Thai Peanut Butter Sauce

4.2
87 Ratings
  • 5 54
  • 4 17
  • 3 5
  • 2 5
  • 1 6

This is an easy to make version of Thai peanut sauce which uses ingredients that most everyone has on hand. It's great with grilled shrimp or fish.

Recipe by Sara

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and stir well. Transfer to a serving bowl and spoon over seafood of your choosing.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 10.9g; sodium 750.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022