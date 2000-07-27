This old-fashioned peach cobbler recipe reminds me of the yummy dessert I ate as a young girl in Southeast Missouri. No shortcuts here. Fresh peaches and homemade crust are worth every minute. Absolutely delicious served warm with vanilla ice cream. Never any leftovers with this dessert!
Okay, after reading about a hundred posts on this recipe, I've taken all the suggestions and put them together to make an excellent Peach Cobbler that was not runny at all. The filling was smooth and luscious! Here's the list: 12-13 peaches (about 4 lbs. I found that 3lbs wasn't enough), 1/2c brown sugar, 1/2c white sugar, 1/4c lemon juice, 1/4c orange juice, 3.5 T cornstarch, 2 tsp vanilla, 1/8 tsp nutmeg, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 1/2 crust recipe (use only 1 egg and 1/4 c water), and butter instead of shortening. After baking I put it under the broiler for a minute to brown it up a bit. Although the crust/topping was delicious, I might try a more traditional crumb topping next time with flour, oats, butter and brown sugar. I think the ideal combination would be using one recipe of the crust for the bottom, then putting the crumb topping on the top. Both are delicious, it's a matter of what your taste is. Please see my photo.
I picked this recipe because it had a five star rating. My husband is a big peach cobbler fan, and I wanted to really *wow* him. I was not happy with the way this turned out. It was too runny/watery/liquid, the crust reminds me more of a pie, and it was too sweet for my taste.
I thought this recipe was EXCELLENT. I did make a few changes after reading several of the reviews. I did double the crust recipe-it was a bit much-I could have done just fine with a batch and a half. I used a 1/2 cup of shortening and the remaining amount was butter. I used approxiamtely 4lbs of peaches-as far as I'm concerned, you can never use enough fruit in pies. I used 1/4c lemon juice and 1/4 c orange juice. I used 4 tablespoons of cornstarch, one teaspoon of vanilla and a sprinkle of ginger. I also used 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar as I used fresh fruit that was sweet enough. I also made the fancy lattice work on the top as suggested by French Blue-it came out gorgeous. I topped mine with some whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon on top. The crust was flakey and delicious and the filling was to die for.....take a look at my picture...and try this recipe!
This is absolutely great. I've always been a double crust cobbler girl, but it's hard to find that. I've never made a cobbler before although I consider myself an excellent cook and baker. I was skeptical about the orange juice and fully intended to follow the crust recipe and combine it with another peach filling recipe. I'm so glad I didn't. This was absolutely great!!! I kept raving about it. My husband loved it too. I will be making this again and again. I did substitute the shortening for butter. I don't stock shortening. And I didn't use two sticks. It was more like 1 1/2 sticks for the cobbler. Baking the bottom crust first made this the perfect cobbler. I'll be using this crust for all future cobblers. I'm making blueberry next (after I make the peach again). Thanks for a great cobbler. I didn't do the lattice top either. I just cut 1 1/2 inch long strips and placed over the top of the peaches. I just couldn't see myself doing a lattice top.
Great dessert. Instead of doing the lattice on top of the hot peaches, dust the bottom side of a cookie sheet and do it there. Then you can just slide it on top of the fruit and finish it off. This is a great trick with pies, too.
Wow...scrumptious! This is really more like a giant peach pie than a traditional cobbler -- and that is more than fine with me since I prefer pie crust to spongy cobbler crust. The crust here...oh my goodness...to die for! I made 1-1/2 times the crust recipe, and it was just the right amount to split evenly between bottom and top layers. I took a cue from another reviewer's (FrenchBlue) photo. She placed the strips atop the pie in three alternating diagonal layers. Looks so beautiful that way! I don't think I would've had enough dough to do that with a single recipe. I measured the peaches in the scale at the grocery store and bought 3.75 lbs. Ended up being just the right amount. It took 9 med-large peaches to reach that weight. I used the full 1/4 c. lemon juice but reduced the OJ to 1/4 c. as well. Hubby and I both thought the full amount, while it probably would have been good, might've overpowered the delicious peach flavor we were going for. I just made up the difference in water. Also added 2-1/2 TBS cornstarch. Filling was juicy without being runny. Thank you so much for this fabulous recipe...we loved it! :-)
I have tried about eight different recipes in the last few months in an effort to find a great cobbler. My father-in-law never comments on my cooking, but said after trying this one "You need to write this recipe down! This is really good." Most are too sweet, but this one is just right and the crust is wonderful. Thanks for a great recipe.
