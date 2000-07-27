Crab Stuffed Flounder
This stuffed flounder dish is an easy recipe that my children have enjoyed. They're not big fish eaters either!
Absolutely delicious. Made a few changes since there were mixed reviews about the mayo topping and the lack of seasonings. Well first I used 2 cans of crabmeat, tripled the mustard, crackers and worchestire, added some garlic powder, minced onion, parsley and chili powder. To the fish I brushed on melted butter mixed with some lemon juice and garlic powder. To the mayo topping I used about 4 TB and added about 2 TB of sherry to smooth it out. Turned out absolutely delicious, although next time to make it more resturant quality I'll skip the mayo mixture on top and instead make a sherry cream sauce from roux, and pour it on just before serving for a more impressive presentation.
I made this recipe last night...I had purchased the crabmeat on a whim and happened to have flounder in the freezer. I did not have any green bell pepper or mustard powder. I used one tsp dijon mustard in it's place. It turned out very well, but a little bland. Definately needed more salt and I wish I had added some Old Bay, which I did have in my spice cabinet, but forgot about. My family enjoyed it, but agreed it needed just a little more pizazz. The mayo and egg yolk mixture on top was very good...reminded me of hollindaise sauce. It looked very nice on the plate, like something you'd get at a quality seafood restarant. I will definately make this again!
Completely Awesome! I have to admit I am impressed with myself...and I owe it to the recipe. It tasted just like we were in a restaurant...even better. I substituted the saltines with a buttery round cracker and dashed in some old bay. My three year old even ate it. Thank you for a great recipe!
HELPFUL TIP: For a more gourmet look, I decided to put the crabmeat in the middle and wrap the cut strips of flounder around the meat, ...kind of like you would if it were bacon. I thought it looked a little better :) I also added salt to the fish. Then I added several dashes of old bay and garlic to the crab mixture. If I don't have green pepper, I use red. It's no biggie, and it brings some color to it. I only had a few eggs left and needed them to make something else that night, so I didn't make the topping this time but it does taste delish!!!!!!
Absolutely delicious, just as written. What a great recipe!
Two words: DEE LICIOUS!!! I used two huge red snapper fillets because I couldn't find flounder. Seasoned them with a mixture of melted butter,Emeril's Essence,and minced garlic. For the crab filling I used ritz crackers instead of saltines and dijon mustard in place of mustard powder. Seasoned the filling with plenty of Old Bay. I had my doubts about the sauce but I made it any way and I'm glad I did. As other members have said,it looked like an omlette on top but a very tasty omlette. This dish is on the menu at my next dinner party. No need to get all fancy with fresh crab. Canned works just fine.
Wow! I prepared this recipe with fresh flounder and used imitation crab meat in the filler. Alterations to the crab mixture: added chopped onions and Old Bay. This recipe was so easy to use, with ingredients I already had in my cabinet (besides the seafood!). I increased the stuffing quantity and "wrapped" filets around mounds of crab. Was unsure about the mayo/egg sauce but it was the perfect touch! Makes a wonderful presentation and really tastes terrific.
Oh my God!! This must be what they serve when we go to heaven, because this recipe was out of this world!! I used canned crab meat which made the preparation go quicker. Also, for next time, I will use less mayo and butter to top the flounder, then what the recipe calls for.
3.5 stars. It was a very easy recipe, but I think it lacked some flavor. It's a good base recipe; I would use more worch. sauce, maybe even marinate the fillets in the sauce before. The crab topping was good (still lacking some spice), but the fish was pretty bland. I think it would work better if you baked it in a pan that was a bit too small, that way all the juices and sauce/juices don't run all over and instead get absorbed by the fish & topping.
This dish looked awesome!!! And it was easy enough to serve on a Wednesday night! I followed a few reviewers suggestions to add some Old Bay and extra worchestershire sauce, but I found it a little salty for my taste. I'm sure that when I try the recipe as written it will be perfect!
This was delicious - the whole family loved it! I used 2 cans of crabmeat and 2T of mayo in the stuffing because I knew they would all love more stuffing. I also used Panko breadcrumbs instead of the saltine crackers (about 1/3 cup). I folded the flounder over the stuffing. My son was upset that there wasn't enough for him to have another serving! Thanks for a great recipe.
