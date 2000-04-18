Baked Mushroom Thighs
Chicken thighs dipped in a creamy mushroom mixture and bread crumbs, then baked until nicely browned. I like to serve this with mashed potatoes or buttered rice, with broccoli as a side dish.
This chicken was delicious! The golden brown crust was crunchy and sealed the juices into the chicken. I prepared this using 10 chicken legs, which I first seasoned with Fiesta brand Chicken Rub (available in Texas). Because of cross-contamination concerns with the raw chicken, I changed the method of preparation. In a shallow bowl, I mixed the 1 cup of dry bread crumbs, the ½ tsp of onion powder, and the 1 tsp of dried parsley. In a separate bowl, I added ½ can of the mushroom soup only. I rolled my seasoned chicken into the mushroom soup then rolled into the dry crumb mix. This allowed the crumb mixture to adhere to the chicken resulting in a delicious crust. I drizzled with the 2 TBLs of melted butter, and baked as instructed. I used the other ½ can of the mushroom soup and a ½ can of milk to make gravy, which we served over white rice. My husband loved this meal! Thank you Doris!Read More
My husband and I loved this dish! I used boneless and skinless chicken thighs. I also added fresh cracked pepper, garlic powder, and paprika. As for the concern of using the soup mixture after the raw chicken had been in it, I set aside about 1 1/2 cups before dipping the chicken. We will be having this again!
Great recipe! Here's what I did: I took 1/4c can mushroom soup and a cup of milk and whisked them together. I also added garlic salt for flavor. I trimmed the fat off the chicken thighs (which I think are better than chicken breast b/c the bone holds in all the flavor). In a separate bowl I mixed a packet of onion soup mix and a 3/4c breadcrumbs. Dipped the thighs in the soup mix then rolled it in the dry mix. I placed them on a wire rack over a pan and sprayed it with spray butter. Cooked it at 375 for 45 mins. Was cooked perfectly. I took the remaining soup, whisked in a cup of milk (added more garlic salt to taste), and about 2 tsp of cornstarch. I did everything to taste/look. I cooked rice and some steamed asparagus with it. Great meal no leftovers!
I was searching for an easy and tasty dish using chicken thighs, and I was very pleased with this recipe. I recommend removing the skin from the thighs as the crumbs will stick better. I used reduced fat cream of mushroom soup and 8 oz of skim milk for a light version. I also recommend Italian seasoned bread crumbs for extra flavor. This is a nice dish served with flavored couscous and pinto beans. I highly recommend.
This was really good! Everyone liked it. The only thing I did differently was to add some onion soup mix (dry) to the bread crumbs to punch up the flavor. YUM!
This recipe is simple and delicious. To the mushroom soup, I added garlic powder along with the onion powder. I also added some Mrs. Dash because I didn't have any dried parsley. I seasoned the bread crumbs with salt and pepper, and still didn't find the end product too salty. I decided not to make the sauce, because I don't like the thought of eating a sauce that I previously used to dip raw chicken pieces in...even if I am going to boil it! All in all, my family loved this and I'll add this to my rotation. Thanks Doris.
Incredibly yummy comfort food recipe, very easy and minimal work - great for busy weekdays when you just want to throw something in the oven and relax after coming home. I usually put on the rice cooker while popping the chicken in the oven and voila! Dinner is ready within an hour, and mama has time for a glass of wine and an episode of something while it cooks. Thanks for sharing this!
Sounds delicious! For those concerned with the "contamination" issue. The sauce is COOKED... like the chicken... so there will be no contamination issue! I've cooked and served my teriyaki marinade as my mother always did. No one ever got sick because it's COOKED.
After reading all the reviews I decided to try it. I used unseasoned bread crumbs but added a tiny bit of parmesan cheese to the crumbs. I used boneless thighs. It was so easy! My 12 year old liked it without the sauce, while my husband and I enjoyed the sauce. I made it a second time, this time with italian seasoned bread crumbs and actually preferred it with the unseasoned. You need to go with your family preferences.
