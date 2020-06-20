Awesome Summer Watermelon Salad
This surprising blend of sweet, salty, and tangy is a hit at picnics and potlucks!
This surprising blend of sweet, salty, and tangy is a hit at picnics and potlucks!
Such a tasty salad, I love this one! I halved this recipe because I was the only one eating it and I truly wish I didn't. That's ok, I have more ingredients to make more. I followed this as written and it is so very different, I never had a salad similar to this, even though I love feta. Letting this sit for 30 mins does wonders, the flavors blend beautifully. I can't wait to make this throughout the summer with fresh locally grown melons. It's perfect to me as written, and this would compliment so many grilled summer foods. I made sure I had watermelon, feta, and onion in every bite, this is great. The mustard also adds a wonderful touch to the dressing. I will make this salad often and can't wait to try it out on others! Thanks Evin for sharing this one, this is a keeper for sure :)Read More
This was surprisingly good but the feta kind of overwhelmed the dish. I will try it again but cut the cheese down. I am glad I read the reviews because I used less of the dressing and it was fine. Really don't think I would of like it with all the dressing.Read More
Such a tasty salad, I love this one! I halved this recipe because I was the only one eating it and I truly wish I didn't. That's ok, I have more ingredients to make more. I followed this as written and it is so very different, I never had a salad similar to this, even though I love feta. Letting this sit for 30 mins does wonders, the flavors blend beautifully. I can't wait to make this throughout the summer with fresh locally grown melons. It's perfect to me as written, and this would compliment so many grilled summer foods. I made sure I had watermelon, feta, and onion in every bite, this is great. The mustard also adds a wonderful touch to the dressing. I will make this salad often and can't wait to try it out on others! Thanks Evin for sharing this one, this is a keeper for sure :)
Used half the dressing and half the feta. I thought it was great! I used a very sweet watermelon, and I think this would work better with a less sweet one, so I'll save this to use again when I have a mediocre watermelon. Great combination of salty and sweet. I don't think this one would work for everybody, but it definitely works for me.
A very easy and refreshing salad! I have never tried a combo like this before but love all the ingredients in this recipe, so I thought why not? I followed the directions to a T. I only used about half of the dressing total. I loved the salad and so did my 8 yo son. I loved the fact that it did not make a huge amount. Leftovers probably would not keep well. The jury is still out with my hubby but he ate a nice size portion, so I think that is a good sign. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing!
An excellent summer time salad! I have made this several times and it's always a big hit. I add toasted pine nuts to mine.
I really enjoyed this! I only used about 1/4 to 1/3 cup of the dressing that I made and am saving it to use elsewhere. Even my husband, who really does not like when I cook with feta cheese, had to admit that he liked it. Teenage daughter not so fond of it but I'd say it's for more mature tastebuds. Also, found that it was ok as leftover too.
When I used cantaloupe I wanted to give it 5 stars! The watermelon just made it a little too soupy, but I do love the mix of flavors.
This was surprisingly good but the feta kind of overwhelmed the dish. I will try it again but cut the cheese down. I am glad I read the reviews because I used less of the dressing and it was fine. Really don't think I would of like it with all the dressing.
This was a really interesting blend of flavors. It isn't the prettiest looking salad but great taste. We didn't use all of the dressing either, like another reviewer and agree it really wouldn't work leftover. We'll do it again.
Made this for a Margaritaville party and put a sprinkling of Hawaiian lava finishing salt on top. Definitely has to be made and eaten as soon as it is mixed. Does not keep well for the next day...as expected. People at the party were mentioning about how different it was and refreshing to have something out of the ordinary.
Very, very good. But I agree - too much dressing. Cut it in half and it's perfect! My husband was skeptical at first, but went back for seconds!
This is surprisingly tasty. I think other melon types would work as well
Like other reviewers, the quantity seemed large but it ends up you keep going back to it!! All these flavors are excellent together. I did add toasted pine nuts as well. This will be a favorite of ours!
I had a version of this at a "Taste of" event, and used this recipe to recreate it at home. I added two squeezed lemons to the sauce and used half of a medium sized watermelon. delicious!
This is a delicious recipe.
This recipe is very similar to one that I already have, which is a family favorite. The ingredients are very similar to this one with the addition of halved cherry tomatoes along with cucumber and avocado in large dice, and a handful of finely chopped fresh herbs, such as mint, basil, dill, rosemary, thyme... in any combination. (Gently fold in avocado last, after mixing together the other ingredients, and yes this salad should be eaten in one day.) The combination of ingredients sound weird but the variety of flavors and textures are really great together. This is a great summer salad that is delicious, refreshing, healthy, and also hydrating.
I would give it 5 stars with one change....only use the dressing at the last minute. I think using the dressing ahead of time made it visually unappealing (as the feta started breaking down and kind of coating everything in a whitish film). I had some blueberry ginger balsamic vinegar which was excellent with this dish. ALSO....I only used 1/2 cup of oil. I agree with others, you wont need the entire amount of dressing. Save it though...it's great on a regular salad too
It was absolutely great and a big hit at my husband's birthday party. It was super easy to put together. Everyone was asking for the recipe'. This year my husband's birthday was on Memorial Day. So I added one more ingredient, blueberries, to make it red, white and blue. Worked perfectly and looked and tasted GREAT!
