Crab Stuffed Flounder

We used the Old Bay seasoning that many others recommended. However, next time we will use the cajun seasoning because this dish (for our taste) needed another level of flavor. Other than that, the recipe was right on the money. We are 2 and used the 12 oz. pack of frozen flounder fillets and a 6 oz. can of crabmeat - this resulted in the proper ratio of stuffing and fish. We also left off the mayo topping and made out own butter/lemon juice drizzle. Update: we had these again tonight with the planned changes. We used 1.5 tsp. Zatarains's seasoning instead of the Old Bay and the flavor was right on the money. This time we also substituted shrimp for the crabmeat and it was just as good if not better. Served with a nice Chardonnay and we are still happy hours later!