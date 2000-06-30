Summertime Sweet Pickles
This easy recipe gives you a great way to save a bountiful crop of cukes! Your fresh cucumbers will taste great this way. This classic method is popular with all age groups.
I never made pickles before and was skeptical about this too easy to be true recipe, HOWEVER...this recipe is unbelievably good. Fabulous, like bread and butter pickles...only better! I made another batch the very next day! 10 stars!
I used a cider vinegar and found the taste to be way to strong for me. I've gota similar recipe that uses white vinegar instead. That one calls for 3 days in the refrigerator but I'm not sure it really makes a difference.
Excellent recipe! My whole family loves these pickles. Very quick and easy to make, too.
What is nice is that the pickles stay crunchy, as well as taste great! I omitted the onions. Did not have mustard seed, so used half as much mustard powder. Added 1/2 tsp celery seed and 1/2 tsp dill seed. Used English cukes (one = 1 lb). Added 1/2 cup water cuz seemed like not enough liquid to cover, although the pickles did shrink down. Keep in the frig and eat right away! They won't last long! Highly recommend, and no trouble to make.
Salty, but yummy and simple. Next time I make these I will cut back on the salt. I also like my pickles a little zesty, so I added a little crushed red pepper. Next time I'll add a bit more.
This is by far the best sweet pickle recipe. It is so easy and tastes great. Hats off to subscriber.
I had to double the boiled mix in order to get enough to completely submerge the cucumbers and onions.
Nice sweet tangy flavor which doesn't cover the flavor of the cukes. I use Baggs Apple Cider Vinegar which tends to be sweeter.
I made these pickles for the first time last summer. My family and friends can't wait for my first batch this year! The recipe is simple and the pickles are delicious.
Liz, you are right this is a GREAT all year round recipe. I espec. like to use pickling cukes when available. Also I always add 1/2 Teasp. of Celery Seed plus 3 drops of Oil of Cloves (depending on how much I make). These are sooooo yummy!!!!!
too salty. I made again and soaked my cucumbers & onions in the salt for 3 hrs. then drained & rinsed. Did Not put any salt with the vinegar & sugar. They are much better pickles.
These turned out wonderfully! I did ad celery seed just because it is a personal liking. If you have hard water and your jars come out of the bath water all white and scaley, add 1/4 cup of white vinegar to the water and they will come out crystal clear! Too bad I only thought of doing that after I had made 30 jars of other things... Well, at least I will know to do that from now on. Worked in the dishwasher so I figured why not my pickle jars. Thanks for a great recipe.
I think it is great to have cucmbers that you can have dills to eat while you are waiting for tha other dill to process
I'm always looking for new and different recipes for pickles because everyone in my family loves them, sweet, sour, doesn't matter, so when I saw how easy these were and all of the good reviews I figured I'd give them a shot. I was suspicious about them being ready in just 24 hours, and I was right. I was really disappointed when I pulled one out of the jar about 30 hours after making them....they tasted like sweet cucumbers, not sweet pickles. I used pickling cukes, maybe I should've used regular cucumbers? Also, I sliced the cukes lengthwise so they looked like Vlasic Stackers, but I can't see where that should make any difference. I let them sit for a week and tried them again....much better, I probably would've give n them 4-5 stars, but seeing as they were supposed to be ready in 24 hours I can only rate it 3 stars.....sorry:(
These pickles taste great however they aren't that crunchy, they are crisp around the edge of the pickle but too soft in the middle. They are very easy to make wish they could be more crunchy like store bought.
AWESOME. Make more next year
I love this recipe! Very easy to make and it has the perfect tangy-sweet taste. Great way to use your garden cucumbers. My daughter-in-law & her sister love them, too!
This was my first pickling experience ever and it turned out well. I used the burpless cukes (had an over abundance) and I added 2 tsp. tumeric by mistake, but over all they were really good. The skin is a little tough b/c it's not a pickling cuke, but they are very tasty. They sort of taste like a bread and butter pickle. Will make again next year. With the right cukes this time!
This was my first time making pickles, and they were fantastic! Crunchy, sweet, good bread & butter flavor. I think next time I'll leave out the onions (it was just a little too tangy for me). Thanks, Liz!
