Grilled Zucchini II
Have too much zucchini from your garden? Try this quick and delicious summer recipe using your grill.
Very Good!! I just halved the zucchini lengthwise, and added some salt and pepper after grilling. Cutting it the long way really saved on time, plus made it easier to move on and off the grill. Thanks!Read More
My husband and I both thought these tasted like warm pickles. I kept my opinion to myself to see if it was just me, but then he pushed his portion onto my plate and said the same thing!Read More
It's simple, fast and gives the squash a good flavor. I pan fried instead of grilled and it works just as well.
The first time I tried this I added a little Parmesean and it was fantastic! I have a vegetable basket for the barbeque grill which made it easy to flip them. Plus, it makes the taste amazing! The second time I tried this, I added too much dressing and it overpowered the zucchini, so be careful on your proportions. A favorite in my home!
We make this by cutting the Zucchini into spears and letting it marinate in a Italian dressing bath for 3 days, yes 3 days! It sounds ridiculous but it makes the Zucchini much better and zingy, while the grill marks add a caramelized type of sweetness. I wasn't a fan of Zucchini until I had it like that! Really good for low carbers.
YUM-YUM! At my local farmers market, I found what they call an 8-ball....no, not that kinda 8-ball...It is a zucchini that they said "has gone wild". It looks like a small pumpkin, meaning it is round, which made for perfect larger slices to grill! This is a simple side that is sure to please, as Linda put it, what's not to like about it?? Thanks Nancy!
5 stars for flavor and easiness. I sliced my zucchini in spears (they looked like pickles), and after bringing them inside, I topped them with some grated parmesan cheese while still hot. The parmesan on top is a wonderful addition!
I don't usually care for Italian dressing, but I love Zucchini so I thought that I'd give it a try. Boy, am I ever glad that I did. Thanks for sharing it with us Nancy.
mmm! simple, quick and tasty! this is nothing mind-blowing, but it's good and a nice alternative to steamed veggies. we used about 3 cups of thickly sliced zucchini, fat-free dressing and cooked them on the george foreman grill. topped with some parmesan cheese and it was perfect for two people. enjoy!
This is another easy way to prepare grilled zucchini. We thought it had a very mild flavor. Will do again.
There was nothing not to like about this recipe. It doesn't get any easier than this Nancy!
My favorite way to eat zucchini! I prefer the Italian dressing but I have also used balsamic vinegar salad dressing as a marinade. I slice the zuchinni lengthwise (not as pictured) so it's easier to turn over on the grill with tongs. I put the zucchini and dressing in a gallon ziploc bag for easy clean up and you can even put it in the fridge overnight and it will be ready to cook the next day. You don't need to add anything else. Buy the cheapest dressing available and you will be satisfied with the results. ENJOY! UPDATE: If you prefer the coin size bites, the Pampered Chef Grilling basket works great. But, if you like the grill marks, you need to cook it directly on the grill.
My husband and I have been doing our yellow squash and zucchini like this for quite a while. We cut ours lengthwise, place in a ziplock bag with zesty Italian dressing for about half hour, then grill, when almost done, we sprinkle with parm cheese, salt and pepper. Easy, fast and delicious.
I've made this several times now. I recommend using a very hot grill to get the outer surfaces a little crispy while keeping the interior somewhat firm. Too low temperature and it just gets kinda mushy.
Instead of the Italian dressing, I brush on a little olive oil, then season with granulated garlic, salt and pepper. It's a winner every time!
Tasty and easy. Replaced zucchini with eggplant which has out produced everything in the garden. I prepared mine in my grill pan on the stove. Added a couple small yellow and orange bellow peppers. Topped the finished dish with fresh grated Parmesan cheese.
I gave this a try----it is so simple, easy and delicious! I also added red hot pepper flakes with the italian dressing.
Mmmm Mmmmm good! I made a sandwich with the left overs on pita bread, provolone cheese and fried onions then put it on the panini press. Delicious.
