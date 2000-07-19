Mini Meringues

These crunchy dainties are great with coffee or with cream for dessert. And they're low fat! Substitute 2 teaspoons instant coffee granules or 1 1/2 tablespoons cocoa for the vanilla if you like. Coffee kisses are great sandwiched together with melted white or dark chocolate. Spooned vanilla ones are good with cream and chocolate ones are good as finger biscuits with coffee.

Recipe by KSUTTON

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 pieces
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • In large bowl, beat egg whites until stiff, but not dry. Gradually beat in sugar until a little of the mixture between your thumb and forefinger feels smooth, not gritty. Stir in vanilla. Pipe or spoon small portions onto baking tray and bake 35 minutes, or until dry but not brown. Turn off oven and leave meringues to cool inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
36 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 8.4g; sodium 9.4mg. Full Nutrition
