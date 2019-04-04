Southern Turnip Supreme
I discovered how to cook turnips southern style while living in Tennessee. This recipe is very simple, and it tastes great!
This is the first year we grew turnips and have been trying different recipes. This is delicious!! Both my husband and I give it 5 stars!Read More
I can't say this was bitter, but we just didn't like it. It was the first time any of us had had turnips. Maybe it's just a flavor we don't appreciate?Read More
Nice recipe for the kids' first try with turnips. I transferred the carrot/turnip mixture into an oven-safe serving dish, sprinkled more cheese on the top and broiled it for 5-6 minutes. A nice finishing touch.
This is simply delicious. Each time I do it I'm asked for the recipe. It has become a family favourite. Thank you for posting it Jenka
I am not a turnip lover but was given some fresh grown turnips and wanted to try them with a new recipe from "Allrecipe". To my surprise the turnips were quite good! We each had a second helping and they were finished off. I think the cheese really topped the dish off.
This was a hit with a group of turnip skeptics. I joined a CSA and was clueless of what to do when turnips showed up in my box. Thanks for the great recipe!
Wow! This was delicious. I was trying to find an alternative to the sugary turnip casseroles I have had in the past and this was it! I used low fat sour cream and sharp cheddar cheese and eyeballed most of the ingredients. Wonderful!
Picky girls did eat! This was my 1st attempt at turnips and it was a hit with the family. I substituted cilantro for the parsley! YUM!
I tried this recipe because we got turnips in my csa and I had no idea what to do with them. This was amazing! I've never really liked turnips, but I'm thinking about going to buy some to remake this as a side for Thanksgiving. I followed the recipe exactly for the most part (even added the parsley, which is a fav in my household), but I used pepper jack instead of cheddar. I'm definitely making this again.
Pretty good... I think if I make this recipe again, I'll add some sugar to counteract the bitterness that turnips seem to have sometimes.
I made this recipe last night because I had a lot of turnips on hand and wasn't sure what to do with them. This recipe is quick, simple, healthy and tastes great! Boiling and simmering the turnips in the water and veggie bouillon creates the perfect texture, not too mushy and not too crunchy. The melted cheese on top makes this dish comforting and belly warming. Thanks for the awesome recipe! PS You can check it on my blog.
I really enjoyed having turnips this way, but I couldn't give it 5 stars because I changed it a bit (like I usually do with all recipes. First off I used a chicken bouillon cube, with a little bit more water (10-12 oz)... I kinda wish I would have used the 8 oz, even though I had more than 3 cups of turnips. I completely left out the cheese, sour cream, and parsley, but substituted some oregano, as well as a garlic blend spice (about 2 tsp.) Turned out great! We had this with sauteed beet greens, mashed potatoes (1/2 new pots, 1/2 sweet potatoes) as well as the recipe on here for "comforting cube steaks". Paired with a merlot was a yummy, quick, fairly healthy and inexpensive dinner.
I am not a turnip lover but they grow so well in my garden! This was actually quite enjoyable. It is so far my favorite way to fix them.
the one cup is important because the turnips release liquid. It doesn't look like its enough, but it is. You can be flexible with the cooking time as long as you test the turnips for doneness. It also makes a difference how you cut the turnips. They should be uniform larger chop 1/2 inch cubes or so. I used real homemade chicken broth instead of water and the vegetable cube. Made the recipe and added some cheese over top and browned in the broiler to finish with the parsley garnish. I have made this three times now and its addicting in some odd way. Plus I think there may be room for layers of additional flavors-like incorporating chopped fresh or dried mushrooms near the end of the cook to absorb any excess liquid--which would solve most of the problems that have cropped up. Turnips pair well with pulled pork from a cuban perspective--this recipe may have some extended future in that direction.
This was delicious! And it tasted great even before I added the sour cream, so if I want to eat lighter, the recipe still works fine. It was wonderfully easy too. Thanks!
These were pretty good. I do think a touch of sugar or maybe even honey might cut out the bitterness a bit more.
I wanted something different from boiled turnips, so I tried this recipe and how glad I am! Only changes I made were to add some cold cooked leftover potatoes, put into a casserole dish, top with more cheese, and bake 20 minutes at 200 C. My husband thought I had learned how to make a really delicious gratin and was surprised that it wasn't some fancy French white sauce he was tasting!
I loved this recipe and will make it again even though my husband was not crazy about them.
This was excellent! I was worried that the bouillon would make it too "vegetable soup-ish" flavored, but this was delicious! I totally forgot the cheddar cheese but didn't miss it at all. The sour cream adds a nice flavor - I used light sour cream, and since I omitted the cheese this turned out very healthy and delicious! Thanks, Jenka!
very good! My 2 year old girl asked for more. My 7 yr. old boy spit the bite out that I forced on him. He is too picky. I will make this again!
