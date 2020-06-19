Japanese Shrimp Sauce

Rating: 3.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Shrimp sauce like that found at a certain teppanyaki restaurant.

By Nicole Marie

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk mayonnaise, water, sugar, paprika, garlic juice, ketchup, ground ginger, hot pepper sauce, ground mustard, salt, and white pepper together in a bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 8.4mg; sodium 172mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (7)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

StaceyMB
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2010
Just as most people who have written reviews for the Japanese Shrimp Sauces (I and II) on this site I too was looking for the perfect Japanese restaurant style shrimp sauce. I searched the internet and compared the recipes I found. This was pretty close to the others. I followed the directions exactly and then tasted. Mayo was what I tasted. On our last trip to Benhina our chef was telling us that garlic is the secret ingredient that they use which people do not suspect. So I added powered garlic about a tablespoon maybe a bit more. Better but still not close enough. Next I added a SMALL DASH of House of Tsang Sesame Oil which gave it an authentic Japanese sesame taste. Then I added honey (about two tablespoons). The honey is the missing ingredient in all of the shrimp sauces I have found on the internet! Let the sauce settle in the refrigerator. The longer it sits the better it becomes. I served it with gilled shrimp grilled onions squash and zucchini that was splashed with House of Tsang Ginger Soy Sauce. Other people have commented on the other two shrimp sauces on this page suggesting that peaches and honey are used in the restaurant sauces. I might agree since honey was what made this sauce. Read More
Helpful
(24)

Most helpful critical review

moose
Rating: 1 stars
09/27/2010
no the is not yummy yummy shrimp sauce. Read More
Helpful
(11)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
StaceyMB
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2010
Just as most people who have written reviews for the Japanese Shrimp Sauces (I and II) on this site I too was looking for the perfect Japanese restaurant style shrimp sauce. I searched the internet and compared the recipes I found. This was pretty close to the others. I followed the directions exactly and then tasted. Mayo was what I tasted. On our last trip to Benhina our chef was telling us that garlic is the secret ingredient that they use which people do not suspect. So I added powered garlic about a tablespoon maybe a bit more. Better but still not close enough. Next I added a SMALL DASH of House of Tsang Sesame Oil which gave it an authentic Japanese sesame taste. Then I added honey (about two tablespoons). The honey is the missing ingredient in all of the shrimp sauces I have found on the internet! Let the sauce settle in the refrigerator. The longer it sits the better it becomes. I served it with gilled shrimp grilled onions squash and zucchini that was splashed with House of Tsang Ginger Soy Sauce. Other people have commented on the other two shrimp sauces on this page suggesting that peaches and honey are used in the restaurant sauces. I might agree since honey was what made this sauce. Read More
Helpful
(24)
moose
Rating: 1 stars
09/27/2010
no the is not yummy yummy shrimp sauce. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Lorinda Black Wright
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2010
My children always pick a homemade Japanese dish for their birthday dinner and always say "And please make that sauce!!"... this is the one they speak of. We love it. It's great. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
jessthebeekeeper
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2018
We really enjoyed this. Omitted hot pepper sauce and white pepper due to not having it. Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2016
I made this to go with coconut shrimp and we liked it. It was a little too heavy on the ginger for us so next time I will cut back on that. Other than that it was perfect. Read More
Typ2
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2013
Very good! Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022