Easy recipe and tastes great! If you want extra zip, just jazz it up with red pepper flakes or black pepper and some fresh herbs such as oregano, thyme, basil and/or rosemary.
Awesome. I did zucchini, summer squash, red onion and green peppers. Could have made a meal on this alone. My family also enjoyed it very much. I used Wishbone Robusto Italian which I think is the best.
This is a tasty and super-easy way to use up all that extra zucchini from the garden. I cut the zucchini up like pickel sticks and they were easy to handle on the grill. Added shredded parmesan cheese on top while they were still hot enough to melt it. Even my husband, who "doesn't like" zucchini, took seconds. I found this idea at the last minute, so next time I will let it soak in the italian dressing longer.
Wow! this is fab! We all loved this.
Try putting all vegetables into a large zip bag with Kens Balsamic dressing for a couple of hours and grill. Subperb!!
delicious! this is also great with the sundried tomato dressing.
This was great! I put the dressing in a zipper plastic bag with the zucchini sliced lengthwise to marinate. Expel the air and I don't have to turn. I sprinkled Italian herbs on before grilling, and Parmesan cheese after.
This is really good. I do this sometimes when I marinate chicken breasts in Italian dressing. As with the chicken don't marinate too long as it will impart a bitter taste. I just brush it with the Italian dressing.
I added parmesan cheese after grilling and it was fantastic!!
I have been doing something similar to this in the oven for years, but never on the grill. After grilling, I added a bit of fresh parm cheese to the top and allowed to melt before removing from the grill. This was great. I might marinate a bit longer next time.
Very simple and delicious! A keeper!!
This recipe was a big hit. I think it would be nice to have some Parmesan cheese at the end of cooking.
I've made this recipe several times with great success. This time I was out of Italian dressing so I used a Mandarin Orange with Sesame dressing and it was fantastic! I'm going to use a different dressing every time from now on.
Great idea & very tasty! (I usually just brush w/ olive oil & dash w/ salt & pepper.) I also put a slice of fresh mozzarela & sliced tomato on top of the hot off the grill zucchini. Makes for a tasty snack on a hot day.
ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS! I questioned the simplicity of this recipe, but it was just exactly what it needed to me (nothing more, nothing less). I ended up cutting zucchini lengthwise...much easier to grill. THANK YOU!
I slice zucchini and a yellow squash and marinade them in the dressing over night. Then I grill them and add parmesean cheese. It is fantastic.
I've been making this for a couple of years, however, I cut the zucchini lengthwise and brush on either garlic pepper or lemon pepper with an olive oil base. it's fantastic!!!
I did not like the italian flavor.
I sliced my zucchini a little thicker than the 1/4" called for in the recipe, and marinated it for about an hour in Ken's Steakhouse Zesty Italian dressing in a zip lock bag with the air squeezed out. I used the leftover marinade to baste the squash while it grilled. Spying my pot of fresh rosemary nearby on the deck, I snapped off a piece, laid it on the grill for thirty or forty seconds until it was nice and fragrant, and then crumbled the leaves over the grilled zucchini when it was done. A generous sprinkling of DiGiorno shredded Romano cheese, and this was the most delicious way to eat zucchini I've ever known! I might peel the zucchini next time, but I might forget in my haste to get it grilled and ready to eat. YUMM!
Grilling zucchini is my most favorite vegetables to grill. I noticed many grilled zucchini recipes use Italian Dressing and I have been hesitant to try it favoring butter and seasoning instead. Tonight I decided to give it a try and it gave great flavor to the zucchini. Other recipes recommend marinating the zucchini but this one doesn't. I found it wasn't neccesary to marinate as tossing it in the dressing still allowed the zucchini a lot of flavor. The only problem was that I found 1/4 Cup of dressing too much for one large zucchini. I actually used 1/2 Cup of dressing for 3 large zucchini and tossed most of the dressing.
