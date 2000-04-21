Awesome Bow Tie Pasta

A delicious pasta salad for salad or side dish that's not heavy, but delightful! Substitute halved grape tomatoes for the diced tomato for variety. This is great for if you need a fast pasta dish, but refrigerate 1 to 2 hours for more blended flavors. Optional: Add sliced black olives.
I really enjoy making and eating this pasta salad. I do have some alterations I reccomend though. I always add some coarse ground garlic salt, ground black pepper and basil. Now that it's summer, I've been adding a bit of fresh basil, but usually I use dried. Both are good. I use halved grape tomatoes instead of diced big tomatoes. I also grill a couple of chicken breasts, marinated in italian dressing, and cube them into the salad. I like to toast some pine nuts and toss them in just before serving too. I always make this dish the night before I plan to serve it. It makes a HUGE difference. If it comes out a bit too dry for you, just increase the vinegar and oil. I add a couple Tablespoons of water to my balsamic vinegar, because it's slightly strong for me, but my mother loves it before I add the water. Great recipe for picnics and luncheons! It looks pretty served over a bed of baby spinach and a few fresh basil leaves on top
I really enjoy making and eating this pasta salad. I do have some alterations I reccomend though. I always add some coarse ground garlic salt, ground black pepper and basil. Now that it's summer, I've been adding a bit of fresh basil, but usually I use dried. Both are good. I use halved grape tomatoes instead of diced big tomatoes. I also grill a couple of chicken breasts, marinated in italian dressing, and cube them into the salad. I like to toast some pine nuts and toss them in just before serving too. I always make this dish the night before I plan to serve it. It makes a HUGE difference. If it comes out a bit too dry for you, just increase the vinegar and oil. I add a couple Tablespoons of water to my balsamic vinegar, because it's slightly strong for me, but my mother loves it before I add the water. Great recipe for picnics and luncheons! It looks pretty served over a bed of baby spinach and a few fresh basil leaves on top
My roommate and I LOVED this pasta salad. I made a few changes to the recipe. As suggested by other reviewers I used a 16 oz. can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh and I added two tablespoons of dried oregano plus two tablespoons of dried basil. I used basil and tomato feta cheese. It turned out amazing! Don't forget to add a touch of salt. If you enjoy Feta cheese and Balsamic Vinegar then you will love this tricky concoction. Very unique recipe.
Feta cheese lovers will enjoy this recipe. In- stead of using balsamic and oil, try substituting "Yasou" which is a store bought non-creamy greek dressing. Halved cherry tomatoes work beautifully as well. Very quick and delicious recipe.
I thought this was delicious. As suggested by others, I used white balsamic vinegar to avoid turning the pasta brown. I used grape/cherry tomatoes sliced in half and mediterranean flavored feta cheese. I made it to serve tomorrow so mixed up extra dressing in case it needs it. It was delicious today, so can't imagine that it will be even better tomorrow. Yummy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/25/2002
Made the salad with multi color spiral pasta and 1/2 the amount of balsamic vinegar, used more green onions. Didn't change anything else. Very good tasting recipe, will make again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
09/25/2002
way too much vinegar! I had to throw away the whole batch! If you used maybe 1/3 as much as the recipe calls for , it might be tasty.
I think this recipe is great. I read all the reviews beforehand so I tried some of the hints. I used 1/4 cup of vinegar, chopped up some red, yellow and green peppers. I also added some diced cucumber. Absolutely fabulous!!!
I couldn't get enough of this pasta salad. I also tried substituting tortellini for the bow tie pasta. Everybody raved!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2002
This recipe was really great. I sauted some olive oil, a little gralic, and the green onions. Then I heated up the tomatoes and balsamic vinegar right before adding it all to the hot pasta. Last I added the feta cheese. It was great hot!