This is a fantastic summer salad! So refreshing! The way the flavors blend is awesome! Don't know if the kiddies would like it, but great for adults!
This was amazing!! I added cucumber to mine to beef it up a little. I ate as much as I possibly could last night, then when I couldn't eat anymore, I ate the rest for lunch today! It was wonderful, highly suggest it! After I raved to my parents about it they insisted I bring it to family dinner tomorrow night!!
Just made this tonight with dinner, and OMG. I literally had to stop myself from eating another bite! We added some finely chopped fresh basil across the top as garnish, and it made it sing! Definitely recommend...again and again!
I have made this a few times last summer and here it is Spring again and I can't stop thinking about this salad. I am CRAVING it badly! I can't wait for sweet watermelons to arrive!
I made this for a Fourth of July get-together, and it was a hit. Everybody who tried it said they loved it. Personally, I'd give this a 4-out-of-5-stars rating, since it was pretty nice, but not fantastic - but everyone else expressed five-star opinions. I think this was the first time I'd ever bought a watermelon - the produce guy at my grocery store picked out a seedless one for me. I tried to make this exactly as written, except that I wasn't sure how to measure "3 cups" of watermelon. I figured by weight, and even then, 24 ounces of watermelon didn't seem like much, so I think I wound up using 36 ounces or so (2 1/4 pounds). Everything else, I did by the book, and it all came together nicely. Worth recommending!
Refreshing and delicious! And- it's a little different. Had a girls night and everyone wanted the recipe. I didn't change a thing.
I just didn't like this with the dressing. I think it would be much better with just a sprinkling of salt.
Pretty yummy. Refreshing, and great if served right away. I thought it needed a tad more citrus.
Very tasty and pretty. I will make this again!
Different but Tasty!
This was a big hit at our gourmet dinner last night. I added seeded cherry tomatoes and ground cherries.
Easy to make and a hit at a potluck.
After reading all the reviews I thought I would try this. I was extremely disappointed. Maybe I did something wrong. It was very soggy and not very pleasing to the eye...especially the next day.
If you love feta, red onions and WATERMELON...YOU gotta try this! Refreshing and light! We loved it! I used 1/2 red onion sliced very thin, 1/3 cup of feta, and about 6 cups of cubed watermelon. I used a store bought vinaigrette/garlic dressing. It was DELISH!
Tried this today and....AMAZING!!! I added a cubed mango just because I had one over ripe in the fridge, along with some mint and it came out delicious! Oh, and the dressing is BY FAR the best I've made. This will be my new go-to dressing for all my salads! Wonderful refreshing alternative to standard summer salads like Cesar and pasta salad. Thanks, MomZilla!!
I really wanted to like this salad. I had an amazing watermelon salad for the first time at a restaurant last summer and have been trying to find a recipe that's similar ever since. This one just wasn't it but it also just didn't seem to work flavor-wise. I think balsamic vinegar is too harsh in this combination. I would think rice vinegar or something along those lines would compliment the watermelon better. Anyway, not going to keep this one I'm afraid.
This is awesome. As some of the others suggested I added cucumber and avocado. The only other change I made is I used Kraft balsamic viniaigret, add the dejon mustard and a little of the salt. As others suggested I only used half of the dressing. My husband who doesn't like anything new even really liked this one!
Nice blend of flavors, but a bit watery.
I really enjoyed this salad. It was light, fresh and tasty. I did add torn pieces of basil to this and it was great.
Terrific, surprising blend of flavors and textures. I was skeptical about this recipe, but it turned out wonderfully. Easy to make, and a great addition to a summer meal or potluck.
This was really good
I was supposed to bring watermelon chunks to a summer party. I took half of the watermelon chunks and I made this recipe. No one liked it. As suggested, I tried the red, white and blue version (added blueberries) since it is almost the 4th. The balsamic should specify white balsalmic because regular dark balsalmic stains all the white feta a dingy yellow. No patriot look at all! No one liked the chewy feta in a soft fruit salad. The watermelon did burst in your mouth which is the nicest part of the salad but there was no watermelon taste as the gentle fruit had picked up the oily vinegar taste. A few people ate a few blueberries but again the oiliness ruined the refreshing reason we eat fruit. All of the plain watermelon is gone.
I was going to a picnic and had a watermelon so looked for something to do it with it. I used this recipe as a base and it was fabulous! My alterations were minimal--I chopped up some fresh mint from the garden and used store bought light balsamic vinaigrette. I didn't measure the amount but added to taste. I likely used less than called for in tthe recipe. I also added the feta after the dressing so the feta didn't get discolored as someone else noted. NO ONE had ever tasted a similar dish and everyone loved it. Fabulous, quick summer salad.
Wonderful salad! A huge hit - I did not change a thing! Delicious dressing.
Loved it!
Easy and yummy!
Made it for a summer luncheon, just because it sounded really good. Friends raved and demanded the recipe. Nice!
This is 5 stars hands down! Didn't change a thing. BUT, next time I'm going to use blue cheese. Just would like a stronger cheese taste. It's funny how people have different taste. One reviewer wrote that the feta was too strong. Different strokes, I guess. I'd like to see where people are from to get an idea of what they like in their part of the country. Some people think a tsp of cayenne is not enough and some think a pinch of black pepper will set them on fire. Anyway, loved it and will make again.