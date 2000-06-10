Dad's Spaghetti
Spaghetti like never before invented. Enjoy!
My mom made this spaghetti all the time while I was growing up, except she also added some chopped green pepper and a can of golden mushroom soup. It is delicious!Read More
I found this to be just okay. I made this with hopes that it would taste a lot different than just regular spaghetti sauce. I really felt like I was eating noodles in a thick tomato soup, which wasn't what I was going for. I won't be making this one again. Good, but not as good as Ragu.Read More
good, but better as MY dad used to make it for us. :) don't use any water, and add a couple slices of american cheese to make it extra creamy and rich...scrumptious and kids love it.
This recipe is great for the simple man. My boyfriend doesn't like a lot of fancy spices so simple good flavor is less confusing for the picky eater. Plus, it's fast! Add a can of diced tomatoes to add some texture and depth for you.
Who knew you could throw together such a few ingredients and have such a tasty result. I made it pretty much as stated other than I used large elbow macaroni and I layered it into a baking dish with velveeta cheese and baked it for about 20 minutes. It will be a repeat, for sure!
It was awesome.. Although i did add a pinch of cinnimon,a clove of galic,cheese and no water..the cinnimon made it have a sweet flavor.. it was totally awesome
Quick and easy, and tasted great!
My family ate it and said they loved it. For something different I added sausage instead of hamburger and it was simple and easy to make. Nice when you don't have a jar of sauce on hand.
Absolutely delicious. I did add a packet of dry spaghetti sauce mix for some extra seasoning and replaced the water with 1 cup of milk. This recipe was exactly what i was looking for, thanks
I got rave reviews when I made this recipe. A great dish. Tastes like a lot of work without the effort.
EXCELLENT!! Fast and easy! We have been looking for a good spaghetti recipe for a long time, and my fiance loves this! Thank you!
Seasoned beef with garlic, black pepper. Added cream of mushroom to sauce. Yummy!!
My family has used this recipe for generations - my grandma calls it "poor man's spaghetti". This is true comfort food for me, and I still make it a couple times a month.
I used ground turkey and added green pepper, cinnamon, and cheese. It reminded of chef boy-ar-dee but still good if you're in a hurry. Note: it makes a ton!
MMMMMMmmmmmm MMMMmmmmm Good! Nothing but MMMMMmmmmmmm could be said about this delightful dish.
My 6 ingredients or less recipe pick - loved it! Very quick and simple. I was concerned about the lack of seasoning (I did add some salt and pepper) but otherwise this was really good. We subbed Johnsonville ground sausage for the ground beef and that gave it a wonderful flavor. I will make this again!
It was a keeper!
an excellent idea if your feeding children who cant handle any spices, however, i never made this recipe myself. i just looked at the ingredients. my family personally loves lots of additions. However i like my sauces mild. you can still make excellent sauce without the heat, but great flavours!
This is a really good recipe. I was looking for something fairly easy but good and it looks like I found it! I added a packet of spaghetti sauce mix to spice it up a little and it tasted great. It was a big hit with my kids too.
My mom made this all the time when we were little and now I make it often for my family. The only difference (which makes it 5 stars) is our recipe has bacon. Fry 10 slices bacon and crumble. Cook the onions in the bacon fat and drain. It really gives it a wonderful flavor. Such a yummy and different pasta.
It was good. Added some ginger and some cloves, and it came out great. Everyone loved it. Thanks for the base though.
Good for a fast easy meal and a basic kid friendly spaghetti. I used onion powder instead of fresh and whatever pasta I had on hand. I sprinkled this with a little grated parmesan and it was a nice simple meal. Nice tomato flavor and while this was not a knock your socks off meal, it was a decent dish that we both agreed we would eat again. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this and added green,yellow,and red peppers with a little celery and it added extra flavor.
My mom made this back in the early 50's for me as a kid. My Kids loved it growing up and so do my grandkids. It was also a favorite in the firehouse before I retired. I add a little black pepper and some oregano, 1/2 tsp or so and top with some grated parmesan cheese. Soup ratio for mine is 1 large can and one small can of tomato soup with 1/2 to 3/4 can of pasta water, no tomato paste though I think I may try that to add some richness . Add a side of garlic bread and you have quick easy comfort food.
My mom used to make this recipe but used brewed coffee in place of the water and added some oregano. It's tasty, and even better the next day.
Followed the instructions to the letter. Easy to make and tasted very good. I topped with some chopped green onion and some parmesan cheese when I served it. I'll make this again.
This recipe was easy to make but very bland.
OMG!! Super, super yummy!! I've been searching for a good Spaghetti recipe for so long now, and I've finally found it and it's super easy to make too! Everyone loved it and already asked me for the recipe!! It was gone within minutes!! I followed the recipe to the T, but unfortunately it still did turn out a little more on the "watery" side, so I added a little parm cheese, and it turned out PERFECT!!! this one is a keeper!!! thanks for sharing this!!!!! :)
