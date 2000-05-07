Amy's Garlic Egg Chicken
An easy dish for garlic lovers. Golden looking, golden tasting!
An easy dish for garlic lovers. Golden looking, golden tasting!
This is a garlic lover's dream come true! Chicken is very tender and quiet tasty. I took the suggestions of some of the reviewers by cutting back on the bread crumbs to 1/2cup. Used 3/4 cup of cheese and cut the salt to 1/4 tsp. Also used 2 eggs yolks and Italian style bread crumbs and 2lbs. of boneless, skinless chicken. We are a family of 4 and the chicken disappeared very quickly with requests to make it again soon! Thank you Amy!Read More
Very simple and easy to make! I ended up with a lot of extra crumb mixture though. Next time I would cut them back to no more than 3/4 C each. I topped the chicken with spaghetti and a red sauce to add to the flavoring.Read More
This is a garlic lover's dream come true! Chicken is very tender and quiet tasty. I took the suggestions of some of the reviewers by cutting back on the bread crumbs to 1/2cup. Used 3/4 cup of cheese and cut the salt to 1/4 tsp. Also used 2 eggs yolks and Italian style bread crumbs and 2lbs. of boneless, skinless chicken. We are a family of 4 and the chicken disappeared very quickly with requests to make it again soon! Thank you Amy!
I agree this was very moist & not dried out. Make sure you do melt butter on bottom of glass dish, It will stick & burn! Other than that. It was gr8!
Great flavor! I used 3 large breasts, pounded just a bit, 3 yolks & let them marinade 7 hours in a ziploc. I only added about a tsp of garlic powder to my bread crumbs. I used panko crumbs (highly recommend!) & I added some italian seasonings in when the other seasonings. I did like others & just shook my chicken up in a big ziploc w/ the crumbs. I only added a couple of pinches of salt (parmesan can be salty enough). I didn't melt the butter in the pan, instead I used a liberal amount of butter flavor Pam. The chicken was tender & juicy & loaded w/ garlicky flavor. I served it w/ Roasted Asparagus and Yellow Pepper Salad, fresh corn on the cob (nuked) & Pavlova for dessert.
This is awesome. My whole family, husband and 2 boys (6 & 2), loved it. I had to adapt a bit. I only had chicken tenders, so I used 10. I also used 2 egg yolks and 2 tsp. of minced garlic (equiv. to 4 garlic cloves). I put yolks and garlic in large ziploc bag, then added chicken to bag. Mixed it all up and put in fridge for about 7 hours. Also, I only used half of the bread crumbs for the dry mix. After I had all of the chicken coated, I sprinkled a little more parmesean cheese on top. Since I used tenders, I cooked it for 20 minutes at 400. Very juicy and wonderful. I cannot wait to make this one again!
Oh Man, that was THE BEST chicken I've ever cooked! Who ever gave this recipe a poor rating must have done something really wrong. 6 cloves of garlic was perfect, but one egg yolk wasn't enough for me. I cooked 5 pieces of chicken so I mixed 3 egg yolks with 6 cloves and garlic and that was plenty to marinate the chicken. There really wasn't much egg yolk mixture left after marinating overnight so I couldn't get the bread crumbs to stick that well but it was still fabulous! I cut the bread crumbs and parmesan cheese in half and still had plenty. I used the whole tablespoon of parsley but I changed up the rest of the spices a little. I used one tablespoon total with a little of all these spices: garlic salt, garlic powder, garlic and herb seasoning, cayenne pepper, red pepper, and ground black pepper. This tasted perfect to me. I think that you can pretty much salt and season this dish according to your own particular taste.
Very simple and easy to make! I ended up with a lot of extra crumb mixture though. Next time I would cut them back to no more than 3/4 C each. I topped the chicken with spaghetti and a red sauce to add to the flavoring.
If we could give this recipe six stars we would - Kids and Adults both love this tender chicken delite! I like to cut the chicken breast into bite-sized pieces *before* marinating. After a mere 4 hours in the egg/garlic mixture, the chicken is SO tender and the bite-sized pieces are perfect for my kids. Also noteworthy is that the dish can be a bit salty if you add the recommended salt, use salted butter, and seasoned breadcrumbs. We prefer it with no salt added, unsalted butter, and unseasoned bread crumbs. Great with an Italian themed dinner (ie pasta with tomato sauce, salad, and garlic bread).
