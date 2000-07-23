This is an American-style moon cake. I got this simple yet delicious recipe from a lady named Elaine, who I work for. I work in a kitchen of a country club and this is one of many desserts that they serve. This is by far my favorite! Drizzle with chocolate syrup and use a knife to make a design.
Hi, I got this recipe from my best friend and it is one of my favourites. It is basically a big eclair, or an eclair casserole. I had lost my recipe and looked on All-Recipes and was surprised to find it, but even more surprising was that it didn't get a ton of five star ratings! I use French vanilla instant pudding mix. Make sure the cream cheese is soft before you try to mix with the pudding. I make the pudding and beat the cream cheese separate then add a little cheese to the pudding at a time to make sure it doesn't get lumpy. It is so yummy when done right. Thanks for the recipe again. S.F.
Absolutely spectacular. The crust is basically a cream puff pastry recipe. To save work with this, just get the Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry Sheets, place one in the bottom of the pan and bake according to directions. It's perfect and doesn't get soggy. As others have stated, I have used french vanilla and white chocolate pudding mix. Any flavor that strikes your family's fancy will do. My toddler grandkids dive in and honestly are wearing it by the time they are done! You have got to give it a try. UPDATE: I had friends for dinner and wanted serving dessert as simple as possible. I bought Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry Cups, baked according to box directions. Filled with the pudding mixture, topped with the whip cream and drizzled the chocolate over all. Absolutely beautiful presentation.
I wish I could give it more stars! Made for a dinner party last night and 9 people ate the whole thing. I did add 1 pouch of vanilla sugar to base/choux pastry, used fat free cream cheese and skim milk for pudding mixture, whipped 2 cups of whipping cream with 1 pouch of vanilla sugar for cool whip (I don't like cool whip) and used 1 can of Hersheys chocolate syrup to cover the top, didn't do fancy pattern! Found the pan really slippery and hard to put dough into, next time won't grease, used fingers to smoosh down. Made it last night for church potluck, first dessert to go and everyone wanted the recipe! thanks!
I followed other reviewers advice and whipped the cr. cheese,then gradually added the milk and finally mixed in the pudding mix which minimized lumps. Made this for a large gathering and everyone enjoyed it. Rich but not overly sweet.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2002
My mother in law made something similar to this and I forgot to ask her for the recipe so I looked online. This recipe is wonderful! It is so easy to make. My husband loves it, and so do the kids. It was a complete hit. I will make it again and again. -Shannon, Missouri
This cake is amazing. It's sooo creamy and mouth watering. The problem is, is you don't want to eat just one piece. Whenever this is made for events it is a huge hit! Everyone loves it and asks for the recipe. Here is a tip: When you are making the puffy pastry layer, after you have mixed in the flour, turn off the burner and let it cool for 10-15 minutes; then wisk in the eggs one at a time. If you leave your stove top on it will make it dry and doughy. The texture of the puffy pastry layer will be a thick stretchy liquid. IT SHOULD NOT BE DOUGHY AFTER EGGS ARE ADDED. Pour on very greased cookie sheet and spread with spoon. After baked, it will be poofy and ridges; similar to german pancakes. This recipe is sooooo good!
I love t h is recipe. I have made it with all different kinds of pudding.. today i think i might try pumpkin pudding for the fall. Last week I made it with the Chocolate fudge pudding and mixed heath bits into the pudding and also topped with them.. Delish!!
Made this, posted a picture of it. Pure delectable deliciousness!! An inside out, upside down eclair/cream puff.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2004
Oh my goodness, EVERYONE should make this. What a way to impress your friends and family! It's got a great flavor, very gentle and elegant. If you like cream puffs, you will love this recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2002
Great recipe! Very easy to make and it tastes gourmet. I made the mistake of not using the mixer on my cream cheese before adding it to the pudding and it was a little lumpy. Best served very cold. It was a big hit at our Christmas party. Lisa Yates
When the cake came out of the oven, I started to wonder why it was named moon cake. It was interesting to say the least. There were peaks and valleys everywhere. (I think I posted a picture if you're interested in seeing what I mean.) The cake part was almost spongey in texture but the topping was better. I don't think that I will be making this again.
This was so GOOD! My son and I made it and loved it! The texture was so interesting. I never did figure out why it was called "moon cake", unless it was for the uneveness of the surface...but we will definitely make it again!
Such a fantastic, light recipe. It's a great dessert option when you don't want something rich and heavy. Every time I make it, people ask me for the recipe. The only things I change are that I use real whipped cream and that I add an extra 1/2 cup milk to the pudding because the pudding barely covers the crust. Sometimes I also add crushed, toasted almonds on top. But this recipe is really fantastic as is.
I had an ex-boyfriend whose mom always made this for him for his birthdays, so one day I decided to surprise him with this and it was a hit! I had never made it before but he said it came out perfect. I used all chocolate pudding since that was his favorite, instead of vanilla I think the recipe calls for.
Make it Diabetic friendly in a blink of an eye!Use sugar-free pudding, and low-fat milk and cream cheese. Instead of chocolate syrup, melt bittersweet/dark chocolate chips to drizzle over the top, as they are lower in sugar. So delicious and easy. People love the diabetic version!
I made this for my hubby's birthday. He loved it. I think that frozen whipped topping (in Oz we don't have this) must be cream, so I used fresh cream and I also crumbled a dark choc flake over the top instead of topping. Was delicious! Definately do again.
