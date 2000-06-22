Grilled Potato, Carrot, and Onion Foil Packets

This is a very good veggie dish I learned years ago at a school camp-out. It's easy to make and can also be made in the oven the same way.

Recipe by Greg and Kristine

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel and cut up the potatoes and carrots into bite-size chunks. Chop up onion.

  • Combine all veggies in tin foil or foil baking bag. Season with desired amount of seasoning salt and top with butter. Seal foil well (you may need more than one bag, so the vegetables are done evenly).

  • Grill until potatoes and carrots are soft, about 40 minutes (flip bags at least 3-4 times during grilling). Remove from grill and place the veggies in a large bowl and add the sour cream, mixing well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
406 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 53.4g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 46.3mg; sodium 193.3mg. Full Nutrition
