Awesome Summer Watermelon Salad

56 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 15
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This surprising blend of sweet, salty, and tangy is a hit at picnics and potlucks!

By MomZilla (Evin)

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the vinegar and Dijon mustard in a bowl. Stir the garlic, salt, and pepper into the mixture. Slowly stream the olive oil into the dressing while whisking vigorously. Place the dressing in the refrigerator until ready to use.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the watermelon, feta cheese, and red onion in a large bowl; toss lightly to mix. Season with the coarsely ground black pepper. Pour about half the dressing over the salad; gently toss to coat. Refrigerate the salad at least 30 minutes. Drizzle the remaining dressing over the salad just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 32.5g; cholesterol 22.3mg; sodium 506.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022