I thought this recipe was delicious. We are big garlic fans and this really did hit the spot. I did read the reviews before making and used italian bread crumbs and cut down the amount to a bit more than 1/4 cup, and used more than one egg yolk. I did also have to cook a bit longer than the recipe called for, but still delicious. This is great because most if, not all, ingredients you will have on hand. Thank you for such a great recipe.
After so many glowing reviews for this recipe, I couldn't wait to make it. Boy, was I disappointed. Garlic was overpowering, needed more egg and much less bread crumb mixture. It tasted like shake-n-bake with cheese.
This chicken is fabulous!!! I made it with the Calico Squash Casserole, corn bread muffins, and chocolate eclairs for desert (all recipes from allrecipes.com) and my husband LOVED it! The chicken was really tender and very tasty! I think it helped to marinate over night. I cooked it for 20 minutes on one side, and then 15 minutes on the other and it was perfect. Hope you enjoy!
Very good. The longer you marinate, the better it tastes. I use thin cut chicken breasts, and bake at 400 degrees in an 8x8 pan with 1/2 stick butter, for 5- 7 minutes each side. It comes out very tender. Great with pasta and red sauce.
If a recipe needs to be adjusted by every person who tries it - how does it rate 5 stars? Way too much breading - what a waste. Too greasy - why the need for so much butter - I had to pat off with paper towel. It was okay - but family wasn't thrilled.
This is a fantastic recipe! I cannot fry chicken to save my life, and this was a perfect alternative. I used chicken tenders, and chicken legs for hubby (which stayed in the oven longer). Yum. Oh by the way, those who thought it was "too garlicy" check out the name of the recipe....hmmmm. Thanks Amy!!
I have been meaning to try this recipe for almost a year. Tonight I finally did! This chicken turned out very moist and ~garliky~ so those who are faint of heart might want to add the garlic to personal taste, however, everyone in my family is a garlic lover so we thought it was just right. I altered the recipe to serve 6. Thank goodness the computer will did this for me! I will agree with other reviewers that there might have been too much coating mixture, however, I do think it has a lot to do with the size of the chicken breasts. Mine were large so I didnt have much left over but the comments on the amount of mixture could simply be relative to the size of the chicken breasts. I used 3 egg yolks for 6 large breasts. There wasn't much left to pour over the chicken before baking but it seemed to turn out just fine. I might use an extra egg yolk next time unless I use smaller chicken breasts. I would recommend trying the recipe without adding the extra table salt. The parmesan cheese is salty enough by far. A few of my family members said the chicken reminded them of KFC fried chicken with garlic added. They said this was a "good thing". This is a great, easy recipe to do on the "go". Have your chicken marinating, make up your coating ahead of time and it will be in the oven before you put your purse down after work! :)
Sooo good. I left it in the fridge for about four hours and it was so tender and juicy. I cut the coating in half and still had plenty of it, so you might want to try it quarted. I too left out the garlic powder. I used the already minced garlic from the jar and used about 5t of it. I cooked chicken on one side for 20 min. and the other side 15 min. Perfect.y and Try this recipe it is easy and so good, will make again and again.
Very garlicky indeed and the egg yolk marinade does tenderize the chicken. Hubby and I really love garlic, so this fit the bill! Goes great with the roasted garlic mashed potatoes from this site. Make sure you brush your teeth real good after eating this. Thanks for sharing Amy.
This chicken recipe IS FABULOUS! I made it last night and I'm making it again tomorrow night. The chicken was very moist and the seasonings were just perfect. A+!
This is delicious. Even my kids loved it. There were some minor changes. I had to add 2 more egg yolks, one was definately not enough and the breading amounts could be cut in half, it was way too much. Very tasy and easy recipe though.
Definitely a keeper. Used less butter, and less (Italian) breadcrumbs and grated parmesan per other reviews and still had a bit left over. Also used about 1" square cubes of cut chicken breast. I'd probably use a bit less pepper next time as well, was a tad too strong compared to the other flavors. Could probably also have doubled the eggyolk mixture for the 2lbs of chicken I used. Thanks for a great recipe, Amy!
