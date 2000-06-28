BBQ Chicken Wings

This yummy honey barbeque sauce is great on chicken wings, pork, or short ribs. The soy sauce and oyster sauce hint at an Asian inspiration, while the gin gives it an undeterminable edge.

Recipe by Patrick

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix the teriyaki sauce, oyster sauce, soy sauce, ketchup, garlic powder, gin, liquid smoke, and sugar. Place the chicken wings in the bowl, cover, and marinate in the refrigerator 8 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat the grill for low heat.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Arrange chicken on the grill, and discard the marinade. Grill the chicken wings on one side for 20 minutes, then turn and brush with honey. Continue grilling 25 minutes, or until juices run clear.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cook time, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 57.8g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 35.7mg; sodium 2919.6mg. Full Nutrition