Way too easy to be this good!! We loved this. Grilling brought out just a hint of sweetness in the zucchini. I had a HUGE zucchini, so I took out the center membrane with the seeds. My slices were closer to 1/2" and Hubs grilled them for 4 minutes on one side and 3 minutes on the other. Great, super easy side dish when your garden is exploding with zucchini.
I usually slice zucchini and yellow squash,place in a ziplock bag with approx 3 to 3 1/2 tbsp olive oil, approx 2 tbsp Greeks Seasoning and a dask of kosher salt, toss around till well coated and grill on the Charcoal Grill. when done sprinkle with shreaded parm cheese. I've been doing this for years and its a big hit, However the idea of marinating in italian dressing sounds quite yummy and I will try it this weekend!
We weren't crazy about this dish. Maybe the salad dressing was not the right brand...
Cut my zuccini lengthwise and added coarse sea salt and ground pepper... even my veggie hating husband loved these!
I also pan fried this and it turned out really well. Sprinkled shredded parmesan on top when finished.
Try adding a couple of tablespoons of shredded parmesan cheese to the marinade to liven up this recipe.
Very, very good and simple! I cut the slices in thicker pieces as I had a monster sized zucchini that fed us for 2 different meals. Therefore, the cooking time on the grill was a bit longer. Afterwards, I threw the slices in a large foil pan and drizzed some pecorino romano cheese on each piece. I covered the pan with foil and throw it in the oven on 170 while we grilled our main course. The steaming process further cooked the zucchini slices and melted the cheese. Next time, I will be a lot more generous with the cheese amount as it really complimented the dressing marinade.
My new favorite way to eat zucchini.
very very goood, didnt like so much italain dressing though... used a little less italian 2nd time with more garlic and EVOO and it was PRIMO
Easy & delicious! I had small zucchini and quartered them lengthwise, worked well for top rack on grill.
SO easy and SO good! I let the zucchini marinate in the dressing in a container for about 45 min. The mixture of the dressing and the charcoal taste from the grill was so good. Make sure not to slice too thin. Watch the grill because these cook really fast and are easy to burn.
Basic Easy Simple Tasty... enough said
This was ok, not great,but I'm not a veggie eater, although I'm trying. I used a light Caesar Italian,soaked it for about an hour or so, then grilled it on my George Foreman, then topped it with parmesan, salt and pepper. My son didn't like it, but my husband and I thought it was ok. I'd try it again, only I'd use less dressing, slice it thicker,and, as another reviewer suggested, top with cheese and tomatoes. So overall, it was only ok, but I'd definitely try it again. It certainly has potential!
Very good! I added parmesan cheese to half of it for my kids and they loved it. thanks!
I cut lengthwise and halved. Very nice served at room temperature or as a salad dish. Keeper.
Very easy to make and flavorful! I would use it to mix things up a little.
Soaked them up and grilled them in the ol' George Foreman. Simple and very tasty. Next time, I might add a little fresh basil and sprinkle the end product with fresh parmesan.
My new favorite veggie! So easy and yummy.
Yum!!! Really easy. Made spears and marinated for 2 hours.
This is always good with just about any veggie. Also good way to make kabobs.
This was pretty good.
Yummy, healthy and nutricious. These turned out really good and worked great with the other veggies I threw in. Would definitely use this again.
Very good - and sooo easy! I used Good Season's Salad Dressing Packets.
Loved it! I cut the zukes lengthwise, and let it sit in the Italian dressing for about 1 hour before grilling. Hubby and I were fighting over the last few pieces. What a great recipe! Thanks for sharing!
Very good! Nice and quick! We had a problem with the zucchini falling apart, so next time I will cut it 1/2 inch thick.
Tasty and simple. I put the zucchini in the fridge in the dressing for a few hours, then grilled and topped with a little bit of parmesan cheese. Very good
This was a hit even with non-zucchini eaters! I used an extra zesty Italian dressing and cut the zukes into spears rather than slices (had some nice small zukes.) That cut down on the work of turning them. I marinated them a couple hours in a ziptop bag turning them every so often and used more dressing than the recipe called for.
