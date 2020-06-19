Bananas Foster Monkey Bread

We absolutely LOVE this recipe!! I've made it twice now and plan on making it once a month for Sunday brunch. The first time I made it, I messed with it a little bit. I added a chopped apple along with the bananas, I poured some of the sauce in the bottom of the pan and the rest on top and I baked it in a bundt pan. I would NOT recommend pouring any sauce in the bottom of the pan. It got very sticky and I couldn't invert the bread onto a plate. We just ate it out of the pan, it was delicious, but not perfect. The second time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly, with the exception of baking it in a bundt pan. I had no trouble with "boil overs" at all. The bundt pan is plenty big enough to hold the entire recipe. I also want to add that the first time I made the recipe, I used a pizza cutter to cut the dough. The second time I made it, I just tore the biscuits apart using my fingers. This turns out SOOO much better when you use the pizza cutter. Way more uniform pieces and a MUCH better presentation that way. Will definitely be making this again and again!! It's the perfect way to use up any bananas or apples that are on the verge of going bad!