I've never received such a good response with any dessert like I did with this one. I made this cake for 4 guests and it was the topic of conversation for at least 10 minutes!:). Sooooo yummy! Tastes like an eclair. The only thing I would suggest if you make this is to whip the cream cheese first before u add the other ingredients to get out the lumps. (if you use the block of philadelphia)
This recipe is delicious...It is certainly a hit with my family. sometimes use a different pudding than vanilla. Like sometimes I may use butterscotch and vanilla, or chocolate and vanilla. They both taste good.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2005
This is a fantasitic recipe. My whole family enjoyed it. I made it for my children's Confirmation, and it was perfect choice, the other reviews helped, especially with the cream cheese. My only thought is to use chocolate Shell ice cream topping, instead of chocolate syrup. Thanks for the recipe, I will keep it handy.
This is great! I get asked for this recipe every time I make it. I did make a few adjustments. I sometimes leave out the cream cheese because I have a hard time getting it to blend well. And instead of the chocolate syrup, I use that chocolate shell syrup stuff and I feel it turns out a little better.
I made this nice, simple recipe mainly because of grandsons,and YES they loved!!,even the mon and dad, and yes even me and dh!!I followed recipe as written and will make many more times I'm sure! I really liked that it was enough to satisfied a sweet tooth and yet wasn't overly rich!Thanks TARYNOO3,and ***** for you----
A complete fiasco. I must have done something wrong, because everyone else seemed to love the cake, but I did not care for it. The consistency prevented me from tasting the cake. Now I'm stuck with a block of cake.
Karisa Mae
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2009
I was happily surprised to find this recipe online. I invited my parents over supper to celebrate my mom's birthday and asked her what she wanted for her birthday desert she said moon cake. I remembered eating it as a kid and loved it. Thanks TARYN003 for submitting and I'm sure my mom would like to thank you too! :)
Though taste is OK, this is nothing at all like the traditional moon cake except in outside appearance. I prefer using one of the many traditional Chinese fillings, of which there are many types - and all of them better than using instant pudding.
This was AWESOME! I'm going to use French Vanilla pudding the next time as suggested by a reviewer and also try chocolate pudding. I was concerned when the cake came out of the oven all puffy, but it quickly went down. What an easy way to make a great dessert. Don't use fat free cream cheese because you can't beat the lumps out of it.
Really good! My husband even said he thinks he wants this for his birthday cake instead of the traditional ice cream cake. By accident, I bought only one package of pudding mix, so I cut the rest of the "filling" ingredients in half too. It still came out great and everyone at the table agreed that two might have been too much. Next time, I might mix in a couple tablespoons of Kahala to the filling for little extra kick. I made this recipe to go along with a book I read to my daughters, "A Big Mooncake for Little Star" written by Grace Lin. My daughters loved both!
I get compliments every time I make this! From my experience, I would recommend letting your cream cheese and cool whip thaw. Also, take your time and let the crust fully cool. This makes the assembly easy. I did use butter instead of margarine and shaved chocolate rather than syrup. I will continue to perfect this recipe since people will not stop asking me to make it!
Pretty pretty pretty good. I did has a few other reviewers suggested and put a layer of chocolate on top of the cooked pastry. Melted some chocolate chips (milk chocolate as that is my preference) with a little butter. I didn’t measure but it turned into a perfect “eclair “ chocolate sauce. I also didn’t put the Hershey’s chocolate syrup on top but only because I don’t care for Hershey’s chocolate syrup. The last change that I made was making whipped cream with heavy cream and using that instead of Cool Whip. Again, just what I prefer.
We did not enjoy this at all. The cake was like a dutch baby without the sugar. The pudding mixture was the only thing we enjoyed because of a few modifications and that is why I gave this three stars instead of one. This desert is not consistent and the toping doesn't compliment the cake well. Okay so the three stars goes to the awesome toping which is very much like a mousse. I made this again tonight using chocolate pudding and cream cheese. If you let the cream cheese sit before whipping it will not clump. Its worth it for the top, but the cake part sucks.
I have made this recipe many times and is a favorite!! Have made this with banana cream and real bananas. Also made it with chocolate fudge pudding on the bottom and sliced fresh bananas with banana cream on the top. You can’t mess this up. Use your imagination as it is very versatile and so yummy.!! Next is pistachio/pineapple.??
One of the best things I have ever eaten. I have been making this for 40 years and was so happy to see the Recipe on this site. I make it exactly like this. PS. never try to make it with cook type of pudding.
Good recipe. After baking the crust, it looked a little weird, but it cooled, then I finished the layering and it turned out beautiful. Even though I substituted sugar-free pudding mix, everybody loved it.
This is the same recipe as a dessert I have been making for years called Cream Puff Cake. It is so easy and never fails to be a crowd-pleaser. This is the perfect last minute, what do I make for that function, fall back dessert.
I use cream cheese pudding and love this recipe. I highly recommend it. Tastes like chocolate eclairs!! The yummyist of any cakes.... I love it... and always want it as my birthday cake! It’s the best cake ever!!!
A coworker made this for a potluck and I had to find the recipe to make for my family. It's so easy and tasty. I did use sugar-free pudding and sugar-free whipped topping and yes there is also a sugar-free chocolate syrup. The results were the same mm-mm tasty & delicious, light and hit the spot. The Kids didnt know it was sugar-free. Being diabetic I'm always looking for delicious recipes to try with sugar-free variations. This one is definitely a keeper and now my go-to Favorite! Thank you
YUM! Made this exactly as written (using a 13x9) baking dish. It was a little sticky trying to spread the batter in to the pan, but I just coated my hands w/ cooking spray, and that worked perfectly. Super simple to make, yet pretty impressive and VERY tasty! Waaaay quicker than making eclairs/cream puffs, but w/ all the flavor. I will def be making this again! Thanks for sharing. :)
