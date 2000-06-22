Best Burger Ever

I made this recipe using both turkey & beef (since I like turkey & my husband is not really a fan). So, let me start by saying my husband loved these and gave both the turkey & the beef a 4.5-5 stars! I, on the other hand, thought they were good but were too much like meatloaf. I really wished I would've trusted my instincts and skipped the egg & oats. The flavor was pretty good and I think the hot sauce is what really made it, but I could not get past the resemblence to meatloaf. I will be trying these again, but without the egg & oats. **UPDATE**I made these again with turkey but this time left out the egg & oats, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly and they were delicious!!! You couldn't even tell they were turkey and they definitely had no resemblance to meatloaf!