This recipe is great for just the crust alone. I would suggest cutting the sugar in half, as it is awfully sweet. Also, I would add one tablespoon of corn starch to make it thicker and maybe a teaspoon of Mexican vanilla. It is wonderful and can even be "better" with a little tweaking. You need to make sure you roll the dough really thin, as there is barely enough dough for the bottom of the pan as well as the lattice work. Enjoy!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2002
I am not a baker and have never successfully made my own dough! This recipe was excellent. I served it to my husband and his eyes lit up! He requested this, along with other recipes from this site, for father's day. I also used canned peaches (drained and washed) and also added some extra cinnamon, brown sugar and vanilla (to suit my family's tastes). I also used a crumb topping (made with yellow cake mix and butter). The first time I made it I did the lattice topping. As with all the other reviews, I suggest making some extra dough. Otherwise, this recipe was absolutely excellent. Try it you won't regret it...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2003
My family really loved this cobbler, even the picky ones. I really liked the crust too. Instead of doing a lattice top, I used a small cookie cutter (about 1 1/2 inch) and placed the cut crust all over on the top randomly. After reading other reviews that said to reduce the amount of sugar added to the peaches, let me say that it's not too sweet if you put whipped cream on top. If you eat it as is coming out of the oven, and you don't like things very sweet, you may want to cut down on the amount of sugar, but for me and my family, it's perfect just as is.
Yes it takes quite a lot of time but it's worth it. The best peach cobbler I have ever had. Just a note: You can make the filling in August when the peaches are fresh just leave out the corn starch and freeze. Take it out of the freezer a day ahead of time and let it defrost in the fridge. Then heat it up put in the corn starch and you have wonderful peach cobbler in the middle of January! Enjoy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2003
The crust was so flaky and tasted incredible. The filling was so good too. It was wonderful fresh out of the oven, with icecream on top. It was also good cold without icecream. The orange juice and the lemon juice were powerful next to the peach flavor, however, I really liked the uniqueness of the flavor. I didn't have nutmeg, so I just used pumpkin pie spice. It was amazing....will definitely make again. Oh, and I used peaches that my mother-in-law had jarred last year. Also, I didn't have cornstarch, so I used the same amount of flour...worked great.
Great base recipe! I made this per the directions last week, and I found the juices overpowering, so I made a few changes. I used 1 1/2 packages of store-bought crusts (3 round crusts) , two 29 oz. canned peaches drained, and a 16 oz. bag of frozen peaches. No OJ, same lemon juice, 1 1/2 c. white sugar, 1/2 c. brown sugar, same cinnamon and nutmeg (freshly grated), 3 tbsp. cornstarch, and 1 tsp. vanilla. I brushed an egg wash on top and sprinkled with a sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg mixture. Fab-o!
5* for the crustalone. Buttery, flaky, my search for the perfect pie crust is over. For fresh peaches, most ppl are using 3.75 -4 lbs (9 lg or 13 sm-med peaches). For canned it is (4)regular sized 15 oz cans or (2) 30 oz cans. Crust: 3c flour, cut sugar down to 2T, 1/2t - 1t salt depending on if you're using unsalted or salted butter, a bit less than 1/4c water. Roll out on wax paper so it's easier to transport. The filling: 1T lemon juice, 3T orange juice. I decrease the amount of lemon juice so I could use less sugar. Decrease the amount of OJ b/c I didn't want a wet filling. 1/2c butter, 1c sugar (1/2 brown 1/2 white), 1/4t nutmeg, 1/4t ginger, 1/2t cinn, 1 tsp vanilla. the nutmeg, ginger, and vanilla extract are all optional. Finally 3T of cornstarch. Prebaked bottem crust for 10-15m, then added filling and top crust. Place a cookie sheet under pan to catch and drippings. Baked at 375 for 30m, then brush on some egg white, and baked for another 10m until golden brown.
