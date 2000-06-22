Best Burger Ever
A very healthy AND flavorful burger with a little extra crunch.
A very healthy AND flavorful burger with a little extra crunch.
I've been making burgers this way for years and they've always gotten compliments. I use Italian bread crumbs, however, in place of the oats, and leave out the hot sauce (our personal tastes don't run to hot foods). I also add a couple of cloves of minced garlic and a tbsp of green relish to spice things up. It holds together nicely on the grill, even when I make nice huge flat patties for those large buns. There is NO other way to make a burger!;-)Read More
These were easy and tasted good. I cut the oats down to 1/2 cup.Read More
I've been making burgers this way for years and they've always gotten compliments. I use Italian bread crumbs, however, in place of the oats, and leave out the hot sauce (our personal tastes don't run to hot foods). I also add a couple of cloves of minced garlic and a tbsp of green relish to spice things up. It holds together nicely on the grill, even when I make nice huge flat patties for those large buns. There is NO other way to make a burger!;-)
I wouldn't say it's the best burger ever, but it's worth repeating! I'm not a spice lover so I was a little concerned with the hot pepper sauce, but I followed the recipe exactly and found that it added just a little zing. Very nice! Here's a tip I just learned and it worked out great. Put an indent in the middle of your patties with your thumb before cooking - then they'll come out flat and not bulging in the middle!
Great burgers! I added a pat of butter and inserted into the center of the patty before grilling, make sure you close the meat around it. It adds so much flavor to burgers even in the oven grill.
These were easy and tasted good. I cut the oats down to 1/2 cup.
These turned out pretty dry. Had to cop them up for the kids and serve it to them like meatloaf otherwise they wouldn't eat them. They were also surprisingly bland. If I make these again I will cut down on the oats and add pickle relish like another reviewer stated.
THE FIRST TIME I MADE THESE: I left out the onion soup mix and egg and they were AWESOME! I'm a huge fan of flat, flat burgers. hate, hate meatball burgers. well, these were super flat and very tasty. my 3 kids ate them and never said a word about the hot sauce. it wasn't spicy like hot sauce, it just made for a very tasty burger. also very moist. i will make these often. will probably add some extra garlic salt since we are very fond of garlic. we even garlic salt our french fries. yummy. thanks. THE SECOND TIME I MADE THESE: i used the onion soup mix and egg. they were still moist and flat, but they tasted waaaay too much like meatloaf. no one liked them.
This was really good. I was a little skeptical of the oatmeal at first, but it tasted wonderful. We made them for a grill out and I got nothing but compliments!
Excellent flavour!! I generally do not eat hamburgers, but could not help myself in this case. I made a double recipe. The burgers were even better the next day reheated as the flavour became even better. A great make ahead meal.
I tried this recipe and found the burgers to be a bit dry. I don't fault the recipe though, I made the patties too thin! Next time I'll make them thicker and add 1/2 tin onion soup to make them more moist, a trick recommended by my mother the supreme chef. All in all, an easy burger to make.
Since we still have plenty of snow on the ground, we were unable to grill these. Instead, I made it into a meatloaf (still following the recipe exactly) that I cooked for 1 hour at 350. It was great. My BF loved it and said he liked it better than my regular meatloaf. I will try this again as burgers, too!
I've tried a number of burgers on this site and these turned out really good. I used 1/4 cup of italian style bread crumbs instead of the oats. The onion soup mix was a bit overwhelming in the burger, but I will definitely make these again and just cut back on that. If you like the taste of onion though, leave it in. These burgers are very moist and grill well.
Excellent. Very pleased with this burger. Thank you.
I made these last night for my husband and I and we thought they were fantastic! I made some minor changes: used 1 Tbsp of wors. sauce, 1/2 cup of italian bread crumbs instead of oats and added 1 tsp of garlic powder. I also left out the hot sauce because we never have that around the house (not hot sauce fans). I also did what another reviewer said, and added 1 pat of butter to each patty! We just ate these as a hamburger steak to cut out the carbs from the buns. These will definitely be how we make our burgers from now on! Thanks for sharing~
A dry, grilled meatloaf sandwich. *yawn*
When using "extra lean" ground beef the burger tends to be way too dry. Whenever making burgers I always use 80/20. This ensures a great tasting juicy burger.
The kids and I thought these were just okay. My husband really liked. Probably would not make again. Thanks for letting us try.
I made this last night with ground turkey and it turned out so well! My toddler's a very picky eater and this the first time her hamburger was gone in a flash! Like the first poster, I agree, it's even better the next day!
I have to admit, I omitted the rolled oats because we didn't have any, but even w/o this ingredient, the flavour of this burger surpassed any burger that I have ever made for my family. My husband said it was tasty and my children, 10 & 8, asked for seconds. Very juicy and very tender even when cooked completely through.
