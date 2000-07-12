Extra Extra Rich Brownies
This recipe was created on a day we didn't have eggs at home, and they turned out fabulous!
WOW! If you like rich, chocolately brownies, these are for you! I switched the measurements for the sugar and cocoa as someone previously suggested. I used 1 1/2 C. sugar and 1 rounded Cup of unsweetened cocoa. Be careful to NOT overbake. I took mine out at 21 minutes when just a little batter was on the tip of a toothpick and they were perfect; very heavy and moist inside the way I like. If you do accidentally overbake them, dip them like biscotti in your coffee or cocoa. I didn't make the frosting recipe as I like brownies unfrosted to nibble on or enjoy with vanilla ice cream. This one's a keeper!
Perhaps the measurements are wrong on this recipe? The brownies turned out like little chocolate bricks... they are unbelivably dry and hard. Everything I usually bake turns out great. I was too embarrased to bring them to the BBQ that I was making them for. Please re-evaluate this recipe before anyone else uses it!!!
These brownies had a wonderful texture but I think the amount of cocoa and sugar should be switched (I did that the second time and they were much better). I also think they should be made in a 9x9 pan. Overall they were decilcious and disappeared the same day I made them.
These are the richest, fudgiest brownies ever! I know why other people haven't rated them highly in the past. Truth is, this type of recipe is easy to overcook. Even a few minutes can make a huge difference! As for my batch, it passed the knife test after only 15 minutes. This unique recipe really stands out since it uses so much cocoa and no eggs. If "See's" made brownies, this is what they'd taste like! I don't usually prefer dark chocolate, but these send me to heaven!!
this was not to my liking. i switched the sugar and cocoa like previous users have recommended and watched it closely so it didn't overbake. well the center was a goopy mess that wouldn't come out of the pan, and the edges were perfect. it tasted awful though. i couldn't rate it less than one star even though i would have. i will not use this again and will remove it from my recipe box.
Very very intense. I thought the "18 servings" was a typo, but you can really only eat a very small piece. We switched cocoa and sugar amounts as properly recommended, but it was still too much. It was useful to see a recipe that didn't require eggs, so I might try it again with 3/4 or 2/3 cups cocoa, instead.
I loved them! I reduced the amount of cocoa to 1 cup and added 1/2 cup of chocolate chips because...why not? YUMMY
very cocoa-y and crumbly. I made sure not to over-cook them, but they are so soft they fall apart. If you like a lot of cocoa taste, you'll like them. I didn't use the icing because I felt that would be way too much cocoa flavor. I really only tried this recipe because I wanted brownies and I had a can of evaporated milk to use up. I think I'll stick to my nestle brownie recipe from now on.
I made these tonight and didn't like at all. I tried to make them without the frosting, they were just bad. We had to throw away the whole batch. I was trying to use up ingredients I had already in my pantry.
I think that switching the cocoa and sugar would help - I cooked this following the recipe. My batch was done in 18 minutes. The flavor will only appeal to people who love their chocolate dark and bitter - 70% or so. If you are a fan of milk chocolate or regular Betty Crocker brownies, you will not like this. I hope to salvage mine by making a sweet frosting.
I think maybe leaving the eggs out is a bad idea. These turned out very dry. The icing helps but you will need a gallon of milk to get one of the little guys down!
These brownies were a disappointment. My son has an egg allergy so I was excited to have found an egg free brownie recipe. Like someone else suggested I used ½ cup sugar and 1 cup cocoa, but it was a bad idea to decrease the amount of sugar. The brownies didn’t even taste sweet to me, but more like burnt chocolate. However the brownies weren’t burnt because I only baked them for 21 minutes. I probably could have even baked them for a shorter period of time because they were dry and crumbly. The icing recipe is also very bitter. I will probably try to play around with this recipe since it is egg free. Next I will decrease the cocoa, increase the sugar and perhaps use applesauce like some people suggested. I may even add little Ener-g Egg Replacer to help bind the brownies.
I did the measurement switch for sugar and cocoa as suggested, subbed 1/2 the oil with applesauce and added chocolate chips instead of frosting... they were the best dark chocolate brownies I've ever had.
