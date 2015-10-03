Ugly Dip

I went to a family event and one of my cousins brought this in. The women couldn't get enough of it. It was gone in 20 minutes!

By Cheryl Smith

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir the cream cheese, mayonnaise, diced tomatoes, corn, and green onion together in a bowl. Serve immediately or chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
81 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 131.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (33)

Most helpful positive review

W.H. Harris
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2010
Very good and very simple! Everyone loved it. It looked like a little too much mayo as I was doing it so I cut back to about 2/3 cups. Also mix the cream cheese and the mayo before everything else really helps you to eliminate the lumps of cream cheese throughout.
Helpful
(19)

Most helpful critical review

Melissa Goff
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
01/24/2011
The recipe wasn't as ugly as I thought it really to be...but however....it wasn't the best thing I ever tasted either. Matter of fact it's not the worst but I wasn't really pleased at all with this recipe after I threw the simple ingredients and followed the steps. All I could taste was soupy mayo with chunks. No kick of spice from the can diced tomatoes w/green chile peppers(Rotel) I couldn't even taste not one bit of cream cheese flavor. I'm sorry to say that as written. It was not impressive or flavorful it was bland as bland could get. However if I had to make again...I'd cut the mayo in half and not drain the diced tomatoes. But I even took a suggestion from another friend to try and spice it up by adding chili powder and some taco seasonings to it. I sorry for giving this highly rate recipe a very poor rating. It just didn't have umph or flavor.
Helpful
(8)
Very good and very simple! Everyone loved it. It looked like a little too much mayo as I was doing it so I cut back to about 2/3 cups. Also mix the cream cheese and the mayo before everything else really helps you to eliminate the lumps of cream cheese throughout.
Jan Richards
Rating: 4 stars
07/06/2009
Even though the cream cheese was soft there were still globs - better to mix the cream cheese with the mayo first and then add the tomatoes and corn. I reduced the mayo to 2/3 cup. I also added sliced black olives. Everyone loved it!
Helpful
(17)
Linda Farrell
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2010
Made today for a party that I thought was my b-day party, it was. Used 8oz cream cheese, 1/2-3/4c miracle whip. Put in microwave for about 15 seconds and mashed with a fork to remove lumps and clumps. Added 10oz can RoTel, 11ozs green giant mexicorn and 2 green peppers sliced. Topped with 1/4c. shredded cheddar cheese. It's really not too ugly but it sure is great! Will definately make again and again!!! Served with Fritos Scoops and all I brought home was the emply bowl. My brother didn't even know it had corn in it (haha).
Helpful
(16)
leaguecitymom
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
Made for my poker gals last month and was told if I didn't bring it this month I could not play. LOL! I used Rotel and sprinkled a little shredded cheese and green onion ontop to make it less "ugly".:)
Helpful
(10)
Dawn
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2009
This dip is a keeper! I made it according to the recipe...and it was wonderful. Then I added a few extra ingredients - sliced black olives and diced jalapenos. I served it with corn chips (a.k.a. Fritos Scoops). Easy to make and great to serve at a party. Thanks for sharing!
Helpful
(10)
Melissa Goff
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
01/24/2011
The recipe wasn't as ugly as I thought it really to be...but however....it wasn't the best thing I ever tasted either. Matter of fact it's not the worst but I wasn't really pleased at all with this recipe after I threw the simple ingredients and followed the steps. All I could taste was soupy mayo with chunks. No kick of spice from the can diced tomatoes w/green chile peppers(Rotel) I couldn't even taste not one bit of cream cheese flavor. I'm sorry to say that as written. It was not impressive or flavorful it was bland as bland could get. However if I had to make again...I'd cut the mayo in half and not drain the diced tomatoes. But I even took a suggestion from another friend to try and spice it up by adding chili powder and some taco seasonings to it. I sorry for giving this highly rate recipe a very poor rating. It just didn't have umph or flavor.
Helpful
(8)
soon2bmrsdmh
Rating: 3 stars
08/04/2009
This tasted pretty good but the name says it all it is pretty darn ugly! Since it really doesn't look very appetizing not a lot of people tried it at my party so I had a ton left over. With all of the wonderful dips out there I would skip this one and make a dip that tastes AND looks delicious!
Helpful
(5)
PJ Rodgers
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2010
Yep it's ugly but oh so yummy! I almost didn't make it because I thought the combination was kinda strange. It was a big hit at work so give it a try - you won't be disappointed!!
Helpful
(4)
Kim LaBar
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2011
This dip is amazing. It is definitely ugly and a little messy. It has become a "must have" at all family gatherings.
Helpful
(4)
