Cheese Spaghetti

3.8
22 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 4
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

When low on cash, cheese spaghetti is quick, filling, cheap, and very tasty, although not a great choice for the lactose intolerant. Use your desired amount of cheese (1 pound of cheese would be the most), and your desired amount of pepper and garlic.

Recipe by Khalilah

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.

    Advertisement

  • Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Return pasta to pot and place over low heat. Stir in butter until melted. Stir in milk and cheese until melted and smooth. Season with garlic powder and pepper and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
960 calories; protein 40.7g; carbohydrates 88.1g; fat 49g; cholesterol 138.4mg; sodium 1785.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022