I doubled this recipe so we could have left overs. Good thing since it was a big hit. I removed the skin from my thighs to cut back on the greasiness. I added about 1/4 cup sour cream to the soup/milk mixture for added kick. Served it with mashed potatoes and a green vegie. Didn't use the cornstarch as the "gravy" was thick enough.
I switched it up a bit and used low fat milk, butter, and soup. This dish was delicious and very easy. I didn't have to go to the store to buy anything, I had everything I needed at home. The chicken stayed really moist, while the skin was nice and crisp. I served this with stuffing which worked great with the sauce.
An easy, tasty recipe, but, might I suggest you separate the soup mixture into two portions, use as much as needed for the dipping, then discard, using the untainted portion for the sauce, also I add some evaporated milk for extra creaminess !
Easy and tasty. I had to modify a bit to use what I had on hand, and the results were delicious: Campbell's roasted garlic cream of mushroom instead of plain, Italian seasoned bread crumbs, and thyme instead of parsley. I skipped the onion powder because of the garlic in the soup. SO GOOD. I will definitely be making this again.
I'd be very leary of using the sauce you just dipped raw chicken in for the gravy. Maybe reserve some on the side for gravy. Wouldn't want anyone to get sick!
We loved this! It's definitely a "keeper". However, I did have a concern about using the soup mixture after dipping the raw chicken in it. I put 1/2 of the mixture aside to use as the sauce.
I loved this recipe. I substituted chicken breast for the thighs and it was a hit with my husband.
This didn't turn out well for me. I used boneless skinless thighs and followed the directions exactly. The sauce was really thick and made it hard to dredge in the crumbs. I used plain bread crumbs and felt that the chicken was pretty tasteless. Definitely needs more seasoning, salt or something. Also my coating didn't bake crisp. Needs some tweaking.
Simple, frugal and positively delightful, this meal can be thrown together easily, and can be tweaked any number of ways to suit individual tastes. We prepare this one often, and usually don't doctor it up much, preferring to leave it as it is, pure comfort foot.
Very moist and tasty. I used cracker crumbs instead of bread crumbs and it was very good. I also only made half the can of soup first to coat the chicken and then later made the other half to make the sauce. Didn't like the idea of using the soup mix that had raw chicken dipped in it to make the sauce because I didn't think the heat used was high enough to kill any bacteria from raw chicken.
Mom made this for us kids when we were growing up and now I make it for my husband and kids. May not be the most eye-appealing recipe ever but it sure was comforting. For me, sometimes you just need those recipes made with the Cream of soups. This bends to use lighter ingredients (like Healthy Request soup, fat free evaporated milk, chicken breasts) and you can spice up your breadcrumbs anyway you choose. I like this best with rice but my boys like it with buttered egg noodles. NOTE: If you brown the breaded chicken, then bake it and serve the gravy on the side, that will give you a close enough flavor to the original recipe without making it soggy.
Nice option instead of fried chicken. To be on the safe side, after I made the mushroom "marinade" I separated the sauce to avoid cross contamination. Better safe than sorry. For health reasons I also removed the skin from the chicken and it tasted great. This process would work great on porkchops too.
very simple to make.. simple ingredients. dh loved these and he's not a fan of mushrooms.... I made a couple changes.. I did not save any of the 'soup mixture' after dipping the raw chicken (I used 1/2 a can and tossed the 'used' leftovers and froze the remaining 'unused') I didn't want to push the mushrooms on dh so I didn't using the sauce as a topping, hence didn't use cornstarch. I baked until crispy.
We thought these were soooooo good! They came out juicy and tender. I did remove the skin before coating. The dipping sauce was a special treat that my husband just loved! I did, however, forget to use the butter and I don't think it made any difference. This recipe rocks! Thanks for posting!!