Yum, yum, yum! If you are a garlic lover, this recipe is for YOU. The chicken turned out so tender and juicy and was very flavorful. Couple of changes I made: (1)used 2 egg yolks for "marinade" (2)used half the amount of breading per previous reviews (3)used cracker crumbs in place of bread crumbs (4)decreased butter to 4 tablespoons and even that was more than enough to make these crisp & nicely browned (5)I did not pour the remaining egg yolk mixture over them before baking and don't think that step is really necessary. This recipe reminds me a lot of Famous Butter Chicken, also found on this site, but my husband thinks this is even better (and he went WILD for that one!). Thanks for a great simple recipe I'll certainly use again.
This is a very good recipe to keep on hand. My husband absolutely LOVED it. I let the chicken marinate overnight and did cut the amount of garlic in half. However, I used the full amount of breading mixture so I would have some to use for other meals. I was very pleased with this dish. Definitely lived up to my expectations. Thank you for sharing, Amy!
I did take the suggestion of other reviewers and cut down the recipe in half and I still had some of the breading to throw away because I didn't need that much. But even with 3 cloves of garlic this recipe turned out fabulous. I am always looking for new chicken recipes and this one is great.
After reading everyones reviews and comments, I made some changes to this recipe when I tried it. I used three egg yolks for the marinade and used twice the butter to make the chicken moister. I put half the butter in the baking dish as called for in the recipe, and put shavings of the other half on top the chicken after I turned it. It turned out perfectly moist and tender! I also cut the breading recipe in half, and had plenty. I used Italian flavored breadcrumbs. I did not cut the garlic down, as many people suggested, as my husband and I are BIG garlic lovers. We go though 3 to 4 whole bulbs a week! But even for garlic lovers like ourselves, this was just too much garlic. I'm going to leave the garlic powder out of the breading next time, and see how it tastes. I still gave this recipe the highest rating, because I think it is a wonderful recipe overall, and I think most people will love this recipe once they adust the amount of garlic to their own personal taste.
What a great recipe! I made it on the weekend for a dinner party and it was perfect - used 6 chicken breasts, 2 egg yolks, and 4 garlic cloves. I also took the advice of other reviewers and cut back 1/3 on the breading mixture (used freshly grated parmesan of course) and still had leftovers. Only used 1/4 teaspoon of salt, and when baking 2 Tablespoons butter and 2 Tablespoons Olive oil. Sprinkled extra breading when turning the chicken. Everyone LOVED it. I will definitely make this one of my tried and true recipes. Thanks to Amy! (and to everyone else for their suggestions!)
We have all had a thousand different chicken recipes. This one has my vote for the best ever. I used Ritz cracker crumbs instead of bread crumbs, and lots of them.
Absolutely yummy! First and second time I made this, I didn't have time to marinate it but it still turned out absolutely great. I think the third time, I will have patience and marinate it as directed. Both times I cooked it 20 minutes on one side and 15 minutes on the other - perfect! Bread crumbs - as suggested in a lot of reviews below, were way too much, so I cut this in half and still had left overs - the left overs I just sprinkle all over the top and ended up with crunchy yummy breadcrumbs. Perfect served with white rice.
This recipe ROCKS! Make it tonight! I didn't change a thing, & it was perfect. I thought it called for a bit too much garlic between the cloves & the powder, but I gave Amy the benefit of the doubt & she was right on the nose. It wasn't over bearing at all. The chicken was tender, juicy & loaded with flavor... and it was SO easy to prepare. I served it with a side of pasta primavera, & it was a hit. Thanks so much, Amy. This one is definitely a keeper!
We had this last night for dinner and my family loved it, it has a very garlicy flavor that we adored. I used 3 egg yolks and 4 cloves of garlic and for the bread crumbs "Progresso Italian" and added parsley, a touch of garlic powder and pepper. Cooked it for 25 minutes on each side. Delicious, thank you.
After reading all the reviews, I was sure that my family would enjoy this. They like it but they wouldn't ask for it again. I thought it was bland. I left the chichen in for at least 7 hours. Maybe it should have been longer.
