Grilled Zucchini Pizza

If you grow zucchini you know it's best when young and small. However it grows so fast that sometimes you end up with huge zucchini - 15 to 20 inches long and 12 inches around. These are perfect for this recipe.

Recipe by Kit

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 zucchini pizzas
Directions

  • Slice the Zucchini into thick rounds. Combine the melted butter and crushed garlic in a small bowl. set aside.

  • When the coals on your barbeque are almost burned down, lay your zucchini slices on the grill. Let cook for three minutes then turn over and brush the butter/garlic mixture on each slice. Cook for three more minutes and turn over again and brush the other side with the garlic and butter.

  • Cover the slices with pizza sauce and cheese and let cook until the cheese begins to melt.

