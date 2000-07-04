Baked Chicken with Peaches

Rushed? Need an elegant main dish to serve for an important occasion, that doesn't take a lot of preparation or time? This is it. This dish is not only easy and quick, it serves up beautifully as well. My family loves it. Tip: For a delicious sauce to serve over the chicken and peaches, mix 1/2 tablespoon cornstarch with 1/2 cup cold water and pour mixture into cooking juices. This mixture will thicken and become a sauce to pour over the chicken and peaches.

Recipe by Lor E James

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Place chicken in the prepared baking dish, and sprinkle with 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Place peach slices over chicken, then sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup brown sugar, ginger, cloves, and lemon juice.

  • Bake for about 30 minutes in the preheated oven, basting often with juices, until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 24.6g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 68.3mg. Full Nutrition
