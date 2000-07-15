Key Lime and Pretzel Pie
This unusual pie will have even the pickiest eater begging for more!! This recipe can use all fat free ingredients.
This unusual pie will have even the pickiest eater begging for more!! This recipe can use all fat free ingredients.
This is an easy and perfect summer dessert. Delicious pretzel crust, I don't think I'll make a graham cracker crust again! I have never changed a recipe in my life until now. I added 4 oz. of softened cream cheese to the mixture. This will for sure stay in my recipe file!Read More
I never knew how easy key lime pie was! I doubled the mixture (one was not enough to even cover the crust). I liked the pretzel crust, too, after about three days. Before that, it tasted kind of stale Overall, a pretty good recipe. Update: tried it again with cream cheese...yuck! Much better the way it's written.Read More
This is an easy and perfect summer dessert. Delicious pretzel crust, I don't think I'll make a graham cracker crust again! I have never changed a recipe in my life until now. I added 4 oz. of softened cream cheese to the mixture. This will for sure stay in my recipe file!
This is a great recipe! I had never had a pretzel crust until this. The salty / sweet / tangy / creamy effects all together are really good. I double the filling recipe and add in 8oz of cream cheese. So that everyone knows that it's a key lime pie, I also add in a couple drops of green food coloring. There is a little filling left over after I fill the crust but it's good because my family and I can't wait- so instead of getting into the pie, we dip pretzels into the leftover filling as a snack! It's awesome!
Tastes good, recipes needs to state that you have to crush the pretzels until they are TOTALLY crushed..like bread crumbs..found that out after my first crust fell apart. Also used fresh lime juice. YUM. ANd easy to make!
I love this pie. Easy to make and tastes great. The only problem I ever have is that the crust doesn't quite stick together but I'll try extra butter and see if that works. I also sprinkle the extra crust filling on top of the pie and the family loves it.
I made this in a 9x9 pan, and it was wonderful! I made the crust and filling as directed, then I spread the topping all over the filling and sprinkled fresh lime zest on top before serving. It looked beautiful and tasted great.
I never knew how easy key lime pie was! I doubled the mixture (one was not enough to even cover the crust). I liked the pretzel crust, too, after about three days. Before that, it tasted kind of stale Overall, a pretty good recipe. Update: tried it again with cream cheese...yuck! Much better the way it's written.
My husband loves Key Lime Pie! I choose this recipe over all others because of the Pretzel Crust. I doubled the recipe, added 4oz of softened cream cheese (beaten in mixer 1st), added 1/2 cup more Key Lime juice. I used the beater with the mixer at high speed to whip all the ingredients. It set up very good overnight! Yummy!
I used a different recipe for the filling because I wanted to bake it. However, the crust for this pie is just amazing. It makes the pie so much more interesting. I also used buttersnap pretzels which made it very tasty. I don't think I will ever make keylime pie with graham cracker crust again!
Incredibly easy, simple ingredients, and sooooo good! I got raves about the buttery pretzel crust. In key lime season you could use the real thing to freshen up the filling and garnish the top, but the rest of the year this scratches the key-lime pie itch without a lot of hassle.
Awesome...Crust is fantastic!!!
This was great. I added a couple tablespoons of tequila and triple sec and put it in the freezer for 4 hours. It tasted like a Marquita. The pretzel is like the salt rim.
Very good pie. Pretzel crust gives it that nice salty- sweet flare. I added 4 oz of cream cheese as suggested by another cook. I will try making it without the cream cheese to see if there's a difference.
How can something this easy be THIS delicious!!! I loved the pretzel crust and can't believe what a difference it made in the flavor. :) I did run 1/4 cup short on the pretzel crumbs, so I made up for that with graham cracker crumbs...the salty pretzel flavor still came through beautifully. Another change I made was to add 4 oz. softened cream cheese, per the suggestion of other reviewers, and trust me, that made it so creamy! After tasting the lime mixture (before it set), I realized that I wanted more lime flavor, as it was a little light for me. I added probably another 1/4 lime juice as well as some fresh lime zest. I think that the next time I make this, I'll also add a tiny bit of green food coloring, but other than that will keep things the same as how I did them the first time. I loved this recipe and received a ton of compliments--thank you for sharing!!!
The filling was great (used lime vs lemon). The crust...was good. I would make this again with a cookie crust. The pretzel crust seemed to get stale/soft after a day.
Excellent - and I was skeptical, but this was so terrific and easy.
This pie was delicious. I added more lime juice than what was called for because I felt like it wasn't "limey" enough, but I think this messed it up cause the pie didn't set. It was very runny (but still good). The pretzel crust was AWESOME but it was also very crumbly. I covered the entire pie with Cool Whip and made a border with my leftover pretzels (Snyder's Butter Snap). It looked pretty! Even with all it's flaws everyone raved over it...
I love pretzels in sweet things and I thought this didn't come out well at all - waaay too salty. Maybe I used the wrong kind of pretzels?
This is very good. Like another viewer I was not sure about condensed milk and lime juice so I combined two recipes. I used a Key Lime recipe that uses eggs and you bake for 15 minutes along with the pretzel crust. Very good!
The pretzels are a great idea but have made it twice now and can't get the crust to stop falling apart even with extra butter. Any ideas would be appreciated.
DH and I loved this pie! I agree with the other reviewers -- the smaller your pretzel crumb, the better. Very easy and delicious!
I made this into lime & lemon flavors (just changed the juice) also I just used a graham crust, very nice tasting, nice change to lemon meringue
Made this for the first time last night and I'm so glad I did! All the reviews were correct and I have my new 'go to' recipe for key lime pie. I made a pretzel crust using coconut oil instead of butter (thanks to another reviewer) and it compliments the filling perfectly. I had gotten a bunch of Mexican limes in my weekly food basket, so I just used those. This is a keeper!
This is good, but not great. I enjoyed it, though. I'm very surprised that a mixture of only lime juice and sweetened condensed milk sets up.
Awesome recipe!! Love the tangy key lime with the salty crust - this is one of those that is hard to put down!! This is so easy and I keep getting more requests to make it! Thanks.
Quick and easy, great refreshing recipe for summertime.
I rated this recipe a 5 due to the simplicity! Can't get any easier than this. But, I doubled the filling. I used 2 cans of sweetened condensed milk and 1/2 C of key lime juice. Looks much better. I also added 1 drop of green food coloring. Just pale enough green. Tastes perfect! I will pass this recipe on and on.
Extremely simple and easy to make. I was totally impressed by the fact that just lime juice and condensed milk alone would thicken enough for a filling.
I love the crust, but used a cooked filling . Stirring lime juice into condensed milk isn't a pie filling to me.
For those of you having a difficult time getting the crust to stay together try incorporating an egg white when you mix the pretzels in the butter and sugar.
This is an awesome and super easy key lime pie to make! It tastes so good and has a nice texture, and the salty pretzel crust with the tangy, sweet lime filling is the perfect combo. To make it a bit healthier i used no fat sweetened condensed milk but it still turned out awesome!
Great recipe for the crust! Used a different recipe for the filling.
The crust was excellent except not having a food processor I just couldn't get the pretzel crumbs fine enough. The crust fell apart just like the previous poster said would happen. I was not crazy about the filling. It was very sticky and sweet since it was only sweetened condensed milk and lime juice. It needed something else to lighten it up -- maybe milk or cream cheese.
Loved the pretzel crust! I used fresh squeezed juice from key limes, but the filling just doesn't have enough lime flavor.
loved the salty taste with the pie. It made the pie different than every other.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections