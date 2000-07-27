Crab Stuffed Flounder

This stuffed flounder dish is an easy recipe that my children have enjoyed. They're not big fish eaters either!

Recipe by DThomRN2

Ingredients

Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Rinse flounder fillets and pat dry with paper towels. Lightly grease a shallow baking dish.

  • Combine crabmeat, crushed saltines, bell pepper, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and white pepper together in a medium bowl. Combine egg white and 1 tablespoon mayonnaise in a small bowl; stir into crabmeat mixture.

  • Brush fillets with melted butter; place in the prepared baking dish. Spoon crabmeat mixture over fillets and drizzle with any remaining butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, make topping: lightly beat egg yolk in a small bowl. Stir in 5 tablespoons of mayonnaise. Remove fish from the oven and spread this mixture over stuffing; sprinkle with parsley and paprika.

  • Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) and bake until golden and bubbly, about 5 or 6 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 126.7mg; sodium 407.7mg. Full Nutrition