My family loves this recipe! We have made this many times. Only changes that I did was make double the dough, because when I made this the 1st time, the crust was REALLY thin, and hard to work with. After that I doubled the dough, and had plenty for the bottom crust, and I just roll out a flat top crust instead of the lattice crust, because my family love their cobblers with extra crust.... and vanilla ice cream too. Frozen peaches and even drained canned peaches will work with this when fresh peaches are not in season.
This peach cobbler was really good, with a few changes it could be awesome. I didn't like the amount of orange juice in the recipe, I can really taste the orange juice and it takes a lot away from the flavor of the peaches. Next time, I'll cut it down to 1/4 C or eliminate it all together. Even though I added 3 T of cornstarch instead of 1, it could have used at least a tablespoon more. That having been said, I made the crust with butter instead of shortening (the only change I made in the recipe) as others suggested and it was awesome! I'll definitely try it with other fruit. Can't wait to try again with a couple of changes. Although others say it's more of a pie, this was the way I've always eaten cobbler, maybe it's a Missouri thing? Anyway, great recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2001
This is a wonderful peach cobbler! Several of the reviews mentioned reducing the sugar to 1 cup. I did so but was concerned about losing some of the thickening properties so I added 3 tbsp of cornstarch; 2 would have been fine. I also added 1 tbsp of vanilla. The cobbler wasn't finished before my family was asking me to make it again!
Eleta.......... WOW..... WOW... WOW!!!!!!!!!!! Made me a MOVIE STAR! I was the hit of our large extended family dinner this week and I will make this again and again. I have made Peach cobbler literally dozens of times using many other recipes but never found what I feel is the "REAL" deal. Well if you are from the south and are used to the real country style, down home, GREAT peach cobble - HERE is the recipe. Stop looking! I have attended many competitions for pies, desserts and pastries and this is certainly competitive quality. I am really appreciative that you have published this. My thanks and blessings to you and your family!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/15/2002
One good fix for the dough problem that other reviewers have mentioned is to make this in a 10" springform pan - you lose the use of your pan for a while, since you'll have to serve out of it, but there's no shortage of dough (and since 9x13 pans and springforms both hold the same volume, cooking times/temps are about the same. As others have also mentioned, I'd lose the lattice-top -- too much like a pie, and maybe experiment with a different crust recipe altogether.
SALAYNA
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2007
I have never felt obliged to write in about a recipes until now. This recipe was absolutely amazing. No other word for it. I made a few changes; reduced orange juice to 1/2 cup (my peaches were very juicy)and under the advice of previous reviewers I added 1 1/2c. white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar.I make pies often and have to tell you folks PLEASE try this one. You will not be disappointed! Oh yes, I also had to increase the cornstarch to 4 Tbsp. That's how juicy the fresh peaches were. Enjoy!
I'd actually give it 4.5 stars, but definitely bordering on 5. I found this a little too sweet, especially with sweet fresh peaches, so next time I'll only use 1 1/2 cups sugar with the peaches. Definitely delicious, though, and I love the fruit juices with it. A few other suggestions: Butter the pan before putting the crust in because I had trouble scraping some of the crust out. So tender and flaky though! Also, an easy way to peel peaches for all you struggling is put them in boiling water for 30 second or so, then plunge them into ice water. The skins will easily flake off afterwards. Lastly, this is definitely a juicy peach cobbler, so don't try baking it and then brining it somewhere by car, like I did! I don't think it'd be quite as good if it werne't so juicy, though, so I wouldn't change anything about that. I loved this peach cobbler and will be making it again. Thank you for the recipe!!
After reading the views, I made some changes that were suggested: 4 lbs fresh peaches 1/2 cup Lemon Juice 1/2 cup Orange Juice 1/2 cup Brown Sugar 1/2 cup regular sugar 3 1/2 tbs corn starch I'm glad I did since the sweetness was perfect. I'm glad I didn't use the whole 2 cups. I could have used even more peaches since the dish I was using was pretty deep. I added cinnamon to the butter/sugar mix for the top crust. I just mixed it together and brushed it on. Yum! I also just use the ready to use roll out pie crust. I made for pot luck luncheon at work and it was a hit! This is a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
05/30/2003
I think this would have been better if I would have used fresh peaches instead of frozen ones. Overall, it was too runny and the lemon and orange juice flavor overpowered the peach flavor. I had to have icecream with it to dull the citris taste. The crust was really good. I would advise using less lemon and NOT frozen peaches.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2003
This recipe is awesome! The first time I had REAL peach cobbler like my grandmother used to make in years. I took it to work and everyone was raving about it. It takes more time, but is well worth it!
Absolutely delicious. The cinnamon, nutmeg, and orange/lemon juices DO give this cobbler a flavor unlike any other cobbler I've had, but it is a GOOD variation... It's quite unique. The crust is soooo yummy, and I had plenty for the recipe. I had to add extra flour when I was kneading in the water and egg, because it was a sticky mess... Also, I didn't bother with making a "lattice" form with the top crust... I just cut it into wide strips and flopped them haphazardly onto the top of the cobbler for a more rustic look. (This was much easier than making the lattice, and it tasted just as good, of course.) This recipe would also be *excellent* with apples.
I used frozen peaches and the recipe tasted great. I'm a novice baker and my crust did not look pretty at all. If you're new to pie crusts here is some quick advice: use ALL cold ingredients for the crust, add the fat (shortening) in pieces, and don't overwork the dough... I will definately make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
09/19/2001
I consider myself a fairly experienced cook and I found this recipe EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTING. The cobbler looks nice but is sickeningly sweet and I probably will end up throwing most of it in the garbage. I think that the flavor of the orange juice detracts from the mild sweetness of the peaches. Undoubtedly too there is way too much sugar in this recipe.
This was WAY too watery - the peaches were swimming in liquid and the bottom crust was completely waterlogged. Even refrigerating didn't help it to set. It either needs more cornstarch or less citrus juice, because the fresh peaches created a lot of liquid on their own. The taste itself was good (crust was so-so). My peaches were a little on the tart side, so the end result wasn't too sweet at all.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/16/2004
Pretty good recipe. You have to stretch the dough in order to have enough, and should definitely cut down on the sugar, and double the cornstarch!!! Delicious.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2000
The combination of fruit,juice and spices is a perfect blend for intense fruit flavor. The rich crust is perfect to hold the exquisite blend of filling. Warm or cold absolutely delicious. I did add an extra tablespoon of corn starch to the sugar and spice mixture as I suspected it may be a little runny. It was perfect for my taste and still the filling juices ran just slightly when cut. I felt it was a lot of sugar for just one tablespoon. A real winner.
Takes extra effort to make, but it's well worth it. Pastry was flaky and tender (I used butter-flavored Crisco), and I agree with the previous reviewer--don't leave out the OJ and lemon! It adds a hint of bright citrus flavor that wonderfully complements the spicy nutmeg & cinnamon. In a word, delicious!
This was absolutely DELICIOUS!!!!!!! I was scared to make the crust but it was super simple. I did however use canned peaches I just drained some of the juice, but otherwise I followed it exactly!!!! My family all wanted seconds.....and I served it with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream! This definitely is a KEEPER!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/19/2004
The crust to the recipe is amazing. However, I am not good at peeling peaches. Therefore, in a bowl I combined 3 pounds of canned peaches, 2 tablespoon of cornstarch, 1 cup of sugar, 2 teaspoons of fresh lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon and folded in 4 tablespoon of butter cut into small pieces and poured the mixture of crust and continued recipe from step 4. My family loved it and the crust was the best I have had in along time. GOOD EATING!!!!
This recipe was awesome. I had been trying to find a great peach cobbler recipe to make for July 4. This one is definitely a keeper with some tweaking. I used the other reviewers suggestons and did 1/2 sugar, 1/2 brown sugar, 3 tbl of cornstarch, 1/4 lemon juice, 1/4 orange juice, and added some vanilla. I tried the crust using lard but didn't like the porky after taste. Then I made a crust with Crisco, but mine was too doughy. I was glad I tasted the crust before putting my peaches in the dish. I ended up using Pillsbury's ready made pie crusts in the roll. All I had to do was roll the crust in my dish and over my cobbler. I used four rolls, since I like a lot of bread and fresh peaches. Everyone raved about it. My grandma said it tasted like hers, so that was a great compliment!