I haven't tried this recipe yet, but I will soon, for an upcoming party. However, I see a LOT of potential for this salad to be a great side dish! I've read some of the reviews, and as far as I can tell, most of the bad reviews mentioned that this recipe contains too much vinegar. Well, for goodness sakes, people - a good cook knows that in most salad dressings, the ratio of oil to vinegar is 2:1. By that I mean, if you see that a recipe calls for 1/4 cup of oil (of any type), the amount of vinegar (or any acidic compound, for that matter) should be 1/8 cup. It's possible there is a typo in the initial recipe! SO, give it a chance! Also, feta cheese is tangy itself...if you think about it, perhaps this recipe would need 1/2 cup of extra-virgin olive oil, to a scant 1/4 (or even less) cup of a good balsamic vinegar to offset the feta cheese! AND, I cannot possibly fathom why anyone would go to the trouble and expense of boiling up some pasta, cooling it off, then pouring on the dressing without at least giving the dressing a taste test! At any rate, I'm giving this recipe 5 stars, even though I haven't even made it yet! Again, I see a lot of potential in this salad, especially since, as one reviewer pointed out, she let it sit in the fridge overnight - if you do that, you can always drain the pasta the next day, and adjust the seasonings. Then, you can add fresh basil and parsley (if you want!), as those herbs would wilt, sitting in the fridge all night. Hope this helps!!
This was a really nice cold pasta salad. I did read the reviews from others - and would HIGHLY recommend using only half of the balsamic vinagrette that is called for - possibly even less than 1/4 cup. I also added some chopped fresh basil. Very good, will definitely make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2001
I needed something fast to make for a pot luck. I had many compliments about it, and I gave out the recipe to many people. The pasta looked dramatic because I used colored pasta (squid ink stained bow tie pasta) mixed with white pasta. I also doubled the amount of cheese and added the olives as suggested.
I ate this hot, it was good. I used a can of stewed tomatoes, used only about a T. of balsamic vineagar, couple splashes of olive oil, no green onion. I topped the pasta with the feta and fresh grated parmesan. I added basil, oregano, salt, and fresh ground pepper. It's a good recipe for when you don't have a lot of ingredients on hand.
The basic idea is good, but the taste is flat. Try adding 1/2 cup Olives such as Kalamata, 2 C peeled chopped cucumbers, 1 tsp (or more) crushed whole dried oregano, a touch of sea salt and ground pepper on top if you like pepper. a few sweet peppers are good too. Subsitute the green onions with thinly sliced Red Onion. Chunked and blanched/chilled Zucchini are also very good in this mix. After all, it has a slight Greek taste with the Feta, so why not go all the way and give it some Greek Flavor!
This pasta tasted wonderful, it was like the kind you order at a fancy restaurant. Except, me and my fiance made a few changes. While the pasta was cooking we sauted some chopped red onions in the olive oil (in a seperate pot). Then mixed the tomatoes and green onions in a bowl, I put some parsley and oregeno in it. When the onions were done sauting we added the tomato mixture and the cooked pasta along with half of the feta cheese to warm up. I only put 1/4 cup or less of balsamic vinegar because it seemed very strong. After the vinegar was added we turned off the stove and ate the pasta hot. We sprinkled the remaining feta cheese on top and served it with spiced chicken and veggies. Best homemade supper this week!
All I can say is WOW! I followed the recipe exactly only I made 1/2 the pasta and about 3/4 the dressing & veggie mixture. It was PERFECT! I can't say enough good things about this recipe. I didn't even mind throwing it together after working out...and that is saying a lot. You should try this recipe!!
I tweaked this recipe after reading several reviews and added a few changes of my own too. Firstly, preparation time is more like 15mins, and cooking the bow ties al dente (cooking on high/hot setting) was more like 14mins (not 8-10mins). Therefore allow a good 30mins, all up to get the dish ready. As for the original recipe, it did sound too bland - so I gave it a Mediteranean twist and I added: 2 tablespoons dried oregano; 2 tablespoons chopped parsely. However, I added Danish fetta cheese (as it is full flavoured & creamier - but still a fetta). I would recommend using only 1 chopped onion (using 2 onions, overpowers the end result, as freshly chopped onion (uncooked) has quiet a punch to it). I added half a cup more of chopped tomatoes. As for adding vinegar, I would do this right at the end, where you can first sample the flavors (without the vinegar) and the flavor does improve with vinegar, but really you have to only put in a very little bit, and toss the pasta around. Too much vinegar will spoil the whole thing... so taste test as you add, then you will know when enough vinegar, is enough vinegar. Hope you enjoy the dish.
