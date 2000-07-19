These crunchy dainties are great with coffee or with cream for dessert. And they're low fat! Substitute 2 teaspoons instant coffee granules or 1 1/2 tablespoons cocoa for the vanilla if you like. Coffee kisses are great sandwiched together with melted white or dark chocolate. Spooned vanilla ones are good with cream and chocolate ones are good as finger biscuits with coffee.
My daughter and I love the tiny sugar-free meringues that we purchase at the supermarket. We adjusted this recipe using Splenda sweetener and assorted flavorings including pineapple and lemon extracts. After baking in our convection oven at 300 degrees for thirty minutes, these little meringues were just like the supermarket variety, except much cheaper. Yum. A tasty, simple indulgence that doesn't affect our waistlines!
WILL SOMEONE PLEASE HELP ME? whenever i try to make these.. dey turn brown and dey burn on the bottom like crazy and are really undone inside.. and when i open the oven door they deflate and turn rock hard! someone PLEASE help me. ive been at it for three weeks and iVe gotten NO WHERE!
so instead of sugar i used splenda, and insodoing lowered the calorie count per giant meringue (not mini at all!!) !! i wanted something sweet and crunchy for my new healthier regime, and these fit the bill. melt in your mouth and cotton candy like...i did add 1/4 tsp lemon zest and next time would put more, while probably halving the splenda because these were VERY sweet. i liked when the center was gooey AND when it solidified. who knew meringues were so easy?
Made with three egg whites, "Armando's Mexican Natural Vanilla," and 1/4 cup of "Splenda Sugar Blend," these mini meringues are reminiscent of the angel food candies that are in grocery stores at Christmas time. Delicious! Agreed, best to bake at a lower temperature (200-250) as they do brown quickly.
LittoBubbo, you might want to get an oven thermometer and check the actual temp inside your oven against what you're setting it at. It sounds like you're baking them at WAY too high a temperature. 300º is a little high for any kind of meringue recipe to cook properly though. At a lower temp, the inside gets a chance to dry out before the outside browns or burns. Don't forget - egg whites and sugar both burn easily. If you like a chewy interior, go with the 300º and shorter baking time and know that the insides will be moist and chewy. If you like them cooked completely and prefer them crispy all the way through, go with 250º or so and bake longer and slower.
Perhaps it was my oven, but these were already evenly browned 20 minutes in, so I turned the heat off and let them finish as they cooled. Even if the meringues didn't turn out as planned, the brown was a lovely color, so I was pleased. Another problem I had was that they were not baked through and through. so they were crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. I think this is because I was making meringue cups and ended up making them twice as large as they should be. This leads me to my next comment: If you've never made meringues before, you should expect them to expand quite a bit in the oven. You wouldn't think something with so much extra volume beaten into it could fluff up even more, but it can. So be careful when spacing them. All in all, a satisfying result. Despite the 2-in-1 texture and early browning, this recipe was a success: the flavor was 10 times better than any store-bought meringues that I've tried.
These were very easy and lovely to eat! I dropped one of my last 2 eggs so I halved all ingredients and in typical AllRecipes fashion changed sugar to 2 tsp sweet n low and the extract to a generous dash of sugar free syrup. Made the mix into 3 huge meringues and baked it at 300 for 40, then 200 for another 10 mins and allowed them to cool in the oven. Fantastic!
These are very good! I have a similar recipe that instructs to preheat the oven to about 200, put the sheet in and then turn off the oven - leave overnight to dry out. If you don't want much color on the meringues, or want to be sure to have a dry center, you may want to try this. Thanks for the recipe!
i love these cookies. not only are they delicious, but they are so easy to make and to experiment with. i made a nutmeg/cinnamon batch that was very good. mocha powder however will kill the fluffiness. maybe i need to mix it in slower next time, but it deflated the eggs very quickly. otherwise, great recipe. i love how quick and easy it is.
The meringues were super, super light when you bite into them, but then they get extremely hard as you chew them. They were almost falling apart as you picked them up. They also looked crumbly on the pan, rather than beautiful and smooth. I'm pretty sure i did everything right, except i put them on tin foil instead of parchment paper.
very yummy! I tried my first batch of these never making any kind of meringue before, and ended up not beating the eggs enough and they didn't turn out so well, that was my fault. However, tried again and made them perfectly! I just made vanilla ones and they were gone by the next day! Now I made a THIRD batch (all within 24 hours by the way...) and made half vanilla, then after I took half away and into a ziploc baggie, I added a small (1/2 tsp or so) of Hershey's cocoa powder unsweetened to the remaining vanilla batch and then put that in a ziploc baggie also, cut the tips off both bags and piped them onto seperate baking sheets and cooked at 250* for about 30 minutes. they're heavenly. :) thanks so much, will make these quite often since they are super easy and I usually have the ingredients on hand.