Fresh peach cobbler always taste so wonderful! I like to omit the nutmeg and add 1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring. Collegate dictionary defines cobbler as: "A deep-dish fruit dessert with a thick top crust", but, it does not mention "something put together, hastily". However, it really doesn't matter, does it? Isn't taste what we cooks are striving for, not semantics!
This is so delicious! I have never made cobbler like this before, but this is the only way I will make it from now on. I followed a few suggestions of other reviewers and have a few ideas for next time. I used only 1/4 cup orange juice, cut the sugar down to 1 c. and used 3 T. cornstarch, and only used 1/4 tsp nutmeg. I ended up with a very velvety filling with excellent peach flavor! Next time I will chill the dough again after placing it in the pan (it shrunk a bit too much) and I will attempt to do a real lattice top.(I cheated this time and used a small cookie cutter on my rolled out top crust). Yummmy!
This is peach cobbler like my grandmother used to make and she was known for her cobbler. It was delicious. I would recommend cutting the lattice strips while the bottom crust is baking and putting them in the freezer. It makes them easier to lattice as they don't get so soft. I don't care if it's a cobbler or a pie, it is just what I was looking for. Thank you, Eleta, for sharing.
Wonderful!! By mistake, I bought a case of sliced peaches (thought they were the individual cups for my kids lunches), so was searching for a recipe to use them up.Even with canned peaches, this was great. I drained the juice from the peaches, melted the butter and just mixed the remainder of the ingredients (did not heat any on the stove since they were canned peaches- didn't think that was needed). I did increase the cornstarch to 2 tbl. , but don't think I needed to. I did make the crust 1 1/2 times because I like a lot of crust. Again, it was great, but don't think I needed to do that either. I was a little worried at first because my bottom crust sank down when baking, and was maybe too thick then. But after adding the peach filling and baking with top crust, it was great. My crust dough was a little sticky- I was rushing and not paying attention and added too much egg/water. But after chilling and rolling out with generous amount of flour, it was great. My family loved this. Will make again.
I wish I'd read the reviews first because this is truly a terrific recipe but I would've tweaked it a little, and I would've used a solid top instead of latticed one - too difficult for a novice like me. Otherwise - delicious!
This is one of the best peach cobblers I've had in a long time. I did a few different things such as omitted the orange juice, and I used canned peaches, and used the juice from the canned peaches in place of the orange juice. I also did as others suggested by cutting the sugar in half, and I also used an extra tablespoon of cornstarch. My husband and children loved it. Excellent recipe.
After throughly researching peach cobbler recipes, this one was the winner! I read each of the reviews and decided to try it on my own. I did add a teaspoon more of the cornstarch in the peach batter to make sure it wasn't too runny. It worked out perfectly! It was my first time making a dessert from scratch and I entered it in a contest and won. I've already gotten requests from family members to make them their own batches.
I lost my own recipe when we moved and needed to make a peach cobbler for a get-together. I decided to try this one because it sounded closest to my own. While baking, this cobbler filled the house with an irresistable aroma. The crust is flaky and slightly sweet while the filling is sweet, a little tart and buttery at the same time. Definitely try this. I used frozen peaches from Albertson's, and used 1.5 times flour as a thickener instead of cornstarch. I also doubled the crust recipe and didn't even attempt to do a lattice :) This recipe filled a 13X9X2 lasagna pan perfectly!
Turned out great!! Used canned peaches (3 large cans) instead of fresh. Followed others suggestions and used 3.5 tablespoons of cornstarch, 1/2 cup of OJ and 2 teaspoons of vanilla.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2005
DELICIOUS! Extremely easy and quick to make. I used a 16 oz. bag of frozen peaches and thought it wasn't going to be enough, but it was. I used butter flavored crisco shortening. I also used an extra tablespoon of cornstarch because I thought it looked too liquidy when putting it in the pan over the bottom crust layer, but after it baked and cooled, it wasn't liquidy at all. Some people here said they made double the dough but I thought just one batch was perfect. And dont take out the orange juice!!! it was wonderful and not orangey. Nutmeg made all the difference. AMAZING dessert. especially with a scoop of french vanilla ice cream. tastes great the next day too! next time i want to add raspberries!
