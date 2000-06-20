Microwave Peanut Brittle

My mom has made this for years - she broke her arm, so I had to take over the tradition this year (oh, the pressure!) She said I made her proud this year, though, so that's good! This can be a nerve-wracking recipe b/c it cooks so quickly, but that's also part of its glory. Tips: I buy my peanuts in bulk (Sam's or BJ's) since I make so much of it. This may be obvious, but have everything measured and ready, in assembly-line fashion (I melt the butter in a coffee mug in the microwave and add the vanilla to that; I also use a bit more butter - about 1 Tablespoon), we use an 8 cup Pyrex measuring cup (w/handle) and a wooden spoon for stirring - don't overstir the baking soda in at the end - drop it in, stir it until it dissolves and the brittle looks "fluffy" then, before the brittle "deflates," spoon it onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper (don't spread it - just spoon/pour it out)- no greasy bottom to the brittle that way. Allow to cool (I put mine on our screened backporch if it's cold out, but ONLY if it's not damp out! My mom swears you ruin batches if you make it when it's humid - don't even place this near a running dishwasher - it's very humidity sensitive and makes it very chewy) and don't make another batch until the bowl you're microwaving in has completely cooled, too. I made about 3-7 batches a day and only washed the pyrex container when I was done with it for the season, as it is a pain to get all that hard brittle out. When it comes time to clean, fill