Microwave Peanut Brittle
This is a wonderful recipe but you should only make it once a year, because you can't stop eating it.
People rave about this, and it is so simple. To help with cleanup, soak the measuring cup or bowl in very hot soapy water. Easy! DO NOT spread the peanut brittle--just tip the cookie sheet back and forth. You do not want to break the "bubbles" made by the baking soda. That is what makes it "tender." The thinner the better, so I heat my cookie sheet in a warm oven so the candy spreads more quickly.Read More
Definitely be careful with this recipe! It did NOT work in my too-powerful-for-this-recipe microwave. After the first four minutes, the whole concotion was a burnt mess and was difficult to clean up. My microwave is a Kenmore and it says 1000 watts on the label. Since we don't know what wattage the submitter used, I'd say keep a close eye on this. I ended up making traditional stove-top brittle once I ruined all my cashews in this one.Read More
This is a great recipe, fast, fun, easy and delicious. The first time I made it I followed the cooking time exactly and it burned. Next time I cut the first cooking time to 3.5 minutes the second to 3 minutes and the last cooking time to 1 minute, and it turned out perfect. My microwave is 1000 watts. This has become a family favorite.
This really was delicious. The only thing is that the baking soda needs to be stirred in very quickly. Then the mixture needs to be poured out AS SOON AS the baking soda is stirred in. The directions "stir until light and foamy" are a little misleading. It doesn't become light and foamy as you stir. . . it becomes less light and foamy. It was hard to pour out, but ended tasting very good. *update: I have now made this recipe numerous times. At first I gave it 4 stars; however, if you follow the hint I gave above, the recipe is 5 stars. The Peanut Brittle is fantastic. My grandmother is THE candy-maker, and my mom says that she cannot tell the difference between mine and my grandmother's (she slaves away all day on her's). Also, this recipe is delicious topped with chocolate. All you have to do is put a layer of semi-sweet chocolate chips (or whatever kind of chocolate you prefer) on top of the brittle as soon as you pour the mixture out onto the cookie sheet. The chocolate will start to melt; simply spread the chocolate over the peanut brittle with a spatula. Absolutely delish!
This recipe is awesome. I have been reading all the reviews on microwave peanut brittle, and I took the best ideas from all of them and tried it out. My brittle came out perfect. I used the exacts ingredients of this recipe and then this is what I did. I put parchment paper on my cookie sheet. Then I microwaved (800watts) the sugar, corn syrup and salt for 4 minutes in a 4 cup glass measure. I added the peanuts and microwaved for 3 1/2 minutes. Then added the butter and vanilla and microwaved for 1 1/2 minutes. I stirred in the baking soda real quick and and spread it out on the parchment paper with a spatula sprayed with Pam. It was a perfect outcome first try! Going to go make some with cashews now :)
At work they call this "Crack Candy" - it's addictive, insanely good, and takes maybe 15 minutes total to do. Tricks: Don't add nuts until after about 3.5 minutes. Don't need to add salt if your nuts are salted already. Use 2 TEASPOONS of Baking Soda- makes it so perfect, easy to chew & it won't stick in your teeth at all. I make this with cashews, a mix of cashews and peanuts- follow the directions and it is perfect every time. I put all my ingredients out to have ready- the candy is like LAVA and you gotta work fast or get pulled under... Oh- spray foil with PAM and spread the candy down to cool, then it lifts right off after about 15-20 minutes resting.
I've tried this recipe twice and it burnt both times before I even added the butter & vanilla. Any ideas?
A++++. This recipe is wonderful. Although I did make a few changes. I used raw spanish peanuts which are commenly called for in peanut brittle, used a glass 2qt casserole dish (no breakedge), and I used parchment paper on top of the cookie sheet (no mess). Microwave times were dead on. I made 3 batches. The key was to let the microwave set for a bit to cool down between batches. Thank you for a fun, easy, and tasty recipe. Will make this one every year!
WOW! This is super easy!! The first batch I made did not turn out because I didn't cook it long enough. My 1000 watt microwave required 6 minutes, add butter and then cook an additional 1 minute 45 seconds. It was PERFECT! If you are messing this up you are not playing with it long enough. I would rather burn a batch than undercook a batch. I made 20 pounds of this microwave peanut brittle this Christmas and no one could believe this was made in the microwave! It's awesome!