This is very good. I used 2 tblsp of cornstarch and left the rest of the recipe as is. It was very watery until it cooled completely, then it was fine. I would suggest using a slightly bigger recipe for the crust though. Very tasty though!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2003
The best cobbler that I have ever had. Two thumbs WAY up.
This cobbler was a hit. I followed other reviewers advice and made 1 1/2 of the crust. I made the filling the day before. When I went to assemble the cobbler, I felt there was too much liquid. I strained and left just a small amount of liquid. I proceeded with the recipe, my only adjustment being to add about 1 cup of raspberries. What was great was that the crust did not turn soggy, even after being in the fridge for 3 days. I boiled down the remaining liquid until reduced by about half. It made a WONDERFUL pancake syrup! 2 for the efforts of 1! Will
OH MY GOODNESS! This recipe was the biggest hit of the Texas Peach round up this year. It was runny until entirely cooled and then was perfect. I LOVED the crust. Actually, I had to hand it out to so many people so I wouldn't eat the entire pan. Two Thumbs WAY up!
Super good...super easy. I only made a few changes. First I used butter instead of shortening. I also used canned peaches but I did not use the juice. I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1 and 1/2 cups of sugar. I also increased the cornstarch to get the consistency I wanted. I doubled the crust because the crust is my favorite. It was a HUGE hit!!
This Recipe was great. The only changes I would make is to cut back on the orange juice and increase the cornstarch. The cobbler was very juicy, the fresh peaches were swimming in it. I love the recipe however because it reminds me of the way my grandma used to make cobbler.
AWESOME!!!!! I followed this recipe except I doubled the dough recipe (I love lots of crust). I also didn't have a lemon, so I just omitted the lemon juice. It came out sooooo goooood!!!!! I used nectarines, purple plums, green plums, and apricots (my dad is a tree fruit farmer so it was what was laying around at the time). I will DEFINATELY use this recipe again and again!!!
Excellent! This was my first time making a cobbler, and it turned out great, all things considered. I didn't have enough peaches (I was just trying to get rid of the ones I had in the freezer), nor did I have a 9x13 pan. I got creative with some packets of instant oatmeal for the top layer of dough. This stuff is amazing! I definitely will be making more cobblers in the future.
If you are looking for a quick recipe this is NOT the one. However, it is delicious and very much like my grandmother's. No wonder grandma was in the kitchen so much. I used 1/2 cup shortening and 1/2 butter in the crust. I used my food processor to sift and blend with the shortening then to add the egg and water. I used my plastic dough blade but a regular metal blade should work fine too. I let the processor run as I poured the egg/water mixture in. I did not use all of the liquid as the dough seemed a little sticky. I turned it out onto plastic wrap and chilled as called for. I used more than 1/2 the dough for the bottom crust. The top crust I rolled out, not too thin onto plastic wrap, and used a round biscuit cutter to place rounds over the top of the peaches. Then I filled in the larger spaces with partial rounds of dough. I liked the rustic look. I sprinkled sugar over the top as the recipe stated but sprayed that with cooking spray instead of melted butter. (I couldn't stand to dirty one more dish.)I used 1/2 cup orange juice and 2 tablespoon of cornstarch. I poured the peaches right into the baked crust just as it came out of the oven so there would be no time for it to get soggy.
As written I think it would be too soupy, so I give it 4 stars. With less liquid (I used 1/4 c. of both lemon & orange juice) & 3T. cornstarch = 5 stars! The cobbler was perfect this way. I doubled the recipe for the crust and had a lot left over. The crust turned out flaky & very tasty. I sprinkled the sugar on top and then sprayed with PAM instead of trying to sprinkle melted butter over it. Delicious!
This was very tasty. I agree that the pastry is more like a pie pastry than a cobbler.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
08/26/2002
I did not care for this at all. It had way too much spice in it. It overpowered the peaches. I also added more cornstarch and it was still too watery. It was so watery that my crust got soggy. I won't be making this again.
