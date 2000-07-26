Bow Tie Pasta with Sausage and Sweet Peppers
Yummy dish that is super fast to put together. My husband loves this dish! This is great with a tossed salad! Enjoy!
Love this recipe with a few minor tweaks: 1 can of diced tgomatoes, one yellow and one red bell pepper which makes it sweeter, 1 tsp. garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. ground rosemary, 1/2 tsp. oregano, 1 small yellow onion, chopped. Sweat the onion with the spices BEFORE adding peppers, tomatoes and sausage. Let simmer for 15 minutes and then add the beef broth. Let simmer for another 15 minutes, toss with pasta, and enjoy. It is FABULOUSLY flavorful this way, especially with fresh grated parmesan on top!Read More
WOW! The first time I tried this recipe I thought it was way too simple to be a 5-star recipe, but boy, was I wrong! DELICIOUS and SO QUICK! It is a welcomed change from pastas with tomatoes and/or red sauce. UPDATE 1/03/09 -- I've made this recipe SO many times now; it's a favorite with hubby and all three kids. They actually get excited when I tell them we're having this for dinner. Here's how I've come to modify this recipe: I use half hot Italian and half sweet Italian sausage with casings removed (about 4 links each); I fry this in a little olive oil until browned, then add sliced onion and both red and green peppers for color; I continue cooking until sausage is done and veggies are tender; then I add one full can of College Inn beef broth plus 1-2 T beef base, plus 2/3 lb. cooked pasta (we like Cavatelli and bow ties), and also add a sprinkling of crushed red pepper flakes, about 1 tsp. black pepper and salt to taste. TIP: For lots of flavor, DON'T drain the sausage. Sure, it's not good for your hips or heart, but boy does it kick this up! After making this dozens of times, I really think this is key to great flavor. Afterall, if you're serving sausage for dinner, you're really not expecting a healthy meal, right? LOL
I was intrigued by the simplicity of this recipe and also by the rich beef flavor from the sauce. My husband is not too fond of tomatoes or tomato sauces, so this was an ideal alternative. It was quick and delicious. I modified the recipe by using only a half a pound of sweet italian sausage, freeing the meat from its casing and cooking it loose. I also added a half a pound of sliced mushrooms to the bellpeppers, which really added a mellow taste and added flavor to the beefiness of the broth. I added a little bit more beef broth than the recipe called for, and really let it soak into the pasta. At the end I added a small dollop of butter to smooth out the sauce, although this of course adds a little fat to an otherwise fairly lean recipe. Just a light dusting of Hungarian paprika and Lawry's seasoning salt also added a bit of flavor, but I would venture this would be unnecessary if the beef broth used was salty to begin with. I think this recipe could even be a great noodle dish using just vegetables, broth, and farfalle. The sauce was great!
Sausage and peppers, or sausage and peppers with pasta? – nothing new to me. Adding beef broth to the mix? Never have. I don’t know if that’s what was responsible or not, or if I just plain love pasta, sausage and peppers, but this – was – excellent. Used rigatoni rather than farfalle and, unlike other reviewers, did NOT use the grease rendered by the sausage. Rather, I removed the cooked sausage from the pan, cleaned it out, then cooked green and red peppers, onions, garlic and mushrooms in olive oil before returning the cooked sausage to the pan, adding the beef broth, then reducing somewhat. Tossed it all together with a good dab of butter. A sprinkling of freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano was the finishing touch.
My family loved this recipe. I used a package of Johnsonville Hot Italian Sausage which is slightly over 1 pound. I crumbled it up and added minced garlic to taste. I boiled a 12 oz. box of bowtie pasta and used 1 can of Campbell's Beef Broth in the sausage mixture. I omitted salt because the beef broth had enough salt in it. I didn't have peppers so I used 1 cup of canned peas. I will make this again and prepare it as written and I also want to try this with a jar of roasted red peppers or a bag of frozen stirfry peppers and onions (cook them separate from the sausage to carmelize, then add to the sausage.) This recipe has many possibitlites. Because I used 12 oz. of pasta, it was necessary to use the entire can of beef broth and each bowtie was covered with the sauce and it was not runny. I served this with fresh grated parm cheese on top, french bread and a salad.
