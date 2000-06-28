BBQ Chicken Wings

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cook time, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 57.8g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 35.7mg; sodium 2919.6mg. Full Nutrition
I made this recipe without the gin for a church group of men. I think they died and went to heaven when they ate these wings. The other thing I did different was that I baked them in a 350 degree oven for 30 to 40 minutes. Yum! This is a keeper!
This sauce is delicious--it's not too sweet like a lot of barbeque sauces. I didn't have gin so I used rum, and it worked out well. Kids and husband loved it. I used it for pork ribs in a slow cooker for about 4 hours after 1/2 hour in oven first. Meat just fell off the bones. Highly recommended!
the marinade is very strong. this was great! i've made it twice now for party crowds.I buy a 5 pound bag of frozen wings and drummetes.separate wings and marinade into 2 large plastic bags and marinate over night.Then i grill over low heat turning once. This you must watch while on the grill. because of the sugar, it will burn easily. this turns out great!
Delicious chicken wings, I am from western New York and believe me I know wings! I followed the recipe exactly; I marinated them overnight and my only difference was to bake them in the oven. I chose this recipe because I am always looking for something different and the gin stood out. I will make this again however I will omit the gin - it gave a slightly bitter taste. I will also leave out the soy sauce, it didn't add flavor just more salt. I disagree with another reviewer that bottled teriyaki marinade is just as good, no way. This is a good recipe and in my opinion will be better with slight modifications.
Excellent recipe!
Wonderful...made these for a summer party and they were a hit!
Fantastic resturant quality wings! Served it to a group of people that finished every one and couldn't stop licking their fingers. When I make this again for just my hubby and I, I'll add something to give it some heat or at least more of a zing. But if you're cooking for a group that you don't know their heat tolerance...the recipe as it is ...is lovely!
Finger-licking good!! We all loved these wings. I don't use oyster sauce so I used more soy sauce instead, and I substituted brandy for the gin. I also added the honey to the marinade rather than brushing it on. After I took out the wings, I boiled the marinade and served it as a dipping sauce. People also used the sauce on their burger sandwiches and the flavor was beyond!
This is a keeper! I didn't have oyster sauce, and they still turned out great. I sprayed a piece of foil with Pam and placed it on the grill then put the wings on it. This helped keep them from burning.
This recipe should only take 8 minutes to cook on each side NOT 20 then 25!! I realized mine was burned on one side after only 12 minutes. It was still awesome tasting even though they turned out "country dark".
Followed the recipe exactly and marinated for two days with country-style pork ribs. Absolutely mouth-watering.....everybody went nuts over it. My husband is sitting next to me moaning over the leftovers as I type. We did forget to brush the honey on, so I'm not sure if that would have changed anything. Also, as someone else said, watch it closely on the grill because all that sugar makes it burn easily. Definitely a keeper!
ok, we didnt do it exactly like it says, we jsut needed a recipe for how to cook them. it is such a good idea to refridgerate them for 20 mins. im makes so much difference. for the sauce, we just got some from the store pre-made and poured it on the wings. it was really good. :)
Great tailgating recipe! I followed everything in the recipe with the exception of the liquid smoke (as I didn't have any) and I used chicken drummettes instead. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe!! It will be our staple tailgating recipe for the upcoming season!
I made these wings a few weeks ago and they were wonderful. I did not have liquid smoke or gin so I omitted and they were still great. I added a bit of srirachi sauce for some kick and definitely did not cook them as long on the BBQ.
Delicious! We made these wings on the grill and forgot to brush with honey but still great. We had these for dinner last night and I've got thighs marinating in this tonight so we can have tomorrow! Even my parents were impressed!
USED THIS RECIPE FOR A MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH WITH BONELESS, SKINLESS CHICKEN BREASTS. EXCELLENT, EVERYONE LOVED THIS RECIPE! DEFINATELY WILL USE AGAIN. THANKS SO MUCH.
SUPER DELICIOUS! Tried this yesterday and was a hit among guests! I didn't have enough teriyaki sauce so I added just 1/4 cups or less. I also did not add gin or liquid smoke flavoring. BUT IT TASTED GREEEEEEAT! Make sure it's slow-cooked over the grill so it won't burn. Turns out nice and golden :) Will definitely use again!
Honey!!!!!!!!!!!! You know what cha doin over there! I made this for my picky fam-bam, and they sure enoughm ATE IT ALL, and then have the nerves to ask "Did you steal this recipe from Mom?" I lost it, but brought it back together, because I know..The person whole did share their recipes, ain't sharing with them!
WOW!!!! My husband loved this!! I used skinless, boneless breast of chicken.. He said it was great. Will cook wings in a crockpot with this... should be outstanding!! Thanks for a great recipe!!!
Did exactly as listed except for oyster sauce. Didnt have any. This was to die for!!! Hubby and I both loved it. Used the little bit of sauce that was left over the next day for hot dogs. Will try this again with different cuts of meat.
the secret is about the marinade and you have to turn the wings frequently once on the BBQ... people call and ask me to have a BBQ so they can get wings... i do between 15-20 pounds and never have a wing left. TURN THE WINGS A LOT
My family really enjoyed these wings. I didn't add the Gin, because I didn't have any and only used 3/4 of a cup of oyster sauce, because that's all I had, but it was still tasty! I did cook them in the oven (I didn't have the option of grilling at the time) at 350 for 20 minutes, flipped for 15 more minutes and 5 minutes under the broiler. I also cooked them on a baking rack so they wouldn't boil in the juices. I think it did help with the texture.
These were delicious! We did make a couple of substitutions though. Left out the gin, used bbq sauce instead of ketchup and added chili paste for a kick. Also added honey to the marinade instead of basting on wings. Have made it twice and it’s now one of our go tos for wings!
Not sure what all the fuss is about… we were not that impressed. We made these wings exactly as directed with the minor exception of leaving out the liquid smoke because we cooked them on our smoker and didn't feel it was necessary. They were good, but certainly not great. We will continue our quest for the best grilled wings recipe.