Seems too simple to be this yummy but it is! My mom turned me on to this one and we just love it. I'm not a fan of hot sauce, but tried it anyway. I was pleasantly surprised that it didn't add burn, just the slightest of bites.
I found this in one of the ideas and instead of using onion soup mix(which i call cheating)i sauted a whole onion and added it to the mix. I grilled it over hot coals in a fish basket while camping. I made it again but over charcoal and this recipe is definetly a keeper. The best burger recipe i've ever made thanx =P
Wonderful! Too all you Oat haters... Oats are the best part of this burger!!! Don't use breadcrumbs... go Oats!!!
Decent burger but not the best by far. Try using fresh chopped onion and lots of garlic instead of dry soup mix.
This burger is AWESOME- Of course I used tabasco for the pepper sauce and it was really spicy and good. Also, if you like a chunkier burger, just use an onion instead of onion powder.
Not really a burger recipe. More like a meatloaf. Nothing wrong with grilled meatloaf, if you like onion soup meatloaf. The rolled oats hide the steak flavor and leans more towards the meat loaf taste. It is pretty tasty, but just not a burger.
I was a little skeptical of putting oats in burgers, but based on the name and reviews I had to try this recipe. I cut the hot sauce in half (I don't like things hot) and added some fresh garlic. These were awesome! We made them for a cookout at the lake when my in-laws came to visit and they were a hit. My mother-in-law said they used to make burgers with oatmeal all the time, and that these were better than any she had ever had. The oats add a wonderful flavor. I use this recipe whenever I make burgers, and I've started adding oats to meatloaf too. No more bread crumbs for me. This really is the Best Burger Ever!
I've used the onion soup mix in burgers before and it's good. The oats though, just not a fan, I use seasoned breadcrumbs, about 3/4 cup and has good flavor. Also, using A-1 sauce is a good thing to use once in awhile if you run low on Worchestershire. Thanks for sharing.
I too have been using this recipe for years. My only suggestion is to use burger that has at least 15% fat, as the fat keeps the burger from drying out into hockey puck burgers! Lol... and I cut back on the rolled oats as well....
These were very good. I really liked the flavor, the hubby said they tasted like meatloaf on a bun, which was not a bad thing. They were a little bit dry, maybe next time I'll lighten up on the oatmeal like another reviewer suggested. Thanks for a keeper!
Sorry but this was like eating BBQ meatloaf. They did cook up very nice on the grill. And were very juicy. But I probably won't be making these again.
I made a test run of these before my planned party and they were well received. I like the flavour but found them a little bland. For the actual BBQ I added a half a large white onion and 2 garlic cloves minced, 2 tbsp hot sauce and 1 tbsp Worcestershire. Perfect.
As the recipe states, this is the best burger ever. We don't change the recipe a bit, and the boys love them!
Extremely yummy! A big hit by everyone! I rub hot sauce on the outside for extra flavour!
Very good burger! Served for dinner and my husband could only eat one. Would make again for family cookouts(perfect), thanks for the recipe.
These burgers were awesome! I had ~30 people over and everybody raved about them. They were even delicious as leftovers as sandwiches.
Very good burgers. I did make some changes and substitutions. I used 1/2 sleeve of crushed butter crackers instead of the rolled oats. AND instead of the hot sauce I used horseradish. I also stuffed the burgers with shredded cheddar cheese. Then grilled these awesome babies. My family loved it. Even my in-laws who are not big grilled burger fans. They raved about these burgers.
My fam. hates my cooking but they LOOVVED it when I made these burgers. They now talk about how good my burgers are and request them every chance they get!! :)
Read reviews before I made this recipe. Since a lot of them said it's more of a meatloaf texture, I decided to just make meatloaf instead of hamburgers. I added fresh diced onion as well, (just a small one). It was great. Husband loved it. He wanted to save some for lunch the next day, but had to go back and finish it all off then. Asked him if he thinks he would like it as a hamburger and he said yes. So, maybe next time I'll make a hamburger to see how we like it that way. I will for sure use this as my go to meatloaf recipe for now on.
Very moist and flavorful!! Highly recommended!
Oh Yeah! This recipe is a keeper. I doubled the recipe but added 1/4 t. garlic powder as I like to try new recipes on crowds. Everyone loved them. Moist and tasty. Made them again for my hubby to take to work and the guys wanted the recipe for their wives.
dont get me wrong, this is a good burger...but it IS named BEST burger ever so i was expecting eye popping flavor. i appreciate the heart healthy oatmeal and the burger had a nice moist texture but i would try a different recipe in search of THE burger before making this again.