My family loved them i cooked them longer but other than that did it all as written..
This was definitely one of the best ways I've had turnips! Easy and flavorful. I had fresh, smallish (3-inch) turnips, so that may have made a difference.
This recipe was the first time my husband and I had ever had turnips- it was great and we really enjoyed it. Thank you for sharing!
We loved this. I didn't have vegetable bouillon cube so used chicken instead. Vegetable was very tender and tasty and a different way to use tasty turnips. I would like to mash this with potatoes.
OOOOooooooweeeeeeeeee! That was tasty! We added fresh breadcrumbs with olive oil, black peppa, and salt.
I followed the recipe exactly. These are SO good! Make them! You won't be disappointed. :)
I had some turnips in a locally purchased organic produce box.. I had never had turnips before, and when I tasted one as I peeled it, I didn't care for it. It honestly made me scared to taste it after I had cooked them! Well, I am glad that I did! I made a few alterations because I didn't have the right amount of turnips that the recipe called for. Therefore, my ingredients were thirded. I also didn't measure the cheese that I put in, nor the sour cream. Once I tasted them after they were done, I noticed they tasted more like broccoli and cheese than the bitter turnip flavor I had noticed when tasting them raw. Thanks for the recipe!
I used the basics of this recipe and it turned out great! Will definitely make again. Tastes very much like cheesy/creamy cauliflower. Love having some way of preparing turnips that my kids will eat! Thanks!
NOT a fan at all of this recipe or of turnips. Nobody in my family liked it.
Very tasty! Even hubby liked it and he hates most veggies.
It was great. I added a few carrots. This little bit of sweetness added greatly to the dish.
I was looking for a turnip recipe that did not require potatoes as well. The sour cream and cheese made it possible. I added finely chopped kale and green leek tips for color. They can take the heat - I just added them later to preserve their color. I also added some grated parmesan just b/c I had it on hand. Normally I brown my turnips a bit and I did try at the end of this by dehydrating the mix as much as possible and then cranking the heat for a brief moment.
This is my first review of recipes on this site, having discovered cooking later in life [56]. I used vegetable stock instead of the buillion cube and water, but otherwise followed the recipe. I had never had turnips before, but after being married for 33 years my husband finally told me that he liked turnips so I tried a recipe. I have to say that during the cooking process I kept tasting and I kept thinking, OMG, dirty socks floating in cloudy water. And then I added the sour cream, and the dish was transformed, and we couldn't slurp it up fast enough! Thank you Jenka.
This is a fantastic recipe! It is delicious! I didn't have vegetable boullion so I used chicken. My husband loved it as well and he's picky about vegetables. His first time having turnips too! Hallelujah something new!
Have been looking for a substitute for potatoes to reduce carbs in my diet. I think I've found it in turnips. Liked this recipe for its simplicity and flavor. Used parmesan cheese instead of cheddar, a personal preference. Even my husband approved of a touch of turnip in the meal.
Didn't have enough turnips so added carrots instead. Nice color.
I rarely follow a recipe word for word, including this one. I sautéed the onions and garlic, added the bullion granules, potatoes and turnips. I didn't have cheddar. So, I used Emmental. It smelled great and tasted just fabulous. I will be making this one again. The entire family enjoyed it including my 3 and 4 year old veggie haters.
I followed this recipe pretty closely, only changes I made were i used at least 4 cups of turnips, sub'd chicken broth for the vegetable broth, and sub'd cilantro for the parsley. Even though I used more turnips, it still turned out a bit wet. I let it simmer for as long as I could, to try to get the moisture to evaporate, but had to take it off when the turnips were getting too done. Other than being a bit wet, it tasted really good.
Surprised everybody! Very tasty, the sour cream & cheese really smoothed the flavor of the turnips, it had a delicious aftertaste that I'm still thinking about the next day! The only thing I changed was using regular shredded medium cheddar. Will definitely be making this again!
Made this last night. My husband brought a lot of turnip roots home and I wanted something more than the usual boring mashed turnips, so I searched and came up with this. The only thing I did differently from the recipe was to use Better Than Bullion, the vegetable variety, and I added the fresh parsley to the turnips a few minutes before done. I then added the sour cream after draining the excess liquid off the turnips, then added some shredded Mexican cheese and mixed lightly till the cheese was melted. My husband said this was the best turnip recipe he has ever tasted.
great! wonderful way to use those turnips!
I enjoyed this. I like turnips and don't have too many recipes for them. I didn't have sour cream, but used plain greek yogurt instead. Very nice side dish.
