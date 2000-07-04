Baked Chicken with Peaches

Rushed? Need an elegant main dish to serve for an important occasion, that doesn't take a lot of preparation or time? This is it. This dish is not only easy and quick, it serves up beautifully as well. My family loves it. Tip: For a delicious sauce to serve over the chicken and peaches, mix 1/2 tablespoon cornstarch with 1/2 cup cold water and pour mixture into cooking juices. This mixture will thicken and become a sauce to pour over the chicken and peaches.
Don't let some of the reviews scare you away from trying this wonderful recipe! I almost didn't make this because of many reviews complaining about "the sweetness". I'm glad I did! I started by seasoning my chicken breasts with some white wine vinegar and lemon juice. I used the vinegar to offset the sweetness "problem". I then sprinkled black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder over the breasts. I pretty much followed the rest of the recipe as written. I used a fresh peach(with white flesh though) and used a "light" brown sugar to save calories. For the sauce, I used a combo of half cold water/half chilled white wine(Pinot Grigio) mixed with the corn starch. I sprinkled a bit of fresh parsley leaves over it all too. The end result was just fantastic, and even my boyfriend said he couldn't wait until I made this tasty dish again! And, the whole recipe was very quick and easy too. What more could I ask for? Try this, you'll love it! Thank you Lor for a delicious recipe!
The sauce in this recipe is one of the best I've ever tasted! I used pork chops instead of chicken, seasoned them with meat tenderizer, salt and pepper, and browned them before assembling and baking the rest of the dish. I bought a large can of peaches and only used about half the can with some of the juice. I wish I had used the whole can as the peaches were so yummy in this dish. At the end of the bake time I put it under the broiler for a few minutes to brown it nicely. The combination of the pork and the peaches and the "to die for peachy, clove-y, gingery" sauce made this an unforgettable dinner. It was also super easy. I made this for a casual meal at home with my family, but would definitely serve it for company, too. Thank you for this delicious recipe!
Rating: 4 stars
11/06/2002
This recipe was delicious, but I would add one caution. I made it for a potluck dinner. I prepared it in the afternoon, sampled some for lunch to make sure I liked it (which I did) then placed the remainder in an attractive casserole dish to reheat in the microwave later for the dinner. While it smelled and tasted good, the chicken absorbed the brown sugar and turned a brownish shade. It was passed over by many people, but the ones that did try it said it was good. My recommendation: try it but prepare it then serve it immediately.
This was really good! Like having peach pie for your main course! A really different and unusual chicken recipe. I used half of the brown sugar called for and I think it was more than enough. And I didn't peel the peaches -- not necessary. I think you really need to make this with fresh peaches. Canned just wouldn't be the same.
This was absolutely delicious! The chicken was tender and juicy and I really enjoyed the peach flavour. Like many other reviewers, I used canned peaches with the juices. Be sure to use a large can, as the cooked peaches are so tasty! Also I did not have ground cloves, so I substituted a sprinkling of cinnamon and a genourous amount of freshly ground pepper for some spicy heat. This was a real treat, the recipe is a welcome addition to my "Favourites" category, and I'll definitely be serving this dish again soon!!
I made this as the recipe says only I added a dash of cinnamon. I also cut the chicken into small pieces. I added the water and cornstarch to make a sauce and served over rice. It was delicious. (Oh I also used canned peaches and marinated the chicken in the peach juice from the can for about 2 hours before I cooked it) *If you do not like sweet main dishes then you will probably not like this*
Very good, we enjoyed it. I doubled the spices and added in some garlic powder. Also I used thawed, frozen peaches and added in some soy sauce to help the sweetness people complained about (although I think that comes from using canned peaches in syrup) anyway, we did not think it was too sweet. I did not add in water and cornstarch to make a gravy; I thought the juices were just fine as is.
