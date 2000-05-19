Corn with Bacon and Chili Powder

4.5
14 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Yet another way to cook corn on the cob on the grill, but this is different, and very good. You won't need butter.

Recipe by Bob

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 ears of corn
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wash the husked corn.

    Advertisement

  • Wrap one slice of bacon around each ear. It probably won't cover the entire ear, but be sure it goes from one end to the other. Sprinkle with chili powder to taste.

  • Wrap the corn and bacon and chili powder in heavy aluminum foil and place over medium coals, or medium flame on gas grill.

  • Cook approximately 20-25 minutes. Time will depend on the size of the ears of corn, and how fresh they are.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 19mg; sodium 264.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022