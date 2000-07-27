Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler

This old-fashioned peach cobbler recipe reminds me of the yummy dessert I ate as a young girl in Southeast Missouri. No shortcuts here. Fresh peaches and homemade crust are worth every minute. Absolutely delicious served warm with vanilla ice cream. Never any leftovers with this dessert!

Recipe by ELETA

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x13-inch dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Make crust: Sift together flour, 3 tablespoons sugar, and salt in a medium bowl. Work in shortening with a pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Whisk together egg and cold water in a small bowl. Sprinkle over flour mixture; work with hands to form dough into a ball. Wrap with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Roll out 1/2 of the chilled dough to 1/8-inch thickness. Place in a 9x13-inch baking dish, covering the bottom and halfway up the sides.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes.

  • Make filling: Mix peaches, orange juice, and lemon juice in a large saucepan. Add butter and cook over medium-low heat until butter is melted. Stir together sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a bowl; mix into peach mixture until combined. Pour into baked crust.

  • Roll remaining dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips. Weave strips into a lattice over peaches. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar, then drizzle with melted butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top crust is golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 25.6mg; sodium 176.9mg. Full Nutrition
