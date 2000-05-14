Maplenut Ice Cream
A new twist on a traditional favorite. This recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs.
Yummy. I had to cut this recipe way down in order to fit it into my ice cream maker. This tastes great, didn't take long to set, and has a good consistency. I really don't think it needs the maple flavor. I also think this would be great with the honey grapenuts. Think I'll try that next. I chilled the mixture for a day before I made the ice cream. That helps.Read More
Very good! I used Lowfat milk, and it came out watery, but nevertheless a winner!
Like one of the reviewers, I cut the recipe down to fit into my ice cream maker. It came out a bit liquidy, but still firm enough to eat as ice cream :) I also crushed cheerios and used them instead of the grape nuts. Oh, and I used maple syrup instead of extract which I thought made this pretty flavorful. Topped with nuts!