I made the recipe as described, but mine turned out to be so bitter! The texture and flavors of everything (but the turnips) was great, but the turnips themselves were inedible because of the bitterness. It would be good to substitute potatoes.
Our first year growing and eating turnips. This recipe was wonderful, the whole family loved it, and being diabetic the lower carbs compared to white potatoes was an added bonus.
Be careful not to put too much garlic or salt. Also, keep the heat medium-low during the simmer stage or not enough water will evaporate.
I made this recipe for the first time on Thanksgiving. I didn't have cheddar cheese so I used Parmesan and it was just as good!
I used rutabaga (yellow turnip) and chicken broth because those were what I had on hand. I also only used about half the cheese, but I mixed it in so it melted. It was SO good, I could have eaten it as a meal by itself.
I made a bunch of substitutions and it turned out great. Instead of sour cream I used Bulgarian yogurt, and added dill to the broth. At the end after melting the cheese in, I threw in some thinly sliced cucumbers and topped with chives. Delicious!
I made it as is with white turnips and will make it again.
Tried this with parsnip instead - got rave reviews!
Doesn't need a cup of water or it will never boil off! It only needs enough to dissolve the cube. Otherwise, perfect! The turnips are sweet and surprisingly good! I recommend this to anyone, even if you think you hate turnips. (Because I thought I did)
I got some turnips from my parents and had no idea what to do with them, so I tried this. It. Was. Awesome! Even my anti-turnip husband tried them and deemed them "not too bad" (which is HUGE coming from him.) I did have a problem with the water evaporating, so next time I think I'll drain them. I used Greek yogurt, because that's all I had, and it was great. These were super easy and tasty - I'll definitely be making them again. Yum!
I grew up eating turnips and I love them. At a recent trip to the market I bought some not realizing my husband had never had them and was less than enthused. So I jumped on my go to place, Allrecipes, and found this one. This recipe had 3 things my husband really likes, garlic, cheese and sour cream so I figured it was my best bet. Although I had to substitute with sharp cheddar since I didn't have white cheddar. Husband and I both enjoyed these and will definitely make again.
I really enjoyed it! It was creamy, cheesy, with a strong turnip flavor (of course lol). I will be making this again.
OMG! Delish!
I haven't cooked turnips before but wanted to try them, and found this recipe. Scaled it down for the two of us but kept the sour cream amount the same since I was out of cheese. I did fry and crumble one slice of thick bacon to add at the end, with some green onion. Made this with small turnips and a small red potato, hence the 4 rating for not having made the recipe exactly as written. However, the end result was very good, and we both liked it. Will make again.
Awesome! I doubled it, boiling the chopped greens separately in a broth/water mixture (2.5 cups per pound), and stirred them into the turnips, whuch I drained. I upped the yogurt (sub for sour cream) and spread it into a casserole dish. Sprinkled with extra cheese and baked at around 350 for 12 minutes or so. No salt needed, just some griund pepper. A hit at the fall equinox potluck!
Excellent! Great alternative to mashed turnips!
I made it twice and both times it was a disappointment. Bitter, soggy, and not a whole lot of flavor.
Very tasty. I modified based on what I had and it still turned out great. I substituted garlic scapes for garlic, omitted onions, and omitted the sour cream. I also threw in the chopped turnip greens with the garlic and turnips. Everything cooked up really well. (I cooked it primarily with the lid on). I didn't need any salt or pepper (it was salty enough due to the bouillon) and I just shredded some aged sharp cheddar cheese on top. Yum!
Holy mother this was so delicious. Made exactly per the recipe and it put turnips back on the map for me!
So I doubled this recipe and made it, itwas a hit. The next day I took the leftovers and sprinkled everything bagel seasoning over it and served cold, completely different and still delicious!
Came out great. I used chicken bouillon bcuz I didn’t have veggie; I added corn off the cob with ancho chili and also added red pepper flakes for a little kick.
Very tasty. I used pork bullion instead and added red pepper flakes to give it a little kick
Mmmm...so tasty! I doubt I ever fix plain, cooked turnips again. The sour cream and cheese really sets off the flavor. I didn’t have parsley, so I used oregano and thyme. Thanks!
This was great! My husband and I both enjoyed it. We had fresh turnips from the garden and I've never cooked them before. This was an easy, tasty side dish to compliment our grilled chicken. We didn't have sharp white cheddar but had some pepper jack which added an additional bite. We will definately make this again.
I changed a lot in this recipe, because it seems a bit plain. I added a lot of cumin to the sour cream and some lime juice. I also used a chicken bouillon instead of vegetable. The liquid didn't evaporate fast enough, so I ended up dumping it once the turnips were tender. I added some more cheese too.