Great, simple recipe. Soup mixture was thick enough without adding the cornstarch.
very easy to make and came out delicious! I removed the skin from the thighs and used panko crumbs. I also omitted the milk and diluted the cream of mushroom soup with a little chicken stock.Suggested by another reviewer, I reserved about 1/2 the can of soup for the sauce to avoid contamination. I also added a small can of mushroom slices to the sauce. It was perfect with steamed rice and peas!
Just had this recipe for dinner..Very, very good. Used orzo cooked in chicken broth instead of rice..Hubby really liked it..Poured sauce over orzo..Yum..Served with lima beans and hot rolls..Will use recipe again..
This was great, but I think next time I'll use BLSL chicken breasts. I mixed some parmesan cheese and garlic powder in with the bread crumbs. I skipped the melted butter step and don't think I missed anything. I DO have a really yummy suggestion: I topped ours with chopped pecans and it was GREAT! Served with brown rice, corn, and asparagus.
I liked this, but would modify it dramatically the next time. Here's my thoughts. A 9x13 pan really crowded 8 dipped and breaded thighs. Needed 10 more minutes cooking time Why can't the mushroom mix be simmered for 20 minutes and served as a sauce? I has not been used as a marinade, and is therefore safe. Use skinless thighs. I did NOT like biting through the crunchy breadcrumbs into a soft, fatty skin. Each thigh has a mushroom coating which will keep it moist. I used finally chopped sweet onion in the sauce. My pantry does not contain onion powder. (foodsnob! foodsnob!) I used Panko breadcrumbs. Nice crunchy texture but I would cook the chicken at 350 till nearly done then finish them off at 375-400 for 10 minutes to crisp up the coating. Looking forward to the leftovers on this one...
This was really good! The ingredients worked well together with the chicken thighs. I divided the soup/milk and seasonings in half - used one half for dredging and discarded the left over, and then I used the other half as the sauce. I also added chopped fresh mushrooms to the sauce and bit of black pepper. Other than that, I followed the recipe accordingly and it worked out well!
My husband liked this, but I thought it was kind of bland. Next time I will definately add some salt and Italian Seasoning to the breading along with a pinch of flour. I cooked the chicken by placing them on a cooling rack over a pie pan. That way they were raised off the pan and the juices could flow into the dish without making a mess of my stove. I also flipped the chicken half way through cooking it so it was crispy on both sides.
I really enjoyed this recipe as did my kids. It was very crispy and such great flavor . I only made a couple of changes I used only have the can of soup and reserved the other half for the sauce. Not to keen on reusing sauce tainted with chix blood and I used fresh garlic. Will definately use again. Thanks for the great recipe.
We absolutely loved this recipe. I have made it a few times and love it-I used regular bread crumbs because we tried it with the italian seasoned and did not care for it that way.
We had pizza.
My husband and I don't add much (if any) salt to our food, so the salty quotient of this dish nearly shot our heads off. If I make this again, I would cut the soup mix in half and in agreement with a previous poster, add milk to what seemed like a rather thick sauce/gravy.
Cooking time was about hour. I used legs and breasts. Also used about 1/4 can of the soup to coat chicken and 3/4 can for the gravy that I served over garlic mashed. Had left overs following night and just as awesome!!!
I loved how easy this was to make and how good were the results. I like dark meat and my husband likes the white so I combined both and both turned out great. He was raving about how moist the meat was and how the sauce went well with both the meat and TJ fries. I used half the recipe since I made it just for 2 of us and substituted canned milk with half and half since that's what I had in a fridge but it was still great.
THIS ONE SHOULD PLEASE EVERYONE,VERY TASTY AND EASY TO MAKE
My family liked this very much. It was quick and easy yet presents as if I'd taken more time than I did. To avoid the cross-contamination concerns, I simply reserved 1 cup of the mushroom sauce before dipping the chicken. I also added garlic powder, paprika, and dried chives to my bread crumbs. We will put this in our dinnertime lineup.
