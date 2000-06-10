When low on cash, cheese spaghetti is quick, filling, cheap, and very tasty, although not a great choice for the lactose intolerant. Use your desired amount of cheese (1 pound of cheese would be the most), and your desired amount of pepper and garlic.
This was good and very versatile you can add anything to it. Like ground beef and tomatoes, tuna and peas, chicken and salsa and corn, whatever you want, but it's good just the way it is. Very filling, cheap and easy to make. My kids loved it. I will make this agagin and again. Just make sure you use spagetti or a thicker noodle I used angel hair and it turn out to be a clumpy mess. I also taught my kids 10,14 how to make this it's just as easy as the box kind, but better for them....
I don't know how this could feed four as I halved the recipe for and for one it was hardly enough food. This was an easy recipe, and I will definitely make it again. I did vary it however! I didn't add as much cheese, garlic powder and pepper as it called for *after cutting it in half*. I also added capers to it for another little touch, and instead of garlic powder I added a garlic/herb spice. And it turned out creamy and good. Very filling!
A really good, quick recipe! To avoid the lumpiness in the cheese sauce that someone mentioned, I made the sauce separately and then added it to the spaghetti when both were done. I did make a few alterations... I used grated cheddar instead of American cheese. Because the cheese itself is a bit oily, I'll cut down a little on the margarine next time (I also used margarine instead of butter). I also used soy milk instead of regular milk. And I mixed in the garlic powder and black pepper instead of using it on top just before the dish is served. Sooooo good! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I LOVE this recipe! My family really enjoys this recipe and keeps coming back for more!
My husband's family loves this. I only use a few dashes of garlic salt and black pepper. Not exactly what I consider a 5 star recipe, but it gets rave reviews with his family even though I consider it a bit bland and starchy myself. It's always a hit when I bring it.
Delicious! It adjusts very well for single servings. Very easy to make, and as an added bonus, very easy to clean up as well. I made this at 1:30am, no simple feat for a klutz like I, and it turned out wonderfully. The cheese melted quite well over the spaghetti, and the bits of cheese that clumped together were great anyways, giving you the odd burst of flavour.
I was expecting this to be a bit better than it really was. I used Mozzarella and Mozzarella Jack for the cheese and I also added Hamburger to the dish. And it was still very bland. Maybe it's cause I used a milder cheese but I probably won't be making this again.
I had a mix of cheeses, due to a big sale on shredded cheese. I made this cheese spaghetti and it was really delicious. Thank you for such an easy, filling and delicious meal idea. My daughter loved it as well.
the flavor was really good, but the texture was too sticky
I was really surprised by how much I enjoyed this recipe. I was a bit skeptical about the use of American cheese, but I ended up really liking this recipe and definitely have intentions of making it again. I do believe the portions are a bit small to feed a group of 4, but it was plenty of food for just myself.
The sauce was very tasty when mixed with a few tablespoons of marinara sauce. I recommend making the sauce separate from the noodles, and processed cheese is definitely easier to melt. Also, definitely not low calorie!
My grandmother made this spaghetti during the depression, but she made a sauce with canned tomato soup, American cheese and garlic salt or powder. You choose the quantity of ingredients based on your tastes. It was always good the next day, fried in butter. Not for dieters, but delicious and filling.
