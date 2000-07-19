Mini Meringues

Perhaps it was my oven, but these were already evenly browned 20 minutes in, so I turned the heat off and let them finish as they cooled. Even if the meringues didn't turn out as planned, the brown was a lovely color, so I was pleased. Another problem I had was that they were not baked through and through. so they were crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. I think this is because I was making meringue cups and ended up making them twice as large as they should be. This leads me to my next comment: If you've never made meringues before, you should expect them to expand quite a bit in the oven. You wouldn't think something with so much extra volume beaten into it could fluff up even more, but it can. So be careful when spacing them. All in all, a satisfying result. Despite the 2-in-1 texture and early browning, this recipe was a success: the flavor was 10 times better than any store-bought meringues that I've tried.