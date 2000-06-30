Summertime Sweet Pickles

I'm always looking for new and different recipes for pickles because everyone in my family loves them, sweet, sour, doesn't matter, so when I saw how easy these were and all of the good reviews I figured I'd give them a shot. I was suspicious about them being ready in just 24 hours, and I was right. I was really disappointed when I pulled one out of the jar about 30 hours after making them....they tasted like sweet cucumbers, not sweet pickles. I used pickling cukes, maybe I should've used regular cucumbers? Also, I sliced the cukes lengthwise so they looked like Vlasic Stackers, but I can't see where that should make any difference. I let them sit for a week and tried them again....much better, I probably would've give n them 4-5 stars, but seeing as they were supposed to be ready in 24 hours I can only rate it 3 stars.....sorry:(