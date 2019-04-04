Southern Turnip Supreme

the one cup is important because the turnips release liquid. It doesn't look like its enough, but it is. You can be flexible with the cooking time as long as you test the turnips for doneness. It also makes a difference how you cut the turnips. They should be uniform larger chop 1/2 inch cubes or so. I used real homemade chicken broth instead of water and the vegetable cube. Made the recipe and added some cheese over top and browned in the broiler to finish with the parsley garnish. I have made this three times now and its addicting in some odd way. Plus I think there may be room for layers of additional flavors-like incorporating chopped fresh or dried mushrooms near the end of the cook to absorb any excess liquid--which would solve most of the problems that have cropped up. Turnips pair well with pulled pork from a cuban perspective--this recipe may have some extended future in that direction.