I'm sure this is a great recipe, but I think something went horribly wrong with mine. It's a very liquid-y texture, no firmness at all. I tried everything to fix it, but nothing helped. So, I'm just gonna bake it all and see what happens.
I made these the first time around with 1/2 cup sugar but I found them a bit too sweet so I decreased the sugar and added coffee grounds, cinnamon, and vanilla. They were beautifully speckled and a fun guilt-free treat!
These turned out quite lovely! I used 3/8 cup of white granulated sugar and an 1/8 cup of brown sugar for a little extra flavour, but cut down the vanilla to half a teaspoon. Baked for 20 minutes instead of 35, as per other reviewers' comments that they started to brown too soon. I also sprinkled crushed chocolate chips on top for fun. Meringues as just so easy to make and tasty!
I only made these because I had leftover egg whites from Amys Garlic Chicken from this site. My gas oven cooked these too fast and they started to brown so I had to take them out after 15 minutes. Next time I will lower my oven temp. I've never had meringue before and I thought these were a little too sweet for my taste. Also I spilled my vanilla so I used Caffe Lolita and I beleive thats why my meringues were not as crunchy as they should have been.
yummy. They are a cross between sweet popcorn and cotton candy. Easy to make and can't wait to try different flavors. I used Splenda for the sweetener and cut down the temp a bit. Great for low carb sweet.
I didn't have any vanilla so I used lemon and they were still very delicious.
they were easy and tasted great
I must be doing something wrong....I used Splenda also, a pinch of cream of tartar, and dusted them with baking cocoa and cinnamon.....baked them at 200 degrees for about 40 min....they crumble when you pick them up. I guess the sugar is what binds them so perhaps I must add a small amount of sugar. Has anyone else had this problem? I must say the crumbs are delicious and melt in your mouth, but what a mess!
Not bad! South Beachin' it and needing something sweet. This was very surprising. I turned the heat down (250) and they didn't burn. I am not a big fan of Splenda, but beggars cannot be choosers. Good sweet fix without the guilt.
I just made some for Christmas gift. I really liked the taste and texture of it. The only changes I made was that I didn't add the coffee, as I don't like coffee at all. I put in it for a Christmassy taste some chopped up Andes mints and then sprinkled some green sugar to give that festive look. Will definitely be making more again.
I've tried this recipe but I added food colouring to it, in a light sky blue colour, but when it came out, it turn a light yellowish tan colour and my first batch came out slightly uncooked so majority got stuck in on the wax paper... So, the lesson is when you add food colouring, make it darker than supposed, and that all ovens are different..
I added a heaping teaspoon of instant coffee, a healthy dash of cinnamon, and omitted the vanilla, but otherwise followed the recipe. I also did not have parchment paper so risked sticking, but other then losing the bottom milimeter or so of the cookies to the baking sheet, they turned out marvelously! I'd love to try these with some lemon juice or some other flavoring as well.
This is my go to recipe for meringues and so super easy to make. I've made them like a million and one times. I would definitely recommend doubling the recipe though, and double batch still easily fits in a stand mixer. I personally don't leave them in the oven while the oven is cooling down mostly because I'll forget they're in there, and I usually make more than one batch.
The outside off the meringues where cooked perfectbuteh middlewas not,and it was all gooy,buttheystill tasted yummy!!! They are great!!!
These were very good! I'm a lazy person so I didn't feel like making my super fine sugar in a blender so I used confectioners. I hope that those are the same o.O Anyways, if you want to make these super tiny, which I did and burnt them, heat the oven at like 225 degrees F and bake them until the very tips of them are brown. Then turn of the oven to let them crisp.
OMIGOD. Tried this to surprise my parents for a movie night, and it was SO easy and delicious. I used 1.5x the recipe, so I could use the egg yolks to make hollandaise in the morning. My oven runs (REALLY) high, so I only put the meringues in for fifteen minutes. They were perfect, and completely hollow. This delectdelicious (a word of my own invention) pastries melt right into your mouth. I could eat them all day. Definitely I'll have to make these again.
Awesome recipes! I used the exact recipe, but I made the meringues a bit smaller, and it made 32 bite sized meringues. I cooked them for about 21 minutes, and then turned the oven off and let them cool in the oven, as suggested. Again, this recipe rocks! Making the meringues smaller meant that they were less than 2.5 carbs each, perfect for diabetics.
Not sure what happened with my meringues. I followed the recipe using Splenda. The mixture was quite dry and the finished product was like sawdust. Not chewy or moist at all. Very disappointed. With all the great reviews, I suspect it was something I did. I've made meringues lots of times before and they turned out, but wanted to try a sugar free recipe to use with strawberries.