First off... I have to agree with the other reviewers. AMAZING. I will definitely be making this one again. Most of the reviews said that 1 egg yolk wasn't enough for four breasts, and I'd probably agree. But since I was making it for just my husband and I, I halved the rest of the recipe and the one egg was plenty.
Great Recipe and so easy. Have already made several times. You do need to use more eggs for marinating. I usually use 3-4 eggs and serve the chicken with Honey Mustard Drizzle sauce found on this site - Delicious
This recipe is wonderful. I used boneless chicken tenders because they cook faster. I toasted a french bread and grated it for the bread crumbs, combined them in a zip lock with the other tasty ingredients. I grated the parmesan cheese too. The whole family loved it! When all the chicken was gone I dipped a piece of bread in the left overs on the bottom of the pan, amazing flavor.I understand why this recipe is in the hall of fame, thanks for posting it.
This is pretty nice! Be careful not to over cook as it can dry out pretty easily!
Ok I wanted to give this a 4.5 stars but it is not an option. This is a very good recipe and I have added it to my recipe box It didn't rate a 5 for me due to bad ingredient portions. I'm glad I read several reviews before I tried it myself. Like others I cut the coating in half and it work out great and I also used 3 egg. I took advice from a reviewer and placed the breading in a glad bag and used the shake n bake method which worked out great. I lined the baking pan with Reynolds Non-Stick Aluminum Foil which made for easy clean up and the butter did not burn like others had stated. I also added dried onion flakes to the coating. I did not have any fresh garlic so I used 1/4 cup of ground garlic to my egg mixture and it was just the right amount for a true garlic lover,which we are. The direction don't state whether to bake covered or uncovered but common sense will tell you to leave uncovered so it can brown.
This Garlic Egg Chicken barely tasted like chicken and just tasted like garlic. Thankfully, I am a garlic lover through and through.
Honestly I thought this was going to be a very 'shake and bake'ish' type of chicken but I was very pleasantly surprised!! The breading was nice and crispy and the chicken was juicy. I only added 3/4 cup bread crumbs and 3/4 parmesan. Also after I coated the chicken the first time I went back and redredged the chicken in the egg mix then into the bread crumbs again. I choarsly chopped my garlic for a bigger garlic flavor. I found that after 40 minutes my chicken wasn't fully cooked yet. This recipe was so easy and the end results were delicious! Thank you Amy!!
this was a little TOO garlicky for our tastes - i would omit the garlic powder or only use a dash. i used 1/2 tbsp. and it was a bit overwhelming. i also cooked the chicken for 25 minutes on each side and it came out dry. next time i'll cook for only 15-20 minutes, as the recipe says. in all, not bad.
Very tasty chicken! I used 2 egg yolks instead of one, and cut the dry ingredients for the breading in half. I will definitely make this one again as per my husbands request :)
I usually love ALL the recipes that are rated with five stars but OH MY GOD this was absolutely awful. It had so much garlic that truely the garlic was all that could be tasted. There was not enough liquid in this dish...just a whole bunch of pepper, garlic and even more garlic powder. My husband and I love garlic but....I felt like I was warding off vampires in my kitchen.
Another Allrecipes winner! I tweaked the recipe a little.. I just cannot help myself. :) I used olive oil instead of butter in the baking dish.. and used a lot less, used even more garlic, reduced parmesan cheese in coating by a lot and used an egg beater instead of egg yolk. It was terrific. I had it the first evening hot and the second night cold.. yum! The garlic really gets a nice mellow roasted flavor, so don't be afraid of adding a lot.
HELLO GARLIC!! We liked this - was moist and garlicky and had a nice coating. Like others I had to use 2 yolks, will cut back on the amt of crumbs and cheese next time. A suggestion - when you are making the marinade the night before - you can also put together the crumb mixture in a plastic bag. Then the next day all you have to do is melt the butter (I lined a baking pan with foil first - less clean up), shake up the chicken and put it in the oven. Using lg. boneless, chicken breasts only cooked it for 20 min. one side, 15 min. the other. While that was baking I prepared a Lipton's chicken flavored pasta dish, micro waved corn on the cob and served chilled canned cranberries. Everything was done from beginning to end in 35 min. As I said, we liked the recipe as is but after you try it once - you can adjust the garlic to your taste. (Oh, I did add some red pepper - not needed - but I like heat!). Try it! - Thanks Amy.