Very good and also adaptable. I didn't have enough crabmeat on hand so I used one can of crab and one can of baby wild shrimp. Also used 1 tsp. of dijon mustard instead of the dry, added 1/2 tsp. Old Bay, and used only half as much butter to cut back on fat, subbed red pepper for green, and omitted the salt and the mayo/egg topping altogether.
Delicous and beautiful. The only reason I didn't give this recipe 5 stars is because I made some changes.I sauteed 1 clove of garlic in butter and lemon juice, brushed that on the cod. I then added mushrooms a little lemon juice and onions to the stuffing. I drizzled the rest of the butter,garlic,lemon mixture over the stuffing.I added a little horseradish and cayenne pepper to the sauce.The result was to die for. I will be making this often. Thanks for the recipe!!
Very, very good! My flounder fillets seemed awfully thin to me, so I made a "sandwich" out of this using the crab as the filling. We enjoyed these very much and will have them again.
I made this recipe exactly as written. My family enjoyed it and we had no leftovers. I couldn't give it five stars because everyone had suggestions for additional flavor (Old Bay, green onions, bread crumbs). I will definitely make again and pump up the flavor a bit with Old Bay and possibly a smidge of red pepper.
My husband and I loved this recipe- during dinner, he said "I love you" 7 times... but maybe he was talking to his plate. Adjusted crab mixture as others did, increasing Worchestershire sauce to 1/2 tsp, adding 1 tbsp Old Bay and 1 tsp dried parsley. Spread topping thin, only used 1/2 of it.
Made this dish last night using Sole and it was simple & delicious! Here are the adjustments I made: Doubled the worcest sauce & honey mustard, added 1/2 tblsp. of garlic powder and old bay, and sub red for green bell pepper and added 2 tblsp minced red onion. Also sub bread crumbs for saltine crackers. Half the butter & add 2 tblsp. lemon juice to it. I used only 3 tblsp. mayo for the sauce & added port wine to the sauce mixture....came out great! I folded each filet with the filling and then topped with sauce as directed. Great recipe! Thanks!
My husband didn't like the stuffing & I agreed that it lacked flavor. Could use the addition of a cheese topping.
We loved this! But.... I added old bay and without it I really don't think it wouldn't have been as good. I made it with tilapia (our favorite) and I used a pinch of red pepper powder also. I used a large can of lump crab (about 2 cups) the one in the seafood cooler, not the one next to the canned tuna. I then doubled everything else. Everyone in my house loved it and that is not the norm here. With old bay it is def. a 5 star recipe.
Excellent, very tasty, no problem with anything being too this or that. I did substitue tilapia for the flounder, and diluted the sauce on top just a touch with some evaporated milk (all I had at the time). It's only 180 calories per serving, too (though most of those are from fat *L*)
I must say that this is a very good and easy recipe, try it just as is and you will be amazed at what you done and so will anyone else you treat to it, thanx.
Very good. Just what I was looking for. I used Old Bay in mine (not too much) and highly recommend everyone doing the same.
I am so glad I went with this recipe!! I was really nervous about making it, but it was much easier that I expected. Really took no time at all to prep. The egg sauce on top was the perfect touch. I added my own special seafood seasoning to the fish, but it would have been amazing even without it. I made a couple other changes - I used ritz crackers instead of saltines, and did not use paprika. I also used 2 cans of crab. My husband was freaked out that I was using canned crab, but once we ate it, you absolutely could not tell. I cannot wait to make this again!
I'm giving it four stars even though I had to add some old bay to give it a little more flavor and used fresh parsley. I squeezed some lemon on top and served it with homeade rice pilaf.
My husband really enjoyed this dish, I however didn't like the sauce on the top to spongy for me would prefer it with a holliandaise type sauce and would cut out the salt completely too salty for me but over all pretty tasty. I didn't use the green peppers and used ritz crackers instead of saltines and added a bit of chesapeake bay seasoning. Also for the topping I used 4 tbsp mayo and added a little water because it was very thick. Just want to add if you really like crab you might want to double the stuffing I topped three fillets with what the recipe called for.
This recipe deserved a raving review. It was excellent. My husband was full of compiments and my daughter had a second helping, which is unheard of in this house. I did not have saltines, I just used crackers that I had on hand. I did add Old Bay seasoning as was suggested by others. Easy, elegant, delicious. A must try.
Absolutely fantastic recipe. Coming from a very picky fish eater, this is very high praise. The fish was moist-not overdone with the suggested cooking times. I cheated and used a ready made cajun crab dip from the market, but made the top layer exactly as instructed DELICIOUS!! Definitely will make again, even when Lent is over!
We used the Old Bay seasoning that many others recommended. However, next time we will use the cajun seasoning because this dish (for our taste) needed another level of flavor. Other than that, the recipe was right on the money. We are 2 and used the 12 oz. pack of frozen flounder fillets and a 6 oz. can of crabmeat - this resulted in the proper ratio of stuffing and fish. We also left off the mayo topping and made out own butter/lemon juice drizzle. Update: we had these again tonight with the planned changes. We used 1.5 tsp. Zatarains's seasoning instead of the Old Bay and the flavor was right on the money. This time we also substituted shrimp for the crabmeat and it was just as good if not better. Served with a nice Chardonnay and we are still happy hours later!
I've made this once for my husband, and he liked it so much I decided to serve it for a dinner party! Everyone loved it. The only change I made was adding Old Bay to the crab.
Mmmmmmm...this was GOOD! As recommended by others, I added Old Bay Seasoning to the crab stuffing. I also made a few other changes. I couldn't find flounder, so I used dory. Also, I added about 2 tablespoons of parmesan. I also reduced the butter to about 1 tablespoon. I did add the mayo/egg topping and thought it was good, but maybe unnecessary. I don't think it added enough to the recipe to justify the extra calories.
Love the concept but somewhat bland (fish more so than the stuffing.) Next time would use old bay, butter, lemon, garlic on the fish and more salt and worcestire on the stuffing. Additionally, would be sure to spread stuffing THINLY over the fist. Mayo topping was unnecessary but good for looks. . . would look further for tastier topping.
This ones a keeper!! Wonderful fish recipe, my family is more of a shellfish fan BUT they really liked this one and believe me that is saying alot!! This is very easy but you could serve it for company and they would really think you had worked all day! I used sole since my market had no flounder, try this one!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Great, easy recipe. I did do a few things differently. I used a can of jumbo lump crab meat which worked out to a little more than a cup and had no cartilage in it. I used red bell pepper and prepared mustard (just squirted some in). I substituted 3 tablespoons panko crumbs for the crackers. My final changes were due to the comments in other posts about blandness. I added about 2 teaspoons of lemon juice to the egg yolk/mayonnaise mixture, then sprinkled the sauce liberally with parsley and bay seasoning after spreading it on the crabmeat. I was also surprised by the amount of liquid floating in the pan after the first cooking time. I used a baster to remove the excess liquid, and I think that helped everything hold together better. It was delicious!
I have made this several times now, and it is quite good. I have used several different kinds of fish too. Flounder, basa, tilapia, and cod. All turned out good! I have tried it both with and without the mayo topping, and I am in the "with camp" I think it adds a little something special. I do like to add some Old Bay to the fish before topping it, but I stay true to the recipe other than that. Thanks for a good week night meal that looks and tastes like a weekend meal!
I made this tonight and there wasnt one left. It came out so delicious. I did as one reviewer suggested and used 20 round buttered crackers instead of the saltines. I will definately be making this again! This recipe is a keeper :)
This was great. I am the only person in my family that really likes fish, and tilapia is the only fish any one else will eat at all, so that's what I used. I added celery and onion, wanted to use Town House crackers but forgot to pick some up at the store. It was very good. My husband wanted thinner pieces of fish...and the 8 year old didn't like it at all. But the rest of us thought it was pretty good. The stuffing is good enough that I think I may have found a new crab cake recipe. I did add Old Bay per other suggestions. I'm not sure about the topping, it may just be a way to use that yolk; I didn't notice that it added any flavor, it may just be presentation.
I made this for my husband and myself. We LOVED it. He said it was restaurant-quality in taste and appearance. After reading the reviews I also tripled the mustard (I used dijon), crackers (I used Club), worceshire, and then added garlic powder and Old Bay to the crab mixture. I also sprinkled both side of the fish with garlic powder and Old Bay before putting the crab mixture on. It was GREAT!!!
I made this recipe last night and thought that it was excellent and very easy to prepare. I do agree with the comment that Constance made on her review of the dish, so I ommited the mayo topping and subsituted it with the sherry sauce and added Old Bay to the crab. It was superb!!! My husband commented that it was restaurant quality and had two helpings! This is a very impressive entree that will be a hit at any dinner party. Thanks for sharing!!!
