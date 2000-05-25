Barengate Bay Chicken

This chicken dish is a favorite that I frequently make while I am on vacation down on Barnegate Bay in New Jersey. It has a wonderful hint of garlic, and has just the right amount of lemon. I love this recipe because, not only is it delicious, but you can use more or less of the ingredients required. It's all up to you! Remember to serve this with white rice because the sauce is just delicious when mixed in with it. Enjoy!
I really liked this recipe. I used a Cream of Chicken soup as others suggested and added fresh broccoli and some tinned corn. I used plenty of garlic & lemon juice and only added enough chicken broth & milk to reach a sauce consistency I like. The chicken was very tender and the sauce tasted unusual but very enjoyable. I will be making this again for sure :)
I found this recipe a little tasteless which surprised me because of the ingredients. I used lots of garlic and 1 lemon, which was plenty. If I decide to make this again, I think I'll try white wine in place of the chicken broth. I think it needed more of a kick. I don't know why bread crumbs were needed for this recipe, they didn't stay adhered to the chicken after adding the soup mixture, and I pressed then in very well!
Pretty good although I think I'll use cream of mushroom, celery or chicken next time. I used half white wine and half chicken stock. I also used a lot more garlic and mushrooms. I'll make this again and experiment until it's fantastic!Thanks.
This was really good. I used cream of chicken soup instead of the cream of broccoli and added fresh broccoli and I used sliced mushrooms instead of button mushrooms. Because of the broccoli, I covered the pan with aluminum foil. I would definately make this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2002
Awesome!! I used cream of mushroom soup and only used one lemon.
I am NOT a good cook, my husband does 90% of the cooking. When it is my turn to cook we end up with bland, boring, easy to make meals. Not last night! I tried this recipe and My husband thought it was amazing and couldn't believe that I cooked it. It was easy to make and delicious, I will definately make this again!
MOOSEYGOO2002
Rating: 4 stars
02/26/2002
This was pretty good on the dinner table, but the next day at work it was delicious. Next time I am going to set it in the fridge overnight before cooking.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2002
My husband wanted both chicken and broccoli for dinner. I saw this and said "great". It was easy to make. I made this for 2 servings.I omitted the chicken broth all together and used the whole can of soup and 1/2 can of milk. There wasn't much sauce left over. Next time I think I will add a little broth or white wine. I used 3 tbs of roasted garlic and juice from 2 lemons. (we both enjoy the flavor of lemon w/broccoli)I cut fresh broccoli and added to the chicken for 10 minutes. Served with noodles and biscuts. My husband said "this is AWESOME" and was very impressed. The chicken was very moist and tender.A definate keeper !
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
01/17/2001
ADLUV
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2002
The thinness of the sauce scared me but everyone loved it and voted to have it again in two days. I did substitute a quarter can of white cooking wine for chicken broth. I left out the lemon and it wasn't missed.
AKWHITMIRE
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2002
What a wonderful dish! I throw a little Swiss on top of the chicken; it helps hold down the garlic and bread crumbs. I also recommend the Lemon Pepper Pasta as a perfect addition.
I tried this with a couple of reviewers' suggestions - switching to cream of chicken soup and adding fresh broccoli. Looked great on paper, but didn't deliver the expected results. The aroma and flavor are very unusual, and it just didn't appeal to my palate. Can't say I'll be making this again.
Pretty good and fairly quick. I anticipate this one will become a regular in my "Lazy Housewife" dinner rotation. I used cream of chicken soup and mixed in frozen broccoli florets. I did omit the chicken broth. I served with brown rice and didn't have any leftovers, so I'm a happy camper. Thanks for a good recipe.
Not a personal favorite. Went well with the white rice but the taste wasn't up to expectation. Prep time is a little underestimated. Took about 1/2 hour to prep. Cook time is correct though. Maybe a 2 time a year recipe.
All five of us in my family pretty much devoured this dish tonight! The sauce is pretty thin, and I was hoping it would thicken up a bit while it baked in the oven, but it still tasted good. The mushrooms taste wonderful in this dish, and the lemon gives it a nice citrusy flavor. I did not use the full can of chicken broth because I think with all of the milk the sauce would have been even more runny than it already was. I probably used about half of the broth. Overall very good though! Thank you for the recipe, SHOREGIRL69!
Fantastic!! very tender chicken. I substituted the brocolli soup with fresh Creamy Mushroom Port Soup with hints of lemon and garlic. And steamed fresh brocolli cut small and added to the soup. The chicken came from New Zealand. kiki, seth, and hailey
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
10/25/2001
Too much lemon. However, goes well on top of mashed potatoes instead of rice.
I thought this was a decent recipe. I didn't enjoy the chicken, however my boyfriend loved it, and I found it nice as a leftover. My problem with the chicken was the quality of chicken breast I had, and the fact that the chicken was too bland. I didn't use breadcrumbs since I didn't have any. I too cut back on the liquids and am sad I forgot by what portion because it came out well. I also reduced the lemon by half and found that to work nicely. I also added a little bit of italian seasoning. I added spinach to the top since I needed to use it, and some shredded cheddar on top of that. The spinach tasted good but turned brown and slimy in the oven. The cheddar and italian seasoning were tasty additions. I will probably make this again, but plan on actually breading the chicken or marinating it in something.
Not bad, but wasn't great- followed the receipe for everything except used cream of chicken soup. Didn't have cream of broc- as others mentioned the sauce was a little soupy...in texture and taste. I don't usually cook with canned soups so maybe that's way it still kinda tasted like cream of chicken to me. Not bad tho for a quick dinner.
I have mixed feelings about this recipe. Fresh or dried bread crumbs were not specified (actually they were not even mentioned in the ingredients list!), I used fresh which may have been part of the problem. The sauce was very thin and runny. I used only one (very large) clove of garlic and one lemon and the flavor was still great, for us 4 cloves of garlic would have been way too much. I liked the flavor mostly, it was just kind of flat. I added some salt to the leftovers and that helped a little. I don't know if I will try it again as my daughter hated it.
This is pretty tasty, however if I make it again I will make my own broccoli soup instead of using the canned stuff. It's just not as good the homemade. It's a nice quick recipe though, so that's always a bonus. :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2001
This was a great receipe, although alittle to much lemon. I would only use 1 lemon total. Very easy and quick. I mixed cheddar cheese (campbell's) and cream of chicken with the broth. Turned out great, not to chessy..Thanks, michelle H
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2001
fantastic recipe, everyone in my family loved it!!!! the lemon with the broccoli was fantastic.
This was pretty good and really easy. I think next time I'd use less lemon, since it was pretty strong and a bit overpowering. I only used a half of a can of milk and half of a can of chicken broth, since it seemed like it was going to be really runny otherwise.