I made this chicken for dinner last night. I started marinating the chicken the night before. I used 3 whole eggs and a heaping spoonful of the minced garlic from the jar. I omitted the salt, used Italian style bread crumbs and some parmesan cheese to coat. It turned out AWESOME. By boyfriend loved it! Will definitely make again. Thank you Amy!!
This was ok. The coating on mine didn't harden, and it fell off the chicken while we were eating it. I think there was too much butter in the pan. As for flavor and tenderness, they were both great. But it didn't "knock my socks off".
yum is all i can say!
Absolutely delicious. There is way too much bread crumb mixture. Either make half, or save half for the next time! The chicken has so much flavor and comes out soooo moist. The next time I make it, I'm going to serve it on top of angel hair pasta with marinara sauce, french bread and a tossed salad.
This is one of the best chicken recipes I've ever cooked. The chicken was very flavorful and extremely moist. If you're looking for a light chicken recipe this definitely isn't the recipe for you, but I have no complaints at all about how the chicken was done. I had quite a bit of the bread crumb mixture left over so I just save it and put it in the refrigerator for the next time I cook this recipe. I have nothing but great things to say about this recipe.
I thought this was quite tasty; my husband said it was just "okay." I did cut the amount of butter but it was still greasy. I think, if I make it again, I'll try the low-fat trick of spraying the coated chicken with non-fat cooking spray before baking. That trick helps breaded chicken crisp up in the oven without adding a lot of extra calories.
Very tasty. Thanks for sharing
This was fabulous. I love cooking with chicken and wanted a recipe that I could serve the fresh, boneless, skinless chicken breast alone. Usually, I would put the chicken into dishes and did not have a main dish recipe. I have to say that it turned out great. I baked the chicken for 60 mins total, 30 on each side, uncovered since I had used nice sized chicken breasts. I would even but imported grated parmesan for the breading since it would have come through a little stronger, but this is not chicken parmesan by far! This is a garlic lovers dream, although I know I was reeking of garlic for 2 days afterwards. The garlic smelled wonderful while baking and it tasted so good. My husband loved it and not only because I was feeding him! We are both food lovers and we really think about the dinners we prepare at our home. We had a glass of cabernet with this meal because it really was a treat. I would prepare this for company and can't wait to show it off to my Mom and sister. Thanks for the great recipe.
My boyfriend LOVED this recipe! To the advice of fellow reviewers, I marinated my 4 breasts in a ziploc bag with 3 egg yolks. I also cut the breading in half and did the shake and bake thing in a ziploc bag as well. Using only 5 Tbs of butter was perfect but cooking 20 minutes a side wasn't enough - it took me more about 25-27 minutes or so. But OMG the chicken came out perfect - crispy on the outside but MOIST on the inside!!! I served it like chicken parmesan, with a side of pasta and marinara sauce all over everything. Will make it again - this time with a slice of provalone cheese on the chicken!
I marinated the chicken overnight, and the chicken was saturated with a great garlic flavor. The coating was also fantastic, nice and salty. If you are going to make this recipe, you MUST do two things: 1)Cut the ingredients for the bread coating by half. There is exactly twice as much as needed in this recipe. I put the left-over mixture in a zip-lock bag, and put it in the freezer for the next time I make this (soon, I'm sure). 2)Use an extra egg yolk, since one is not enough. If you like garlic, this is the recipe you've been waiting for.
Easy to prepare, but family was not too impressed. Gave it a shot, but it wont be repeated.
I have to say that this is a fabulous recipe, even though mine did not come out perfect! The garlic and egg marinade was incredible. I took the advice of many other reviewers and added only about a teaspoon of garlic to the breadcrumb mixture along with a 1/4 lid of cayenne. Once I made up the marinade and could tell how pungent it was I also put the chicken in a ziplock bag to marinate to save my fridge from remembering this meal for days to come. Everyone seemed to be right about addition of egg yolk and cutting the breadcrumb coating in half! There was way more than needed. It did not turn out exactly perfect but I know that this was due to my having used split breasts (bone in)because I attempted to debone one breast and tore it up so badly that I decided to try the others just as they were. The one filet was perfect, the rest not quite. I intend to work out the kinks and will definitely be making this again (with breast fillets, of course) and I will be using this egg based marinade in many other ways. Great work, Amy!!
