Grilled Zucchini Pizza
If you grow zucchini you know it's best when young and small. However it grows so fast that sometimes you end up with huge zucchini - 15 to 20 inches long and 12 inches around. These are perfect for this recipe.
If you grow zucchini you know it's best when young and small. However it grows so fast that sometimes you end up with huge zucchini - 15 to 20 inches long and 12 inches around. These are perfect for this recipe.
My husband is the grill master in our family and I wanted to make this for lunch one day. I melted the butter and garlic in a large skillet. Sauteed the zucchini for about 10 minutes or so on medium. Then put them in a baking dish topped with pizza sauce and cheese then put in the oven for 6 minutes at 350 degrees.Read More
Large seeds in overgrown zucchini were tough and difficult to chew. A disappointment.Read More
My husband is the grill master in our family and I wanted to make this for lunch one day. I melted the butter and garlic in a large skillet. Sauteed the zucchini for about 10 minutes or so on medium. Then put them in a baking dish topped with pizza sauce and cheese then put in the oven for 6 minutes at 350 degrees.
Yummy! I really liked these. I baked them instead of grilling. I sliced the zucchini and my daughter topped with sauce, pepperoni and cheese and threw them in the oven until cheese melted and zucchini was tender. I ate everyone of these!!
This is a wonderfull treat .I added peperoni and some parmesan cheese. The kids also loved it.Thanks for the recipe.
I absolutely loved these! I would modify the recipe slightly though. There was too much butter, and I even cut down the amount that was called for in the recipe already. It just needs a very light coating of butter to keep it from sticking. I also added Parmesan cheese, pizza seasoning, & a pepperoni on the top.
A nice light (and not too fattening) way to start a meal. Also a really good late night snack.
These were great! I did make a few changes....I didn't feel like starting up the grill for these only, so I lined a baking sheet with foil and put a cooling rack on top of the foil. I dipped the zucchini in the garlic butter (both sides) and laid on top of the cooling rack. Then, I made sure to put the little pieces of garlic on each slice. I put my oven on broil (high) and let them cook for a few minutes and then flipped them. I did not have any tomato sauce in the house, but I did have tomatoes. So, I thinly sliced a tomato and topped each slice of zucchini with one. Then, I returned to the oven for a few minutes. Next, I topped with a turkey pepperoni and then mozzarella cheese and returned to the oven until the cheese go bubbly. It was delicious!
What a great idea to use up those "monster" zuchini from the garden! I also added some hot pepper flakes to the butter/garlic.........they came out great! Would make again, unfortunately my kids have yet to like zuchini, even this way. Oh well, their loss!
great use of this over abundant veggie!It tasted just like a pizza slice. I passed it on to a friend and she loved it too and passed it on to her sister. Nice change from all the other "regular" uses of this veggie.
This recipe was so easy and tasty. Grilling the zucchini gave it a marvelous flavor that even the kids loved!
Large seeds in overgrown zucchini were tough and difficult to chew. A disappointment.
Not being a zucchini lover myself, I thought the spices would disguise the zucchini, but it didn't. My kids liked it though. Go figure!
I had a large zucchini and no idea what to do with it, this was a great way to use it. Good recipe if you're cooking for someone who doesn't normally like vegetables. There was waaaay too much butter though. I will use 1/4 cup or even less the next time.
Very good!
Suprisingly ingredible.... I followed the recipe exactly and used exuisite pizza sauce from this site and these turned out wonderful... I also added pepperoni to some of them... teriffic... a fairly light supper.... what can't you make with zucchini
First, I buttered a 9x12 baking dish. I lightly buttered both sides of the zucchini rounds. Spooned on pizza sauce and topped with pepperjack cheese (I didn't have mozzarella), it gave a nice little spice. I baked for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. I served with green beans and a garden salad. This meal was divine and I will be making them again, as they were a huge hit.
Wow! We were really sceptical about these, but they are so delicious on the grill. It has sort of a deep-dish pizza taste. I almost prefer these to actual pizza!
These were good; like another reviewer I did mine in the oven and just baked at 375 until they were tender and the cheese was melted; I also added some pepperoni on some and fresh basil. I'd hoped the pepperoni would entice the kids but they still didn't want to try them; oh well more for me! Thanks for the great idea! :) Would have looked like mini pizza's if I'd had round slices but I'd previously cut it in half.
Been making something like this for years. Only change is I use fresh sliced tomatoes and a whole basil leaf under the cheese.
This tastes so good when you are eating low carb- Gives you that little pizza kinda taste- loved it!!!! Did in the toaster oven!!
