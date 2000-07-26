Bow Tie Pasta with Sausage and Sweet Peppers

Yummy dish that is super fast to put together. My husband loves this dish! This is great with a tossed salad! Enjoy!

Recipe by Kristin

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • While pasta is cooking, cook sausage and peppers in large skillet over medium heat until sausage is brown and juices run clear. Drain sausage mixture and return it to the pan. Pour in the broth, season with black pepper and bring to a boil.

  • Toss pasta with sausage sauce and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
489 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 44.6mg; sodium 1048mg. Full Nutrition