I chose this recipe because of my love for garlic and the good reviews. I was very disappointed. It was very tender, however the garlic was overpowering. I would definitely cut the amount of garlic in half.
This one is my first allrecipes disapointment. I was really excited about making this one since we are garlic lovers at my house and the fact that this one was so highly rated! I can usually tell by reading the ingredients if I need to tweek something more to my liking or not, but given the reviews and the fact that the only application that I have ever used garlic on chicken is when I make Chinese dishes, I decided not to do that. Chicken by nature is a delicate meat and tends to take on any flavors it is subjected to. If all you want to taste is garlic, this one is for you! The garlic simply overpowered the meat! I was disappointed that this one never got cripsy for me at all as well. We had leftovers (in my house that is an indication the recipe wasn't a hit!) so I took them for a green salad we had at work. The chicken was even more pungent the next day! With some tweeking on my part and maybe a change in the breading, I can probably get this the way I want, but I will never put that much garlic in it again. As much as I love garlic, I still want to be able to taste the chicken. Thanks for the chance though Amy:)
It was tasty. Everyone in my house liked it alot! I forgot about the reviews regarding the breading mixture and ended up with tons left. So I would definatly agree to cut it in at least half.
This dish was easy and delicious. I doubled the recipe and used the leftover the next day on sandwiches and also in caeser salad. My family is already requesting the dish again. Thank you
My family and I really enjoyed this recipe. I did, however cut the garlic in half after reading many reviews, and it still had lots of garlic flavor. My son has already requested this for his birthday meal!!
This recipe was wonderful! We let it sit overnight and the chicken was sooooo juicy! I would recommend this recipe.
Chicken was tender and juicy. Nice flavor, and my kids ate it, that alone makes it 5 stars.
I make this recipe all the time and I always get compliments. I have noticed that I almost always need only half the amount of breading and twice the yolk the recipe calls for. Putting the garlic and egg yolk in a plastic bag in the fridge keeps it in the marinade better than putting it in a glass dish. We love garlic, so the recipe is great as-is, but if you're not a huge fan, cut the amount in half. I would try the recipe even if you don't love garlic- the egg yolk marinade makes the most tender chicken ever.
After reading all of the positive reviews this dish received, I could not wait to try it. Unfortunately, I was a bit disappointed. The chicken was the most tender I have ever tasted but the flavor was lacking. It was very bland.I will try this again (after all 300+ positive reviews show I must have done something wrong) but, in the words of Emeril, I will spice things up a bit!
WOW! I thought this sounded really gross but I had everything on hand and hubby loves garlic so I went for it. I am SOOOO glad I did. This is great! My picky 4 & 5 year olds ate it up. I used 3 medium egg yolks instead of 1. The chicken was crispy and very tender. I used the whole amount of breadcrumbs and parmesean and only had about 1/4 cup left so I just sprinkled that over the top of the chicken and it turned out great. I used large chicken breasts though so that may be why I didn't have much left over.
I can't say enough good things about this chicken. If you like garlic, it's the recipe for you. It tastes great served with a milk gravy like chicken fried steak.
This is a nice recipe to try if you're looking for something different. There is no need for that amount of butter for the bottom of the baking pan..you can cut that amount in half.
I thought this recipe was great! I did increase the egg yolk to 3 and cut the bread/cheese mixture in half. My husband really liked it and we will definetly make again.
My husband thought this was "very good". Hence, 4 stars - I would have given 3. After reading the other reviews, I too added additional spices. I think it would have been entirely bland without the extra zing.
I am not the biggest chicken breast fan but this recipe makes them taste awesome! Just as good when marinated 3 hours as it was overnight. Use fresh garlic that you cut up yourself...so much better than the prechopped stuff in a jar. I tried it with chicken thighs...no good at all...has to be chicken breasts! I dont find many true 5 star recipes, but this one earned it as it actually made chicken breast moist and tasty! By the way, coating measurements are far too much for 4 breasts- can use 1/4-1/3 amount. 1 yolk to 4 breasts is adequate.
