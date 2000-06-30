Summertime Sweet Pickles

This easy recipe gives you a great way to save a bountiful crop of cukes! Your fresh cucumbers will taste great this way. This classic method is popular with all age groups.

Recipe by LIZ1888

prep:
10 mins
additional:
21 hrs 30 mins
total:
21 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 quart
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan at medium-high heat, combine cider vinegar, salt, sugar, tumeric and mustard seed. Bring to a boil and let cook for 5 more minutes.

  • Meanwhile, slice cucumbers and onion. Loosely pack the vegetables in a 1-quart canning jar or other similarly sized container. Pour hot liquid over the vegetables in the container. Refrigerate for 24 hours and enjoy! Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 0.3g; sodium 6.1mg. Full Nutrition