Probably will make again. Chicken was tender, jucy and flavorful. It seemed to be lacking something though. Not what shure.I used canned peaches instead of fresh and about 4 TBS of the syrup. I cut the sugar in half. I poured off the sauce, reduced it and thickened it using 1tsp of cornstarch and a little water. I also finished browning the chicken under the broiler. Chicken does not brown under the curren recipe directions. Sauce was excellent. Maybe needs a sour additive.
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2005
I made this recipe with a slight change using canned peaches instead of fresh(Got to make due when they're out of season). The chicken was moist and sweet. My boyfriend loved it; the leftovers didn't even last through the night!
A keeper in my house!!!!! I used a 29oz can of peaches in heavy syrup and therefore I only used 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Used all the other spices as recommended and I also sprinkled a little bit of cinnamon over the top. I only used 4 breasts in this dish also. My husband make and "icky" face when he saw it in the oven but once he tasted it he said it was delish and wanted it to be a regular in our house. My daughter said this is what she wants for her birthday dinner :o) Thanks for sharing a great recipe.
This was a HUGE hit with my family. I took the advice of other reviewers and marinated the chicken first (teriyaki, lemon juice and garlic) then followed the recipe exactly as written. Next time I will probably brown the chicken each side briefly before baking.
Gorgeous! Top marks for taste and ease! Peach season hasn't arrived here yet so I used tinned peaches and, as a previous reviewer recommended, I used some of the juice from the can and poured it into the bottom of the baking dish. Other than that, I stuck to the recipe exactly and was very pleased with the outcome. THANK YOU!
Based on the feedback given I used ½ c of brown sugar and can peaches. This recipe lack taste. I will try this one more time and follow the original instructions.
Rating: 4 stars
07/17/2004
Excellent dish, the whole family enjoyed which is nice because I rarely cook. I did add pineapple like others suggested which kept the chicken very moist. I let the chicken sit in the pineapple juices and a pinch of ginger for about 30 min before adding the peaches. Using fresh peaches keeps the dish from being too sweet while the pineapple stops it from drying out. Also covering with tinfoil prevents from having to baste. Sauce thickened well with pineapple juice.
Very fun! I had fresh white peaches and the only thing different is I sprinkled a little red wine vinegar and a touch of cinnamon. I think if you added some raisins it would have a moroccan flavor. Served with mashed potatoes which I thought was going to be odd but it went nice together.
Made this dish for a birthday meal and everyone liked the flavor. Instead of fresh peaches (out of season) I used 2 cans of peaches. DON'T use all the juice in the dish unless you want a ton of gravy. I also quadrupled the spices (ground giner & ground cloves) as I didn't believe it would give much punch with only 1/8 teaspoon. Glad I amped the spices up as it was very tasty. Even my picky mother really liked this recipe.
For those of you who ended up with dry chicken, you might want to try adding some pineapple juice to the bottom of the pan, and covering it with tin foil before baking. Your chicken will come out moist and juicy. Also, for those of you who thought it bland, simply season the breasts first with some salt and pepper, then follow the directions - it's amazing what a little salt and pepper will do to a dish!!! Enjoy!
DH liked it, so I will try again, but with the following changes: Double the spices & sugar; add cinnamon; and thicken the juice from the peaches (I used about 3/4 of a large can of peaches in syrup)with corn starch before baking.
just made this tonight...absolutely fantastic! I was a little worried after reading reviews that there wasn't a lot of flavor, so I marinated the chicken in canned peaches with syrup, but cooked it with fresh peaches. Came out perfectly, just enough flavor
Rating: 3 stars
10/07/2003
This was a good dish, but the suggestion of making the sauce didn't work at all. I used pineapple in place of the fresh peaches, and it turned out well. Next time, I'll add coconut, for an even more flavorful outcome.
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2003
My family really liked this change of pace. I served it with fresh green beans. It was terrific.
I actually used Chicken breast tenders and cooked it in my slow cooker for 4 hours. Other than the wonderful smell teasing me all afternoon, it was GREAT. Even my picky 8 yr old son ate it and had seconds. I took some of the "juice" and poured it over the rice YUM! I posted a picture of my dish (it's the one with the broccoli and rice. :0)
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2002
LOVED this recipe!!! It was simple and delicious and my 1year old loved it too! The chicken was moist and the peaches added such nice sauce.
