Awesome Summer Watermelon Salad

Such a tasty salad, I love this one! I halved this recipe because I was the only one eating it and I truly wish I didn't. That's ok, I have more ingredients to make more. I followed this as written and it is so very different, I never had a salad similar to this, even though I love feta. Letting this sit for 30 mins does wonders, the flavors blend beautifully. I can't wait to make this throughout the summer with fresh locally grown melons. It's perfect to me as written, and this would compliment so many grilled summer foods. I made sure I had watermelon, feta, and onion in every bite, this is great. The mustard also adds a wonderful touch to the dressing. I will make this salad often and can't wait to try it out on others! Thanks Evin for sharing this one, this is a keeper for sure :)

