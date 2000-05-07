Amy's Garlic Egg Chicken

An easy dish for garlic lovers. Golden looking, golden tasting!

Recipe by amy miazga

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a glass dish, beat egg yolk with garlic. Place chicken in egg mixture, and turn to coat. Cover dish and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight if possible.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Melt butter and pour into the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Mix together the bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, parsley, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Dip marinated chicken in crumb mixture. Place coated chicken in baking dish, and pour remaining egg mixture over.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes on each side, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
508 calories; protein 37.5g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 181.8mg; sodium 1562.2mg. Full Nutrition
