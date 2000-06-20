Microwave Peanut Brittle

4.4
581 Ratings
  • 5 432
  • 4 67
  • 3 22
  • 2 23
  • 1 37

This is a wonderful recipe but you should only make it once a year, because you can't stop eating it.

Recipe by Joyce

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
35
Yield:
1.5 pounds
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

35
Original recipe yields 35 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Butter a cookie sheet. Combine sugar and corn syrup in a 2 quart glass bowl and microwave on high 4 minutes. Stir in peanuts and microwave on high 3 1/2 minutes more, then stir in butter and vanilla and microwave for 1 1/2 minutes.

  • Stir in baking soda until light and foamy. Pour onto cookie sheet and spread thin. Cool completely and break into pieces and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 73.6mg. Full Nutrition
