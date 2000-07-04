Baked Chicken with Peaches

oh my goodness... tasty! Definately don't be frugal with the peaches. I used 2 medium peaches per 2 chicken breasts (4 big tenderloins, actually - cook faster and juice permeates easier) and I wished I would have used twice that. At first I though I had too many peaches, but really... go for it! The peaches I used were really ripe... the skin was really soft (perfect). I peeled mine but perhaps you don't have to. Don't worry about the dark red material in the flesh after you pit the peaches - leave that with the slices as it is NOT too hard and does NOT seem to affect the flavor. Very easy to slice that way! Also, I cooked mine in a bread pan in my toaster oven. This kept the chicken covered with juice and no doubt added to the flavor. If you wish to have more of the drippings "stick" when serving, put the chicken and peaches on the plate(s) and the juice in a small sauce pan (preferable metal). Thicken up over low heat using small amounts of corn starch. Drizzle over the chicken!