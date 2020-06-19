Bananas Foster Monkey Bread
Just one extra ingredient changes the taste of this classic! Serve with dulce de leche ice cream for a decadent dessert.
Just one extra ingredient changes the taste of this classic! Serve with dulce de leche ice cream for a decadent dessert.
I have made this twice for Christmas and we just love it. I fet that it just was not enough of the sause mixture in the middle of the bread the first time. I made an extra mixture and drizzled it as I layered it with Biscuits,Bananas then sause. Perfect, not dry in the middle and then poured the rest over the top. Be sure to have a pan under as you bake it .It will spill over while cooking.Read More
Good. Goota like bananas. Would love it without too.Read More
I have made this twice for Christmas and we just love it. I fet that it just was not enough of the sause mixture in the middle of the bread the first time. I made an extra mixture and drizzled it as I layered it with Biscuits,Bananas then sause. Perfect, not dry in the middle and then poured the rest over the top. Be sure to have a pan under as you bake it .It will spill over while cooking.
Excellent! Per the last review, I reduced the white sugar to 1/4 c., the butter to 1/4c plus 1 T, and the brown sugar to 1/4c plus 1 T. Due to the sweetness of the bananas this is all you need. I also used one large can of reduced fat wheat grands biscuits and sliced almonds in place of the pecans. My husband, two-year son and I loved it, ate the whole pan.
I made this today...very good...I made one with chopped apples, and one with bananas. Both were excellent...you just need to place loaf pan on baking sheet to catch drips, cover the top with foil during the last 10 minutes of baking.
Followed the recipe exactly for a large family breakfast and this turned out wonderful. The sweetness of the traditional monkey bread is cut by the bananas and less sugar. Use a bundt pan to cook it more evenly inside and out instead of a loaf pan. This also spreads the sauce more evenly and melts the sugar. The easy biscuit shortcut makes this a great brunch item or breakfast for a crowd on short notice. Fantastic!
Delicious! I couldn't figure out what type of biscuits came in 7.5 ounce cans, so I just got the 9.5 ounce "butter me nots" store brand. Worked out just fine. Used a pizza cutter to cut the biscuits as suggested by another review, definitely recommend doing that. As for the taste, well my husband and I (along with my 3-year old son) finished almost the entire thing right away!! Definitely decadent, one I'll make again.
I love this version of "Monkey Bread", I make it as followed, but turn it into a chunky monkey with chocolate chips!!!
I made this last night on a wim, and it was excellent! So easy to prepare as well. I served it warm with ice cream and caramel drizzled on top. My boyfriend loved it!! I had to bake mine for about 50 minutes tho.
OMG! so good. so sweet, so easy! i halved the recipe and used walnuts cuz i didnt have peacans on hand. also, i used one can of cresent rolls, what i had on hand. tasted like heaven on earth... will make again!
Very good! always put some thing in your oven to catch the drips.
My family loved this---even tho I forgot to add the vanilla! I think it could be lightened up by cutting the sugar and butter back a little and have it taste just as good. I used the honey butter biscuits by Pillsbury that I had on hand. Overall, an excellent recipe. Thanks!
Very Good!! Will make again!! Makes a good breakfast.
Followed the instructions to the letter. This is a very yummy monkey bread. I wish I had read the reviews before I baked it because it does bubble up and over. Set off my smoke alarm. HA HA HA!!! I will make this again.
I found that this recipe was very easy to do. I followed one of the reviews and split the melted butter mixture and poured half in middle of the biscuit mixture. Then other half on top of it. It took about 30 minutes to bake. The only thing that I changed was I used a small casserole dish instead of a loaf pan. It didnt make a mess at all in my oven. I will be making this many many times. It was delicious. Thank you for sharing the recipe ;)
This was so yummy! So, I've always wondered why people don't make monkey bread with cinnamon roll dough instead of just biscuit dough. I bought one tube of caramel rolls and one of cinnamon. I used the caramel sauce that came with the rolls and put it in the bottom of a bundt pan, and then followed the rest of the recipe exactly as written. It was VERY yummy, very caramelly (if that is a word!) and a big hit at my house!
using a baggie didn't work for me. all the pieces stuck together so i ended up mixing them in a bowl by hand. but other than that, it was a delicious and simple dessert. my kids loved it.
This was good, but very sweet. We all enjoyed it, but could only eat a few pieces due to the overly sweet factor. I'm glad that I took another reviewers suggestion of putting a pan underneith, because this bubbled over in the oven and made a big mess.
LOVED this! Amped it up a bit because it was doubling as a birthday party cake... We doubled the dough to get a full bundt cake effect, but didn't quite double everything else, more like x1.5. The best part: we thinly sliced bananas and half way through filling the pan, placed a layer of bananas. The caramel sauce made the dessert. One could add a little rum or brandy instead of vanilla, too...!
Why oh Why did this sit in my recipe box for so long unmade??? This is AMAZING!!!! Honestly, My whole family loved it and it was easy and I highly recommend it. Instead of 2 small cans of biscuits I used a 16 oz. can of Grands.
