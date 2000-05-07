Amy's Garlic Egg Chicken

This one is my first allrecipes disapointment. I was really excited about making this one since we are garlic lovers at my house and the fact that this one was so highly rated! I can usually tell by reading the ingredients if I need to tweek something more to my liking or not, but given the reviews and the fact that the only application that I have ever used garlic on chicken is when I make Chinese dishes, I decided not to do that. Chicken by nature is a delicate meat and tends to take on any flavors it is subjected to. If all you want to taste is garlic, this one is for you! The garlic simply overpowered the meat! I was disappointed that this one never got cripsy for me at all as well. We had leftovers (in my house that is an indication the recipe wasn't a hit!) so I took them for a green salad we had at work. The chicken was even more pungent the next day! With some tweeking on my part and maybe a change in the breading, I can probably get this the way I want, but I will never put that much garlic in it again. As much as I love garlic, I still want to be able to taste the chicken. Thanks for the chance though Amy:)