Great and easy recipe. I double the amount of beef broth, and add fresh sliced mushrooms. Instead of 2 green bell peppers, I use 1 red, 1 orange, and 1 yellow bell pepper. This makes the dish more colorful and less bitter - the green bell peppers taste bitter to me.
I made this for a class project almost 2 years ago and liked it so much I continue to make it. I buy the frozen peppers from Trader Joe's (they are red, yellow and green already sliced so this saves lots of time)It makes great left overs as well! Thanks for the recipe!
I've been making this recipe so long, I may have already reviewed it. However, I don't think that I have and that's a shame because this recipe is a keeper for my family, and has been for years! I use 2 lbs of Italian sausage (I prefer the type that is ground and found in a roll, I think it's Bob Evans brand, fresh peppers and instead of the beef broth I make up a package of Au Juice for the gravy. (Sometimes, Au Juice can be found in can with the soups, but I cannot find it anymore...it was so much better than the envelope mix that I have to purchase now). This substitution of Au Juice makes a world of difference in the overall flavor of this dish! With just four ingredients, (pasta, sausage, peppers, au juice) this dish is delicious! If you want to get "fancy", throw in some mushrooms or onions, or whatever to make it your own....but it's GREAT with just those four ingredients. My family requests this frequently, and I feed a hungry crowd of teenaged boys. One of those quick, easy, and go-to meals. Serve with crusty bread and salad. Thanks to KSUDA for the recipe!
Good but with some additions. Veggies, veggies, veggies....minced onion and garlic sauteed with the sausage. Added chopped red roasted pepper and sun dried tomatoes. Instead of cutting up fresh peppers I added a half bag of frozen peppers and onion. Topped with asiago and parmesan cheese.
I added 2 cans diced tomatos and it was great
We are big Sweet Italian Sausage people,as unhealthy as it is,we still love it!This recipe is a nice change from a red sauce and my hubby really enjoys this.I use red,green and yellow peppers,they add such nice color and also chopped onion.I have to feed this to 5 big pasta fans so I use 2 whole packs of sausage and about 1 1/2 cups of beef broth.We like it with bow tie pasta and a green salad.I cook my sausage in a different pan than my veggies then I add them together at the end.The veggies maintain their shape and texture this way in my opinion and it's a little less greasy.
This is a terrific version of Salciccia Napolitano but can be ramped up with a couple of additions. Add 1 TBS minced garlic to the sausage while cooking, add one red bell pepper sliced into strips (or use a jar of blackened red bell peppers from a jar, just be sure to slice them into strips), and add a splash of Light Olive Oil to the finished product before serving. Optionally, add a pinch of dried red pepper flakes to give it some zing. Be sure to serve this with warm bread to sop up the sauce! Regular staple on our menu and everyone LOVES it!
Good, hearty, quick meal! I could have sworn there was a box of farfelle pasta in the pantry, but there wasn't, so I opted for penne. It turned out great, just not as pretty as bow ties. :) I used hot italian sausage (we like spicy!) and both red & green bell peppers for more color. I tossed in a couple cloves of sliced garlic & chopped onion to it and we really enjoyed this. Since I used the entire 14oz box of pasta, I used a full can of beef broth (it may seem too soupy at first, but if you cook the pasta till just al dente & add it to the skillet with the rest of the goodies while they're still hot, it'll soak up a good portion of the broth). Next time, I'll use farfelle for a more appropriate picture. :) Thank you for the recipe!
The best! I followed many suggestions and sauteed 2 large cloves minced garlic, Italian seasoning, 1/2 large onion sliced, a yellow, red, and green pepper, and a package of sliced fresh mushrooms in olive oil until soft. I removed them from skillet and set aside. Then added a package of Italian sausage (about 19 oz) with casings removed and chopped into small chunks, and fried until done. I put everything back together and added a 14 oz can diced tomatoes, and 3.4 cup beef broth and simmered. I later tossed the mixture with about 8 oz rotini pasta and served with freshly grated parmesan. My family loves this recipe!!