These were pretty good, although yes, reminiscent of meatloaf. The hot sauce adds a nice kick, though. Here's a trick for those whose kids "don't like" oatmeal (like mine). Run the dry oatmeal through the blender to make an oat "flour". Same concept, fewer pieces, same binding action. And no oatmeal complaints.
this recipes is the best.my husband love how juicey they turn out and the taste was allsome.i used only 1-3 cup of the oats.this is a keeper. i will make all my hambuger for the grill using this recipes.. thanks susan
these burgers were awesome! i made them on memorial day and they were a hit. one thing to remember though is to make them about twice the size that you want the finished product to be, as they will shrink in cooking.loved it!
I used ground chicken instead of beef to save calories/fat grams and it was yummy! I used the whole pouch of onion soup mix, 1 tsp hot sauce, 1 tsp worchestershire, 1/2 an egg and omitted the oats. Turned out pretty tasty!
ok- but i did not like the oats and if i m going to put onions in my burger - i want the real thing and will make the time to chop. this would be good for someone on the rush with little time also this was not kid friendly in my family the oats did not go over well
everyone loved htese burgers, but what i did with the oatmeal was put it in a food processor to make it like a powder...this worked great and held the juices better...
Very Very good recipe. Highly recommend it.
This is ABSOLUTELY the BEST burger recipe around. Hands down!!! I made them for my son's first birthday and they were the rave of the party!! Thanks for the great recipe!!! You've gotta try this one!!
This takes the blah out of burgers! I didn't have all the ingrediants required so I improvised a bit. Instead of ot pepper sauce, I used 1 tsp chili powder and 1 tsp crushed red peppers. Instead of rolled oats, I used 1/2 C Italian bread crumbs. 2tsp. of water makes this mixture a little easier to knead into the ground meat, and just because I have a husband, I added 1 tsp bacon bits. As long as there's bacon in anything, he loves it. Is that a man-thing? Aeven out granddaughters loved these burgers!
I am giving this a 5 Star rating because my family LOVED it! Usually, my husband is the one to cook the burgers, mine just never quite came out edible. But I tried this and now my hubby says I should be the one to cook them from now on! Yippie! LOL thanks for a great recipe!
Oh my God!!! I just made this recipe, and I can't wait to eat some more. Although I used lamb mince instead of beef, and onion instead of the onion sachet, and added curry powder and barbecue powder, it came out great!! Very simple to do, you can make a whole batch and freeze it for later. Totally worth it, nearly ate my fingers!!
My extremely fussy 3 children and even Fussier husband All agree this is the best tasting burger ever. come to think of it they think its the best meal ever
I agree that this burger is 'different' but not quite what I was looking for. If you love onion soup mix, by all means, try it otherwise the flavor takes over - no one in my family enjoyed these, sorry. They were however juicy, and did have some good zip.
I loved this! It adds moisture to the extra lean beef! I added 1 tsp A1 as well as a pat of butter in the center of the burgers, and this is my go to now for burgers!
I have never had a burger as good as this. All of the ingredients added together create the most tantilizing burger ever. I like red onion as a topping. No burger is complete without red onion.
Fan favorite.
Loved this recipe! The oats helped the ground elk meat I used hold together on the grill. The recipe can be used for BBQ meatballs as well.
Oh, so gooooooood! We liked the extra heat from the hot sauce - it wasn't too much but it was still noticeable. The oatmeal keeps them nice and moist without them being raw in the middle. They were a big hit. We served them with bacon on top. Yum!
I made this recipe using both turkey & beef (since I like turkey & my husband is not really a fan). So, let me start by saying my husband loved these and gave both the turkey & the beef a 4.5-5 stars! I, on the other hand, thought they were good but were too much like meatloaf. I really wished I would've trusted my instincts and skipped the egg & oats. The flavor was pretty good and I think the hot sauce is what really made it, but I could not get past the resemblence to meatloaf. I will be trying these again, but without the egg & oats. **UPDATE**I made these again with turkey but this time left out the egg & oats, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly and they were delicious!!! You couldn't even tell they were turkey and they definitely had no resemblance to meatloaf!
These were just OK. Very filling. Don't know if I will make them again. I am still on the search for the ultimate burger.
These are very tasty. DO NOT add all of the oatmeal. 1/4 cup is fine, otherwise you will lose the flavor. Also, I don't think they would be as good if they were grilled, so definately grill them. I will make these again!
The title dosen't lie, these were awsome. I can't wait till summer.
Easy to make-pretty good
My boyfriend and I have to drive to a rural bar in Minnesota once a month for the best burgers ever. That is no longer the case. These are moist, have a total beefy flavor, and they are tender. The only change I made, was to add 1 teaspoon chili powder instead of the hot sauce. Awesome.