Admitedly, the overall appearance was lovely, with an artful arranging of the nothing-special pie crust on top. But HOLEY SCHMOLEY! All that sugar in an already fruit-sweetened filling??!! What's the point? To completely overwhelm any taste whatsoever of the fruit? Ick! The second time I gave this a try, I cut the sugar in the filling down to 1/2 cup, used 2 hefty Tblsp. flour per 3 lbs. juicy peaches instead of cornstarch for thickening, and dotted the filling with a little butter once it made it into the dish. I rolled out the crust dough, spread it with a little brown sugar, cinnamon, and chopped crystallized ginger, and rolled it up like a jelly roll. After a chilling, I cut it into slices and placed them on top in a "cobbled" pattern. Only with these modifications did my family find this recipe not only edible, but enjoyable.
This was my 2nd attempt to make a peach cobbler. 1st attempt with this recipe . We were having the 1st annual family peach cobbler cook off in honor of my grandmother who is deceased. She made the best. She passed away 20 years ago, but I pictured it in my head. I had no clue what she did but found THIS recipe that looked similar. The difference I remember was that my grandma used a deep dish glass oven bowl, (not a 9x13 dish). 4-5 lbs of boiling hot peaches. ( not sure what she put in it). I copied this recipe to a "T" except I made a double batch of crust. Why you ask. The crust is the best part. Plus I layered my cobbler like my grandma did. Crust in the bottom. 1/2 the peaches. Another layer of crust, peaches and top it off with another layer of basket weaved crust. ( ok I couldn't do the basket weave). Some tips my mother told me . Use ice cold water when mixing. Make sure your crust runs up the entire side of the bowl. I greased sides with butter, which caused my crust to slide down the bowl during the baking of the first crust. I had to work it and push it back up. Because of so much butter I was not sure if the bottom cooked so I microwaved it. (Don't tell grandma she'll roll over in her grave). It worked anyway. I added the first round of peaches, 1/2 of my 2nd batch of crust. (Thank God my wife said you better make 2). Microwaved again. (She's rolling over now) peaches, top layer of crust. Sprinkled with more cinnamon and butter. OMG! Clay
I have tried for four years to find a peach cobbler recipe that my husband could be proud of, without mentioning his mother's cobbler. I finally found one, this recipe is great! Even though I used shortcuts, like buying pre-made pie crust, and frozen peaches instead of fresh the recipe made it seem that I slaved all day. Totally great recipe! Thank you!
At last! A REAL recipe for peach cobbler!! This is the one I've been trying to find for years because it's so like the one my grandmother made. If you've never tried an honest to goodness peach cobbler, this one is worth your time and effort. Those "stir and pour" cobblers are only good when they are fresh and hot but no comparison to the genuine article.
My grandmother, a former pastry chef, raved about this pie when I served it to her. I did change a few things: like some other reviewers, I found it a bit runny so after cooking the peaches, I took out approx 1/2 cup of the liquid; I also added a 1/4 tsp of ginger. Next time, for the filling, I think I will reduce the amount of sugar to 1 1/2 cups, the butter to 1/4 cup, and the orange juice to 1/2 cup and increase the cornstarch to 2 tbsp -- just personal preference. The pastry, though, was terrific just the way it way. This was the first time I had EVER made pie crust you could actually eat! Thanks for a winner of a pie!
Excellent cobbler. I used the suggestions of other reviewers and reduced the orange and lemon juice to 1/4 cups. I added about a tsp of vanilla to the crust. I also used frozen peaches. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly.
I was asked to do cobbler for a united way function. I was nervous because I had never made one. They needed 10! I saw this recipe and did exactly as written except used store bought pastry. It was SO GOOD!..I have never tasted one this good and the cook at the function told me everyone loved the cobbler and not to change one thing...since I had 13 more to make over the next week for 3 different functions! Thank you so much for a wonderful cobbler!..It was perfect in spices and the lemon and Orange juice were perfect in the mixture ...please try this recipe!.. you will be hooked! I am so glad there are those that love and enjoy sharing their recipes with others..! Be sure and eat it warm and with vanilla ice cream! OH SO GOOD!
this was AMAZING!!!my hubby who hates peaches even enjoyed it! he did suggest that if you dont like the tang of fresh peaches canned should be used. we paired it with homemade vanilla ice cream. very tasty. i didnt use all of the "juice" from the cooked peaches however and it was plenty moist...i think it would have been to watery if i had used it all.