Great easy recipe! I did add some old bay and left out the peppers but that is just my taste. Everyone gobbled it up! Will be making it plenty more time Thanks
This recipe is better than what you get in most of the restaurants! I did use a few of the suggestions: I added a little onion with the green pepper (2 tsp.), used 5 town crackers in place of the saltines and I seasoned the butter with garlic powder. Next time I make it I may use a little less fish and stuff a few mushrooms as a side. My husband and I loved it! Definitely a keeper.
Finally, a crab stuffing like you would find in a nice restaurant!!! Yummy Yummy Yummy!!! I did not make the sauce because I wanted to taste the stuffing as it was. I would like to try it though, so perhaps next time. The only change I made was that I added a dash of Old Bay. Not sure that it even made that much of a differnce or not. Thank you for a great "catch"!
I must have done something wrong. My fish was mushy after cooking it. The crab stuffing was wonderful but the fish just fell apart. I used frozen which had been thawed in the refrig for 2 days. It looked kinda funny after the first 15 min so I poured off the liquid before putting it back in but I think it was too late. This is my fav at Red Lobster. I was really disappointed it did not come out better. Any suggestions?
To improve the presentation I held the fillet (tilapia) in the palm of my hand, placed a scoop of filling in the centre then tucked the ends around and placed it tucked side down on parchment paper. As suggested by others I spiced up the crab mixture with extra garlic, Worcester finely chopped onion and celery. Rather than overcook the fish, I turned on the broiler, poured the sauce across and broiled for about 90 seconds until browned. I also reduced the mayo in the sauce by half. Looked lovely and was delicious. Served it with broccoli soup, twice baked potato topped with cheese and green beans.
We prepared this dinner without any changes to the recipe and served it to our family of 7 young children. We called dinner "chicken-fish" (imagine fish face saying moo) to get them to try it. There were very little leftovers. I can't wait to make this recipe again!
I saw this recipe online about 10 years ago and have been using it ever since! The only things I use differently are to add to add Old Bay and -believe it or not- use the imitation shredded "krab". Before any of you crabmeat fanatics cringe at the use of imitation, I say TRY IT FIRST!!! I LOVE crab, but actually prefer the "krab" for this recipe, as it has a slightly sweeter and lighter texture (not to mention less expensive as a bonus!). I've made it both ways and it is simply scrumptious with several types of fish. I wrap the fish around a mound of the stuffing, and with the creamy sauce poured over top, it looks like a 5-star presentation! Family and friends are always impressed and ask me to make it again and again. Definitely an easy, keeper recipe. Did I mention leftovers are yummy too?????
I omitted pepper, salt and added Old Bay. I also used fresh parsley, omitted green pepper and used Ritz crackers in place of saltines. It was excellent! My family are not big mayonnaise fans but they did not even know it was in it. They thought it was some type of cheese sauce on top and definately could not taste it in the crabmeat.
This is an excellent recipe but I think it tastes better without the mayo sauce on top.
Prepared almost exactly as written and it was beautiful, delicious, and EASY! I really wanted to get my camera it was so attractive! (I did add a half dozen or so shrimp that I had in the freezer which I cut in 1/2 inch slices that added some color and I used fresh parsley.)
So good! Great without the sauce.
This was quite good. We didn't have any crabmeat, but we did have some shrimp, so we used this instead. Very tasty. The children didn't like the stuffing part, but they did enjoy the fish. We thought it was great, and there were no leftovers! Thanks!
Very, very good. Needed much more of the Worcestshire sauce and the spices. I do not like fish and neither do my kids, but we loved this. I purchased two boxes of flouder fillets and needed a good recipe. This is defintely it. Another small note about this recipe. They do not have real crab in my area, so I purchased imitation crab and it seemed to work very well. I suggest you try this.
Excellent dish!! Make sure you remove as much moisture from the fish as possible ! I found that frozen vacu-seal fillets stay together better than fresh fish. This is a definite keeper!!
was great will definitely make again
We ALL loved it, even my son who hates seafood. I will definately make this again, but this time I think I will mix the mayo sauce right in with the crabmeat.
The best dinner I have ever made!!! I added "old bay" seasoning to the recipes because I'm from Maryland and you can't crab without "old bay" where I come from. Still came out great!!