We didn't really care for this recipe. The flavor of peaches and chicken didn't seem to mingle well together and overall, the dish was pretty bland. Maybe if there were some way to balance the sweetness with a sourness, it would make it better--kind of like sweet & sour chicken but with peaches instead of pineapple.
This was an excellent dish. The chicken was really moist and the peaches were a great taste match. I added cornstarch to the juice and used it like gravy over mashed potatoes. I can't wait for my next dinner party. My guests will love this, and think I spent hours preparing it.
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2003
This receipe is great - have made several times. Even my meat & potatos husband liked it. I think the sweetness is what attracted my kids. Simple but fancies up the chicken. Very fast & healthy - working moms!!
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2003
Fantastic! Easy to make. Healthy to eat. My family raved about it. Instead of fresh peaches, I used one can of peaches and cooked the chicken in some of the peach syrup in a clay dish. A tad sweet but still very good.
Rating: 4 stars
10/21/2000
It was ok. My parents told me to try it out, because they loved it. But I wasn't as excited about it as they were.
My husband (the chicken hater!) said this was his favorite of all the many ways I have tried to make chicken palatable to him. I didn't have cloves so substituted allspice. We both thought it was tasty and would definitely serve it to company. I didn't measure, so I probably used a bit more seasoning than the recipe called for. Salt and pepper? Of course! I also added a bit of butter on top of the peaches. Yum!
I used the whole chicken and it was out of this world. I have two kids that really ate it by themselfs. I got the back but what I did get..... it was good. I would give it more stars but five is all they had.
I would actually give this 4.5 stars. It was really really good, except that my boyfriend and I didn't enjoy the ginger taste, we found it a bit overpowering. I think I'll put a little less next time, but even as it is it was delicious, and actually even more so reheated the next day. And the peaches were just awesome!! Oh, and I also cut the sugar by about half... If you like things sweet, put the full amount, otherwise, half or 3/4 is fine! =)
Very good! I substituted some of the spices for what I had in my pantry (allspice, nutmeg and whole cloves) and marinated the chicken in the whole mixture for a few hours before cooking. It was so unbelivably moist and tasty after doing that...I highly recommend. Next time, I'll make the sauce to top it for extra flavor. Canned peaches did the trick nicely and took on some of the spices for a nice change.
Heeding the other reviews that stated the chicken was too bland, I made a few changes. I cut four raw chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces and put them in a skillet, along with 8 canned peach halves (syrup drained and set aside). I mixed 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1/8 tsp ground ginger, 1/8 tsp ground cloves, and 2 tbsp lemon juice in a bowl, then added the peach syrup to taste (until the main flavor was peach and not lemon). I poured the mixture into the skillet with the chicken and peaches and simmered it on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the chicken was done. The result was delicious--not too sweet, not too sour, and definitely not bland!
I love the simplicity of this recipe! I is wonderful to make in a pinch and my kids love it. Definately a keeper for me. I use canned peaches (good fresh ones are hard to find) and wouldn't change a thing about this recipe.
Wonderful!!! I seasoned the chicken before adding the brown sugar and canned peaches. I also reserved the peach juice and added it to the baked juices plus 2-1/2 T. cornstarch to make a delicious sauce for the chicken (and the rice sidedish)
Rating: 3 stars
06/18/2001
I made this for my boyfriend, but I didn't make the sauce by adding the cornstarch, which I recommend that you should. He gave it a 2.5, and I gave it a four, so the overall average was about 3. The chicken is moist, however, it does not have a strong flavor. The fruit/meat combo is really savory.
This was way too sweet for my family! No one would eat the chicken. I rinsed the sauce off and dried with paper towels and applied barbecue sauce and threw them on the grill, therefore, not a total waste of food.
I used canned peaches like some of the other reviewers and marinated the chicken all day. Still, the flavor of the chicken was not all that great. It really didn't "absorb" a lot of flavor. The peaches were tasty. I won't make this again.
