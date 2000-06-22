Grilled Potato, Carrot, and Onion Foil Packets
This is a very good veggie dish I learned years ago at a school camp-out. It's easy to make and can also be made in the oven the same way.
These are VERY good! I make mine in a 350 degree oven. I cut the potatoes in slices, top with sliced onion, salt & pepper to taste and top with pats of butter....YUMMY!Read More
My family use to make kind of the same thing we called it Hobo dinner and it was beef patty then potatoes and vegetables all put in a foil package, then put on the barbecue. Each person had their own personal foil package meal.Read More
Super super good. I baked mine in the oven at 350F for around 50 minutes and it turned out really really well and tasted really really good.
This is a great recipe but I altered it a bit. No butter or sour cream and added a bit more onion(individual tastes) I also "package" it into individual servings. I add a couple strips of bacon to each. When its done, I put shredded cheddar cheese on top and let it cook a few minutes longer until cheese is melted. I also don't separate veggies. We just ate it like it was cooked.
oh my goodness this was great!!! I've made it both with and without carrots and even added tri-colored peppers. A very flexible recipe with virtually no clean up!
Amazing! this recipe is so easy and it tastes awesome! I like to add garlic to mine
This is a good side dish for BBQ chicken or ribs. The sour cream balances the spiciness of the meat. Nice.
In terms of "camping food" this is terrific! I also added chopped up mushrooms, zucchini, and green pepper (with extra butter/seasoning salt to account for more veggies) and left out the sour cream. It was a great grilled vegetable medley over some white rice. If you're wrapping this in sheets of foil like I did, I'd make the wrapping atleast 3 layers thick because my first attempt got a little burnt.
I've been making this for a long time but without the carrots. If you like cabbage try cutting some up and laying it down first . Then the onions maybe some peppers garlic cloves butter and potatoes. fantastic!!!!
Excellent. I grew up on this, but we didn't use carrots and we usually served it with sour cream and "bacon" bits. Extra-yummy with a little celery salt, too! Thanks for the great reminder. :)
Yummy yummy yummy! I used red potatoes and didn't add the carrots. Also I cooked the potatoes in the microwave for 3 mins after I chopped them just to speed the cooking time. I skipped the sour cream, I'm not a big fan of the stuff. The potatoes were soo good!
Did not use the sour cream but it was so good I don't think it needed it. Must spray foil with Pam next time. I sprayed the potato/onions with cajun blast garlic butter basting sauce and sprinkled with Lawrys seasoned salt. Then put a Tbsp of butter in each packet. Loved it!
Very good - made it with half the butter and added some garlic, which gave it a nice flavor. Next time I'm going to use quarter the butter recommended - still seemed like a lot when we ate it. Went well with the london broil.
Really liked this dish. I cut the recipe in half and baked in the oven in a small roasting pan I have. Will be making again.
My husband brought this recipe into the family, calling it Hobo Stew. He includes red meat at the bottom, usually sirloin, which he puts on the bottom and sprinkes steak dust over it. He then puts on the potatoes and carrots and drizzles melted butter over the top. Bakes it in the oven and it comes out incredible. This is def a 5 star recipe, and for vegetarians the meatless variety stated here would be great!
Superb! I made this exactly as written and was not disappointed at all. I think the addition of corn or garlic would be good... if I ever wanted to mix it up a bit.
These are the best potatoes in the world. We add carrots for more nutrients and color. Yummy Yummy!!! I serve these anything grilled. Easy clean up on my kitchen.
I sliced the potatoes instead of chopping them. I added bacon but could not add the sour cream or carrots. My family liked them and want them again. I am not so sure I liked the bacon added.
I did individual foil packages and cooked it in the oven but it was really good
Spray the tinfoil down with cooking spray so your potatoes don't stick. I added 2 garlic cloves, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. The potatoes are good and flavorful, very easy side dish to make.
My family would make this all the time when we went camping. We would add the chicken in the tinfoil so that it would all bake together. Really simple, easy meal. I've also made it at home in the past in the oven. Not gourmet, but SUPER Easy, and yummy.
I used red skin potatoes, added a little olive oil and sprinkled about a teaspoon of thyme into mix. Was beautiful and very tasteful. I will make this again.
Delicious! I made 1/2 the recipe, and took the time to melt the butter and mix the vegetables with the melted butter and seasoned salt before wrapping in foil and baking in the oven.
loved it..Used potatoes, carrots and garlic.. and butter Salt pepper. yummy
We have made this many, many times. Sometimes as written... sometimes we change it up using different veggies. Always excellent. Works well on the grill or in the oven.
Strange looking but delicious
Used red potatoes, good either way!!
Made this recipe last night for the family. Ending up putting it in 3 separate boats, wrapped twice, but I would suggest doing 3 times, so you don't rip the tin foil when you flip them. Grilled them for about 45 minutes, and they turned out perfectly! My family gobbled up every last bite. I was planning on having leftovers to send home with my Mother and there were none! Very pleased with this simple, delicious recipe. Will be trying it again, with maybe an add in of some spicy sausage! Also, I didn't add the sour cream, after a little salt and pepper spruce it is great without it!
I made this with a few modifications... I skipped the carrots and used 6 medium baking potatoes (probably close to 4 lb) and one onion - slicing both in rounds (the potatoes about 1/4" wide and the onion very thin) - then, starting with the onion, I layered in a covered baking dish, alternating layers and topping the potato layer with small squares of butter and a little salt and pepper. I ended with the onion layer. All in all, I used 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) butter in the layers. I covered and baked for about 45 minutes (I did test the doneness of the potatoes several times and took it out when I could easily insert a fork.) After removing from the oven, I dumped the contents of the baking dish into a large bowl where I had placed about 2/3 cup of sour cream and stirred to combine everything. This ended up like a very lumpy mashed potato mixture and the flavor was out of this world since the onion really permeated the potatoes. I have now decided that I will make this for my Thanksgiving potatoes from now on. Much easier than boiling and mashing and much easier to get maximum flavor without copious amounts of butter and cream cheese. I may even try to cook the potatoes and onions in a crockpot and then just add in the sour cream at the very end so I can keep them warm for the meal.
Yummy! 400 degrees for 60 minutes
