Southern Turnip Supreme

4.5
121 Ratings
  • 5 82
  • 4 30
  • 3 3
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

I discovered how to cook turnips southern style while living in Tennessee. This recipe is very simple, and it tastes great!

Recipe by Jenka

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place water and vegetable bouillon cube into a saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook until bouillon cube dissolves, about 1 minute. Stir in turnips, onion, and garlic; return to a boil and cook until turnips are tender, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until most of the liquid has evaporated, 10 to 15 more minutes.

  • Lightly stir in sour cream to coat turnips. Season with salt and pepper. Top with cheese and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 17.2mg; sodium 160.9mg. Full Nutrition
