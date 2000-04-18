Baked Mushroom Thighs

I have made this recipe time and time again, and every person I make it for absolutely raves about it! I change it up just a little bit. I mix panko bread crumbs with italian bread crumbs, and with the sauce, I add white wine and garlic. But other than that, I didn't touch it. And the first time I made it, I didn't touch it and it came out GREAT! The chicken is always so moist and tender. It's a simple recipe that when you are done looks like you slaved all day in the kitchen to prepare it. I have prepared it with both skin off and on. That is all preference, the flavor is the same. And I always forget the onion powder because I don't use that spice much, and it doesn't hinder it at all. It's a very versitle recipe.