Orange-Pineapple Ice

4.2
15 Ratings
This creamy orange and pineapple frozen dessert is made in an ice cream maker. It's an old family recipe that I get a lot of compliments on. Add whole milk to the remaining portion in the freezer, if any. 

Recipe by Donean

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 quarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine condensed milk, pineapple, and orange soda in the freezer canister of an ice cream maker. Freeze according to manufacturer's directions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 1.1g; cholesterol 4.2mg; sodium 31.3mg. Full Nutrition
