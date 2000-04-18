Baked Mushroom Thighs

Chicken thighs dipped in a creamy mushroom mixture and bread crumbs, then baked until nicely browned. I like to serve this with mashed potatoes or buttered rice, with broccoli as a side dish.

Recipe by TWINKLES0303

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour the soup into a medium bowl. Fill the empty can with milk, and add to the bowl along with the parsley and onion powder. Mix well. Place bread crumbs in a shallow dish or bowl; dip chicken thighs in soup mixture, then in crumbs, and place coated pieces in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Drizzle with melted butter and bake in preheated oven until chicken is nicely browned and cooked through (juices run clear), about 45 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place remaining soup mixture in a small saucepan and whisk in cornstarch. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until mixture comes to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for a minute or two until sauce thickens. Use this as a sauce when chicken is done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
575 calories; protein 39g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 138.3mg; sodium 868mg. Full Nutrition
