Awesome Bow Tie Pasta

A delicious pasta salad for salad or side dish that's not heavy, but delightful! Substitute halved grape tomatoes for the diced tomato for variety. This is great for if you need a fast pasta dish, but refrigerate 1 to 2 hours for more blended flavors. Optional: Add sliced black olives.

By Kim Samuels

Recipe Summary

prep:
7 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and place in ice water until cool.

  • Toss pasta with onion, feta, balsamic, olive oil and tomato. Serve immediately or chill 1 to 2 hours in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 46g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 243.9mg. Full Nutrition