WoW! You can do so many things with this simple, but very tasteful recipe! I let my imagination run wide, with basil, chicken, mushrooms, and red peppers. I'll do these again very shortly, but totally different than before! Rod
I wanted to keep it as simple as possible, so just brushed the zucchini with butter and broiled for a minute or so before topping with Classico pasta sauce (Florentine Spinach and Cheese), mozzarella, and pepperoni. Broiled again to melt the cheese. My 4 year old LOVED it, and me too! Now we have a non-dessert way to use our excessive garden zucchini.
Delicious! I baked them instead of grilling. I also only made half the butter and garlic mixture and it was still too much, so you really don't need that much. I baked them at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes and they were delish. For being so quick to make they were so good.
I have made these about five times this summer! I skip the butter and pizza sauce. Instead, I grill one side, then flip them over and top the cooked side with bacon bits, diced well drained tomatoes and cheese and cook until the cheese is melted, the underside is cooked and the zucchini is soft (but not mushy). These reheat great. They're VERY filling!
sooo yummy!!! I made it with the cheese & peperoni and all on my stove top but still came out so good. And the hubby loved it!!! Thank you!
Very unique and delicious. I can see where many variations can be made from this idea, throw on some olives or mushrooms. I only had shredded cheddar on hand so I used that instead. It still tasted like a pizza!
We had this tonight and it was fantastic! We used cheddar cheese, because it was what we had on hand. I am going to purposely grow some large zucchini just for this recipe.
This was awesome. My husband and I needed a late night snack. This took care of the pizza craving without the pizza calories.
I was a little skeptical at first but had this big honkin' zucchini to get rid of. I added some extra veggies and turkey pepperoni and YUM! Will make again!
These were awesome. I made them by the recipe; however, they are missing one single ingredient that I added, which made them spectacular...pepperoni! Pepperoni really added to the flavor to make them so good. Anyway, I highly recommend them. So yummy!
7-16-11: Used yellow squash instead. It came out well.
yes a definte good way to use up the whopper zucchini. We did some as the recipe stated & it was good. We added some bacon, diced tomato & spring onion to the top of others & it was even better with lots of flavour. Will give away the whoppers with a copy of this recipe.
Not bad. Good way to stay low carb and use up some zucchini
These are the best things ever! And they are really easy to make. I made a huge try for 5 of us and they were all gone. Definitely a favorite during zucchini season.
i haven't tried this yet...BUT I PLAN TO! sounds terrific! great appetizer or finger food. low carb, too...i love zucchini and can't wait to see how this works!
This is great if you are on a gluten-free diet and love pizza. Thank you for a delicious twist on an old favorite!
Absolutely delicious. The garlic and pizza sauce help to cover up the flavor of the zucchini while the slices retain enough texture to serve as a "crust."
My family liked it...even my picky boyfriend. It is a good away to eat up extra zucchini.
Because of the huge seeds I scooped out most of my pieces were boat- shaped. If the piece was thick enough I trimmed the back to cut down on cooking time. I brushed with olive oil and broiled for 2 minutes on each side with garlic being added for the second side. I then brushed with pasta sauce, sprinkled with Italian seasoning, added a small amount of grated cheese and placed a few basil leaves on the slices. I baked it at 450 for 12 minutes. Delicious.
We were under attack from an abundance of zucchini in the garden this year. This was a delicious way to use it up, especially the really fat sections of the zuke. Another reviewer had stated they had a problem with the seeds, we didn't have an issue with them. They grilled up and softenened along with the rest of the slice. The whole family enjoyed them multiple times this fall. Thanks for a great idea!
These were excellent. What I did is broil each side for 5 minutes after I brushed them with the garlic butter sauce. Then I added pizza sauce, mozzarella sauce and pepperoni and baked at 400 for aprox. 12 minutes. I will be making these again soon.
These were great! I think next time I am going to slice it a little smaller than 1 in. thick because the pizza sauce to zucchini ratio was a tiny bit off, but that was operator error. So thank you very much for the recipe!
I followed this recommendation below. I subbed spaghetti sauce for pizza as that was what was available and it was really good. I absolutely loved these! I would modify the recipe slightly though. There was too much butter, and I even cut down the amount that was called for in the recipe already. It just needs a very light coating of butter to keep it from sticking. I also added Parmesan cheese, pizza seasoning, & a pepperoni on the top.
I had some big zucchini's from our garden and this was a great way to use them up. I am a big fan of pizza, but, not so much of the calories that come along with it. This was a healthy alternative for my cravings for pizza. I did like Beth did, and sautéed the zucchini and baked them in the oven. I substituted the butter with Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Came out great, thank you
Cut up Zucchini, dipped in garlic butter, put on pizza sauce and topped with Mozarella cheese. Baked at 350 for about 20 minutes. Yummy!!!