EVERYONE PLEASE NOTE IT SHOULD BE 1 Tablespoon butter not 1 teaspoon.
My mom has made this for years - she broke her arm, so I had to take over the tradition this year (oh, the pressure!) She said I made her proud this year, though, so that's good! This can be a nerve-wracking recipe b/c it cooks so quickly, but that's also part of its glory. Tips: I buy my peanuts in bulk (Sam's or BJ's) since I make so much of it. This may be obvious, but have everything measured and ready, in assembly-line fashion (I melt the butter in a coffee mug in the microwave and add the vanilla to that; I also use a bit more butter - about 1 Tablespoon), we use an 8 cup Pyrex measuring cup (w/handle) and a wooden spoon for stirring - don't overstir the baking soda in at the end - drop it in, stir it until it dissolves and the brittle looks "fluffy" then, before the brittle "deflates," spoon it onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper (don't spread it - just spoon/pour it out)- no greasy bottom to the brittle that way. Allow to cool (I put mine on our screened backporch if it's cold out, but ONLY if it's not damp out! My mom swears you ruin batches if you make it when it's humid - don't even place this near a running dishwasher - it's very humidity sensitive and makes it very chewy) and don't make another batch until the bowl you're microwaving in has completely cooled, too. I made about 3-7 batches a day and only washed the pyrex container when I was done with it for the season, as it is a pain to get all that hard brittle out. When it comes time to clean, fill
This actually works! I adjusted the microwave times based on others' recommendations for a 1000 watt microwave-3 and 1/2 minutes for the first one, 3 minutes for the second, and a minute for the third. It came out perfect!
Why do all the microwave recipes I find omit a key part of cooking in microwave...that would be the wattage....a 1000 watt microwave will cook the brittle much slower than the 1200 watt that I make brittle in....need to start telling people what wattage is used for microwave recipes...ingredients are too expensive to watst...
1100 Watt Microwave Owners--PLEASE NOTE. After dumping my 3rd batch to a friend who loves 'overdone' candy--I thought to check my 4 month old microwave to discover that I had 1100 Watts--No wonder none were turning out!! Anyway--I found this procedure to be helpful. #1.--Don't walk away from this--you need to check the candy color. #2. Keep ice water in a glass handy--if you're in doubt about recipes doneness--this is hard crack candy and should immediately form hard ball with threads when small amount is dropped in water--if it doesn't add--20 seconds. #3. If it has passed the hard crack test--don't worry if it takes an hour to set up--I put mine in the cold garage and it took all of 40 minutes (apparently every last molecule of the pan needed to be cooled). #4. My protocol--mix syrup and sugar--stirring is helpful--microwave for 3.45 minutes--add peanuts and butter, nuke 2.45-3.00 minutes more (gold is good golden brown--not so good)--add vanilla and test for crack stage--if not quite ready--nuke for 30-45 seconds more--remove, stir in soda and pour--place in cool area and forget about it. #5.Really hot water running directly into candy bowl with utensils cleans them all nicely--do right away as hard crack candy can be maddening to clean--first time I made this years and years ago--two microwaves ago--I ended up throwng out the batch and the bowl. Lovely recipe--Thanks so much for sharing and thank you all for the helpful comments--the most helpful was the person
With just a minor adjustment to my microwave this recipe was perfect. I have a GE Profile 1,000 watt microwave. The first batch made exactly by the recipe burned. I adjusted the power level to 8, left everything else the same and it was PERFECT!
I have made peanut brittle the old fashioned way for years at Christmas as part of my Christmas treats and its aleays been time consuming- you have to watch it or it can scortch in a flash. Well no more!! This recipe is so easy! I made 4 batches this morning and already have them bagged! I did not change the ingredients and used dry roasted store brand peanuts. My hints: if you have one use a Silicone baking mats on your cookie sheet (I use the half-sheet pans and every baker should have at least two silicone mats !!!), 4 cup pyrex measuring cup sprayed with Pam and then wiped out with a paper towel(the handle on the measuring cup helps so much!!), silcone spatula sprayed with Pam and wiped off (washed and re-sprayed after each stirring) and very hot soapy water to clean up. I have a 1000 watt microwave and it came out perfect with the specified times. You have to wotk fast because it sets up so quickly!! Each batch made just about a pound of brittle.