This recipe was really good. My husband didn't like it though because it had peaches in it, but I thought it was really good.I didn't have ground cloves so i used nutmeg and added some salt and pepper.I couldn't see using so much brown sugar so I used just enough to lightly coat the chicken and sprinkle some on top as well.If you are using canned peaches then I suggest you do that as well, because even if you drained the cans it will still be very sweet from the syrup.making the gravy is a must! Do you hear? A must!If you dont want the chicken to be dry cover the whole thing with tin foil.I will be making it again because it was really easy and easy to get the ingridients.
I used canned peaches in natural pear juice. You can't have too many peaches! Doubling the recipe, I drained the juice out of 2 cans of peaches into a bowl and marinated the chicken in the fridge for several hours. When I was ready to bake them, I lined the pan with chicken, sprinkled with a little cinnamon (not in the recipe), sprinkled the brown sugar, layered the peaches, including the juice from the remaining two cans. Then I followed the recipe from there. I had to bake it for 45 minutes instead of 30. When the chicken was done, I poured the juices into a small saucepan and thickened with a little bit of cornstarch and water. We ate it over rice. Very different and good!
This sounded so good that I've now made it twice, but still no success. The brown sugar and seasonings give the peaches a great flavor, but the chicken is still very bland. I may just use this as a side dish of peaches and eliminate the chicken. I did use frozen peaches instead of fresh and I'd have to assume that it's better with fresh. Sorry.
Rating: 2 stars
09/15/2002
Found this to be bland and too sweet. I was very disappointed.
This is quite possibly my favorite recipe from this site. We've had it several times and love it! In fact, I've been craving it lately and wishing I didn't have to wait months for peach season again. :( Prepare exactly as directed, it needs no help!
This was a GREAT recipe exactly as written. I only had canned peaches, which I drained and substituted. Not only was the chicken moist and tender, but the peaches were firm and had a good flavor too. The addition of the cornstarch/cold water to thicken the juices is a great idea as well. Quick and easy, will definitely make again!
I made this tonite for dinner. And it was great ! Having said that I did tweak it . I used splenda blend brown sugar and used half of what was called for . A cup of brown sugar sounds like too much to me . I'll make it again though .
I halved the recip. Peaches were very good. Chicken was bland (I did salt & pepper and brown slightly). Did not make near enough sauce. I served with brown rice & steamed broccoli. I think you could get more sauce if you prepared peaches like you would for a cobbler (boil with a little sugar & water). Peaches would be somewhat softer but I think it would provide adequate sauce. Not likely to make again.
oh my goodness... tasty! Definately don't be frugal with the peaches. I used 2 medium peaches per 2 chicken breasts (4 big tenderloins, actually - cook faster and juice permeates easier) and I wished I would have used twice that. At first I though I had too many peaches, but really... go for it! The peaches I used were really ripe... the skin was really soft (perfect). I peeled mine but perhaps you don't have to. Don't worry about the dark red material in the flesh after you pit the peaches - leave that with the slices as it is NOT too hard and does NOT seem to affect the flavor. Very easy to slice that way! Also, I cooked mine in a bread pan in my toaster oven. This kept the chicken covered with juice and no doubt added to the flavor. If you wish to have more of the drippings "stick" when serving, put the chicken and peaches on the plate(s) and the juice in a small sauce pan (preferable metal). Thicken up over low heat using small amounts of corn starch. Drizzle over the chicken!
Rating: 2 stars
03/12/2005
I used canned peaches instead of fresh - the recipe turned out WAY too sweet. If using canned peaches, I would cut back on the brown sugar. Also, I would omit the ginger and add a few dashes of cinnamon instead.
The flavor was good, and it was incredibly easy to make. Next time, I'll double the sauce and thicken it up to pour over the chicken.
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2001
My kids loved it, and that's hard to do! Usually there's always one who doesn't like what I've made. Definately a keeper! Thanks!
Rating: 4 stars
06/24/2005
Great recipe. I used about 2/3 the brown sugar and it was sweet enough for me.
Rating: 4 stars
08/25/2003
This was very good. The sauce didn't thicken up enough in the oven though. Next time I will add more cornstarch (maybe 2 T) while cooking. The chicken stayed very moist and juicy, and when peaches are out of season I will use canned; maybe the syrup will also help to thicken up the sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
It wasn't horrible, but not impressive at all. The chicken itself was rather bland (um, 'scuse me, where's the salt??) It was edible but I don't need to make it again. There's a whole world of easy chicken recipes out there!
Yummy! I cut the recipe in half because I only needed four breasts. I sprinkled the chicken with a little bit of salt and pepper before adding half the brown sugar & the peaches. Then I sprinkled a little ginger & cinnamon over the peaches (didn't bother to measure) and just a dash of clove (because that's all I had left) then topped with a light sprinkling of brown sugar. I cooked it in a covered 4 qt. casserole and didn't baste it once yet it still turned out tender & juicy. I spooned some of the extra peaches & sauce over brown rice on the side. My husband and oldest son loved it, the two younger kids didn't - but they're picky and don't like trying new things.
I like this recipe, but honestly I keep expecting it to taste a little better. I have made it twice and my husband is very iffy about it. Maybe fresh peaches would be better?
Rating: 1 stars
03/11/2006
The only good thing that I can say about this recipe is that it made for great peaches to put on ice cream. The chicken was very bland. Thirty minutes does not cook good sized chicken breasts. I will not make this again.
Pretty good. My boyfriend kept repeating it was delicious while eating it and he just asked me where I found the recipe as I'm writing this review, lol. He thought it was superb. I thought it was pretty good, but could have used a tad more flavor. I even seasoned the chicken with garlic powder, black pepper and onion powder, as one reviewer suggested. I thought the dish would be super sweet since I used canned peaches in heavy syrup, but to me it wasn't too sweet. Next time I will add even more brown sugar and double the spices-but I LOVE sweet dishes. The flavor was really great, I just wish there was more of it. I will be making it again.
We liked this recipe very much and didn't think it was too sweet. There was a nice balance between the sweetness and the spices, but it was sweet enough to satisfy my husband's sweet tooth. Since I made it in the winter when fresh peaches were not available, I used canned peaches in light syrup. I agree with other reviewers that I would have liked more peaches as they really enhanced the dish.
I made this recipe with "hard" peaches because they weren't in season. It turned out fantastic. The peaches didn't turn to mush like they would if they were canned or frozen. When I cut them they smelled like peaches so I knew the taste would be there...and it was. This is a very good recipe. Thanks for sharing it.
This is heavenly if you like peaches and the more you add, the better. I did marinate the chicken in white cooking wine and lemon juice and added some spices. Chicken was still a little bland so next time I will add salt. Be sure to thicken the sauce as suggested. Definitely a keeper.
While this recipe is fairly easy, it was also fairly bland. I really felt like something was missing! My kids weren't big fans either, but I think with a bit of tweaking, this could be very tasty! My quick fix for the night was to use Bangkok Padang Thai Peanut Sauce as a dipping sauce. Actually tasted pretty good after that! Chicken was tender and I like the sweetness of the peaches. I did cut back on the brown sugar by about 1/3 as well. That seems to get rid of the overpowering sweetness other reviewers have mentioned.
This dish came out pretty well. I used canned peaches and only 4 chicken breasts, so I halved all the other ingredients. The chicken was extremely moist, but the ginger and cloves were little overpowering. I also included half the juice of the peaches while the chicken baked, then poured the juice into a saucepan and added cornstarch to make a thicker sauce for rice. The sauce on the rice was wonderful. Next time if we make this again, I'll omit the ginger and cloves, add more brown sugar and cinnamon.
Found the chicken to be bland, and yes, I did season with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and like another suggested, a little bit of lemon juice and white wine vinegar to balance the sweetness of the brown sugar. The one positive were the peaches (used fresh ones) - they tasted great.