I have never tried turnip before, but this recipe looked good...was very disappointed. It was very bitter and no one would eat it.
No changes made it as per recipe and everyone loved it.
I made this for lunch today. My wife love this. I made it like the recipe said.
These are really good, I made it a few years ago and remembered about it again when I had more turnips. This time I had super bland turnips but it was still really nice, cooking them brings in the flavor. I wasn't sure if it was covered or uncovered so I half covered the pot and it worked, a little faster than the recipe said.
This is wonderful and tasty! I omitted the onion because my crew doesn't care for them, and it was still wonderful!
I loved this, it was tasty hot and the leftovers were good cold the next day too. I didn't have vegetable bouillon, so I used beef stock, otherwise followed the recipe exactly.
So far this is the best turnip recipe I've tried.
We did not have a vegetable bouillon cube so we substituted with a chicken bouillon cube. We also used chicken broth instead of water. In addition, the turnips were sliced into 3/8 inch slabs instead of cubes. and after cooking the turnips the sour cream and grated cheddar cheese were added at the same time and allowed to melt over the turnip slices. We thought this made a "prettier" presentation than what was shown in the pictures of the cubed turnips. We agree with others comments that this was an easy preparation and a great side dish using turnips. We will be making this dish again.
This recipe is deeelicious! I did use chicken broth as others have and I added 1/2 tsp. of sugar to the broth while boiling. The sour cream on this is amazing. I didn't have any parsley so I lightly sauteed some of the turnip greens and some kale in 1 1/2 Tbl of bacon drippings. I topped it off with the greens. Voila- I had lunch! It was so easy. Thank you for making this vegetable more palatable.
My husband and I love turnips but I have been looking for something other than steamed. Then I found this and made it for dinner tonight we both loved it. So glad I found this recipe thanks so much.
Absolutely delicious. Even my husband liked it...and trust me that's a hard one to please.
Making this once again. Trying to work fresh veggies into our diet as much as possible. Never thought my husband would eat turnips, but he does now, thanks to this recipe. Really good! Really easy!
This recipe is wonderful! I changed nothing.
So good!! My first time trying turnips, and I can't think of a better way to start. Due to my limited pantry, I ended up using chicken bouillon, Mexican shredded cheese blend, and a bit of dried parsley on top. I ended up with a delicious dish that I'll definitely make again.
The family totally loved it! We did one switch up and used the Julianne tool to shred turnip. And sauted it with onion and garlic first.
I'm an hour away from the store and didn't have everything this called for....but chicken instead of vegetable bullion, ranch dressing instead of sour cream and Colby jack instead of cheddar and this dish tastes amazing!
Really good. keeper for sure.
delicious, we had never made turnips before, very easy
Perfect! Will make this again when I have turnips from the CSA box.
I doubled up the recipe as I had a lot of turnips. I think I should have reduced the liquid just a bit more. I added more sour cream than the recipe asked for. It tasted real good! I would make this again!
Easy to make and very flavorful!
I loved it!! My husband loved it and my family were full and satisfied! The only thing I changed was, I didn't add salt. I added celery salt ,and I added less shredded cheese. It was fantastic!!
I did not use the white cheddar cheese, just the usual supermarket shredded cheddar cheese, but I am now a turnip lover! Thank you! The dish resembles potatoes, but the taste is so much more interesting and the texture is amazing.
Yum!!!! Made this almost as directed (had to use beef broth as I had no veggie broth) and used another reviewer's suggestion to put it in oven after completed. I mixed part of the shredded cheese in with the turnips, then put remaining cheese on top. Broiled it for a few minutes until cheese was melted and gooey!!
Mine came out slightly bitter also - I wonder why? I don't think there is anything wrong w the recipe, I think either some turnips are just bitter OR over cooking/undercooking may contribute some weird chemical change???
This recipe was great! We were given some very small turnips from our CSA so I added in some redskin potatoes and diced sweet potatoes to fill out the dish. As other reviewers suggested, I added the sour cream and cheese and then put it all in a baking dish, topped with more cheese. A nice side dish to our meal!
It was good even when made with rutabagas. I think this would work with any root vegetable.
First time ever making turnips and I cook a lot!!
Will make again. Made a double portion - liquid did not boil down to almost none. Next time will not use as much water. My husband loves turnips and did not think he would like but he did.
My first experience with turnips and my husband and I really liked it.
YUMMY!!!!
Delicious! Like many other reviewers I was looking for a recipe so I could use my turnips from my CSA . Both kids and adults enjoyed this dish! Used beef bouillon bc I didn't have vegetable and left out onion bc we didn't have any and still great. Also thru on bacon crumbles we had in the fridge.