My first batched burned so I made the following changes, (sugar and corn syrup 3 min.)Stir in peanuts and microwave on high 3 minutes more, then stir in butter and vanilla and microwave for 1 min.
Ok what you need to do on this recipe is to mix the butter,vanilla and baking soda together in a small bowl ahead of time and then add to the mixture after the fiest micowave period. makes things alot easier
For those of you who are getting burned candy at the 4 minute mark...know your MW. I cook it until it starts of boil. Stir well and add peanuts. Cook until the candy is the color you prefer-light amber to dark amber. Add the butter, vanilla and soda. Stir well and cook just until boiling again. I use a 1000 watt MW and make a very similar recipe regularly. Don't go back to the stove top!
CHANGE YOUR NUKE TIME. I love the taste and ease of this recipe but be careful. My microwave is 1100 watts. I only did the sugar/syrup for about 2 1/2 minutes. (The ingredients were still white turning just a little yellow and all bubbly) Then I added the nuts, this was on for about 1 1/2 minutes. It was bubbly and turning yellow. GOOD! The last part I did keep it in for about 1 - 2 minutes, basing it on color, which was slightly beige, and my nuts were smelling roasty and done.
I like this recipe, however I used 1 cup of brown sugar in place of the granulated. I liked the flavor better with the brown sugar. I did need to cut down the cooking times. I used six minutes all together.
SUPER! Easy! Really good! Some brittle will take out teeth, but this sooooo good & my teeth are still intact! Key is to not stir baking soda too much...needs to be foamy!! REALLY STOP READING THE REVIEWS NOW AND MAKE THIS! :-)
This is a fabulous recipe! After reading reviews, I made the recipe with the following modifications: (1) Use 1 tablespoon of butter instead of a teaspoon; (2) 2 teaspoons of baking soda, because I wanted it really light and crunchy; (3) I have a 900W microwave, so I adjusted to to 80% power while cooking to more closely match the 700W that another reviewer said this recipe used. I suspect that people getting burned brittle need to adjust their power down and that should help, instead of just adjusting the time down. Also, to finish off the recipe, I used the "pulling" method where I pull the brittle while it is cooling to make very thin brittle. It was amazing, best brittle I've ever had!
This recipe burns. Here is what you do. Combine, sugar and caro syrup. Make sure you stir this REALLY well before you mic so it is pasty. Microwave for 5 minutes. Once done. ADD the rest of the ingredients. Including the roasted peanuts, as they don't need to cook at all.
This turned out to be a complete disaster for me. I followed the directions to a T, but was still soft like caramel. What did I do wrong? Don't think I'll ever find out, tossing this out of my recipe box. I'd rather do it the old fashioned way, stove top.
Great, cheap, easy and can't stop making it. I used cashews and pecans, just as good.
My husband loves this Peanut Brittle. He came home from work and wondered why there weren't any scorched pans lying around in the sink. We love the flavor with using the Microwave, instead of the scorched flavor you get from doing it the old fashion way. Thanks!
I don't know what I did wrong but I never had it to set completely. It remained all soft and sticky! Too bad because the taste was great!
This was my first attempt at peanut brittle and it turned out wonderful. The whole family loved this recipe. The whole family loved it. My Nephew couldn't stop eating it. Spray your glass dish with cooking spray to insure easy removal.
Works beautifully once you know the wattage of the microwave and make adjustments on cooking time.....the lower the wattage, the longer to cook. GREAT RECIPE and SO EASY!
EVERY microwave is different, even with the same wattages, because older microwaves cook more slowly than new ones (has to do with the magnetron)! You must watch this as it cooks and use the times as a suggestion. Go by color! I burned a batch or two before I worked it out on my microwave. When you get the timing right, this recipe can't be beat for taste and ease of making. I's truly addictive! Spray your spatula with Pam spray.
