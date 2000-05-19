Corn with Bacon and Chili Powder
Yet another way to cook corn on the cob on the grill, but this is different, and very good. You won't need butter.
If everyone you're cooking for says they only want one ear, make them two anyway! They'll be begging you for more corn AND the recipe! Also great with garlic powder instead of or along with the chili powder.Read More
My husband and I enjoyed this, but to be honest it didn't seem like the bacon added a ton of flavor to the corn. Nice presentation, though.Read More
We tried this for the 4th of July. We used Galic powder on some. No butter needed and all enjoyed the great flavor.
Did some with chili powder and some with garlic powder. Both were really good. I did use a good quality thick sliced bacon and cooked them a little longer.
I love this recipe, I've used Turkey Bacon and Regular Bacon and it's good both ways! I make this all summer long, it's easy and we never get sick of it!!!
Really good and easy. If you can't succesfully cook this, get a propane "Weber" follow their cookbook and be an instant barbecue expert.
i've made this several times and we all love it
This was my first foray into seasoning corn on the cob (I normally just grill or boil it and season with butter and salt.) However I figured what could go wrong with corn wrapped in bacon. It was great. I will definitely make it again, and it has opened my eyes to the endless possibilities in spicing up corn on the cob. Thank you for submitting such a great recipe.
Bacon does not get crisp so it's not edible for me, and it does not enhance the flavour of the corn. Corn tastes just as good cooked on barbecue without bacon and spice.
This is great and easy to make. It's taste delicious. Thank you for the recipe.
It was delusions. I left out the salt and it was fantastic