I was surprised at how good this was. Followed the recipe as is, and it makes a simple and easy weeknight meal. It is really good reheated too. The sauce is what makes it...easy comfort food. I like to have it with seasoned rice and a veggie on the side. Simple but amazing.
I made this last night and it was great, I used thighs and drumsticks added some garlic power to dipping sauce. Used seasoned bread crumbs I also did not make sauce to pour over the chicken, it was great without it. Will make this again!
EXCELLENT! I used evaporated skim milk andit was very rich. Will definitely make again!
I thought it was okay, but husband really liked this, so I guess I will be making it again. Might be tasty (though more expensive) to try this with chicken breasts as well.
This is a keeper!!! I used boneless/skinless chicken thighs and they came out sooo tender and nicely crisp on the outside. I did not have onion powder so i used garlic powder instead, next time I will use both. I served this over rice as pictured, with a side of roasted asparagus and mushrooms (a recipe also found on allrecipes.com). It was a very elegant and easy meal that tasted like i had spent hours in the kitchen!
The flavor of this recipe gets four stars. It was pretty good. I gave it an overall rating of five stars because it was so easy and cheap. I did not use the sauce but I think it would have made it better. This goes great over rice. I used large thighs and 45 minutes was not long enough. I turned the oven up to 400, peeled the skin back to expose the meat, and cooked for an additional 10 minutes.
I have been doing this for years. Thighs are the cheapest at my local suppermarket.
Husband & Sons liked this one........and thighs are cheap. I added canned button mushrooms to the gravy and like others, some garlic. Used Italian bread crumbs, too, and just started sprinkling garlic powder and paprika in with them for a little added flavor. Served with tri-color noodles and sweet peas....both good with a little of the gravy on, too. This can become an easy thigh recipe for once in a while around here.
Absolutely delicious! My Husband LOVED it! The chicken thighs came out SO tender and it was just so yummy over rice. The only thing I did differently was add less milk and added my own salts and spices as well as remove the skin (: will definitely be making again!
Very easy. A little bland for my taste. Next time I will add Season or Garlic Salt. I poured the remaining sauce over egg noodles and my 1-year-old loved it.
Very quick & easy to make. Loved it!! used almond milk instead of regular milk and it came out great, just the same. Didn't need cornstarch to thicken the gravy. The gravy rounds out the recipe.
This was easy and super tasty! The only thing I did to change it was before I heated the sauce mixture in the sauce pan I sauteed some chopped onion and fresh mushrooms...added a dash of white wine, let it cook down for about a minute and then added the sauce to heat through as directed. Additionally, I topped it with fresh parley...De-lish!
This recipe was good, but not spectacular. It tasted a lot like Shake N' Bake with cream of mushroom soup as a gravy. I followed the advice of others to make it more flavorful since when I made it as is and tasted the bread crumb mixture before dipping the chicken into it, it did taste a bit bland. So, I added garlic powder and italian seasoning. Then, like the others, I dipped the chicken thighs into part of the can of soup (saving the other part for the gravy) with skim milk (instead of the canned milk). It was easy to make, but maybe I had too high of expectations from the other reviews of how it was going to taste. It was just OK.
I used cream of mushroom with garlic (split the mixture as most suggested) and added pepper, minced onion, and garlic powder to the 'sauce', which I thickened with flour. For the chicken, I used organic BLSL breast meat which I coated in an unseasoned version of the soup mixture, then rolled in panko/onion soup mix, baked on a rack at 400 for 30 minutes and it was delicious! Served with the sauce over rice and it was a hit!
This was a wonderful recipe. My fiance loved it, especially the sauce. I used italian seasoned bread crumbs instead. I also added a little parmesean cheese to the sauce.
I didn't care for this.
This is fantastic! The only addition I made was some pepper in the mushroom soup mix and panko mixed with the regular bread crumbs. Very moist, very tasty!
