This cake is amazing. It's sooo creamy and mouth watering. The problem is, is you don't want to eat just one piece. Whenever this is made for events it is a huge hit! Everyone loves it and asks for the recipe. Here is a tip: When you are making the puffy pastry layer, after you have mixed in the flour, turn off the burner and let it cool for 10-15 minutes; then wisk in the eggs one at a time. If you leave your stove top on it will make it dry and doughy. The texture of the puffy pastry layer will be a thick stretchy liquid. IT SHOULD NOT BE DOUGHY AFTER EGGS ARE ADDED. Pour on very greased cookie sheet and spread with spoon. After baked, it will be poofy and ridges; similar to german pancakes. This recipe is sooooo good!