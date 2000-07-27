Egg-free Brownies

Don't know what I did wrong, but these turned out awful. I followed the recipe to the letter. It doesn't specify how thick the flour mixture should be or how long either mix needs to cool. Perhaps they could have contributed in the, um, result. The batter tasted really good so I was excited when I put the pan in the oven. After about 15 minutes my kitchen started to smell like brownies. The timer went off at 20 mins and they, more like it, was a bubbly, molten liquid with a tiny amount of "crust" on the top. I waited another five and it thickened slightly to a consistency closer to pudding. After baking it for almost another 20 minutes, the last 10 on 450, I noticed the oven smoking and pulled it out. As it cools now on top of my oven the butter is separating from the chocolate pudding-ish blob, in puddles on the top of the "brownies". I am not the most experienced baker, but I know my way around the kitchen. I have to assume it was user error from all the other reviews.