Raging success at our house. Everyone hungry for seconds. Looking forward to trying it on white meat next time.
This was delicious! Just the comfort food my fiance and I were looking for. We had it with Mashed potatoes and it was great!
I made this chicken for Christmas dinner last night, but used mashed potatoes. It was very good, (I didn't care for the gravy, but my family loved it). I didn't make many changes, and I think it may have been better if I had left it alone, but I didn't, next time I will not add anything to the ingredients, but this time I added dry Lipton Onion/Mushroom Soup to the mixture before baking,. I also boiled the soup mixture (gravy) at the end, and used a thermometer to make sure the gravy mixture got hot enough, for fear of bacteria. I think that it's a bad idea to follow the recipe and just heat the mixture after dipping raw chicken in it.
It was quite bland. I would recommend not using bone in chicken. It was messy to eat. I added garlic and poultry seasoning as suggested by others to add extra flavour but still wouldn't make it again.
My family loved this and they are very picky eaters! I omitted the can of milk and instead used 8 oz of chicken broth and I removed the skins which cut down on the amount of grease the chickens sat in. I didnt flip the chicken like everyone suggested and it was fine. I served it with rice and stringbeans and everyone loved it! Love the cost value of this recipe b/c thighs are so inexpensice compared to other chicken parts!
the chicken tasted ok,but the sauce based on the mushroom soup tasted too salty.sorry,but will not make again,unless i find a much less salty mushroom soup
This recipe was wonderful, I made a few changes. Instead of bread crumbs I crushed a package of preimum plus crackers. I also used boneless, skinless chicken thighs. The result was the yummiest chicken cutlets I ever had. The family loved them. I will be making this one again! Barb Sepke
pretty good....
This was a good, easy to prepare dinner. My husband gave it 3 stars but I added the fourth because it was easy. We enjoyed the flavor of the coating. For the sauce I added some onions, fresh mushrooms and garlic that I sauted a bit. I served it with brown rice and green beans. My hubby loved the sauce on the beans!! Thanks, I'm sure I will make this again!
This recipe sounded delicious and it was! I made it almost exactly as the original - I only added a bit of parmasan cheese to the breadcrumbs and a sprinkle of paprika, garlic and pepper to the soup mixture. I recommend making the "gravy" - it was fantastic. We drizzled it over stuffing and egg noodles. This recipe leaves a lot of room to make it to your family's taste - we will make this again! Yummy!
this was so easy and good. followed recipe exactly. next time would add more seasoning for flavor. thanks for sharing
I will most certainly be making this again. It was easy, looked pretty, and tasted good! I added fresh mushrooms to the sauce and seasoned the bread crumbs with onion and garlic powder and parm cheese. Very good for a monthly rotation!
I have made this recipe time and time again, and every person I make it for absolutely raves about it! I change it up just a little bit. I mix panko bread crumbs with italian bread crumbs, and with the sauce, I add white wine and garlic. But other than that, I didn't touch it. And the first time I made it, I didn't touch it and it came out GREAT! The chicken is always so moist and tender. It's a simple recipe that when you are done looks like you slaved all day in the kitchen to prepare it. I have prepared it with both skin off and on. That is all preference, the flavor is the same. And I always forget the onion powder because I don't use that spice much, and it doesn't hinder it at all. It's a very versitle recipe.
This was very, very good. A little messy to put together, the crumbs and soup were pasty to handle. I put the wetter results on the chicken and rolled it up jellyroll style and used garlic bread crumbs and cream of mushroom with garlic canned soup for coating. I didn't need to thicken the sauce. YUM!!
Nice recipe! easy, tasty... Next time I will used a little less cornstarch, because the sauce ended too thick. Other than that, it is a very good chichen. My kids did enjoy it.. Thanks for sharing! Monica
It was okay but not great!
