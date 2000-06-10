Dad's Spaghetti

4.2
44 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 20
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Spaghetti like never before invented. Enjoy!

Recipe by VICKI C

Recipe Summary

cook:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef with onion until meat is brown. Drain. Return meat mixture to pan with tomato paste, tomato soup and water. Cook, stirring, until heated through and thickened, 5 to 15 minutes. Serve over cooked pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
680 calories; protein 39.4g; carbohydrates 76.9g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 91.5mg; sodium 876.1mg. Full Nutrition