My microwave is new and I have no idea of the watts, but I decreased the cooking times to 3,2, and 1 1/2. And I watch it like a hawk. First, mix the sugar and corn syrup together and let that sit while measuring out your other ingredients and keep them handy (I use blanched peanuts, 1 T butter and everything else as written). I use an 8-cup pyrex batter bowl with a handle, and just lay a good sized piece of parchment paper right on the granite counter top. The first cooking the sugar melts together, bubbles and thins. It should still be clear or white...not golden. Stir the peanuts in and watch. It will bubble up substantially, and should be light gold. Add the butter and vanilla (which will automatically make it look darker) and nuke until golden brown. Stir in baking powder and quickly dump. DON'T SPREAD! It will look thick but as it cools it settles. Turns out light, airy and crunchy just like Sees! And if I don't forget I try to add just a pinch of salt with the peanuts, since mine are unsalted. This recipe has never failed for me, whereas I've not had as much success making candy on the stove-top. Thanks for sharing!!
I did not care for this.
Probably one of the best microwave versions of the recipe I have found. Don't be afraid to substitute honey for corn syrup, if you feel so bold.
THIS RECIPE WAS VERY EASY TO MAKE AND TASTE GREAT AND YOU CAN'T STOP EATING IT ONCE YOU START.....
Delicious peanut brittle. Make sure you adjust your time with a more powerful microwave or it will burn.
As is, the time was way off. This burned very badly and I'm just glad that I was by the sink when I put the baking soda in because it instantly expanded a LOT and overflowed-- thankfully not onto my hands. Be very careful! I haven't tried again with adjusted cooking time, but I think I'll be using a thermometer and stovetop from now on.
Check your wattage! Mine burned horribly and tasted like tar.
Everyone always raves whenever I make this! One warning: cool down the glass container before washing it; I broke a thick glass measuring cup from heating the mixture then trying to wash it too soon between batches!
AMAZING, if you don't burn them or under cook them!
I actually made this recipe using soynuts instead of peanuts for dietary reasons, and it was still delicious! It was so simple to make, too. Just one word of warning: make sure you pour the mixture into the pan before it starts to cool too much. I didn't, and I ended up with a pretty sticky situation!
If you have a 1100 watt microwave I have the adjusted cook times 3 minutes (sugar & cornsyrup), 2 1/2 minutes (peanuts), 2 minutes (butter & vanilla). After a few ruined batches with this cooking time it comes out perfect. Also make sure the cookie sheet is heated before you pour out the candy.
I took all the hints and used them. I used 2 teaspoons of baking soda, a tad more butter, during the last cook time, I checked it by smell of the peanuts--burnt or just right. If you smell them during the first cooking of the peanuts they smell raw, then it is easy to compare. I also used a glass 2 quart meauring ppitcher, sprayed it and the spatula and the parchment paper a bit so I oould tip the pan and get it to spread. Let utensils and microwave cool between batches. Thanks everyone for all hints.
The only thing that improves this recipe is if you use salted peanuts instead of peanuts and salt separately. Don't ask my why it make a difference...it just does...and for the BEST!!
This recipe is awesome. I've made peanut brittle on the stove once with terrible results. I was hesitant about trying this one, but it was SUPER EASY. I don't think I can wait until Christmas to make this again! Joyce, thanks for the recipe!
I have used this recipe for more than 20 years and I love it, the most important thing for me is to remember to grease the pan well before dumping the brittle so it won't stick. I have never had a bad batch, always turns out great.it works well with other nuts as well like cashews or almond slices.
Fantastic and so easy to make! I followed the directions exactly, except I covered my cookie sheet with foil and lightly greased it. Also, do not over stir the baking soda. Stir it in quickly and pour because it starts to harden fast. Great for gifts!
I've used this recipe for years with great results and reviews. I did have to cut down the cooking time after adding nuts (any kind works) and only 1 min after butter/vanilla. I spray everything with Pam and use waxed paper on the cookie sheet so I can make multiple batches in an hour. Silpat works, too!
This recipe is fantastic - I made some for my dad for his birthday and it was his favorite gift!
I added a few more peanuts than the recipe calls for, but otherwise I followed it precisely. I ended up making three batches of peanut brittle. I had no problem with scorching. Thanks for the recipe, Joyce!.
Forget the stove top method. This is SO EASY and it tastes exactly the same. No constant stirring or having to measure the temp with a candy thermometer. If you have a decent microwave oven with at least 900 watts, this recipe may burn the brittle. To avoid this, make a double recipe. Works like a charm. Also, when you add the baking soda, be prepared to pour it out onto the pan within seconds.
