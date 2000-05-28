Grilled Zucchini Pizza

These were great! I did make a few changes....I didn't feel like starting up the grill for these only, so I lined a baking sheet with foil and put a cooling rack on top of the foil. I dipped the zucchini in the garlic butter (both sides) and laid on top of the cooling rack. Then, I made sure to put the little pieces of garlic on each slice. I put my oven on broil (high) and let them cook for a few minutes and then flipped them. I did not have any tomato sauce in the house, but I did have tomatoes. So, I thinly sliced a tomato and topped each slice of zucchini with one. Then, I returned to the oven for a few minutes. Next, I topped with a turkey pepperoni and then mozzarella cheese and returned to the oven until the cheese go bubbly. It was delicious!