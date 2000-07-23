Moon Cake

This is an American-style moon cake. I got this simple yet delicious recipe from a lady named Elaine, who I work for. I work in a kitchen of a country club and this is one of many desserts that they serve. This is by far my favorite! Drizzle with chocolate syrup and use a knife to make a design.

Recipe by Taryn Ellis

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
35
Yield:
1 10x15-inch cake
Ingredients

35
Original recipe yields 35 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 10x15-inch jelly roll pan.

  • In a large saucepan, bring water and margarine to a boil. Remove from heat; mix in flour with an electric mixer. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition; spread cake batter evenly in the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Set aside to cool completely.

  • In a large bowl, combine pudding mix, milk, and cream cheese. Mix with an electric mixer until smooth. Spread evenly over cooled cake crust. Top with whipped topping and drizzle with chocolate syrup. Chill in the refrigerator and serve cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 81.9mg; sodium 140mg. Full Nutrition