I followed the recipe exactly, but mine ended up tasting burnt. I have a Whirlpool 1000 watt micro- it apparently is too much for this recipe.
I can't believe we get peanut brittle out of the microwave. I have don't this recipe a couple of times and had to adjust the times with my microwave as well as the style of peanuts used. I mistakenly got Roasted Nuts the first time and they burnt. So for that I adjusted the cook times. 3 minutes, 1 1/2 minutes after peanuts, and then 30 seconds after the butter and vanilla. So if you have a powerful microwave, try these times.
I have never made peanut brittle- I always thought it would be too hard. BOY was this EASY!!! And it came out soooo good. After reading reviews, I thought I would start slow with the timing since my micro is 1000 watts. The first cooking at 3 min, 2nd at 3 min and 3rd for 1 min worked PERFECT for me! Thanks so much for all the helpful hints...I think I may have found a new Christmas gift tradition!
Although the wattage for the microwave is not listed, please watch this recipe. My microwave had burnt the sugar completely before the 4 minutes was up. I ended up with a badly burnt lumpy peanut mess. Just as a guess I would suggest using 1/2 the cook times listed if your microwave is over 700 watts. I am not recommending this time, as I have not tried again, but after 4 minutes on high, mine was burnt to a crisp. Not toooooo happy with this one.
WOWWWW!!! WHO NEW MAKING PEANUT BRITTLE WAS SO SIMPLE!! THIS RECIPE IS PERFECT!! THIS BRITTLE IS WONDERFUL!! I WANTED TO MAKE A TRIAL BATCH BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS IM SOOOOO GLAD I DID!! I CANT STOP EATING IT! ITS VERY ADDICTING! IM A LITTLE CONCERNED FOR MY WAISTLINE THAT ITS SO SIMPLE TO MAKE SMH!! IN ONLY 15 MINUTS YOU WILL BE IN HEAVEN!!! THIS BRITTLE WILL BE A NICE ADDITION ON MY COOKIE TRAYS THIS CHRISTMAS!!!
Maybe it is because I doubled the recipe, but the peanut brittle did not ever harden enough. It remained chewy. It was too sweet.
If I could give this 6 stars, I would. It is EXCELLENT! We made five batches and put in a pretty container for a Christmas present. Be sure to tilt the cookie sheet to spread instead of spreading with a knife. Spreading with a knife destroys the crunchy texture. Very addictive!!!
This was my first time making any kind of candy. It turned out great!! Heating the pan and spraying the spoon with Pam were really good tips. I followed the recipe exactly (timing and everything). I'll definently be making this again. Probably for Christmas gifts.
The first time I made this it turned out perfect. I did change my cooking times in consideration of my high power microwave to 3 min., 2 min., and 1 min. It tasted perfect and went quickly! Thanks for the recipe!
Very good, but very sticky
My first attempt at making Peanut Brittle and thought this was a recipe to try. It came out just a little chewy but I think if I had read the reviews first I would of figured out not to over stir the mixture after adding int he baking soda. Everyone that tried it said it was great. I will tweak the recipe to make it terriffic since I think I know what I did wrong the first time. Thanks for sharing this easy recipe.
This recipe destroyed my glass bowl...I'm never attempting peanut brittle again especially after two failed attempts.
I tried this recipe and had problems. I used a microwavable glass bowl, and it cracked after the first 4 minute session. Next I tried a new bowl, also microwavable, and once again, it cracked after adding the peanuts. The theory sounds good, but now I am out of bowls and cannot try again until I go bowl shopping! :O(
This recipe is almost the same as LindaC's Microwave Oven Peanut Brittle, As suggested by others using an 8 cup pyrex measuring cup works out great. I highly recommend trying this, you will be pleasently surprised. I spread my peanut brittle out on parchment paper, no need for greasing a pan.
Great recipe! I've made it a dozen times. I've used cashews, roasted spanish peanuts, cocktail peanuts. All work equally well. Pouring immediately after adding the soda is important. I wish I could make it thinner. It sets so quicklyI can't spreadit out. Pouring onto a slanting board helped a little. A pyrex bowl is ideal. Soak bowl etc. in hot soapy water for 15 minutes to clean up easy.
