby were happy and I thank you!
Really great burger! It was a bit dry , though. I would reccommend adding some Worchestershire sauce or maybe even soy sauce to the burgers before grilling. I also used wasabi mayo.
These were a nice change from a regular burger. I added the wasabi paste directly to the ground meat before shaping into patties. We did not use cheese and the mayo was a wasabi mayonnaise. I'll definitely make these again.
These were really good! I mixed the wasabi in with the meat, onions, and garlic, and added some soy sauce as suggested by someone. I used medium cheddar and mixed a little wasabi & soy sauce in with the mayo. I will definately make these again, but may play with it a bit - they seemed to be missing something, just not sure what it is. My husband liked them a lot and he is hard to please.
I'm pretty impressed! I used ground turkey instead of hamburger, but still really really good. Thanks!
For the first time, I didn't change a thing and I loved it!
OMG! So juicy and delicious! I added chopped jalapenos.
Very tasty. I added the wasabi directly to the meat as well as using wasabi mayo. I used with ground turkey with no problems.
I used Swiss cheese and added half of a grilled chile poblano (similar to the green chiles in a can, but fresh). I also sprinkled some ground black pepper and garlic chips ontop of the burgers prior to putting them on the grill.
These were really good. Instead of spreading the wasabi on bottom and mayo on top I mixed them together spread on the burger while it was still on the grill then topped with provolone cheese since I didnt have any cheddar. I will be making these again. Thanks!
That thar wasabi is a good twist. Add some horseradish, too, and your in business! Good recipe!
luved the sauce, burger was just ok
I thought this was super tasty! My hubby didn't like the sauce but he doesn't like mayo so that was prob. why. I added wasabi and 1 T. soy sauce to the meat mixture.
These were a hit! I even substituted real meat for fauxmeat and they turned out amazing.
ok...not much different than regular ol' burger
This is the greatest burger I've ever made! But I dropped the wasabi.
I followed what other reviewers said and added soy sauce, wasabi paste, ginger, garlic and salt and pepper to the meat before cooking it. I used ground turkey. For toppings we used mushrooms that had been sautéed in ground ginger, wasabi paste and soy sauce; pineapple; tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. And of course the mayo wasabi mix. Everyone was raving about these burger about how tasty and juicy they were.
It turned out well and matter a fact I put the wasabi in the mix (about 2tbsp) and it tasted very well
really good- easy to make and spicy kick. I also added the soy sauce and ginger.