These burgers were really great. I actually skipped both the egg and the oats because I didn't have them on hand, but they still came out wonderfully. The flavors of the onion soup mix, hot sauce, and worcestershire sauce blended perfectly. I will definitely make these again.
These were easy to prepare and tasted very good. We have made them twice now with our new grill. It's easy to eat healthy when it tastes this good. :) I don't even like spicy foods, but the tobasco gives it just a little zing...I am usually very sensitive to spicy foods, but I am glad I did not omit it, wonderful flavor. We'll be making these again soon.
good burger but I am not sure about the best.
We love this recipe! I did make some adjustments: I reduced the oatmeal to 1/2 cup, and formed 8 patties instead of 6. Thanks!
This recipe was good but we probably won't make it again. We're still searching for that perfect burger recipe. :)
Very tasty! Better than just plain onion soup mix. I left out the oatmeal and hot sauce. Be careful not too add too much stuff to your burger , it tasted a bit like meatloaf.
Very good burger!
Not a bad burger. It was very moist. But I have tried a better one from this site, which is still #1.
Everyone LOVES this burger. I get asked what the recipe is by everyone that has one!
Too much like a meatloaf sandwich.
These burgers were pretty good. I think they needed salt though. I would definately make these again. I was a little leary of the oats but all in all they turned out good. I stuffed them with cheese before I flattened them.
Amazing burgers.... 4 years later, people still talk about them!
overall this burger is great. It was nice and moist and flavorful.
Family loved these...picky son didn't even pick out onion or oats. I thought they would be juicier, but maybe it was because I used moose meat. I cut the oats down to 1/2 cup, because the moose meat is so lean. I would probably make again...good flavour.
Meh. There was just nothing extraordinary about them. If I want a fun burger, I'm going to look elsewhere (I love the Tex-Mex burger on this site!!)
These were very good, they stayed moist and had a nice flavor. I reduced the amount of onion soup mix by half and it still had a bit of meatloaf-y flavor. I will make this again, only next time I will add more hot sauce & worcester for a bit more kick.
Very good. It's anything but healthy, though! Even extra lean ground beef has saturated fat--and any sat fat is too much. There's tons of sodium in the onion soup mix, too, as well as the W sauce. I don't advocate having these very often. We're smart to stay away from red meat, but once or twice a year we'll have a burger. This is good for then.
These burgers where AWESOME!! My family loved them and even my brother in-law whom is very fussy liked them!! Thanks for the awesome recipe!!
I don't think it is the BEST ever...It was OK...The best ever of any food has to have a WOW factor..There was not a wow in this burger
I found it to be salty from the onion mix I switched to dryed ranch an tryed italiton mix also used bread crumbs in place of oatmeal
These were the most awesomest burgers ever! But I used cracker crumbs instead of oatmeal, and I added 1 teaspoon of barbecue sauce for extra flavor.
These burgers was great! After reading other reviews re: the oatmeal, I cut it back to 1/2 cup. Used Quick Oats because that's what I had. Made the burgers earlier in the day and then refrigerated until about 1/2 hour before grilling them. Maybe the do-ahead combined w/the quick oats made the oatmeal softer...honestly, if I hadn't made them myself, I won't have noticed the oatmeal. Also, it was just the right amount of hot sauce to give the burgers alittle zing.
Good Flavor. I will make thses again.
This was okay. Thanks for sharing your recipe:)
Tastiest burgers I've ever made. Hubby loved 'em!
This got a 5 star from a guy who eats burgers 3 or more times a week. I didn't change a thing. Bravo. Mr burger lover :)
Perhaps not the "best burger ever" but they are very nice!! These are a regular at our BBQ's now.
We decided to make this a meatloaf with added tomato sauce and it was wondeful. The oats add a nice flavor in contrast to the usual bread crumbs. We messed with the recipe a bit according to our tastes and it was great!
Good burger, but not worthy of its title. Seemed a little dry
I add extra seasonings and reduce the onion soup mix due to the sodium and reduce the rolled oats as I like a beefier burger. For 10 lbs lean ground beef, I add 3 envelopes of onion soup mix, 5 eggs, 2/3 cup rolled oats, 2/3 cup soft bread crumbs (I save ends in the freezer and process in the food processor) 10 tbsps Worchestire sauce, 2 1/2 tsps each black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, minced garlic and Montreal steak spice. This yields 36 5 ounce patties for the freezer.
Great flavor but I did not care for the oatmeal. The texture was not that of a hamburger more like a meatloaf. I will not make it again.
Great flavor. Love this recipe. I used the full amount of oats and they were outstanding. These are on the menu for all of our cook outs from now on!
This was a pretty good burger. The texture was different than your normal burger but that was fine with us. Very enjoyable.
These burgers were outstanding. Made them for guests and I received high fives all night long!
This was a very good burger.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections