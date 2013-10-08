Cucumber Pea Salad

Rating: 4.44 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an awesome salad!! Very refreshing with peas, cucumber, and cheese. Super easy to make also!

By gumball

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the cucumber, peas, and Monterey Jack cheese in a bowl. Whisk the mayonnaise and milk together in a small bowl; pour the dressing over the salad. Stir to coat.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 28g; cholesterol 38.9mg; sodium 334.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (18)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

SkiBunny
Rating: 4 stars
05/03/2010
This was a very easy recipe and I enjoyed it a lot. After reading other reviews I found it probably needed a little grated fresh onion...about 1 TBSP. That did the trick for me it was perfect. Read More
Helpful
(9)
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
SkiBunny
Rating: 4 stars
05/03/2010
This was a very easy recipe and I enjoyed it a lot. After reading other reviews I found it probably needed a little grated fresh onion...about 1 TBSP. That did the trick for me it was perfect. Read More
Helpful
(9)
yo.mags
Rating: 4 stars
02/16/2010
I followed this recipe exactly and I thought it was a pretty good salad. I only gave it 4 stars because I think it needs another layer of flavor. There is something missing although I can't figure out what that is. I will try this again after I decide what it needs. Read More
Helpful
(7)
SarahLynnH
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2010
I added bow tie pasta and some onion to this and it was an AWESOME side dish! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
Ashley_Quick_Fix
Rating: 4 stars
08/24/2009
I liked it! Very quick to make. I used 1/2 Miracle Whip and 1/2 Mayo to give it some zip. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Seth
Rating: 4 stars
08/07/2009
Very good! I added a little white sugar and fresh ground black pepper... I would make this again! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Denise Allison
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2010
This was very good and different from the usual cucumber or pea salads. I did add salt and hot shot pepper blend. I did not use the milk because I just felt it might make it too watery. Having this tonight with the chicken fajita melts from the site! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
amandak23k
Rating: 4 stars
01/14/2010
This was a great salad but there was a little too much "sauce" for me. I will lessen the amount next time. Thanks this made a great lunch. Read More
Helpful
(3)
MAG
Rating: 4 stars
05/09/2012
I think adding a little dill to this recipe is that certain thing missing that so many mentioned. Read More
Helpful
(2)
sj
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2016
Really good easy and different. Only change that I made was that I used 1/4 cup light sour cream & 1/4 cup mayo instead of all mayo. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022