Drupey Pie

I added fresh, ripe nectarines and apricots to this sour cherry pie. These fruits are drupe fruits meaning they are fleshy with a hard stone or seed in the middle. The pie was summery and delicious! I really like to use turbinado sugar--it's less processed and has a good flavor--but white sugar would be fine, too.

Recipe by Karen

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Place cherries, nectarines and apricots into a colander to drain off any excess liquid.

  • To Make Dough: In a medium bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut 3/4 cup of butter into flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Pour in one tablespoon of water at a time until the dough sticks together. Add additional water if necessary. Divide dough into two parts. Roll out one half toa circle 1/8 of an inch thick, then place in a 9 inch pie pan. Roll out the other half of the dough and cut into long strips about 1/2 inch wide. Set aside.

  • To Make Filling: Place the drained fruit mixture into a medium bowl, Stir in the sugar, cinnamon, cornstarch and flour; pour into the prepared pie pan. Dot with the remaining two tablespoons of butter. Arrange the pastry strips into a lattice top and crimp edges. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg yolk and teaspoon of water, and use a pastry brush to coat just the lattice strips--not the edges.

  • Bake in the preheated oven and bake for 25 minutes, until the crust begins to brown. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake for an additional 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool a bit before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 81.5mg; sodium 449.8mg. Full Nutrition
