Thai Peanut Butter Sauce
This is an easy to make version of Thai peanut sauce which uses ingredients that most everyone has on hand. It's great with grilled shrimp or fish.
I love anything thai! i used this recipe as a guide, but i had to substitute stuff I didnt have. I used 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, and I ommitted the lemon juice and sherry and used 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar to get the sour tang. I also used honey instead of corn syrup. (better for you in my opinion) because I ommitted so much mine was pretty thick so it needed extra water. I also like super spicy so I added a teaspoon of hot curry in addition to the cayenne. Yummy! Great over rice noodles!Read More
I was disappointed in this recipe. The flavor was overpowering. Sorry!Read More
I made this with chicken satay. It was VERY good, and just spicy enough. I didn't have sherry, so I used white cooking wine. I was glad that I used low sodium soy sauce, because it might have been salty otherwise. I also added a little bit of coconut milk, as I had some on hand. My boyfriend said of the meal: this doesn't taste like something you eat at home! I would have paid money for it, too! So totally delicious. Thanks for sharing! EDIT: I now make this with cream of coconut instead of corn syrup. It is delicious!
I love it! Overpowering, well of course!! But come on people, this is not sauce from an old folks home, this is THAI!! Yummmmm Thank you
This was wonderful! I followed it almost to the T-had to use honey as I didn't have any corn syrup on hand. I didn't measure the peanut butter because I made as a "bottom of the jar" sauce. Fabulous! Thanks for this recipe.
Awesome! It is quick and easy and tastes great, not too sweet not too spicy. I used crunchy peanut butter to give it more texture then poured it over a shrimp stir fry. Left my hubby licking the bowl. And as far as overpowering goes; if you don't want a lot of flavor don't cook Thai.
This is excellent on broiled fish! Recipe too hot for you? Just cut the cayenne.
This was perfect on the Asian Lettuce Wraps. My dinner party didn't think the sauce was hot enough!
This was good. I made it without the corn syrup (it's just awful stuff) but substituted in some Stevia sweetener. My whole family enjoyed it with my own fried tofu recipe.
Awesome, still getting requests for recipe from party goers! Excellent!!
Delicious and simple to make using pantry staples. However, I had to make some substitutions, as I was missing some ingredients, so the 5-star rating is for my simpler, make-do version. I used all-natural peanut butter (with no sodium), 2 tbsp soy sauce, 1 to 2 tbsp red wine vinegar and a sprinkling of chili pepper flakes. Mixed it all up and added hot water as required to create the creamy consistency that I wanted. It's terrific as a veggie dipping sauce, and can be easily diluted to make it a more liquid sauce for noodles and chicken. Note to self: next time, try using sriracha sauce for the kick instead of chili flakes. Bet the results will be tasty too.
WOW was this ever divine! I prepared this to go with the Thai Noodles recipe on this site and it was a huge hit with the family, even those who claim not to like Thai. We don't keep alcohol around, so I substituted rice wine vinegar for the sherry--a slightly reduced amount and a bit higher on the lemon juice. I had to play around with the amount of water to get it the consistency I wanted. If you don't like things too spicy, use an easier hand with the cayenne, but definitely add some because it really wakes up the flavors. The only problem I had was trying to stop "taste testing" it so there would be enough left for the noodles recipe! Thank you for posting this.
I needed to make some peanut sauce to use with leftover chicken and noodles. This was probably easier and faster to mix up than the peanut sauce I usually make and quite tasty. I did make a couple of substitutions - Thai chili garlic sauce for the cayenne pepper and rice vinegar for the sherry. I think I might also try using lime juice instead of lemon the next time I make this.
OMG, EXCELLENT!! I quadrupoled the recipe exactly as listed, only used cooking sherry instead of dry cuz I couldn't find it. Also added more cayenne than called for cuz we LOVE "HOT"!! A local thai restaurant here makes this, but they charge too much! Now I can make it for a third of the cost!! This is so great!! Oh, I used the blender to meld all these ingredients well--and also to thicken it. Ah, I should've mentioned, I also added more peanut butter as I was blending cuz it was too thin--but that might have something to do with the fact that I quadrupoled the recipe. The extra peanut butter brought it to the perfect consistency, as did blending it. Served it over noodles (used fettuccini broken in half) and added veggies. See photo. It was DEE-LISH!!! Thank you so much!!
