Canadian Style Chop Suey

This is a great and easy one pot dish that you can guarantee everyone will love!

Recipe by Jennifer Atherton

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In same pot, saute onion and bell pepper over medium heat until softened. Remove from pan.

  • In same pot, cook sausage over medium heat until brown. Drain.

  • Combine onion mixture, pasta, sausage, mushrooms and stewed tomatoes in same pot and heat through, 5 minutes. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
530 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 56.2g; fat 23g; cholesterol 44.6mg; sodium 1298.4mg. Full Nutrition