I LOVE this recipe! The flavor of the sauce is delicious. Spicy sausage with the sweet peppers is a nice flavor contrast. Alternatively, we use one green one red bell, yellow onion, rotini noodles, and spicy red sauce. Another of Hubby's faves.
I would rate this higher and the leftovers were delicious. If prepared the way this recipe is written I can see that it could be bland but I followed what the reviewers suggested and sauteed a medium onion and 2 tbls. of italian herbs in some oil, added the peppers and hot italian sausage (removed from casing). Cooked till sausage was almost done, added the cooked pasta,whole can of beef stock and canned mushrooms. Let it all simmer for about 15 minutes covered. Passed around the Parmasean cheese which was delicious on it. This is a real keeper. Quick and easy to make,low in calories and inexpensive.
This was very good!! I used both spicy and sweet Italian sausages, 1 green pepper & 1 red pepper, plus onion & garlic. After cutting up the peppers, onion & garlic, I sprinkled them with Italian herb, oregano and garlic pepper. I set them aside and browned the sausages in a little olive oil (took the advise of another reviewer and did not drain after cooking the sausage). Then, I added the pepper mixture and cooked it for about 7 minutes before adding a full can of beef broth. After that was all hot & blended, I added the penne that I already cooked, and it turned out delicious. Served it with tossed salad and bakery fresh bread. This is going straight into the monthly rotation for sure!!
I am only giving this 4 stars, because as is -- I think it would be pretty blah. I cooked the bowtie pasta in the beef broth, and that made it tasty. I also added broccoli and tomatoes and sprinkled it with crushed red pepper. The kids loved it, and so did we! Pretty quick and easy!
I'm a newer cook so at this point I always look for easy recipes to start with and grow my ability and this one was perfect. I made a few changes using what others suggested. I used 1 red, green and 1/2 yellow pepper, 1/2 sweet one and 3 cloves of garlic that I sauteed in a little butter separately from the meat. I also seasoned the vegetables with onion and garlic powder and salt before adding to the meat which I seasoned with the same spices. I used 2pds of ground italian sausage and a little over a cup of the broth. Next time I'll reduce how much broth I used to a cup. To thicken the broth up I used some flour and it was perfect. Since I doubled the meat and veggies. I used 1pd of pasta. My boyfriend, who is an amazing cook, fell in love with this @ first bite and asked me to teach him how to make it. This is another one for my collection!
Very good!! I wasn't sure of the beef broth but it turned out being really good. I added about a half cup more of the broth and 1 red pepper and 1 green pepper, instead of the 2 green. My children liked it too.
Great with a few modifications for our tastes. I used a green pepper, yellow pepper and red pepper. I also use ground hot Italian sausage. The sauce is bit runny, so add a little cornstarch in water to thicken it slightly to get it to "stick" a bit better when I toss the pasta with the peppers and sausage.
Simple, tasty and easy to put together. I used red peppers, because I prefer them. Even my picky kiddos liked it. Next time I might add some onions. Thanks for one that's a keeper!
Add a can of Herb and Spice tomatoes for more flavor. Delicious!!!!
Boy, I nearly screwed this up big time but I managed to salvage it & it turned out being five star. I used 1 & 1/2 lbs of mild italian sausage (sliced 1" on a slight diagonal), one red pepper & one yellow (wish I had used one more) & while I was sauteeing those, I sprinkled some salt & pepper on it. Then I decided I wanted to use some creole seasoning...not realizing the creole seasoning was predominantly salt. At this point, it was really salty so when I drained it, I also rinsed it which was successful in removing the excess salt. I used about a cup & a half of low sodium broth, allowing it to reduce slightly & then I added a little cornstarch mixed in cold water. (about a tsp. of cornstarch in a tbp. or so of water) I added the bowties to the sausage & then copied WordChaser & added just a tbp. of butter. I topped it all w/ a sprinkling of romano cheese & fresh chopped basil. This dish had wonderful flavor! In fact, it was soo good that hubby asked me not to eat the leftovers for lunch but to save them for us to have for dinner again tonight.
Yummy! Use any color bell pepper with this. Top with grated parmesan for that extra salty kick!
Awesome, simple recipe! I just added in some onions and red bell peppers too. So good!! Thank you!