I made this today with the altered times and the final product is awesome. I had lost a family recipe and I am very pleased with this new one. The ingredients are easy to work with after microwaving and placing on cookie sheet.
This peanut brittle is excellent. The first time I made it - it came out beautifully. The second and third time however, both batches burned horribly and I had to throw them out. So I would recommend you watch it carefully especially after adding the nuts. I didn't change a thing from the first time to the second but didn't get the same results, so take care. Otherwise it's a great addition to my holiday cookie trays.
I love this recipe, it's so easy. My husband is diabetic so I substituted Splenda for the sugar and reduced the time to 3 minutes the 1st time and 3 minutes the 2nd time. After the butter and vanilla only left it in for 1 minute. He loved them !!!!!! They tasted wonderful.
I used cashews instead. perfect!
Make sure you heat your cookie sheet pan first and then when you pour the brittle on the pan tilt the pan fast so it can thin out. Move very fast because it hardens fast. Excellent recipe and very easy. I made mine with cashews and it was wonderful.
This recipe will only make half a cookie sheet full, double it if you want a full cookie sheet. I'd suggest quadrupling the recipe for 35 people (which happens to be how many people I'm making for). You will have to increase the cooking time, or do it in different batches. Also, I rinsed my glass bowl in hot water and it cracked right in the sink, so make sure you let your bowl cool before you rinse it.
This recipe was very quick and easy. My peanuts were dry-roasted and salted and I did not want them to burn, so I added them in with the butter and vanilla instead of earlier and thought they came out very well. I tried this same recipe with almonds as well; they were raw so I put them in after the initial 4 minutes as suggested in the recipe, and they came out tasting perfectly toasty. A quick tip: if you can't wait for it to cool, toss the tray into the fridge or freezer. It should take just a few minutes for it to cool down. Then you can break it up and eat it right away!
Ended upaking this three times and finally got it. Followed the recipe the first time and it burned. Cut time by 1 minute for each cook time the second time around and it didn't cook enough. Finally, cut each cooking time by 30 seconds and that seemed to work. Although I have to say, the nuts still had a burnt flavor. This was not as good as I had hoped. Probably will try another recipe.
This was Delicious, quick and easy! I poured it onto parchment paper that I laid on a cookie sheet, and clean up was easy! This is something I will continue to make over and over again!
I used to have this recipe in a microwave cook book, but can't find the book. I was so glad I found this recipe!! When I make the Brittle, I put in two teaspoons of baking soda instead of one. It make the candy fluffier, and not as hard to chew. It is great!!
70% power is the wattage otherweise it will burn
Absolutely loved it!!! I did adjust microwave times as one user suggested. 3.5 min, then 3 min, and 1 min for a 1000watt microwave.
Turned out great but you need to know the wattage (sp) of your microwave as that makes a big difference! The only problem I had was the spreading of the candy. How do you spread it without it sticking everywhere???
Seems like this is missing the full peanut flavor throughout the candy base. Could be better.
while the recipe is good, the microwave/timing aspect is way off for higher wattage ovens. I have 1100 watt oven. Following worked perfectly, too bad it took me 3 tries to get it right and I ran out of ingredients for a 4th batch. Therefore, only my 3rd batched tasted good. Also make sure you mis the sugar and syrup well before the 1st cooking. 1st cooked corn syrup/sugar mix 3 1/2 min, add nuts, cook 2 1/2 minutes more, add butter/vanilla, another 2 minutes. If mixture starts getting darker brown, take it out!! nothing worse than burnt pnut brittle. Also spray spoon and glass container spout with pam. have oven mitts handy too!
Great recipe! Followed the suggestion by another reviewer not to spread the brittle with a utensil, but to tilt the pan gently instead to spread the brittle. Definite difference in consistency if you spread with a utensil. Thanks for sharing!
Had a sweet tooth craving, this sure hit the spot. This will be a great treat for family game night!!! Thanks!
I've made this any number of times and love it. This time my husband got the bright idea to add chopped crisp bacon. While the bacon flavor isn't terribly strong, you can detect it, and it makes the candy a little different. Also , if you have a Silpat, definitely use it. Much easier! I'm always amazed at how easy this is and what great results it gives.
This did not turn out very good. I hardened up as it should but it tasted very burnt. Will try a different recipe....not made in the microwave.