My picky-picky husband loved this, so I will definitely be making it again!
AWESOME!
YUM!! I used Cod that we had caught this summer and had in the freezer. I followed the first part of the recipe but used club crackers instead of saltines and spicy mustard in place of the dry, since that is what I had in the house. I didn't add the egg or mayo at the end and was very happy with how this came out.
Good base recipe...i added old bay seasoning, finely chopped onion,red bell pepper ....for the crackers I used ritz round...crushed up finely...I used the mayo topping mixture..but put it on at the very end of cooking...as it browns up real quick...this is a nice company dish!! Very tasty!!
My husband loved this! I used crab cakes my "fish lady" had made, instead of making the crab mixture, which saved a lot of time. We loved the topping, which gave it a restaurant look. I plan to serve this to friends coming over for a small dinner party.
So yummy! Added some garlic powder to the crab mixture for extra flavor but everything else was as the recipe indicated. Will definitely make again!
I prepared this for my mother's birthday dinner using skinless, boneless chicken breasts instead of flounder. I used backfin crabmeat from crabs we caught then steamed in Old Bay, beer, salt and vinegar. Everyone thought it was as good as the crab stuffed chicken we get in our favorite restaurants in Ocean City, Maryland. Can't wait to try it with freshly caught flounder. Delicious.
Terrific! I added a bit of garlic powder to account for my personal tastes.
Excellent and easy to make. Everyone I've made this for just raves about it and thinks that I "slaved" over it! LOL Thanks for sharing, this is a definite keeper.
Pretty good, but didn't make the sauce because of the reviews. Now I'm wondering if the sauce is actually what takes the dish from okay to great.
This is delish! I only added a little old bay seasoning to the crab stuffing mix and I used ritz crackers bc that is all I had on hand. Other than that, I stayed true to the recipe. I used canned crab meat and it was wonderful! The egg yolk\ mayo sauce made it like a gourmet dish!! I did have to turn the oven on broil to ' bubble/brown' the sauce on top, but it turned out wonderfully. This will definetly be a staple recipe in my kitchen from now on! Thanks for this easy and wonderful dish!
I made this without the mayo egg white sauce on top. It was still delicious. One of my friends tried this with Tilapia and it was great as well!
Great recipe. Skipped the peppers because I didn't have any, added old bay seasonings, and added a tablespoon of milk to the egg/mayo sauce so it wouldn't turn into an "omelette" like some had complained. Turned out great!
Absolutely delicious! I did add old bay and used black pepper instead of white. I also used fresh flounder and lump crab meat. This is a very tasty meal!
Just made this for dinner. I added green onions and old bay to the crab meat. My husband loved it and asked me to make it again soon!!!
Fantastic! Here's the couple of changes I made: 1) Used red bell pepper vs. green: red seems sweeter and not as overpowering as green, IMO 2) Replaced the 1/4 tsp salt & white pepper with 1/4 - 1/2 tsp Old Bay seasoning. 3) Used only 2 Tbsp butter. Used half to "grease" a foil lined baking pan instead of coating the fish. 4) Used kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper on the fish before topping with crab 5) Substituted more Old Bay for the paprika This is a dish you can definitely add more spice to, if you like it. Also, I used tilapia because that's what I had, and it worked very well. I think any mild white fish would be fine. I'd advise not skipping the yolk/mayo topping, it's richness really takes this from a plain old fish recipe to a company-worthy meal. Thanks DTHOMRN for a great recipe!
Maybe 3 and a half. Not allot of flavor for my time. I used imitation crab and no other deviation from the recipe. It was rich but not especially flavorful.
This was delicious and very quick and easy to make. Perfect for those nights when you do not have alot of time to prepare dinner. Since Flounder is hard to find in the Northwest I used Sole for this dish. Before adding the mayo topping I did drain some of the fish juice out. I also used reduced fat mayo.
I followed the directions "exactly" and I was so disappointed. It had no flavor and the mayo-egg yolk mixture had a "baked egg" consistency sitting on top of mushy tasting fish. I was extremely disappointed and will not try this one again.
Nice choice of fish. I might 2X the spices.
I just made this last night for my girlfriend and I for New Years Eve. It was delicious. I only used 2 medium fillets but made the full amount of stuffing. Quick and easy. I had a piece left over which I microwaved covered on 50% power for 1:45 to reheat for lunch. It was still fantastic. The stuffing might even have had a little more intense flavor warmed up. I will definitely make it again.
I made this last night for myself. I made more filling as I love the crab. I did make a mistake and mixed the eggwhite with the mayo instead of the yolk. Would you believe it was delicious! Great for those watching their cholesterol. Will definitely make again to see what it is supposed to be like with the yolk. Just Delicious!!!
I have made this several times and it is a hit every time! I omit the final mayo topping and it's still good. Also, I use one tblsp of bread crumbs instead of the saltines. Excellent recipe!
Great Recipe! I am not a fan of flounder so I bought medium size shrimp, butterflyed them and used the crab stuffing inside. It was very delicious. People raved about it for days.
Very nice flavours. I used imitation crab and it turned out wonderfully. Neither my husband nor son like mayonaise so I served it on the side rather than putting it directly on the fish.
This tastes just like something I once had at a seafood restaurant! I did make a few changes though. I used imitation crab meat, ritz crackers in place of the saltines, left out the green pepper, used fat free Miracle Whip since I was out of mayo, and instead of using the mayo/egg mixture at the end, I just brushed on some egg that was beaten in a small bowl. Served with some flavored rice and a salad, it was a great meal! Will definetly make again and again! Thank you for such a wonderful recipe!
Freakin' Delicious!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My German counterpart found it excellent- I found it average initially but a second helping three hours later tasted MUCH better.
Great Recipe. I doubled the topping, and used seasoned breadcrumbs instead of saltines. I would also recommend seasoning the fish before adding the topping. Don't get so carried away with measurements with the topping. I also added Old Bay seasoning to the fish and topping. My family loved it.
Loved it. I, too, doubled the mustard and Worcestershire. Also added about 1/2 tsp. of Old Bay seasoning, and I believe this made a difference. Not bland at all. I did not put the yolk and mayo sauce on top of the stuffing as it didn't sound good to me. I think it was fine without it.
Everyone LOVED this dish. Sooo easy too! Will definitely make again!
Sweet flavour-my kids loved it!
Awesome! Used more green pepper and was absolutely amazing. I might add some onion next time.
Very yummy. We do not care for mayonnaise so I substituted it in crab mixture once with tartar sauce and the second time with sour cream and it tasted great both times. I omited the egg and mayo topping completely. My best fish ever.
We thought this recipe was easy and DELICIOUS. I told my husband "it was good enough for company." And he said, "Yeah, GOOD company, like when you invite your boss and his wife over for dinner!" It was easy to prepare, a complementary blend of ingredients and an impressive presentation.
This recipe was a big hit with my husband. I added a little old bay to the crab meat to spice it up.
OMG!!!! The Crab stuffing is fantastic!!! I made a couple of additions/changes, only because ofwhat I had in my pantry. Instead of dried mustard, I used Dijon mustard, plus I added some Old Bay. I used an ice cream scooper and scooped two scoops on top of each piece of fish. I wasn't going to use the sauce, but glad I did. This is a recipe I will make over and over.
Easy, Quick, and Flavorful! I added a pinch of garlic powder to the crab mixture and substituted red bell pepper for green, it made nice color. You can use any type of cracker as well. I didn't have saltine so I used a butter cracker, like ritz. I will make again. Looks very nice, would be a good meal with company.
Delicous and easy recipe! My dinner guests have given it rave reviews. It's as good or better than any I've had in a restaurant.
I cut the receipe down for 2, so was a little difficult to divide an egg! But, it was wonderful. I followed the recipe exactly, but added a little more melted butter to drizzle at the end. My husband said it was as good as any fish he has ever had in a restaurant. I'm sure that fresh fish & crabmeat from the fish market helped greatly. Will definitely make again with the mayo sauce.
Excellent as is! Even my kids liked it
Very yummy with exception of adding 1/4tsp old bay. Used townhouse crackers did't have saltines.gave it 4 stars since i think it wpould have been too plain withou old bay.
This was great! I made more of the crab stuffing (double) for 6 total filets because we all like crab, but the taste was amazing. This was one of the best fish dishes I've ever had.
I love seafood, and this comes out amazing. Be careful not to over-do the mayo. Ive made it this way, and also with shrimp scallops or clams in the stuffing...Thanks for a good recipe.