So delicious! Per reading other reviews I also halved the balsamic vinaigrette and found it to be perfect that way. I also added some sunflower seeds to add a little crunch. I couldn't get enough, and I don't overly like pasta salad. Great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2001
This is an excellent recipe! I added a little garlic salt and white pepper to mine. Even my husband loved it and he normally does not eat cold pasta salads :)
I made this with fresh, home grown tomatoes and basil from our garden and it was superb! I substituted Newman's Own balsamic vingaigrette for the balsamic vinegar and oil called for, and I added sliced canned black olives.
I guess I can see people who don't like vinegar wouldn't like this, but even my husband who doesn't like balsamic enjoys this recipe! It's my go to side dish to bring to parties and people can't get enough. I tried to start bringing something different and everyone asks "where's the pasta salad??"
Cut the vinegar in half. This recipe was Way too tart. I thought it seemed to missing something as well. Maybe Pine nuts or Walnuts. My girlfriend did not care for it at all. I thought it tasted better the day after I made it, but, still, just so-so.
LOVED IT! OK~HERE'S WHAT I DID TO CHANGE THE MIX: FINELY DICED CUCUMBER, USED CARDINI BRAND BALSAMIC VINEGARETTE, ADDED SALT & PEPPER TO TASTE & I STUCK WITH THE FRESH DICED TOMATOES FOR A FRESHER LOOK. THE CANNED DICED TOMATOES APPEARED AS THOUGH IT MAY GET TOO MUSHY. THIS HAD A GR8 TASTE IMMEDIATELY AFTER PREPARING, YOU CAN ONLY IMAGINE ITS TASTE AFTER A FEW HOURS! WITH THIS PREP, THIS SALAD HAD NOTHING BLAND ABOUT IT !
Fabulous pasta salad, I left out the onions (I dont like them) and it was great! I also took the advice from others and used grape tomatoes and white balsamic vinegar. I had a lot left over and have munched on for several days. Great dish to share with others!
Wheeee doggie. I really hate to give a bad review, but this had way too much vinegar. Plus, I didn't think of using white balsamic so my family immediately turned their noses up. I don't know what to do with this huge bowl of stuff.
I love this salad! I love the tangy taste of the balsamic vinegar. I am a big fan of black olives so I added them to the salad along with two additional green onions. I also cut back on the amount of pasta I put in the salad. I tend to like a lot of dressing. This is definitely going to be on my list of great summer salads!
It was good, tasty even, but only for the day of. good party dish but not a good left over. the bitter taste of the vinegar leaves and then its sweet and there is not much flavor in this dish. simple yes, tasty yes, lots of flavor- none! definitely will be picking a different recipe next time.
This was a great quick salad. I LOVE balsamic vinegar so I thought the dressing was perfect as is. I would probably add more feta and maybe some fresh basil or oregano next time but it was excellent as written too!
We took this to a friend's house for a BBQ and it was great. I did add some fresh basil from my herb garden, which went well the other ingredients. We did have leftovers, but not for long....my husband and I thought it was even better the next day. Very good. Simple and goes with all types of dishes.
I only read the first couple of reviews for this recipe before making it. I wish I had read them all, particularly the ones that indicated that there was wayyyy too much vinegar! I also found that this recipe calls for way too much vinegar. I had to keep adding more pasta & oil to attempt to balance it out. in the future, I'd start with maybe a third to half the original amount & increase as needed. vinegar issues aside, this is a good recipe. really quick & easy to just throw together with some leftover pasta. I added dried basil, oregano, salt, & pepper to taste, as well as some fresh minced garlic. I also added sunflower seeds because I'm addicted & will eat them any way I can. yum. I'll be making this again!
I can't believe that I have never rated this. I LOVE this! Lots of times I use regular onion and not the green onion. We devour this and like to add cooked, sliced chicken breasts for a complete meal. Sometimes I add spinach leaves in with this. Total yum food for me. Oh yea, we always add garlic or garlic powder.