This was a really good chicken recipe. I used 1/2 cup of crubs and cheese and still had way too much. I piled it on top of the chicken to use it up and it tasted great. The was a hint of garlic flavor on the outside of the chicken, but no garlic flavor inside. It was juicy and enjoyed by all.
My husband and I love garlic. This recipe is a keeper. I found that if I use just half of the dry ingredients I still have plenty.
Great recipe! Chicken is not one of my favorites and I loved this. Next time I will add another egg yolk or two.
Good! I liked it and I'll definitely make it again, but it wasn't anything that really wowed me. I love garlic, so I liked the garliciness. Definitely too much butter though. I only used 4 tablespoons and thought 2, or just enough to coat the bottom of a smaller baking dish would have been perfect.
We enjoyed this pretty well. I agree with all those people who say to half the crumb mixture. There will still be plenty. I also omitted the garlic powder because it is plenty garlicy without it.
Prep time a little longer than expected. I served it with mashed potatoes, baked apples and bread and was one of the best meals I have had or made. Fantastic taste and easy to make overall.
I don't what to say...I might weep if I try to descibe the awesomeness of this recipe. It's THAT good... The chicken is astonishingly tender, and the flavors are wonderous... Don't waste time reading more reviews...If you like garlic, you should make this recipe and soar into taste heaven...
Very tasty and easy chicken dish to prepare. I would cut down on the salt next time. I also tried it using chicken wings! Everyone really enjoyed it. mmm...
The breading can definitely be halved with plenty left over, and I used three egg yolks in order to have enough to coat chicken - but other than that minor tweak, this recipe is fantastic! The chicken is really tender, and the breading is so flavorful. I used boneless chicken tenders for this and it was sooo yummy.
The chicken turned out very moist and juicy. Next time I will slice and stuff the chicken with garlic to give it more flavor inside. The coating was very flavorful, but the inside of the chicken lacked the garlic punch I was hoping for. I will be making this recipe again!
I think this may be the best chicken I've ever had! It was easy to prepare, and I received rave reviews from my family during dinner. I used 3 egg yolks and 2 teaspoons bottled minced garlic (equal to about 4 cloves.) I didn't marinate it for the full 4 hours, but it was still the tastiest, most tender chicken!! I, too, had way too much crumb mixture (I used half plain bread crumbs and half italian seasoned); I would also recommend cutting that mixture in half. Regardless, this was awesome!! Thank you Amy!
This was a great recipe--the chicken was so moist, full of flavor, and golden brown. My only recommendation would be to maybe line the pan with foil so you don't get such a stuck on mess when you're through eating.
Wow! This will be the ONLY breaded chicken oven recipe that I will use from now on. Thank you so much Amy for submitting and to some great suggestions by other reviewers. I took the advice of spraying the chicken with a non-stick spray versus the butter. The chicken breasts that I used were HUGE so the breading amount was perfect. As other reviewers mentioned, I could see that the coating amount would be way too much if using smaller cuts of chicken. I also used 3 egg yolks (doubled the garlic) because, again, the cuts were so large. Due to the fact that I was out of Parmasean cheese, I used Pecorino Romano. Another great tip offered was the use of a ziplog bag not only to save the frig from smelling like a garlic factory, but also the ease. I even mixed the breading mixture in a separate bag --- shake 'n bake style! Awesome!
We absolutely loved this dish. I served it with Mushroom Rice (from this site) and sauteed spinach. I did use 2 egg yolks and boneless, skinless chicken filets. I only needed half the amount of bread crumbs since mine were super fine (like sand). The amount of bread crumbs needed depends on the coarseness of the bread crumbs and the size of the chicken breasts used. If you use panko crumbs, you may need a full cup. I don't think it warrants "knocking down" stars because there were too many bread crumbs. Note: Avoid the temptation of "double dipping" the chicken in the bread crumbs. I did just that on 2 of my 5 breasts and they did not "crisp up" in the oven. Although still delicious, the coating was soft. We thoroughly enjoyed this and it was a nice alternative to anything fried. It was close to the flavor of chicken Milanese without the extra calories.