Way to much SALT!!! 2nd time I cut the salt back to 1 Tablespoon (1/2 what it called for) - Much better!!!
Thought these were really easy and very tasty. My only suggestion would be to use seedless english cucumbers, my store ran out of them and so I used regular cucumbers. Unfortunately these cukes got limp after sitting in the vinegar but I suspect using seedless would solve this. Definitely will use these again.
I've been asked several times to make these for people who tried the first batches last summer, which is the best compliment for any cook. Thank you for sharing this great recipe!
I found the recipe to be way too salty, now I'm trying to find a way to fix that...
I thought they had a bit too much of a vinegary taste. They were good though. I may have to do some tweeking to fit my tastes more. **Update** I think they tasted too vinegary to me because i actually put them in the pressure canner and let them sit (without it being in the fridge). So I let it sit in the fridge 3 days and the taste is a lot better!! Moves it up to 5 stars
This is a great pickle recipe! I've made three batches so far since my family just loves these. The first time, I followed the recipe to the T. Subsequent batches I omitted the onions and added hot chili peppers to give the pickles some spice. They get better the longer they sit in the brine and I love that they keep their crunch!
I did not like this recipe...much too sweet...nobody in my family liked them, and we all love sweets!
Great recipe! I followed the recipe almost exactly as written except that I made the recipe x4 and ended up being short on salt, probably about half the amount the recipe called for. These turned out better than the bread and butter pickled I buy from the store! I also processed my jars so that I could store them for later.
My grandson (age 6) loves pickles. It's one of his favorite foods. On a recent sleep-over, we used this recipe with our home grown cucumber first harvest. He was eager to have a taste, so we sampled our work after only 14 hours. They were fabulous! He said, "They were the most delicious pickles I've ever tasted."
Altho' I modified the recipe slightly by adding some turmeric and mustard seed for added flavor, the recipe is great! Everyone who has tried them has loved the pickles. Quick & easy...gone almost as fast as they're made.
They were good needed a little something not quite sure what though
We loved these! I'm sure it would have been great as written, but I can't get mustard seed where I'm at (at least not without some work), so I left it out. I also added some dried dill. These are actually good to go in about 5 hours if you're in a bit of a hurry. Thanks for the recipe! I'll be making these regularly!
Loved these pickles, and so did everyone at the office. And, they were so easy to make. Perfect for the bumper crop of cukes this year. I used Splenda to cut the calories to zilch, and I didn't have any mustard seeds, so I used some ground mustard - tastes great!! Next time I might try adding a chopped jalapeno to give it a little zing.
Wow! Love this recipe. I had only half of the amount of cucumbers (what was left from my garden) and they were tiny so I think that's why the outer skin shriveled up but they tasted sooooo good!! I ate half of them in one sitting. Besides cutting the recipe in half, I didn't have sweet onions so I didn't use them and I had to substitute the mustard seeds (didn't have those in my spice cabinet) for mustard powder (used same amount as tumeric). I plan on making this again with the larger cucumbers in my fridge. Thanks for the recipe! Super easy and tasty!
This is a great recipe! Followed the directions exactly and came out wonderful. Thank you for sharing this!
Much eaiser then canning and they have a great flavor. Thanks
I loved this recipe. The pickles were crisp and delicious.
More sweet and sour than sweet but very good and very easy.
I've always sort of like pickles but never loved them. I tried this recipe without the onion. Since I didn't have mustard seed or turmeric, I notice that these two items and vinegar are the main ingredients to mustard so I gave it a few drops of mustard. I also added some nutmeg and cinnamon. I tried the pickles the next day, expecting to toss them, but to my pleasant surprise they were the best pickles I've ever tasted. I keep finding myself going back to the fridge to eat some sweet pickles. This is an awesome recipe.
It reminded me a lot more of Kimchi, just without the cabbage. Also, the recipe seems to be for two jars, not one, as I bought half the ingredients yet made a full quart jar.
They came out very good. Nice addition to my pickle recipes. Thanks!
I used this recipe to put a sweet pickle on some jalapeno peppers and vidalia onion and it's bomb. It needed a full two days to really get the best flavor but now that it's had that time they are fantastic on burgers, hot dogs and metts. Next time I'll do a fine dice on the veg and remove the seeds as they are too hot for some of my more timid diners. I'm also thinking that perhaps making a cache of the mustard seed would be a good so they're gone after they've had a chance to sit a couple days.
Great, easy pickles - I added a bit of celery seed and skipped a little of salt as recommended by others :) Yum - Great with a little sweet red pepper cut in rounds as well.
Love this recipe, have been making it for a few years now. Sometimes I process the jars when I make a big batch so they'll be fresh longer and we can enjoy them for months. They taste different with the processing heat 'cooking' them but my husband actually prefers them that way. I like both versions : ) Thanks for the easy and tasty recipe.
Good recipe
These are just what I was looking for. They're Delicious... much better then store bought bread and butter pickles.
I'm makin' it! And will perhaps change my rating after I taste them. But 2 pounds of cukes and 2 onions in a one-quart container? It's closer to 3 quarts. I made one recipe of brine to see how far it would go, and now am making an additional double recipe of brine to cover... I'm competing with a friend who's insufferable about his departed mother's pickle recipe, so I hope these turn out great! There will be a lot of them.
Just like at Grandma's. Even people who don't like sweet pickles like these.
As simple as this recipe is, the pickles come out delicious. Easy easy easy.....thank you
It makes about 3 quarts but not enough brine so had to make more. The recipe indicates a quart. I’ll rate the taste tomorrow.
Easy to make. Good taste. Will likely keep this recipe for the future when I have to many cucumbers.
This was absolutely delicious. Even my husband who does not like pickles liked them. I sliced the cukes instead of spears, and added some green tomatoes. I have made several jars of this and will be giving them out to friends.
The liquid came up short. I had to make another half batch.
Had to double boiling mix - Made with truvia instead of sugar, used half the amount indicated (I.e. Used 1 cup for double recipe) plus a pinch of pure stevia. Turned out pretty awesome, similar to store bought bread and butter pickles. Will do again.
I made it per the instructions with the cucumbers I had available in my garden. Turns out I needed a bit more liquid. The next time I made them I tripled the ingredients and was able to put up 4 pint jars.
I will make it again, but I had to triple the amount of vinegar mix. It was great though.
Made this today, it is brilliant and cannot thank you enough for sharing the recipe. I was after sweet and tangy pickle juice. This was spot on.
Easy to make great tasting pick;es
I ran out of apple cider vinegar, so I added rice vinegar to the mix. I also used a regular onion instead of a sweet one. And I let the pickling liquid cool before adding it to the cucumber and onion. Still came out tasty. I want to make this again!
i liked it. would use it again.
Easy and so good! Fantastic way to use all of the cucumbers from the garden! I love sending stuff like this home with people as little homemade gifts!
Great tasting recipe but why are my pickles so wrinkly??
Super easy, fast and tasty. I used less sugar, about a table spoon, and really good quality sea salt. I sliced a jalapeno for each jar.
2 lbs of cucumber makes 2 quarts for me. I also had to double the brine mix. Taste test tomorrow.
Simple, easy to make, and the pickles are delicious. I did use a salt water soak on the cucumbers (1 tbs. salt to 2 cups water) for 6 hours before making the recipe so that the pickles kept their crunch, and I did a 10 minute hot water bath for canning purposes.
Good. I will use less salt next time and more sugar. Nice and crispy, though and easy to make!!
Delicious and easy to make. I often use store bought English cucumbers and add onions, peppers and garlic to the mix. Thank you for a great recipe.
Pickles had good flavor but found them to be a little too salty. Going to modify the salt ratio next time so it won't be so salty.
I’ve made these three years and every time we have friends over I get compliments on how yummy they are.
Best recipe I've found. I reduce salt slightly and add jalepeno or bell pepper slice from garden along w garlic cloves and onion slices. Works great on Okra as well. I allow brine to cool for 5 mins before pouring to keep pickles from over cooking and withering. This keeps crunchy as well. I also add a splash of water but that's optional. Great on burgers or chicken salad or right out of thr jar
