Japanese Shrimp Sauce

Rating: 4 stars

Just as most people who have written reviews for the Japanese Shrimp Sauces (I and II) on this site I too was looking for the perfect Japanese restaurant style shrimp sauce. I searched the internet and compared the recipes I found. This was pretty close to the others. I followed the directions exactly and then tasted. Mayo was what I tasted. On our last trip to Benhina our chef was telling us that garlic is the secret ingredient that they use which people do not suspect. So I added powered garlic about a tablespoon maybe a bit more. Better but still not close enough. Next I added a SMALL DASH of House of Tsang Sesame Oil which gave it an authentic Japanese sesame taste. Then I added honey (about two tablespoons). The honey is the missing ingredient in all of the shrimp sauces I have found on the internet! Let the sauce settle in the refrigerator. The longer it sits the better it becomes. I served it with gilled shrimp grilled onions squash and zucchini that was splashed with House of Tsang Ginger Soy Sauce. Other people have commented on the other two shrimp sauces on this page suggesting that peaches and honey are used in the restaurant sauces. I might agree since honey was what made this sauce.