Sorry but the flavor was really too strong for my taste
Awesome! Thanks so much for this recipe. I didn't have a few of the ingredients at home, so I had to improvise. I only used hot water, peanut butter, soy sauce and lemon juice. Instead of corn syrup I used light maple syrup and I also added a dash of cinnamon. It was fabulous!
I used honey because I did not have any corn syrup, but I'm sure either would be great! Perfect sauce with Satay Chicken. Thank you for posting!!
I made this because I needed peanut sauce for the Thai Lettuce Wraps with Satay Pork Strips (recipe on here). Although I like Thai food, I don't eat it a lot (we don't go out much and I don't have many recipes for it), so I don't know if it's authentic or different from other sauces. It's good, though, and worked well in the recipe. I had everything except the sherry and I subbed apple cider vinegar for it. Thanks for the recipe!
Smart to replace peanut Butter to pan roast peanut.
My new preferred peanut sauce recipe. Made it with honey instead of light corn syrup and didn't have any sherry on hand so used a dry white wine. Seemed like it was going to be salty with all the soy sauce but I just added water to taste.
Careful with the soy sauce. Way too much in this recipe. I lived 2 years in Bangkok and 8 in the Philippines. Never had I a peanut sauce that was this soy sauce salty! Read some of the reviews before making this recipe and possibly add soy sauce little by little.
Yum! My young children loved it too, but I did decrease the cayenne pepper to 1/8th tsp. Personally I think it would have been great with more heat, but you can always add more at the table. I used this sauce on soba noodles and fish. Yummy meal!
Bland, and not as creamy as I'd hoped.
I made this for the Thai Chicken Spring Rolls by (Rebecca V). The recipe called for the use of Peanut Sauce and the recipe seemed easy to make. Delicous for the inside of the recipe and for dipping in after. YUMMY!!!!
Well, sal, you did it again. This is absolutely delicious! Plan to mix a little into some venison burgers tonight then use the rest on some Thai noodle salad for tomorrow. It's getting to the point when I see your name on a recipe, I just have to click on it. This one is certainly a winner. Did have to sub rice wine vinegar for sherry because of alcohol issue. Still fabulous!!!
Great recipe! I only added 1/2 of the cayenne and used agave nectar instead of corn syrup. My kids loved it!
Very good, very easy.....thank you very much!
YUMMMM!!!! That's all I have to say, very good!
Excellent and easy! Great with lo mein noodles and sauteed chicken! I am sitting here eating as I type. I have to say I'm happy with the final product. Of course I will likely tweak for my personal taste(a tad less cayenne and maybe even a bit more soy and lemon juice). I prepared this in a pot so I could put some sauteed chicken in it to soak up the flavors once I had finished it.
We made this sauce to go with Asian lettuce wraps it worked really good with that recipe. My husband loved it and said he would eat it with everything. We substituted white vinegar for the sherry and almond butter for the Peanut butter.
My husband and I Loved this. We served this with the asian lettuce wraps and chicken satay. Excellent and will make this again soon.
WOW...this was so much better than the creamy preservative filled one I always seem to taste from local Thai restaurants! I think next time I will try someone else's suggestion on using pan roasted peanuts. I also will cut the cayenne pepper in half (it was a wonderful kick though). I used Tamari instead of soy sauce, which was great, but I think I'll cut the Tamari usage in half too...other than that I can't wait to play around with it on my second try!
this recipe is fantastic! my boyfriend made it for me with some sauteed veg and tofu as we are vegetarian.. it is amazing with veg over rice.. we didn't have sherry so he left that out and we didn't have corn syrup so he used golden syrup instead.. although we have looked it up and think that it is the same thing. highly recommend!!
Great! used 1/2 the cayenne and needed to add a bit of extra peanut butter and used honey instead of corn syrup - even my kids LOVED it (and ate most of it with a spoon rather than with the chicken!)
For a peanut dipping sauce, use 1/2 of all ingredients except for the peanut butter and add 2 tbsp of honey. This makes it a little sweeter and thicker while preserving the peanut butter taste.
Amazing! I was using it as salad dressing, so I added more water and a little less cayenne. I also only used 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce, and honey instead of corn syrup.
Exactly what I wanted. Thank you!
this sauce is soooo good.... i stirred it in with some cooked spaghetti noodles, added a bit more water and minced garlic and red pepper flakes instead of cayenne pepper...which made the sauce a bit thinner... my husband thought it was too rich, but really liked the flavor.... i will definately make again!!!
