Drupey Pie

I added fresh, ripe nectarines and apricots to this sour cherry pie. These fruits are drupe fruits meaning they are fleshy with a hard stone or seed in the middle. The pie was summery and delicious! I really like to use turbinado sugar--it's less processed and has a good flavor--but white sugar would be fine, too.
This recipe is a great base. For the fruit I used fresh nectarines and fresh blueberries. For the crust I used already made crust. I used another review and doubled the cornstarch. Then as the topping I combined 1 cup oats, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 6 T. flour, 1/2 cup butter in a bowl and blended the ingredients with my fingers until it was crumbly. I baked it as directed and my husband and I were in hog heaven!! It reminded me of the crisp desserts you find at Claim Jumper. Mmmmm! Thank you for the great recipe.
This was good, I didn't have any cherries on me so added extra apricot. My only problem was even though I strained the fruit, when they cooked they became quite juicy, so I think a little more flour/cornstarch is needed in the fruit mix, but apart from that this was great.
Very good recipe, I too added more cornstarch to allow for the extra juicy fruit. I have used variations of this recipe with any of our orchard fruit, including huckleberries which pair up nicely with apricots or peaches
My only additional comment would be to make the dough first and let it rest in the refrigerator for an hour. That let's the dough become more pliable, it keeps it from snapping back and makes it easier to handle.
What a pie! Everything about it works - the flavors of the fruits together with a tiny bit of cinnamon. Some people might want it sweeter - but if you want a pie that puts wonderful fruit flavors first make this as is. If I were to make any changes, I might add 2 Tbsp of cornstarch to the fruit, because it was a little on the liquidy side. I will make this again, and I will make it again often. This is a new favorite - thanks!