This was delicious. I didn't modify it at all because I wanted to try the actual recipe. I will make this again, and soon!
Good recipe. Fast and easy. I didn't have cornstarch so I thickened my soup mixture with flour. I used my extra soup mixture to pour on top of chicken and white rice. It was very good.
It wasn't bad, just not thrilling. I used flavored breadcrumbs(progresso), which added more zing i think. Also-good with mashed potatoes!
An ok dish. my chicken wasn't done after 45 min.
Great recipe...I buy chicken thighs at a wholesale club, so they're cheap, but was running out of ideas to cook them! Even my finicky teenager loved this recipe! Thanks a bunch!
Yummy!
My only comment is that the bread crumbs got stuck to the pan although it was well greased. Nevertheless it was delicious. It really got us out of the traditional tomato sauce-based marination.
I have trouble getting my kids to try new things, but this got rave reviews in my house and I will definitely use it again!
Nice, simple recipe. Easy to modify with different herbs and spices.
This was okay,nothing to write home about.I did like the sauce,however.I jazzed it up with a clove of minced garlic.I don't think I'll be making this again,sorry!
My husband loved this! Wasn't finished eating before he asked when he could have it again.
We enjoyed this chicken but I did a little altering...I added some mushrooms and extra an extra soup. I used the extra sauce to pour over my rice. YUMMY :)
So quick and easy and very taste to boot. My husband, a very picky eater raved about it. Seemed like the chicken needed salt, perhaps before coating or in the bread crumbs. Other than that it was superb.
This was pretty good. I made my own mushroom soup using morels which I think helped give it more flavor. Really not much different than most oven baked chicken though which we always like. The sauce I saved for poring over the chicken after it was baked really didn't do all that much for the meat. I may or mat not use this recipe again but as I said it was ok.
Delicious. Wasn't the best thing I've ever had but I'd make it again for sure.
I can't believe I'd forgotten to rate this recipe. I often buy chicken leg quarters on the cheap, and this is an easy go-to for them. Sometimes you just want simple, no-brainer tasty food, and this fits the bill. (Now fits the "bill" better than ever!)
This was a very delicious dish, especially since thighs are always the tastiest part of any bird. I did however remove the skin - in order to cut down a bit on the fat & calorie content. Nevertheless, it was still very tasty & juicy. I used a 50/50 mixture of Italian seasoned bread crumbs, and Panko (since we like our chicken a bit crunchy.) To the leftover sauce I sprinkled in a couple of tiny dashes of garlic powder and some very finely chopped 'fresh parsley' for yet more flavor and aroma. This chicken was a huge hit with my family our guests (I doubled the recipe). I'll definitely be making this again, as it's already in my 'recipe rotation'.
I love this recipe. I try not to make it too often because I could eat this every week!
I loved this recipe, but my husband found it bland. I think I will add paprika into the re pie next time.
I did not care for this. The bottom was all soggy and it wasn't cooked in 45 minutes. Jacked it up to 400 degrees for the last ten minutes, but still seemed to "juicy". I even used a wire rack to try and help crisp it up. Do not recommend at all.
We did not care for this recipe.
When I was a child, my mother would make something similar to this: a can(s) of mushroom soup mixed together with garlic, fresh mushrooms, milk/water and baked together with chicken breast and thighs. Served over angel hair pasta. I'm going back 55 years so this was before skin/bones were removed. Great flavor! I make it now but I also add a can of cream of chicken.
Thanks for this recipe. My family enjoyed it. I will also try this with chicken breasts.
Very juicy. I used Panko bread crumbs and added some parmesan cheese to it before dipping. I also added some diced onion and jalapeno to the soup. The parmesan cheese browns nicely with the bread crumbs.
Loved this recipe though u modified it a little as I dint have oink powder and I love mushrooms so used boiled button mushrooms in the sauce. Also I used powdered mushroom soup packets, it tasted great but salt was a bit much
We really liked these. Really good flavor