This was really delicious, but I had a few minor changes that I think would put it over the top :) When I cooked this, my crust burned on the bottom, so I decided for the next time to just put pieces of crust inside with the peaches and cover the top with crust - instead of putting it on the bottom. I used 4 lbs of peaches, but next time I might step it up a little and even try 5 lbs to make more filling! Another change I made was instead of 2 cups of white sugar in the peaches, I used 1 cup of white sugar and 1 cup of brown sugar. The citrus was a little overwhelming, so next time I'm just going to cut the orange from 3/4 cup down to 1/2 cup (very minor difference). I know it seems like a lot of changes, but really the foundation of the recipe is delicious - definitely worth the time and effort it takes to make it! :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/10/2002
I liked the flavors. But the crust wasnt' a "Typical" cobbler crust. It was too flaky. The crust was very very good! I just wouldnt't call it a Cobbler crust. I think I will try to make the filling in a pie form next time. I liked it a lot! Thank you
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2002
Best I have tried and easy to Prep. A real down south type cobbler.
The filling for this recipe is wonderful. I have never used the crust portion because my husband loves Pillsbury ready made box crustand says "why bother". Everytime we are invited to a cookout, this cobbler is what they want me to bring. Definitely a favorite of friends and family. I still plan on trying the crust at some point but for now this filling and the box crust is the ticket.
I made a double-batch of this cobbler to bring as a dessert for a charity benefit BBQ, it was a HIT to say the least. Everyone gave me rave reviews on it and had tons of people ask for the recipe. I thought it turned out a bit soupy but I never heard one complaint about it! First of all, I used frozen peaches instead of fresh (since they arent in season), I didn't have any lemon juice so I used all orange juice instead. I also didnt have any corn starch so I substituted it with 1.5 parts flour. I also added a little extra cinnamon. I would strongly suggest increasing the crust recipe by 50%, I rolled my crust extremely thin and barely had enough to cover the pan. Next time I will decrease the orange juice by about 25% and see how it turns out.
Absolutely delicious! I began slicing peaches without weighing them first and wasn't sure just how many cups was equal to 3lbs. So I went with 6 cups of peaches and that seemed perfect. I did not read the reviews first, so didn't know to reduce sugar. I will cut back some next time. Believe it or not, we did have some leftovers the next day and I ate it cold right out of the fridge and it was still very good. I also thought the crust is what made this cobbler a standout. I will definitely make this again!
Yes, Indeed!!! Yummy!!! OMG... this was just the best Peach Cobbler "EVER"... I was looking for a recipe like "Grandmaw's"... Goodness, I'm so proud of myself (and thankful for this recipe) 'cause I definitely have Granny beat with this one... the only thing I did differently was added 4 TBSP of Instant Tapioca, instead of cornstarch... It was the perfect consistency! Thank ya, Thank ya, THANK YA! (In my Gomer Pile voice)
Really excellent cobbler. The crust makes it the exact type of dessert I think of when "cobbler" comes to mind. I've used it with other fillings I found on recipes.com (I just use this instead of whatever the other recipe calls for as crust). If you make it exactly like it says here, it is definitely very soupy. To adjust for this but keep taste same, I made it as directed, then scooped peaches into dish with slotted spoon and then poured in the amount of liquid that suited my preference. This way, everyone can make it as juicy or thick as they'd like but the taste stays true to the original, highly-rated-so- why-change-much recipe. Worth the effort!
NORCHA
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2004
I have tried many peach cobbler recipes before and this is by far the best. I did make a couple of changes however. I used unsalted butter instead of shortening for the crust and found it tastier. I also used a combination of brown and white sugar in the peaches just because I love brown sugar.
This is the recipe I've been looking for for years! Simply wonderful!! Just like I've been able to get at the local soul food restaurants here....but now I can do it myself. The crust will get thick if not rolled thin enough, but it still taste great!
I followed this recipe exactly except for adding 3T of cornstartch. I did not care for this recipe. It would have been much better without the overpowering taste of orange juice. The cinnamon was a bit much too and took away the peachy flavor. It tasted more like "citrus cobbler". I do have to say that the crust was great. If you want a real peachy tasting cobbler perhaps leaving out the OJ and cutting back on the cinnamon would do the trick. Also, even after 3T of cornstartch it was still quite watery!