This was amazing! I made it for my family on Christmas Eve morning and everyone loved it! It's definitely very rich and needs to be supplemented w/ healthier sides if it's served for breakfast - but oh so worth the calories!! The bananas are such a great addition. I think it smelled like elephant ears as it baked :)
I accidentally bought walnuts instead of pecans. It was still delightful!
We absolutely LOVE this recipe!! I've made it twice now and plan on making it once a month for Sunday brunch. The first time I made it, I messed with it a little bit. I added a chopped apple along with the bananas, I poured some of the sauce in the bottom of the pan and the rest on top and I baked it in a bundt pan. I would NOT recommend pouring any sauce in the bottom of the pan. It got very sticky and I couldn't invert the bread onto a plate. We just ate it out of the pan, it was delicious, but not perfect. The second time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly, with the exception of baking it in a bundt pan. I had no trouble with "boil overs" at all. The bundt pan is plenty big enough to hold the entire recipe. I also want to add that the first time I made the recipe, I used a pizza cutter to cut the dough. The second time I made it, I just tore the biscuits apart using my fingers. This turns out SOOO much better when you use the pizza cutter. Way more uniform pieces and a MUCH better presentation that way. Will definitely be making this again and again!! It's the perfect way to use up any bananas or apples that are on the verge of going bad!
Awesome! Simple, yet VERY yummy! I didn't use any nuts, as my son doesn't like them. Used one can of biscuits (10oz), on one banana, and left the rest the same. VERY yummy! It's all gone, and they want more. Will make again!! Much better than store bought! This will be a keeper!
I just love this recipe it is so good and easy.
The taste was amazing but I will tweak it a bit next time. I'll definitely add four bananas instead of two, more cinnamon/sugar in the beginning, and I'll probably put it on 375 degrees instead of 400. I cooked it for the full 40 min and it was a bit overdone, but I also had mine in a 9 x 13 instead of a bundt pan. The six of us finished it off in one sitting!
I made this recipe only one package of biscuits but kept the rest of the ingredients as though making it in its entirety! It was absolutely pure delightful yumminess! Can't wait to make it again!
Brought over to the neighbors and everyone devoured it! Making again for my daughters birthday on Sunday, yummy
I cut the recipe in half, spread it out onto a glass baking & baked it that way. Ready much faster. :) Great recipe, thanks!!
Good. Goota like bananas. Would love it without too.
Should be made in a shallow pan. Loaf pan took too long and was never really done in center.
Delicious! So much so, in fact, I made it two days in a row! The first time I made half the batch for my family of 3. The second time I made the entire batch but subbed the vanilla for a generous splash of Captain Morgan. Yum! This is a keeper!
Delicious! Next time I might add a few more bananas, but great as-is. There were no leftovers at our Easter brunch!
Flavors were great. Not too sweet just right. I agree with the other comment about using a bundt pan. The top was a little over cooked and the inside was a little raw. Cutting the temp a bit might help too.
Actually a good recipe. Gooey and tasty. I would put a little more vanilla in there next time but that is my preference. Definitely grease the pan well or it will stick!!!
Add this to the I'll-be-making-this-one-again list! I stumbled onto this recipe when I realized I didn't have all the ingredients for another recipe and what a stroke of luck that was! This is super easy, super quick, and uses ingredients you probably already have. My only tweaks were that I had three bananas that needed to go and I didn't want to use two cans of biscuits for the two of us. I didn't read the other reviews like I normally do but I don't believe there is such a thing as "too sweet" so kept the other measurements the same. TOTAL WIN!
This was a sweet treat. Easy to make and yummy. I followed the directions exactly except that I baked it in a springform pan instead of a loaf pan. That worked really well, but you still have to put a cookie sheet under it to catch the drips. Also, if you have a convection oven start checking it at 15-20 minutes.
Delicious! I used 3 bananas and put some of the banana in the middle. I also used the recommendation of another reviewer and used dark rum in place of the vanilla. Will definitely be making this again!
I bought the wrong size biscuits . I bought 2 cans of Grands, which are 16.75 oz. each. So, once I realized that, I decided to double the sauce and also the sugar/cinnamon in the plastic bag. I shook it all up in one large bag. I divided the mixture between two small pans. Also threw in some chocolate chips for good measure!!!!. Baked as normal. DELICIOUS !!!! May try this with garlic, butter, parsley, mozzarella, parmesan as a dinner bread (not a dessert). Sounds good to me.
I love this recipe even though i am young i know good food when i taste it
I made this 2 days in a row using just one can of biscuits. I added rum flavoring in addition to the vanilla, as to me Bananas Foster includes rum, but my guests don’t do alcohol. Even though the alcohol would have baked off, I didn’t want them to feel tricked. I also added 2 sliced bananas to each. The first one was getting over done looking so I reduced the temp. It took longer and the biscuits didn’t puff up as much as I expected, but the taste was wonderful and 4 of us finished it off at breakfast. I made the next one the same way except I started at the lower temp (350). The biscuits puffed up beautifully but it did not taste nearly as banana. Because bananas had moisture, and sweetness, I suspect that the degree of ripeness makes a difference. Those in the first one were much more ripe than in the second one. Both tasted wonderful and if we’d have had the second one I probably would have rated it a 5, but the variability has me rating it at 4 stars.
I made this Christmas morning. We all loved it! I didn't put the nuts in although I wanted them, because some of my family don't like nuts. I didn't change anything at all except for leaving out the nuts. It was wonderful! I will be making this many times, thank you for sharing your recipe!!
I used walnuts instead and cut the sugar and butter to 1/4 cup. I looked for wheat biscuits but couldn't find them. This was delicious! I made it as part of a brunch spread for Fathers Day and the whole thing got eaten up! Allrecipes never seems to fail.
This is a delicious recipe, but I used day old French bread cut into cubes.
I made this, but didn't make the syrup to pour on top. My family found it to be delicious. I think that it was quite sweet enough without the syrup. The bananas added a lovely extra that I find missing from most monkey bread. Yes, I'll make it again.
This is a nice twist to twist to monkey bread. Just for something different, I cut the recipe in half, substituted pumpkin spice for the cinnamon, then put into 3 individual ramekin dishes for my kids and baked. The kids thought it was great to have their own individual bowls of monkey bread. Now my kids are small (6), so one ramekin may not be enough for a big kid, but for them, it was perfect.
This was amazing!! Great recipe to do with kids. I had one kid quarter the biscuits using a pizza cutter, and the other chunking the bananas... and husband stirred them all together. I used one 12 oz can of biscuits because it was what we had, and they turned out very well. Everyone loved it, and had fun making it as a family. Not sure if it is a dessert or brunch treat, but we ate the whole pan for dessert and will surely be making it again- I may even keep a can of biscuits in the fridge just for those times when the bananas get too ripe but I don't want to make banana bread.
I made this recipe as written and it is amazing. When I make it again, I will give it a stir midway through baking.
Easy, simple to make. Only thing I did differently is also add about 1/3 cup of coconut. So delicious. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I made this recipe Christmas Eve and my family and I loved it! I made the changes suggested in the comments (half the sugars and butter). So tasty and the banana adds a really sweet and tasty touch. I would definitely make again!
This is a five star recipe. I'm giving it four because I made some modifications, so that's a reflection on my changes, not the original recipe. We used to love monkey bread until I discovered gorilla bread. Wow. It's the same as monkey only when you flatten out your biscuit pieces, you place a small piece of cream cheese in it before wrapping it back up into a ball and then rolling them in the cinnamon sugar mixture. To die for! So I added cream cheese to the middle of my biscuits, sealing all the edges well with a really good pinch, then rolled in the cinnamon/sugar. I also used half the sugar syrup mixture in between the two layers I made. (I used Grands and split each one into two pieces, then flattened them into circles.) You really need to add half that in between layers. I also bake my in a bundt pan at 375. I have one that makes everything in it come out looking like a big swirl and it's a pretty presentation. I'd never heard of Bananas Foster monkey bread and I think it's just brilliant! Thank you so much for the recipe and please forgive the modifications. :)
I enjoyed this receipe....i did make a couple changes however. I omitted the pecans and added raisins in place of. I allowed my butter and brown sugar mixture to reach a soft ball boil before adding it to my loaf pan. I decided to let the sauce sit in the loaf pan for three to five minutes to add flavor to the dough. When it came out.....wow.....deliciouus! The sause was caramelized and so full of flavor. Also made a white glaze for dipping!
I LOVE THIS! Make it for my kids all the time. It doesn't even last 24 hrs. in my house.
Love this! I used chopped walnuts instead of the pecans. The sauce is very sticky but it's so good. Served it with vanilla ice cream. Would definitely make this again!
Store bought dough
Easy and delicious! Watch the cooking time - it varies by amount of ingredients and size of pan so start checking early...
Loved this recipe. Simple to do. I did reduce the amount of sugars and it worked great. Brought it to a church event and everyone asked for the recipe. Thank you for sharing it! I am making it again this weekend.
A tasty way to use up the ripe bananas. Very simple recipe that I will be sure to keep.
Family liked it, but I thought it was supper sweet and the caramel was overpowering.
Very yummy... I just need to remember that not all ovens are created equal... 400 was a little too hot or the time was a little too long... minus the few darker brown areas it was delicious
YUM!!! This was a huge hit at Easter brunch. Some topped with vanilla ice cream while others enjoyed as is....We had French toast as well so I used 1/4 cups of the sugar instead of 1/2 -- It was still super delicious and sweet!! I also used the (flaky layers) Grands and had no issues with dough sticking or boil overs (Place a cookie sheet on the lowest oven rack just in case/safe side;-)...Finally, the best part of it all was the ease!!! Thanks for sharing.
Super easy to make. I used a big can of biscuits and followed directions exactly minus the nuts since my husband doesn’t like them. Poured it in a bundt pan and cooked for 30 minutes. It didn’t spill over. It was all gone with in 30 minutes.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections