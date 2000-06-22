Grilled Potato, Carrot, and Onion Foil Packets

I made this with a few modifications... I skipped the carrots and used 6 medium baking potatoes (probably close to 4 lb) and one onion - slicing both in rounds (the potatoes about 1/4" wide and the onion very thin) - then, starting with the onion, I layered in a covered baking dish, alternating layers and topping the potato layer with small squares of butter and a little salt and pepper. I ended with the onion layer. All in all, I used 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) butter in the layers. I covered and baked for about 45 minutes (I did test the doneness of the potatoes several times and took it out when I could easily insert a fork.) After removing from the oven, I dumped the contents of the baking dish into a large bowl where I had placed about 2/3 cup of sour cream and stirred to combine everything. This ended up like a very lumpy mashed potato mixture and the flavor was out of this world since the onion really permeated the potatoes. I have now decided that I will make this for my Thanksgiving potatoes from now on. Much easier than boiling and mashing and much easier to get maximum flavor without copious amounts of butter and cream cheese. I may even try to cook the potatoes and onions in a crockpot and then just add in the sour cream at the very end so I can keep them warm for the meal.