I loved the idea of the "quick easy" version but it just tasted way too strong of soy sauce and peanut butter. Next time I'll go the extra mile and go with a more difficult recipe. It really needed some curry, coconut milk, ETC :)
This is a fantastic recipe - All the ingredients were in the fridge or in the cupboard. I'm not a fan of sherry so I just omit that part when making my version. Thanks Again!!!!!
loving it!! i made this as a dipping sauce for my chicken and steak fondue party and it was a hit!!!
Fast and Delicious. I'm adding this to my bag of tricks. I served it over angel hair pasta, steamed veggies and sliced roasted chicken. A few substitutions I made: I used Coconut Milk and a little brown sugar in place of the corn syrup and because I had it on hand, I used fried garlic and chile sauce from the asian market in place of the cayenne powder. Delish!
I also substituted stuff. I used 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar instead of the sherry to get the sour tang. I ommitted so much mine was pretty thick so it needed extra water. Yummy! Great over rice noodles!
Peanut with a kick! Nummy! I didn't even use the full amount of Cayenne Pepper that it called for and I had a couple glasses of milk with dinner. Loved it!
What a handy recipe! I made this tonight with leftover roast chicken, rice, naan and veggies and it was great.
I was trying to repeat what I had ordered in a restaurant. I knew it was simple but couldn't guess any ingredients after peanut butter. This was exactly what I wanted! Quick fix and hard to go wrong! Almond butter won’t compete so overwhelmingly with the other flavours.
Very quick and easy to prepare.
Very easy to make and tasted great!!
This is great!!very filling as it should be. In order to melt the small bits of peanut butter, I always heat the mixture up in a skillet. This makes the perfect texture.
This is SO dang good! I have made it several times now, and it goes good with all stir fry veggies. I use less cayenne and chunky peanut butter. I think it is best added to hot pan of veggies and noodles at end of cooking to let it soak into everything. MMMmmmm!!!
Way too much soy sauce.
Oh this is yummy! I had a similar sauce in the US that my daughter made, and could have eaten it with a spoon, or a ladle, or just licked it out of the bowl. This is a bit different, but really good good good. I took advice from the many of you who help the many of us, and used honey instead of corn syrup, rice wine vinegar because we don't keep alcohol in the house, and cut back a bit on the cayenne pepper because we have a local hot chili pepper that is insane, and I used about 1/4 t of it. No lemons -- Guatemala -- so I used limes instead. I, of course, had to taste it, and it is very good. Now it sits for a couple hours to be poured over chicken and veggies and some pasta. Happiness is dinner tonight.
Double up on the sweetener. Using honey instead of corn syrup is very good.
I put it on the stove on a light boil, add milk stirred in to a nice beautiful color. Left it cool down And it was amazing on top of Ramen noodles
I have been looking for a really good peanut sauce.An I have found it!!!!! I love love this Thai Peanut Sauce!!!!Michelle
Amazing flavor wish it didn't have corn syrup in it .. If your looking for a healthy snack this is not it! but it's good enough for me to lower my standards again and again
This came out way too salty, I used low sodium soy sauce. Instead of using like a dip, I tossed a small amount on the meal.
The 1/3 cup of soy sauce was insanely overpowering.
5 stars! Fast, easy AND yummy!
I didn’t have creamy peanut butter so I used the one I had on hand, chunky peanut butter. It turned out just fine.
The entire family truly enjoyed this. It was quick, different than our usual dinners, and very tasty. How it was served: I sautéed onions & garlic in olive oil, added cubed chicken breast, browning until cooked through. While the chicken cooked, I heated the Thai Peanut Butter Sauce in a sauce pan, and steamed some broccoli. I added the broccoli to the chicken & poured the sauce over everything, stirring to coat. This was served over a bed of ramen noodles. It's a keeper! We'll be eating this again soon.
Very Good. I used dry vermouth as it was what we have on hand and it has a better flavor than dry sherry...We really liked this!
Awesome! Perfect for lettuce wraps with leftover chicken stir fry. Substituted honey for the corn syrup and 3 shakes of hot sauce for the cayenne, just because that’s what we had. Put it all into a Pyrex measuring cup and microwaved for a minute to heat it up so the peanut butter would mix in more easily. Excellent. Thanks!
I was craving some Thai food, so improvised my own with this. Used crunchy peanut butter, half the amount of soy sauce, replaced corn syrup with half a cup of coconut milk, and increased the cayenne to 3 tsp., spooned the sauce on top of cooked sweet potato chunks over ramen noodles (minus the flavor packet)and garnished with coconut flakes. Delicious!