So far this is my FAV recipes from this site. I dont think anything can top this:) I make this chicken once a week and everytime it turns out perfect. I wish I could give it 10 stars!!! I add some almonds or pecans to the bread mixture if I have that on hand but other than that I dont change anything. The moistest chicken ever. Thanks soo much!
The whole family loved this one. I thought it may be too garlicy, but it wasn't. YUM!
I will always "marinade" my chicken in egg yolks from now on!! These were the most tender chix tenderloins I have ever made! I can't wait to try fried chicken in the egg yolks. All 3 of my kids gobbled it up and the garlic level was perfect! Just use common sense when measuring the bread crumbs. Thanks!!!
I have never tried to cook anything harder than scrambled eggs before and this still turned out great! My boyfriend and friends were surprised I had cooked something so tasty. As everyone else said, I would cut the bread/cheese mixture at least in half, maybe more. I also think I used too much butter, b/c I fit the 4 halves in an 8x8 baking dish, and it could have been a bit crispier. Overall, great recipe! It made me want to keep up with this cooking thing. Thanks Amy!
With my first bite I thought I had died and gone to heaven!!! This is the best recipe on this site I have tried so far! The flavor was exquisite and the chicken so tender! I altered the recipe pursuant to other reviewers by cutting the dried ingredients in half, which was just about perfect for me. Also, I added Italian herbs and seasoned salt to the egg/garlic marinade and left the salt out of the crumb mixture. I found two egg yolks not enough. I will use three next time. I can't wait to make again with chicken as well as turkey cutlets or pork chops! Who would have thought that something so simple could be so divine? Thank you, Amy!
Absolutely, delicious! I was only able to marinade the chicken for 2 hours prior to cooking, nevertheless, it was loved by all. I used 4 yolks (6 servings) and I cut the breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese in half so as to not have any waste. I will most certainly make this again, and again, and again...
Not half bad, but I don't understand the craziness over this recipe. The beauty is its simplicity. If you have Italian seasoned breadcrumbs, you don't even have to mess with the parmesan or parsley. I'll make it again because I always have the ingredients on hand.
Probably the best chicken I've ever made.
Great chicken! I also cut down on the bread crumbs. This is a keeper.
Very nice and easy recipe. One egg was plenty and I had 2 1/2 pounds of chicken breast. I used 4 tablespoons of unsalted butter ......delish, I will make it again :) thank you!
Our family loved it. My three year old enjoyed it also. I personally would not use as much butter in the bottom of the pan as the crust did not turn out crispy at all. When I reheated the next night for left overs and instead sprayed the dish with non stick spray, it came out much crispier. I too halved the breading and still had plenty left over. Strong garlic and cheese taste so to those who opt for a more subtle taste, just cut the amounts as this is still a worthy recipe to have! I have also tried this with fish and it was great.
this was a great tasting chicken dish. i ended up adding an additional egg yolk to the marinating. i reduced the bread crumbs to about 3/4 cup -- but, still ended up with leftovers -- so i put about 1/2 of those leftovers on top of all the chicken in the casserole. it resulted in a little extra crunch in the dish. i like this recipe because it's really easy to put together and extremely quick!!
I was looking for something quick and delicious, when I stumbled on this recipe. My guests all raved about this dish. The flavor was great...thanks.
This was very tasty. This recipe takes chicken and makes it as bad as possible for you but once in awhile it doesn't hurt.
My husband just kept saying, "Wow!" and wants to eat the leftovers again tonight. The meat was very tender. I personally thought it was very good and presentation was lovely - but I was a little put off by the egg if you can believe it! I am pregnant so maybe that's why!
This was very garlicy (as expected), but if I made this for company I would decrease it just a little bit. Also, I did not use all the breadcrumbs, I would probably make about 1/2 to 3/4 the amount next time.
I made this recipe for a dinner party and I got nothing but compliments the whole meal. I even used frozen chicken breasts and they still turned out very tender and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. I served this dish with garlic and herb pesto pasta, french bread, and a greek salad.
