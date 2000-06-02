Stuffed Pea Pods

For the perfect appetizer for baby showers, garnish each one of these cream-stuffed goodies with a bit of cream cheese and one, two or even more individual peas, depending on how many she's expectin'! Or if you prefer, garnish with cooked baby shrimp.

Recipe by Pam

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
20 stuffed pea pods
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Remove string from pods and trim off the blossom end. Make a small slit on flat side of pod. Soak pods in ice water for about 1 1/2 hours. Drain and dry pods.

  • Put cream cheese in a pastry bag and pipe enough cheese into pods until full. Arrange pods on a platter lined with spinach or lettuce. Garnish each pod with a bit of cream cheese studded with the appropriate number of peas, depending on how many the mother-to-be is expecting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 36.1mg; sodium 262mg. Full Nutrition
