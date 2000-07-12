Extra Extra Rich Brownies

There is something otherwordly about this recipe...I'm not sure if this is a divine recipe, or hellspawn, there is one thing I'm sure of, though...these brownies are the way to nirvana. Made them twice, first time took them out a bit early and they ended up being "spoonies", only edible from the pan using a spoon, no problem with that. Second time, I made them perfect and shared some pieces with some friends. We all ended up licking our spoons moaning in pleasure, but also grunting in disgust...I do not know. I think this might just be the beginning of a new religion. Something more technical in nature: I never use sweetened cocoa, so I substituted the same quantity with 1 part sugar/2 parts cocoa instead...also added some cinnamon, vanilla and bourbon, and I can assure you, this is the way to go if you're ok with alcohol.