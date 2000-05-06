Butter Potatoes
Buttery potatoes cooked in foil over a campfire.
Buttery potatoes cooked in foil over a campfire.
You can do this on a grill, on a campfire, or in the oven (375 degrees). Layer slices of potatoes w/ butter in a cast iron skillet. Bake in oven for 45 min, or grill for 35 min. Do not need to cover. The bottom and side layers will get carmelized and crusty, wonderful. My friend puts her favorite cheese of the day on top last 5 min. It melts down into potatoes and gives them a kick for cheese lovers. I like cheese, but I love butter and potatoes all alone much more. bon appetit, ciao for now!Read More
These taste fine, but I felt so guilty after eating them because of the amount of butter used. Honestly though, I didn't find they were all that different from similar recipes that used olive oil that I know have to be a whole lot less fattening. I won't make them again for that reason alone. I baked mine in the oven and added some Key West spice blend. Again, the taste wasn't the issue, it was the grease coated feeling they left in my mouth.Read More
You can do this on a grill, on a campfire, or in the oven (375 degrees). Layer slices of potatoes w/ butter in a cast iron skillet. Bake in oven for 45 min, or grill for 35 min. Do not need to cover. The bottom and side layers will get carmelized and crusty, wonderful. My friend puts her favorite cheese of the day on top last 5 min. It melts down into potatoes and gives them a kick for cheese lovers. I like cheese, but I love butter and potatoes all alone much more. bon appetit, ciao for now!
I have made these a few times and I do use the E.V.O.O. instead of all that butter. I can't imagine that much butter (and I love butter). I also add some fresh spices...whatever I have on hand that day. This is really good...but you do have to tinker with it to make it great. Thanks.
These taste fine, but I felt so guilty after eating them because of the amount of butter used. Honestly though, I didn't find they were all that different from similar recipes that used olive oil that I know have to be a whole lot less fattening. I won't make them again for that reason alone. I baked mine in the oven and added some Key West spice blend. Again, the taste wasn't the issue, it was the grease coated feeling they left in my mouth.
This can be done in the mocrowave too. Cut the potatoes in bite sized pieces, (I like to leave the skins on)lay them on a microwave safe plate and cover with moistened paper towels. Nuke on high for about 2 minutes or until the spuds are soft. Add butter and salt and pepper to taste.
This is a great recipe....we make these for every camping trip. However, I do not use so much butter. We slice the potatoes and arrange in layers in a throw-away-aluminum pan. On each layer we put small pieces of butter, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. If we have real onion, I will use that instead of the powder. We cover with foil and place on our grill. We bring a small propane grill when we camp. We cook for about 30-45 minutes. They are always a big hit.
This is a better alternative to frozen processed potatoes. I prefer to omit all that butter in favor of olive oil which is healthier and handles the heat better. Toss the cubed potatoes (I leave the skins)in a light coating of corn starch to improve crisping, add just enough olive oil to keep potatoes from sticking to your pan, and season with paprika, pepper, and salt or garlic salt. Turn potatoes about every 8-10 minutes during 20-25 minutes in the oven.
Try spicing these up a bit by adding some Concord Foods Potato Topping while they are cooking.
These potatoes are easy to make and they tasted great. My family loved them.
I thought this recipe was not bad. Very good and simple. Not many ingredients needed. I rated it three stars though because of the butter content. I will make it again but in moderation and maybe find a way to use less butter but keep it tasty at the same time. Thank you for this recipe. I did enjoy it.
I have been doing this for years. However, that seems like a lot of butter, and I love butter. I probably use about half of that amount. I also add garlic salt (instead of regular salt) and parsley. Most of the time I cook this on the grill in a foil packet, but have done it in the oven. Make sure to turn occasionally or they may stick.
I used one can of potatoes and 1/4 cup of butter and baked in the oven. I thought these were great for a quick sidedish. My husband had two helpings and he never goes back for seconds.
this recipe is easy for 14 years and older so my daughter makes it for an after school snack when im not home!
We made these on the grill while camping...very greasy with only an average taste and I even added some minced garlic and a good couple of shakes of all-season salt. I guess I can't expect gourmet while in the woods but I can't say that I'd make these again (at least for sure not while we're at home!). Maybe take the former reviewers advice and use olive oil? Thanks anyways - the camping was still fun!!!
I've made this before, but added sliced cabbage and onions, it's the best yet!!
this is my go to recipe whenever we camp. It goes with everything. like other reviewers, I don't use quite as much butter, 1 stick instead of 2 usually.
Too easy to make as a side dish when doing chicken in the oven. Also really easy to change to your family's preference. I usually add garlic and Parmesan cheese.
We made these on the grill while camping...very greasy with only an average taste and I even added some minced garlic and a good couple of shakes of all-season salt. I guess I can't expect gourmet while in the woods but I can't say that I'd make these again (at least for sure not while we're at home!). Maybe take the former reviewers advice and use olive oil? Thanks anyways - the camping was still fun!!!
I make these all the time when we go camping, adding chopped onions and garlic as well as red and green peppers, and wrap in several layers of foil. I, too, use EVOO instead of butter, and they still get carmelized and crispy over the campfire. Yum!
Don't be fooled by those reviewers who say you can use EVOO in place of all or part of the butter. If you do, you will not have butter potatoes but something very inferior. Use butter exactly as called for in the recipe and you will have something wonderful, and you will live just as long as the EVOO advocate, but with much more pleasure. These potatoes turned out perfect, and everyone raved about them.
mooma used to make it the same exact way......love em as a side
It was very easy and good to the last potato
the greatest
Made this while camping out for the weekend....first off-I LOVE ME SOME BUTTER!!!!! This was amazing just because theres so much butter, but it was missing something. If I had some spices with me I would have tried but salt and pepper did well for this dish. Make sure you use heavy duty foil if your putting this in a camp fire, almost caused a grease fire because I accidentally tore the foil.
Easy to make and pretty tasty. I used only half the amount of butter called for and it still pooled at the bottom. Next time I will cut back on the butter even more.
We enjoyed these potatoes, but next time I will cut back on the butter some.
The whole family enjoyed this one. I added onion and garlic and used 1/4 the butter and some olive oil. I will make this one again.
This was pretty good, my mother in-law tried it on the grill, and my husband and I gave it a shot, it was good. I didnt use all that butter, I sliced and wrapped each potatoe individually like a baked potato and only added on about half a tablespoon of butter per potatoe. Thanks for the recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections