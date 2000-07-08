Grilled Zucchini II

Have too much zucchini from your garden? Try this quick and delicious summer recipe using your grill.

Recipe by Nancy

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
4 mins
additional:
1 min
total:
10 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice zucchini into 1/4 inch slices. Toss in a bowl with Italian dressing.

  • Place on a hot grill and grill about 4 to 5 minutes or until nice grill marks appear and the zucchini is slightly limp. Serve and enjoy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 5.7g; sodium 334.7mg. Full Nutrition