Sometimes to stretch the recipe so DH will have some to take to work the next day, I will add a can of Ro-Tel tomatoes to give it a little kick. After it's heated through, I add about 2 tablespoons evaporated milk which cuts the bite of the tomatoes but doesn't lessen the spiciness! Leftovers are even better. It's a favorite meal along with a loaf of Amish White Bread (another AR Recipe fav) Deeeelish.
Wow this was wonderful. I used Hot Italian sausage and red pepper flakes too. Yummy and super easy. Husband loved it! Oh also added a little onion.
This is one the favorites in my house. I make it using Hot Turkey Italian Sausage, Red and Green peppers, sliced mushrooms, one can of beef broth, one box of bow tie pasta, and add one jar of marinara sauce. I like the adding marinara sauce, it gives the dish extra flavor. I also top with Parmesan cheese on some occasions. This is a very easy, fast dish, always comes out delicious!
It's surprisingly tasty for being so simple and I can see how it would also be a great base recipe for experimenting with adding additional ingredients. My husband said that it had too many peppers in it but was otherwise good. Things I noticed? The sausage took a little longer than 8-10 minutes to cook. So, I would start cooking the pasta slightly after I started the sausage and pepper combination. I also noticed that I did not need to drain the sausage and pepper mix at all. I don't know what kind of sausage the originator of the recipe was using, but apparently mine was very lean. Plus, I felt like the very tiny amount of pan drippings would just add to the flavor. They did. You'll also notice that the recipe does not indicate how long to boil the broth for once you've added it. I probably let mine boil for about 1-2 minutes. Just enough to make sure that it was hot and it coated all the meat and peppers. The longer you let it boil the less runny your sauce will be....mostly because you'll have less sauce. The less you let it boil the more broth you'll have to soak into the noodles. In conclusion, this was tasty, fast and easy. And a nice change of pace from pasta with standard red sauce.
It's four stars because it doesn't carry over well in flavor the next day for leftovers. That said, this is a 5 star recipe in my opinion simply because it's so different. This is a one dish meal, and hard to believe, because of pasta and italian sausage so light tasting. The BROTH is the KEY! Even picky eater teenagers were surprised by the taste. They were expecting the old standby of sausuage and pepper flavor. Does make a large bowl so a very economical meal for a big family! Followed recipe exactly.
This was really easy and tasted great. I used gluten free sweet Italian sausage with a bell pepper & onion mix (a bought cut up & ready mix for fajitas). I actually cooked the onions with the sausage first, then added the bell peppers. I added in some salt & pepper, garlic, red pepper flakes and fresh basil. Tossed with gluten free penne for me, and regular for the family. Sprinkled in mozzarella and Parmesan cheese for extra yumminess.
Great recipe. Instead of beef broth I used a can of chicken bouilin .....plus one package of dry onion soup and for the pasta I used the small "frozen" meat ravoli. Only reason I didnt follow the recipe was I didnt have it on stock so I just supllement what I had in the kitchen. Very good.........Highly suggest you try it!
I make a very similar recipe that also has onions, olives and canned tomatoes added to it. This was a nice change of pace. I used green, red, orange and yellow bell peppers and served it with cracked black pepper and a generous grating of parm. Very good!
I found this recipe on a search for a pasta dish without tomato sauce and this was a big hit. My husband and I both loved this. Perfect flavor for the two of us and no tomato sauce to bother my husband's stomach!
This was terrific! I used red and green peppers and added some button mushrooms. My husband and 3 year old loved it (as did I)!
Thank You Kristin!!!!This was sooooooo tasty!!!! I of course had to add our gardens bounty...i.e. Cut up zucchini, vidalia onion, a red pepper, an orange pepper, sliced mushrooms...I doubled the recipe and adjusted accordingly! We really enjoyed this, and will be making again!!!!Totally GODDESS APPROVED !!!!!! XOXOXOXOXOXXOXOX
We enjoyed this recipe but, the on line picture was not with bow tie pasta as the header stated. Also, the picture showed red and green peppers, not just green peppers as the ingredient list stated. Have seen many of these types errors lately on your site. Would add mushrooms to the recipe.
Eh. This is not enough liquid. Like some other reviewers mentioned, I added minced onion and garlic. Used hot Ital sausage. I added 1 cup of beef stock. But, it needs more flavor. Needs more liquid. Maybe a wine reduction?
Quick and easy to make! I couldn't find the type of sausage the recipe calls for so I used 1/2 a smoked sausage and 1/2 a jalapeno sausage. It was so good!! I cut a whole onion into it and used a few peppers from a jar of roasted red peppers instead of 2 green bell peppers. Wow. I can't wait to eat the leftovers for lunch!!
I like to start with the recipes as written, then modify it the next time I make it. We did enjoy this, but it was a little bland. Next time I will add some spinach and some garlic for added flavor and health benefits to boot!
My boyfriend made this for me. We were leary about a no sauce pasta but we loved it. Its suprisingly yummy.
I did not care for this recipe.
Excellent recipe. Like others I added a couple veggies - sweet roma tomatoes and peas. I got a wild hair and decided to melt some cream cheese in the brothy bowties and man oh man, was it good. A little Parm on top, and another staple meal was born. Thanks!
This one is definately going into rotation. A great change from the usual tomato and diary based sauces. I used some other suggestions to tweak the sauce. I used a cup of broth, added some minced garlic, diced onion because we do like a lot of sauce. I didn't drain the sausage either, there wasn't more than 2 tablespoon fat and it added a lot of flavor. Sprinkled with parm cheese before serving too.
Yay!! A new recipe to add to my short list of "things my husband will eat"! i made this last night and he liked it. I added a few things: two teaspoons of sourcream (at the end to give it a smoother texture), one beef bullion cube, red peppers, and red pepper flakes. I wouldn't say these additions were necessary, but they worked well. It turned out spicy! But awesome.
This recipe although needing a little tweaking is sooo yummy! My alterations were using a frozen bag of green and red peppers and onions and a can of beef broth. It does make it a little more liquidy but after you combine them the pasta will soak up the liquid some anyhow. I also used several different spices/herbs and sprinkled with parm cheese before serving. Its a start and needs a little adjustments to your tastes but its different and tasty!
Quick, easy meal that tastes great. I added zucchini and mushrooms to it and served it with a salad and my husband raved about it.
i must admit this recipe taste much better than it it sounds. i used smoked sausage and added mushrooms and onions along with pepper flakes to heat it up. of all the recipes i have, this one is in the top 5. give it a try.
We loved this dish! I tripled the amount of broth, making it from beef base. I added red & yellow peppers, fresh green beans, onions, mushrooms, garlic, & crushed red pepper flakes. I finished it with fresh basil & parmesan cheese. Delicious!
I added zucchini, red onion, sliced carrots, a can of tomatoes and red peppers instead and used the Keg Cajun seasoning instead of black pepper. It was awesome!
used pepper jack cheese on it. Had a nice flavor and was easy! Nothing spectacular but sometimes you just need to get to dinner on the table fast and want something besides frozen fish sticks. Worth a try.
This was a great easy dinner. I never had a pasta dish with a broth before and it was yummy. I doubled the broth like others suggested, I used a red and green pepper, added some fresh sliced mushrooms and some marinated artichoke hearts too. I sprinkled it with parm cheese right before serving. Oh I also added some garlic and basil while the veggies were cooking!
This was even more delicious than I had imagined! I don't eat red meat so I used turkey Italian sausage and chicken broth. I actually took the sausage out of the casing and turned into a spicy ground turkey kind of thing and VOILA. I can not wait to make this again!
I have made, but you need to sprinkle some parm cheese on it. So much better.
pretty good. I would use some parmasan cheese to top it off, though. Very Easy, that I love. thanks.
This dish was very good. I added some green onions and mushrooms for added flavor. Next time, I think that I will add some garlic to the sausage and veggies. Thanks!
WOW! When I read the reviews, I couldn't believe such a simple recipe could get such great reviews, but made it because I had the ingredients and no time. So delicious! I only had 1/2 of a green and yellow and added 1/2 an onion. Kept the fat in and sprinkled in italian seasoning, 1Tbs of flour for a thicker sauce and 1c of broth. Also added a drained can of diced tomatoes. It was beautiful, tasted wonderful, and my kids loved it!
Either I didn't do the sauce correctly or it's suposed to be that runny. I'm sorry my family and I didn't enjoy this recipe.
This was excellent! I was in a hurry and didn't have time to cut up vegetables so I used a frozen vegetable stir fry mix. I also added cayenne pepper and it was spicy. Yum
I don't know what all the hype is about with this recipe, sorry! I made it tonight for dinner, because I was missing so many ingredients to make something a little more elaborate. I made it exactly as is and it was so bland. It was edible, but quite bland. I should have known from the list of ingredients that it wouldn't be anything fantastic, but the reviews are so great, that I had to try the recipe out. I won't be making this again. There are FAR better sausage pasta recipes out there, and they're just as simple with just a couple more ingredients!
Loved it! So easy and delicious, too. I didn't have peppers and it was just for two, so I used 2 sausages and a small container of mushrooms, plus an onion.
This was good--I added spinach, pine nuts, and garlic for a little extra flavor because I thought it might be a little too bland otherwise. I used about 2 1/2-3 C of pasta, and that seemed perfect.
This is a really good base recipe...I added some garlic, white pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, and I thickened my sauce a little with cornstarch. Also topped with some fresh grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese...my husband loved it, simple yet tasty!
My husband, 5 year old and 1 year old all loved this. I used a yellow and red pepper and a little extra broth. Simple and delicious!
This is a great recipe. The sausage goes so well with bowties for some reason, every time I make this dish, we never have leftovers!
Excellent! I added a bit more beef broth and used green and red peppers. Yummy! And easy!
We loved this recipe topped with a little grated cheese! My kids went back for thirds!
What a simple meal, but so delicious!!! And it can be tweaked for your tastes. I added onion and used red, green, and yellow sweet peppers. While it was cooking, I added a dash of some McCormick onion and garlic seasoning. This will definitely be a repeat dinner in this house!
very easy and very good. I will keep the ingredients on hand for a simple dinner!
YUMMY! I just tweaked it a little. All I had was onions, no peppers so I sauted the onions and smoked sausage with about 3 cloves of chopped garlic and a little hot sauce, excellent! With the help of other reviews I used a whole can of beef broth. I let it all simmer for awhile and served with bread. My husband loved it and he is very picky!! Thanks
This was great. I used a combination of hot and mild italian sausage and mini lasagne noodles. We will do it again, only used 1 red and 1 yellow pepper and will do a medium dice. Didn't do a parm and it was wonderful. Full cup of beef broth and let is absorb.
This is one of our favorite dishes. I use red bell peppers, since they are sweeter. I also add freshly grated parmesan on top before serving.
This was quick to make, but it seems like it's missing something. It needs some diced tomatos or something, it was way to plain like this.
This was a so quick and so, so good! Also added green and red peppers. To make a slightly thicker sauce, I substituted a jar of Beef Au Jus for the beef broth. Excellent!
I have used this recipe with both hot and sweet Italian sausage and it came out wonderful! I added a bit more broth though! Its a big hit in my family! I am making it New Years Day! Thanks
This was a BIG hit! I used green, red, and yellow peppers (in an expanded version) and finished it off just before serving with fresh grated parmesian cheese. The wife and kids cleaned the bowl out!!! VERY GOOD.
I make a version of this all the time, it's quick & easy. Mine varies just a tad. I use the frozen package of bell pepper & onion blend (that has green, yellow & red peppers), they are pre-cut & ready to go & I also add about 1/2 of a jar of alfredo sauce & sprinkle parmesan cheese on top!! My 3 & 4 yr old daughters LOVE it as do my husband & I. Great meal for a tired mommy or dinner in a hurry!
I haven't tried it, but plan to soon, but did anyone notice that the recipe calls for Farfelle, and it isn't used in the picture! Oh well! grdngrl
Simple and yummy!
Pretty good for how easy it is, but I think it could use a little more flavoring, like maybe a a sauce or gravy to top it all off.
This was so good I could not get enough. Although I used country sausage, It was a little spicy for my taste. I added some chopped onions and home grown tomatoes.
The recipe as stated was pretty bland even though I used hot italian sausage. So I added some sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and Parmesan cheese, which made it much better.
This was pretty good but then again any type of pasta is A=OKwith me. Nice light meal
This recipe was really really good. My family really enjoyed this one.
I thought this recipe was very, very good. Normally I dislike it when chefs post all of their alterations to the recipe. Since this one did have 197 reviews, I did take some of them into consideration~~to a great attribute to this recipe. Sauteed onion, garlic, italian seasoning, 8 oz mushrooms and peppers in olive oil. I like using the frozen pepper trio in soups so I decided to try it in this. Next time I will use fresh red and yellow peppers. The frozen ones added a little too much liquid which I had to drain. Browned the ital sausage and apparently it was pretty lean as I didn't need to drain. I added 2 cups of beef "stock" (mixed with a Tbs. of beef base) Added the drained farfalle (12 oz) to the sausage & stock and let it simmer for 10 minutes to help absorb the flavor into the pasta which I had cooked al dente to avoid it being overcooked. Added the cooked veggies, some red pepper flakes and a dash of smoked paparika to the dish. Let it simmer tossing often to absorb the stock into the pasta, veggies and sausage. Delicious!! The only thing I will do different next time, is to add a Tbs of corn starch to the stock, add to the sausage and let it come to a boil to thicken. This step to help the wonderful sauce adhere to the pasta. Such a wonderful way to make an Italian pasta dish without a tomato or cream base. Thanks.
I made so many modifications that I almost feel bad reviewing it... But it was soooo good. My husband said it was the best thing I have made in a long time. I am constantly making meals more elaborate than this one, so I am very glad to hear he loved a meal that can be done in like 30 minutes!
My husband made this (and he was so proud of himself). It came together very quickly, and the taste was great! We added some chopped onion with the peppers, and we topped the dish with some grated parmesan cheese (I think both of these were reviewers' ideas). Quick, simple fare.
Really nice, especially with the spicy sausage we used. Didn't have farfalle, so used penne. Added abut a 1/2C of chopped red onion, a clove of garlic, about a 1/4t each of thyme, oregano, and marojam, a couple tablespoons of half and half, and used 2 very large peppers. Served with shredded italian blend cheese on top.
This was a tasty and new twist to pasta. My family really enjoyed this dish.
Excellent recipe. Simple and easy to make with much more flavor than I expected. I took others advice and used 1/2 and onion, red, yellow, and green bell peppers along with mushrooms. I also doubled the amount of beef broth, and added a little crushed red pepper for some zing.
This the first recipe I have taken the trouble to review. This is WONDERFUL. It's easy and fast and SO good. My husband asked me to double the recipe when I make it because he can't get enough. I believe in rating the recipe as written and it's 5+ stars. I have also added onions at times,as well as red and yellow peppers along with the green, but this is perfect just as it is. Use hot or mild sausage or a comination of both...Can't go wrong.
So easy and sooo good. I couldn't believe how much flavor there was to this and honestly I was getting tired of forcing red sauces on my tweens who don't like it. They have now eaten half of this recipe, starting to wonder if there will be enough for the rest of us. Two thumbs up!
I read the prior reviews and took their advice. I used a cup of beef broth, added onions and red and yellow bell peppers, salt and pepper and used frozen pork link sausages that I chopped up upon thawing in the hot skillet. This was a deliciously easy recipe that all enjoyed and I will be making it again.
This was very good...kid friendly. I forgot to add the pepper...I will make sure that I add it next time. I doubled the broth...it was too dry without it. We are not crazy about Italian sausage so I added chicken sausage instead. Next time I will add a few cloves of garlic to the sausage while it is cooking. We topped it off with parmesan cheese...wonderful flavor.
This was delicious! It was so easy to make, and my husband, children, and I enjoyed it. I did add about a teaspoon of minced garlic and topped each serving off with shredded Asiago cheese, but it would have been wonderful without. Thanks for sharing!
To cut the fat and calories I use Turkey Italian Sausage, Low Sodium Beef Broth and Wheat Pasta. These ingrediants do not effect the flavor at all.
Did not care for this at all. Nobody liked it. Sorry.
