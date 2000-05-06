Butter Potatoes

36 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 20
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Buttery potatoes cooked in foil over a campfire.

cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel and dice potatoes, arrange in a pan or on a sheet of tin foil. Season with salt and pepper. Place butter on top.

  • Put potatoes on grill or in the oven at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Mix around so they get all buttery and don't burn. Cook until potatoes are soft.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 81.3mg; sodium 222.5mg. Full Nutrition
