Awesome Bow Tie Pasta

I haven't tried this recipe yet, but I will soon, for an upcoming party. However, I see a LOT of potential for this salad to be a great side dish! I've read some of the reviews, and as far as I can tell, most of the bad reviews mentioned that this recipe contains too much vinegar. Well, for goodness sakes, people - a good cook knows that in most salad dressings, the ratio of oil to vinegar is 2:1. By that I mean, if you see that a recipe calls for 1/4 cup of oil (of any type), the amount of vinegar (or any acidic compound, for that matter) should be 1/8 cup. It's possible there is a typo in the initial recipe! SO, give it a chance! Also, feta cheese is tangy itself...if you think about it, perhaps this recipe would need 1/2 cup of extra-virgin olive oil, to a scant 1/4 (or even less) cup of a good balsamic vinegar to offset the feta cheese! AND, I cannot possibly fathom why anyone would go to the trouble and expense of boiling up some pasta, cooling it off, then pouring on the dressing without at least giving the dressing a taste test! At any rate, I'm giving this recipe 5 stars, even though I haven't even made it yet! Again, I see a lot of potential in this salad, especially since, as one reviewer pointed out, she let it sit in the fridge overnight - if you do that, you can always drain the pasta the next day, and adjust the seasonings. Then, you can add fresh basil and parsley (if you want!), as those herbs would wilt, sitting in the fridge all night. Hope this helps!!