I burned it in my microwave. It is 1100 watts. The recipe dosn't say what watage it was done with.
This is the only Peanut Brittle recipe I use, have used it for 5 years now. Make a bunch (because it is so easy) and give to friends and neighbors. Everybody loves it because it has more peanuts than store bought. It is delicious!
The flavor of this candy was wonderful and I followed the recipe exactly (although a little less time in the microwave to prevent burning). However, for some reason it doesn't have the "peanut brittle" texture. It hardened just fine but whenever we eat a piece it "melts" into a toffee-like candy again instead of a crunchy brittle.
A wonderful recipe. I've never made peanut brittle before; this was my first try. A couple of notes from my "beginner" attempt. I should have realized the mixture would cook up better if I had first stirred the sugar and corn syrup together before cooking. When I went to add in the peanuts, only part of the mixture was cooked, so I stirred it then and kept going, adding the peanuts to cook for the second part. When I got the bowl out, I tried stirring it again - and a moment of inattention cost me dearly! I looked away at my dog while I was stirring and the spoon slipped up and out; depositing hot syrup on my hand. Of course, I jumped (it freakin' hurt!), and didn't realize more flew off the spoon onto the floor. As I was rushing to the sink to put my hand under cold water, I stepped right into the candy on the floor. Has anyone else ever cooked peanut brittle and wound up with blisters on both your hand and the bottom of your foot? LOL I'm so annoyed with myself. I know better! After all that excitement, I added the butter and vanilla, cooked for the last minute and a half, added the baking soda, stirred (carefully), and poured it onto my Silpat Mat. Beautiful! I did add more peanuts (personal preference), and the recipe should read 1 TBSP butter, I'm sure. If a first timer can cook it to completion with all those stumbling blocks, anyone should be able to. Thanks for sharing!
I didn't read the reviews first. BIG MISTAKE!!My microwave is 1100 watts.. My pyrex bowl exploded after 3 min. WHAT A MESS. It did not have a wooden spoon in it either. That might make a difference as I always left one it before when cooking anything in the microwave.??? I am going to get a pyrex cup and use it and try again..will use shorter timing as others have suggested. I can't hardly wait......umm.
Soo easy to make. Very impressed with how it turned out. Followed the directions exactly as it was. And yes, do not use a plastic container. The brittle can be over 300 degrees. You'll never want store bought ever again. The second batch I made, I added a pinch of salt along with the butter and vanilla to give it a little bit of balance. And because I like it a sweet and salty.
I made this recipe for a Christmas party this year, 2000. I had never made homemade candies before. I will definitely use this recipe again. I got more compliments on this than I ever had when I made cookies! Thank you, Joyce!
1 A mention of how strong her microwave is would help people from wasting ingredients by burning them (or having them stuck in your pan like concrete). 2 Maybe it is just a 'South' thing, but peanut brittle here has a buttery, rich flavor. The vanilla ruined the entire batch: way too sweet taste and overwhelmed the flavor of the peanuts.
This burned on me-I will stick to the tried and true stovetop with temp guage.
This recipe will work in a 1000 watt microwave if you cut the times to 3.5 minutes, then 3 minutes, then 1 minute. My batch just cooled and it is perfect. I heated my cookie sheet in a 200 degree oven while the brittle was cooking in the microwave to help it spread.
Fabulous! Easy to make! For those who do not make candy often, be sure to IMMEDIATELY stir in ingredients after cooking in microwave as sugar sets quickly. Since I made several batches at one time, I greased tin foil sheets in stead of using cookie sheets.
I tried the traditional recipe along side this microwave recipe to see which one I liked the best, and Bingo!! this one won. I increased the peanuts to 1 1/2 cup and since I have a very powerful microwave, I decreased the power to 9 for the first 4 minutes. I made 7 batches in about 2 hours! great fun to make. Karen
Thank God for microwave peanut brittle! No more mess, burns and waiting for the thermometer to ease its way up to the proper temp! This is SO easy, and very good. The only thing I added was a little more butter (probably a total of 1 1/2 tsp) for a little more buttery flavor.
Awesome peanut brittle! Since I have a 1000watt microwave I did 3.5 mins, 3 mins and then 1 minute and it turned out perfect! :)