My kids helped make these and everybody loved them.
Yum! Quick, easy and not much clean up. I made it as a main dish for my dinner tonight. I cut one zucchini lengthwise, sauteed it in EVOO till both sides were brown, before placing in the oven with the sauce cheese and garlic. I will be making this often!
Delicious and a great way to use up zucchini. Definitely easier with an extra large zucchini. I had medium sized ones, so I cut them long wise, and grilled them that way. Made it a bit harder, and messier on the grill, but the taste was still great.
Love this recipe
This recipe was fantastic! It was pouring rain out so I didn't want to grill. Instead I placed the sliced zucchini in a pan with foil, drizzled with olive oil and than baked it in the oven for a couple minutes. Pulled it out, sprinkled parmesan cheese, garlic, and instead of spaghetti sauce I used a can of diced italian tomatoes, sprinkled some more parmesan cheese on them and threw them back in the over for a couple minutes. Awesome and simple!
Turned out amazing! Broiled 2 minutes either side. Then another two with all the toppings.
This is a great recipe for my particular low carb way of eating. I had it tonight along with grilled hot dogs. My biggest problem was dropping a few through the grill grates. The timing was perfect.
Loved it. Important to grill and turn it the three times. Used olive oil instead of butter.
Fantastic! Great way to use zuchinni and great (healthier) alternative to pizza. Even the kids loved them! Wow!
better thicker pieces and use a very hot flame. thought this was excellent. family loved it.
Our grill crashed right before we could make these, so we did them in the oven! 450, 10 minutes each side, then top with toppings. We also remade this recipe with Johnsonville Italian sausage added - YUM. Thanks for sharing!!
Loved this recipe! A self proclaimed zucchini hater loved these mini pizzas. I only had sharp cheddar cheese on hand to use for this recipe, but followed the recipe otherwise. They were delicious!
Made it, loved it. I used a very large zucchini so peeled it and picked out any hard seeds. I also used olive oil instead of butter. Otherwise followed the recipe. Whole family enjoyed it.
Added 1 tsp onion powder, 1 tsp basil, 1 tsp garlic powder, 2 tsp black pepper, used marinated mozzarella balls sliced, added fresh sliced yellow tomato, 1 tsp Italian seasoning, 1 slice of raw red onion diced, Francesco Renaldi tomato sauce
Great loved it!!!
We didn't change anything with this recipe. It was delicious! Definitely a keeper!!! We will make this again!
I made a few changes based on the recommendations of others. Since the recipe calls for the butter to be spread on the zucchini, I used 2 tbsp of melted butter and 1 garlic clove. I chopped the garlic clove and stirred it around in the butter for a few minutes. This was more than enough butter and garlic. In addition, I added mozzarella and parmesan cheese to the top of the zucchini before adding pepperoni to half of the zucchini pieces. We will definitely be making this again and again.
I followed Beth's directions and sautéed, then baked it since it was pouring down rain w/thunder&lightning outside. Delicious and a great way to use up all that extra zucchini!
Made these as a starter for a meal with friends. grilled in oven, not bbq weather hear at the moment. Every last piece was eaten, what more can you asked for.
We had the big zucchini that needed to be fixed into something, then I see in an email "Attack of the Giant Zucchini" hence this review. The family liked them. The only problem was the seeds, removed them or spit them out. We used the broiler since we don't have a grill.
We love this and never would have thought of it on our own. Thank you!
so we ended up baking these instead of grilling but they turned out great! added some extra pizza toppings including pepperoni, mushrooms, and peppers and onions. easy and delicious way to use my giant zucchini!
As a college student, I don't own a grill, so I baked them at 375 for 10-15 minutes. I had a smaller zucchini, so next time possibly less butter. Otherwise, it turned out great. My roommate and I devoured these.
Absolutely Delicious! Will be making this again that's for sure. It's become a new favorite.
Great idea! I had all the basic ingredients, but had to improvise with this one. Instead of grilling, I baked it. Instead of tomato sauce, I put a Creamy Vodka sauce. Instead of Mozzarella, I added Parmigiano Reggiano. It was still pretty darn good. Yum!
I was surprised at how much I liked these. I don't have a grill so I sauteed them in 2 tablespoons butter and the garlic before baking them in the oven at 400 degrees. Instead of pizza sauce I used fresh sliced tomatoes from my garden. They were fantastic when I was just trying to use up an oversize zucchini.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections