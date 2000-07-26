Bow Tie Pasta with Sausage and Sweet Peppers

It's surprisingly tasty for being so simple and I can see how it would also be a great base recipe for experimenting with adding additional ingredients. My husband said that it had too many peppers in it but was otherwise good. Things I noticed? The sausage took a little longer than 8-10 minutes to cook. So, I would start cooking the pasta slightly after I started the sausage and pepper combination. I also noticed that I did not need to drain the sausage and pepper mix at all. I don't know what kind of sausage the originator of the recipe was using, but apparently mine was very lean. Plus, I felt like the very tiny amount of pan drippings would just add to the flavor. They did. You'll also notice that the recipe does not indicate how long to boil the broth for once you've added it. I probably let mine boil for about 1-2 minutes. Just enough to make sure that it was hot and it coated all the meat and peppers. The longer you let it boil the less runny your sauce will be....mostly because you'll have less sauce. The less you let it boil the more broth you'll have to soak into the noodles. In conclusion, this was tasty, fast and easy. And a nice change of pace from pasta with standard red sauce.