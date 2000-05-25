Barengate Bay Chicken

This chicken dish is a favorite that I frequently make while I am on vacation down on Barnegate Bay in New Jersey. It has a wonderful hint of garlic, and has just the right amount of lemon. I love this recipe because, not only is it delicious, but you can use more or less of the ingredients required. It's all up to you! Remember to serve this with white rice because the sauce is just delicious when mixed in with it. Enjoy!

Recipe by Judi Sommers

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a small saucepan heat soup with milk over low heat; when heated through, set aside. Meanwhile, roll chicken in bread crumbs, pressing hard to make sure chicken is well coated.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place coated chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and drizzle with oil, then sprinkle with chopped garlic. Stir chicken broth into soup mixture, and pour mixture all over chicken. Sprinkle with mushrooms, then squeeze lemon over all.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 14g; cholesterol 66.9mg; sodium 376.4mg. Full Nutrition
