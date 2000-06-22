Best Burger Ever

4.2
157 Ratings
  • 5 73
  • 4 53
  • 3 23
  • 2 7
  • 1 1

A very healthy AND flavorful burger with a little extra crunch.

Recipe by Susan

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 burgers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium high heat and lightly oil grate.

  • In a large bowl, combine the beef, onion soup mix, egg, hot sauce and oats. Shape into 6 patties.

  • Grill patties over medium high heat for 10 to 20 minutes, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 30.2g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 122.5mg; sodium 563.9mg. Full Nutrition
