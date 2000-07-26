This Egyptian dessert contains phyllo dough or puff pastry, milk and nuts. Use any kind of nuts that you would like and eat it with a spoon. Legend has it that Om Ali was the first wife of the sultan Ezz El Din Aybek. When the sultan died, his second wife had a dispute with Om Ali, resulting in the second wife's death. To celebrate, Om Ali made this dessert and distributed it among the people of the land.
I am Egyptian and have been looking for a good Om Ali recipe, similar to the one I adore in Egypt. This IS it! Thanks Nancy for sharing a wonderful recipe - anymore Egyptian/Mediterranean recipes, please share!
Rating: 4 stars
03/17/2001
Great dessert. Sweet and hugely "more-ish". I recommend varying the nuts and fruit to include flaked almonds and sultanas mixed with chopped dates. I live in the Middle East and eat Om Ali from the finest hotels here and this recipe is as good as any of them.
Great for dessert or even at breakfast time. Also I use croissants instead of filo pastry, just break them up into small pieces it's very easy. I also sprinkle a little saffron on the top for 'decoration' :-)
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2001
My wife and I honeymooned in Egypt in July 2001. We first had this dessert at a little place called Paprika's in Cairo, and INSTANTLY fell in love with it! This recipe is quick, easy, and really captures the taste as we remember it. Doug & Michelle Eckert (East WIndsor, NJ)
I have a similar recipe and I make this dessert often. As I know there no one "right" recipe for this dessert. You may substitute some nuts, play with amount. I use walnuts, hazelnuts, raisins, dates and coconut. I bring milk and sugar to a boil and then I add 1 egg. Be sure to use heavy cream. Delicious!
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2004
This is a special (BUT SUPER RICH!) treat!!! What's that about this not being presentable?? Be creative! If a dish tastes great, then it most certainly can be made to look great, too! I cut the philo pastry into long strips, putting a layer of strips on the bottom of the pan, covering with half the nut mixture, layering with the rest of the pastry, and topping with the leftover nuts. Also, I cut down on the sugar... for me, sweet with 1/2 cup in the milk & 1/2 cup in the cream!
This was good however I did not watch it the first time when I broiled it and had my timer set for 10 mins and it burned it really bad. Second time, I watched it and in about 7 minutes it got slightly burned. Still tasted good, Just make sure to watch it carefully when you broil!
My husband is from Egypt. When I told him i found this recipe he went insane, telling me I must make it. The amount of sugar shocked me, but was not overly sweet as i assumed it would be. There was a bit of milk in the bottom but he told me most shops have it a little liquidy. I ended up baking mine longer to make it a little thicker for me, but my husband says this recipe is how it should be made. I love the taste, no complaints here. It's just my taste to have it a little thicker. I also skipped the raisins, but I assume if someone likes raisins, it would taste great.
My husband made this for me today and, although delicious, I found it waaaay too sweet. We didn't expect that from the stated amount. I would suggest cutting back possibly by half a cup and take into consideration if your coconut flakes are sweetened or not. If you are going to make it with the suggested amount of nuts (which really is way more than most people put into such a dish) be sure to use a longer, possibly more shallow, dish. That way the nuts are more spread out. This recipe definitely has the potential to be 5 stars.
This wasn't a bad meal. It was more of an unexpected taste; like a warm cereal. If you make it, make sure you don't do what I did and that is: try and crush the nuts yourself...spend the money and buy the nuts already deshelled. :-)
Rating: 3 stars
11/10/2003
this tastes very good, sweet, and the whip cream is nice, but it isn't that "pretty" not something i would make to impress anyone, but a good dessert for the family to use up leftover pastry.
Lived in Cairo Egypt for 5 years and this is a favorite. Nice recipe …. agree with comments of a bit less sweet for Western pallets and vary the nuts. Egyptians never use pecan, but often use pistachio, hazelnut. Westerners may like the bitter of walnut, but it's not classic. Thanks for the recipe ….
