Japanese Shrimp Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 20
Calories: 161.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.3g 1 %
carbohydrates: 1.3g
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 0.6g
fat: 17.5g 27 %
saturated fat: 2.6g 13 %
cholesterol: 8.4mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 129.3IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 1.3mcg
calcium: 2.7mg
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
magnesium: 0.8mg
potassium: 9.9mg
sodium: 172mg 7 %
calories from fat: 157.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
