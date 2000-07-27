Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler

This was my 2nd attempt to make a peach cobbler. 1st attempt with this recipe . We were having the 1st annual family peach cobbler cook off in honor of my grandmother who is deceased. She made the best. She passed away 20 years ago, but I pictured it in my head. I had no clue what she did but found THIS recipe that looked similar. The difference I remember was that my grandma used a deep dish glass oven bowl, (not a 9x13 dish). 4-5 lbs of boiling hot peaches. ( not sure what she put in it). I copied this recipe to a "T" except I made a double batch of crust. Why you ask. The crust is the best part. Plus I layered my cobbler like my grandma did. Crust in the bottom. 1/2 the peaches. Another layer of crust, peaches and top it off with another layer of basket weaved crust. ( ok I couldn't do the basket weave). Some tips my mother told me . Use ice cold water when mixing. Make sure your crust runs up the entire side of the bowl. I greased sides with butter, which caused my crust to slide down the bowl during the baking of the first crust. I had to work it and push it back up. Because of so much butter I was not sure if the bottom cooked so I microwaved it. (Don't tell grandma she'll roll over in her grave). It worked anyway. I added the first round of peaches, 1/2 of my 2nd batch of crust. (Thank God my wife said you better make 2). Microwaved again. (She's rolling over now) peaches, top layer of crust. Sprinkled with more cinnamon and butter. OMG! Clay