This is a good and easy recipe BUT definitely needs more seasoning. I added lots of salt and pepper and it was delicious. I gave this recipe to my son for a barbeque and he made it before I did and I didn't realize it needed salt so needless to say it wasn't that great. I was really disappointed since he is not a seasoned cook and therefore didn't realize he should taste it and perhaps change the recipe.
I made this as a side dish with supper last night and it was fabulous! A few small changes I made - when I normally make a balsamic vinagrette, I add sugar to balance out the flavor of the vinegar. I added about 1/2 cup to this recipe and the flavor was amazing. I also added sweet basil and used tomato basil feta cheese. Thanks for a great recipe!!
This recipe is a GREAT starter. I've made it a bunch of times and changed a few things each time. As another reviewer mentioned, it does great with oregano and basil, 1 TB each. Also, I used Rotel Tomatoes and Peppers (Habaneros!!) for a little added kick. And just about any pasta-salad worthy pasta will do. Change it up! I bet that if you used aged balsamic reduction in place of regular balsamic, you could time-travel. Now that's some good eats!
Love this recipie! I doubled the recipie for a birthday party but used a little less vinegar. Also make sure you use green onions as white onions give it a completely different taste. I will make this for years to come! Wonderful!!!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I did follow the suggestions of others and only added 1/4 cup of the vinegar. I also served it hot and really enjoyed the flavor. I did try the leftovers cold and that was good too but somehow I liked it hot better. Will make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/24/2001
This is a light and delicious pasta salad, easy to make and light on the ingredients. I'll definitely make it again.
Sorry but I did not enjoy this recipe. I took it to a staff potluck and I brought almost all of it back with me. It is not a very exciting dish (both tastewise and visually). Sorry but I won't be trying this one again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/23/2003
The flavors are really good. I actually added MORE vinegar and oil. I whisked together the vinegar and oil, along with some water, to make the dressing. I also found it a little bland, but adding a little basil and black pepper really helped spice it up. Thanks for the recipe, Kim. It's a keeper!
This was very good. At first I wasn't sure if was served hot or cold. Cold only, make sure to fridgerate for at least a couple hours prior to eating. Or the balsamic will be at the bottom of the dish. Will make again for sure. Title should be different though, maybe Balsamic Bow tie Pasta Salad.
I use mini bow tie pasta and soak canned diced tomatoes overnight in balsamic vinegar the night before I make the actual salad. Then add fresh basil (instead of green onion), lots of feta, olive oil, and more balsamic. This salad is also better if it cures for 2 or 3 days before served. If anyone has be to Zoës Kitchen in Birmingham or Atlanta - this pasta salad is very similar. I give it only 4 stars bc the way it's written it isn't that great, but with these modifications it is a winner :)
I used this recipe as a base, that's why I'm giving it only 3 stars. I've been making our rendition for about 5 years. The balsamic and olive oil has to be to your taste.... so start with less. I prefer the white balsamic but my husband says regular is better.... with the regular it tends to make the whole salad look brown and some people may not want to try it. Chopped fresh basil really makes it, again to your taste. Salt and pepper and grape tomatoes; I can't imagane using anything but grape toms cut in half. We sometimes put a small can of chopped olives in too. I make a double batch and it's always better the next day but you'll need to add more olive oil to make it moist again. OH!!! and finely chopped garlic :) I eyball it, but lets say about a tbls to start in an 8 serving recipe. It is yummy and my 18 year old daughters favorite for years...... requested it at her graduation party :) It was a hit! You have to make it your own.
Great recipe! I thought the vinegar was a little strong so I reduced it to 1/4. I also added sliced mushrooms, increased the amount of pasta to 2 boxes and feta to 2 packages. I also recommend chilling it overnight. It was excellent the next day!! Thank you for this recipe!!
