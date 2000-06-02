Stuffed Pea Pods

For the perfect appetizer for baby showers, garnish each one of these cream-stuffed goodies with a bit of cream cheese and one, two or even more individual peas, depending on how many she's expectin'! Or if you prefer, garnish with cooked baby shrimp.
I made these for my "sweet pea" baby shower. Prepped pods as directed and between prepping, soaking and filling - I had at least 3 hours in this! Wasn't worth the time and for a 30 person shower (double batch) and folks didn't really like them - had a ton left over. Might be okay for a smaller shower.
I made these for my "sweet pea" baby shower. Prepped pods as directed and between prepping, soaking and filling - I had at least 3 hours in this! Wasn't worth the time and for a 30 person shower (double batch) and folks didn't really like them - had a ton left over. Might be okay for a smaller shower.
Just wanting to use up some cream cheese and a few pea pods, I found this recipe. I just washed and dried the peas pods, didn't let them soak. I just added the filling to a small ziplock bag and squeezed away. A nice refreshing treat.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.