Bananas Foster Monkey Bread

4.6
69 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 14
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Just one extra ingredient changes the taste of this classic! Serve with dulce de leche ice cream for a decadent dessert.

Recipe by Michelle W

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a loaf pan.

    Advertisement

  • Shake the sugar and cinnamon together in a large plastic bag; add the biscuit dough, bananas, and pecans to the bag and shake to coat evenly. Pour the mixture into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir the brown sugar into the melted butter until completely dissolved. Add the vanilla and stir well. Pour the mixture over the biscuit dough.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 30 to 40 minutes. Allow to cool about 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 57g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 618mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/28/2022