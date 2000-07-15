Key Lime and Pretzel Pie

This unusual pie will have even the pickiest eater begging for more!! This recipe can use all fat free ingredients.

Recipe by Jen

Recipe Summary

15 mins
7 mins
23 hrs 38 mins
1 day
8
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C.) Spray 9 inch pie plate with non-stick spray. In a saucepan, melt butter and stir in sugar. Remove from stove. Stir in crushed pretzels until mixed well. Press into pie plate. Bake for 7 to 9 minutes. Cool before filling.

  • In a medium bowl, combine key lime juice and sweetened condensed milk. Mix well and pour into crust. Chill in refrigerator overnight.

  • When ready to serve. Spoon the whipped topping into a pastry bag and pipe it decoratively around the outer edge of filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 44.3g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 342.4mg. Full Nutrition