I love how a recipe with 2 ingredients can be so tasty. Very good, will make again and again.
Not bad but I would rather have fried zucchini.
These were the best Grilled Zucchini I have ever had. My kids call me for the recipe all the time. A real hit at my house
This is exactly what I do with my zucchini. I'll throw in some yellow squash if I have it, too. Simple, yet delicious!
Doesn't get much easier than this and it was tasty too! I used smaller zucchini just because that is what I had today.
I marinated in the Italian dressing for about 15 minutes prior to grilling. The zucchini had absoulutely no flavor. I also took the others advice and added Parmesan cheese.
These were just ok, hubby didn't care for them.
This was ok. Not much flavor. We ate it, but it's not something I'll make again.
We do this all the time, not just with zucchini, but also with peppers, onions, even green tomato slices. It's always a quick and easy answer to what goes with dinner on the grill.
So easy. So good!
i just tried this and it was awesome!! I was looking for a healthy alternative to breading and frying.... I FOUND IT!! I cooked ot on my George Foreman and it turned out great. I will make this often!
So good!! I used kraft red roast pepper and parmesean cheese italian dressing. Added a nice favor. Used my inside grill amd turned out great.
It was good! But my husband still wouldn't try it; oh well, I ate the extras.
Tastes a lot like Italian dressing (go figure) but good
I think the dressing was a little too overpowering for the delicate zucchini. Not my favorite way to prepare zucchini.
I thought this was simple and delicious! I used low fat Italian dressing and marinated in the fridge for about two hours before grilling. I also had HUGE zucchini from the farmer's market so I cut into quarters instead of slices and placed on skewers to make it easier for my hubby to flip on the grill. He loved this extra convenience and I love this recipe. Thanks!
I like zucchini and I like Italian Dressing, but put together and grilled...not. This is one I will be deleting from my recipe box.
Good, although I made the mistake of pouring extra dress into the pan which made it very greasy, SO DONT DO THAT! Also I will play with the Italian dressings, the newmans own was not "herby" enough for us! Thanks
Very good! I slice the zucchini on an angle to get long slices, and since I didn't have any dressing I just sprayed then with olive oil, added s&p and bit of garlic powder.
Nummy! and I don't normally like zucchini...
Very good, I will definitely make again. It was a side with grilled bbq chicken, sliced tomatoes and a smoothie.
I'm not a big fan of Zucchini. This recipe was a very nice addition to the current options that we use in cooking zucchini. I marinated them for 24 hours. We will try the grated parmesan cheese next time. I like that idea.
I was excited when I came across this recipe as I needed to get rid of both zucchini and half of bottle of soon-to-be expired dressing! I marinated the zucchini for four hours and they tasted great!
super good, super easy! I used a grill pan to make it simpler as my zucchini were smaller.
15 yr old even liked this one, so easy and quick, I 1/4'd then cubed, worked out great ! thx :-)
very good summer side dish and very easy also. Great sprinkled with a little parmesan cheese as well!
I usually just use olive oil, kosher salt, and pepper, but this was a great twist with wonderful flavor! I absolutely loved it. Thanks!
My hubby didn't feel like grilling after work so I got out the George Forman grill. I soaked them in the dressing and added fresh parmesean over the top when all were grilled. Will definately make again - inside grill or outside, either one.
This was pretty good, although I think I used too much italian dressing. I'd make it again, although I was the only one who liked it, so more for me!
These had great flavor. I never would have thought to marinade zucchini. I have both grilled and pan fried these and they always come out great!
A nice change as a side dish/vegetable and really really good. My only suggestion is to cut the zucchini by length instead of width. This makes handling them on the BBQ much easier.
Simple and easy. I added some additional salt, garlic and ground black pepper.
delicious! I also quarter small zucchini and when almost done i put barbecue sauce on both sides, delicous
Wonderful, simple and delicious!
