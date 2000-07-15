Key Lime and Pretzel Pie

How can something this easy be THIS delicious!!! I loved the pretzel crust and can't believe what a difference it made in the flavor. :) I did run 1/4 cup short on the pretzel crumbs, so I made up for that with graham cracker crumbs...the salty pretzel flavor still came through beautifully. Another change I made was to add 4 oz. softened cream cheese, per the suggestion of other reviewers, and trust me, that made it so creamy! After tasting the lime mixture (before it set), I realized that I wanted more lime flavor, as it was a little light for me. I added probably another 1/4 lime juice as well as some fresh lime zest. I think that the next time I make this, I'll also add a tiny bit of green food coloring, but other than that will keep things the same as how I did them the first time. I loved this recipe and received a ton of compliments--thank you for sharing!!!