Barengate Bay Chicken

I thought this was a decent recipe. I didn't enjoy the chicken, however my boyfriend loved it, and I found it nice as a leftover. My problem with the chicken was the quality of chicken breast I had, and the fact that the chicken was too bland. I didn't use breadcrumbs since I didn't have any. I too cut back on the liquids and am sad I forgot by what portion because it came out well. I also reduced the lemon by half and found that to work nicely. I also added a little bit of italian seasoning. I added spinach to the top since I needed to use it, and some shredded cheddar on top of that. The spinach tasted good but turned brown and slimy in the oven. The cheddar and italian seasoning were tasty additions. I will probably make this again, but plan on actually breading the chicken or marinating it in something.