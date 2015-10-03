1 of 33

Rating: 4 stars Very good and very simple! Everyone loved it. It looked like a little too much mayo as I was doing it so I cut back to about 2/3 cups. Also mix the cream cheese and the mayo before everything else really helps you to eliminate the lumps of cream cheese throughout. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars Even though the cream cheese was soft there were still globs - better to mix the cream cheese with the mayo first and then add the tomatoes and corn. I reduced the mayo to 2/3 cup. I also added sliced black olives. Everyone loved it! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Made today for a party that I thought was my b-day party, it was. Used 8oz cream cheese, 1/2-3/4c miracle whip. Put in microwave for about 15 seconds and mashed with a fork to remove lumps and clumps. Added 10oz can RoTel, 11ozs green giant mexicorn and 2 green peppers sliced. Topped with 1/4c. shredded cheddar cheese. It's really not too ugly but it sure is great! Will definately make again and again!!! Served with Fritos Scoops and all I brought home was the emply bowl. My brother didn't even know it had corn in it (haha). Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Made for my poker gals last month and was told if I didn't bring it this month I could not play. LOL! I used Rotel and sprinkled a little shredded cheese and green onion ontop to make it less "ugly".:) Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This dip is a keeper! I made it according to the recipe...and it was wonderful. Then I added a few extra ingredients - sliced black olives and diced jalapenos. I served it with corn chips (a.k.a. Fritos Scoops). Easy to make and great to serve at a party. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (10)

Rating: 2 stars The recipe wasn't as ugly as I thought it really to be...but however....it wasn't the best thing I ever tasted either. Matter of fact it's not the worst but I wasn't really pleased at all with this recipe after I threw the simple ingredients and followed the steps. All I could taste was soupy mayo with chunks. No kick of spice from the can diced tomatoes w/green chile peppers(Rotel) I couldn't even taste not one bit of cream cheese flavor. I'm sorry to say that as written. It was not impressive or flavorful it was bland as bland could get. However if I had to make again...I'd cut the mayo in half and not drain the diced tomatoes. But I even took a suggestion from another friend to try and spice it up by adding chili powder and some taco seasonings to it. I sorry for giving this highly rate recipe a very poor rating. It just didn't have umph or flavor. Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars This tasted pretty good but the name says it all it is pretty darn ugly! Since it really doesn't look very appetizing not a lot of people tried it at my party so I had a ton left over. With all of the wonderful dips out there I would skip this one and make a dip that tastes AND looks delicious! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Yep it's ugly but oh so yummy! I almost didn't make it because I thought the combination was kinda strange. It was a big hit at work so give it a try - you won't be disappointed!! Helpful (4)