The only thing I did differently was not put in tomatos, because I don't like them. The first bite I took, I did not like. I thought it was way to vinegary.. but this recipe makes a LOT of pasta, and I didn't want it to go all to waste. So I ate more. Then suddenly, I couldn't stop eating it. I absolutely LOVE it. However, my husband doesn't like it at all.. probably because he hates vinegar. I will be making this recipe many, many more times in the future.
I wish I could give this recipe more stars, but like other reviewers, the balsamic vinegar just overpowered everything for me. I added some basil and minced garlic, but even then it just tasted bland and too vingary.
Didn't like this recipe a whole lot - One quick tip....you can't go wrong with pasta, spinach, feta, tomato, bacon, and good seasons dressing....that is our favorite summer salad. Sorry but this recipe just didn't do anything for us.
This is a hit everytime I make it. I added a little of my own flare to it by using a pear vingear instead of a regular balsamic to give it a bit of sweetness. I also use flavored feta from time to time and mix in a can of chicken. The flavors are excellent.
This was indeed awesome - kind of simple, but I gobbled it all down over several days. I soon thought that olives would've been a nice addition - I missed seeing that suggestion on the recipe page. I made the recipe exactly as written. I cooked the pasta for 9 minutes and it was very slightly underdone, so next time I'll make it the full 10. I'd never put drained hot pasta in ice water before, but I did so, and I'm sure there's a good reason for it. And I also chilled the salad for an hour before I tried it. Great stuff, and I'm planning to make it again in a couple of days (with olives, this time). I'll go ahead and give this one of my rare 5-star ratings.
I made the recipe exactly as written except I used 1/4 cup of golden balsamic vinegar and added some chopped green pepper. It was really good but it seemed like it was missing something. The next day I added a lot of thinly sliced red onion and it is perfect! This recipe is definitely a keeper!
Quick and easy. Make the recipe as it is written. It was perfect with no additional seasonings. Bland? Don't think so. This went great with a California red table wine called Jest Red, very inexpensive. Loved the taste of the balsamic vinegar in this recipe.
I'm not a huge pasta salad fan, but my boyfriend is and he loved it. Used canned, seasoned tomatoes instead of fresh and used red pepper feta to add more flavor, as well as 2 cloves chopped garlic. Turned out great, is better the second day.
I'm not too keen on Feta so I sub'd some fresh mozzarella. I used some fresh chives out of my garden in place of the green onion. I also used some fresh basil and 1/2 the balsamic.....it was very tasty!
Fabulous! I really wasn't expecting it to be that good but it was amazing! This was one of the new recipes I didn't modify a whole lot when making. Instead of green onion I used 1 whole vidalio onion finely chopped. I used canned tomato (it is hard to keep stuff fresh!). I addd a touch more vinegar to taste. Overall though a fabulous recipe!
It's not so much that this was so bad...as it wasn't so good. Way too vinegary, and mine didn't look at all as nice & bright as the picture. This recipe made a lot & I'm left with a ton of leftovers that I'm going to have to eat (I hate wasting food)! **********Followup********** Okay, I have to admit that this is much better the next day. I also added some peas that I had (about a cups worth) & an additional 2oz of feta, which cut the vinegar a bit. Much less vinegary...even enjoyable. I've revised up to 3 stars. :)
I was looking for a good, basic recipe to have on hand that would be easy to tweak, and this was perfect. I used golden balsamic (to avoid staining everything brown), and recommend doubling the amount of green onions. I used halved grape tomatoes from the farmers market and added one can of artichoke hearts. The result was really tasty, and it was fun to make.
I was so disapointed in this recipe, I thought I would love it, since I like all the ingredients and love pasta salads. It makes a large bowl, I went by the recipe, as soon as it was chilled I tasted it and didn't care for it at all, thought it might help to let it chill over night ( someone suggested this) tried it again the next day, I didn't even like it enough to have a small bowl for lunch.
Quick, easy and healthy. I reduced the amount of balsamic vinegar to 2 Tablespoons based on reviews. I added garlic, sea salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, and Kalamata olives (chopped up). It was good -- I think it will be even better tomorrow.
I added sliced black olives to this recipe and it was very good. I cooked it for a potluck and everyone seemed to like it. If you eat it the day after making it, consider adding more olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.