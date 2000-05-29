Orange-Pineapple Ice
This creamy orange and pineapple frozen dessert is made in an ice cream maker. It's an old family recipe that I get a lot of compliments on. Add whole milk to the remaining portion in the freezer, if any.
WE made this exactly following the recipe and it was not such a huge hit, but we could tell it had potential. We played aroung with it and used 2 cans sweetened condensed milk , 1 can crushed pineapple, and a 2 liter bottle of orange soda and it was a huge hit. People who do not even like orange ice cream were raving over it , and at the end of the night we had to run the kids away from the freezer because they were taking turns licking the spinner in the ice cream freezer. Will make again for sure!!!!!Read More
Okay, I'm new to ice cream makers so maybe I did something wrong...a GALLON of soda? Is this for commercial grade ice cream makers?? Less than half of the two liter fit in there and I have a common/popular maker. The taste, after frozen, was okay.Read More
I had to make a 1/2 batch to fit in my 4 quart ice-cream freezer.
We really enjoyed this, but used 2 liters of soda (about 8 cups or a half gallon). It made 3 quarts of the "ice." Since the soda foamed up as I added it, I started adding a bit at a time and stirring/folding to reduce the carbonation. BTW, we also used fat-free condensed milk and diet soda. Came in at 52 calories and no fat for a half cup serving. WooHoo! Thanks, Donean.
this recipe was good with the potential to be much better with a few adjustments. Next time I will add mandarin oranges instead of pineapple, which my kids weren't crazy about. I will also take great care to get rid of the fizzies (carbonation)by skimming off with a spoon before turning on the ice cream machine. The kids wanted to know what the powdery taste was. I will certainly try it again but tweak it just a little. *I also used fat free condensed milk and diet sunkist to keep it low-cal and low-fat
My family has been making and enjoying this for years. I love it!
Very refreshing, and makes the sweet tooth smile with contentment!
I have made this for over three decades and my family even before that. For us, we use a regular store bought ice cream maker, from Target, and 2L of Sunkist, 2 cans of condensed milk, and the small can, or about half of the large can of crushed pineapple. It has always worked perfect for us with lots of ice around the tube and rock salt. It does take a few hours. Be sure to drain out the melted salt water and add fresh ice plus salt often. FYI: My grandfather had the huge wooden ice cream maker and it made much more...maybe that is where the large amount of soda comes from. They just dont sell those big maker much anymore.
I use fat free sweetened condensed milk, 8 oz pineapple and ONLY ONE 2 liter soda...also good with other flavors....sometimes I add 1 cup coconut...yummmmmmmm!
This was only O.K. and probably wouldn't try again anytime soon.
This is awesome!
I used more pineapple - 15 oz can and it was great
This recipe is always a big hit!