I should have checked the reviews prior to making this recipe. Changing the measurments for the Cocoa and Sugar would have helped. The frosting never did thicken up and was more like a sauce. Overall, not the best brownie recipe.
They turned out cooked just right, but they were too dry and tasted too flour-y. My 3 year olds loved it though.
I tried both the suggestions of the reviewers and the recipe as stated, and I liked the recipe as stated better. I much prefer milk chocolate to dark though. Also, instead of frosting, I put 3/4 cup of semisweet chocolate chips in the batter.
These brownies tasted...interesting. I can't quite put my finger on it, but these tasted off. I made it because I had everything this needed. But it just tasted like a brown tire. I would've given it one star, but this had a hint of chocolatiness.
I was not happy with how this turned out. I MIGHT be able to use this for something like a pie crust. With so little to be cooked while baking there is NO change in texture before and after cooking.
I had so much fun making these brownies. They are fast, fun, and delious. I only put two cups of cocoa for two times the recipe, but they were still rich.
Fantastic! These were so fudgy and rich. My husband is a chocoholic and he raved about them. I also switched the sugar and cocoa measurements. I will definitely make these again and will pass the recipe on to others.
Very good. I skipped the frosting, swapped the cocoa and sugar measurements, and used apple sauce in lieu of vegetable oil. Still very tasty, and very rich!
I was in a baking mood but realized we had no eggs in the house! So I looked up and found this recipe and went by what other reviewers said and switched the amounts of cocoa and sugar. I also used 1 cup of milk because we had no evaporated milk. We also had very little vanilla extract left. However, in the end, I added about 1/4 cup more of flour and about 1/8 cup more of sugar until the consistency and texture was just right. Then I poured into a cupcake tray (because the volume in our square tray wasn't enough) and put it in. Took them about 25 minutes later and they were perfect! :) Also used my own custom frosting/icing recipe, but everything worked out and it was delish!!!
Didn't care for the recipe. It was dry and I only baked it for 25 minutes
The taste cocoa over powers everything else. and the frosting is just as bad. i don't recommend this recipe at all.
nope,not my thing
This recipe was amazing! I adjusted the sugar and cocoa (switched amounts) and baked for 15-20 minutes. Don't overbake!! Added sugar to the frosting and a little vanilla for flavour. An absolute fave and will do it again - only problem was the lack of binding so might use an egg next time and definitely will cut back on the oil.
I followed the advice of others, including using a 9X9 pan. I ended up with a custard in the middle. The outer edges were done, but were crumbly and bitter. It ended up in the trash. This has taught me to make sure I always have eggs on hand.
I baked these last night and they tasted delicious. The texture was not that awesome. I did switch the cocoa and sugar measurements like someone suggested. I think next time im going to add a few eggs because they were just too gooey.
I added an egg and switched the sugar and cocoa like others and they were rich and delicious and deeply chocolatey. I will make again but only cook for 15 to 17 minutes as the sides were a little dry.
I made according to the recipe but without the frosting and loved them. Made sure not to overcook--I took them out pretty early (maybe after 15 minutes) and did the knife test. They were ready. If you like dense, dark chocolatety brownies that aren't overly sweet, you'll like these. I would NOT swap the cocoa and sugar as others did. I like them not super sweet.
There is something otherwordly about this recipe...I'm not sure if this is a divine recipe, or hellspawn, there is one thing I'm sure of, though...these brownies are the way to nirvana. Made them twice, first time took them out a bit early and they ended up being "spoonies", only edible from the pan using a spoon, no problem with that. Second time, I made them perfect and shared some pieces with some friends. We all ended up licking our spoons moaning in pleasure, but also grunting in disgust...I do not know. I think this might just be the beginning of a new religion. Something more technical in nature: I never use sweetened cocoa, so I substituted the same quantity with 1 part sugar/2 parts cocoa instead...also added some cinnamon, vanilla and bourbon, and I can assure you, this is the way to go if you're ok with alcohol.
I followed the previous reviews and swapped the measurements for the cocoa powder and sugar. But this result in the batter being too dry, thus I added more evaporated milk than called for. However, the end result is still disappointing. It was dry, crumbly and bitter. Think I will try this again without swapping the measurements..
