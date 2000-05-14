Maplenut Ice Cream

3.5
4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A new twist on a traditional favorite. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.

Recipe by HAYWIRE

prep:
4 mins
additional:
46 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 quarts
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
Directions

  • Combine milk, condensed milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla, maple extract and cereal in the freezer canister of an ice cream maker. Freeze according to manufacturer's directions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 28.9mg; sodium 81.6mg. Full Nutrition
