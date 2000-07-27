Egg-free Brownies
These yummy brownies can be made vegan, just use margarine in place of butter.
These yummy brownies can be made vegan, just use margarine in place of butter.
For those of us who are unable to use eggs in our baking, this is a winner! I have tried many times to make a brownie using different egg replacers and have never suceeded. Usually, it ends up a googey mess or just like a cake. This is great. I made 2 batches, the first exactly to recipe - came out a little cakey, but great taste. The second lot, I followed other reviewers suggestions and add enough milk to be able to "pour" the batter into the pan and also added about 1/2 cup of choc chips. This was fantastic!!!! (Not exactly like brownie made with eggs but very very close). Thank you for this recipe.Read More
This recipe was very good but I felt that some changes could be made to improve the taste and texture. I substituted 4 squares unsweetened chocolate, melted with the margarine, for the cocoa, and cut the flour down to 1 1/2 cups. I added the 1 cup chocolate chips and to produce a more fudgy product, I also cut the baking powder down to 1 tsp. The result is amazing and hard to believe that they are egg free. I have tried for years to develop a suitable brownie recipe for my son who is allergic to eggs. This recipe, with the changes I suggest, is far superior to any I have tried previously. They definitely pass the brownie test!Read More
This recipe was very good but I felt that some changes could be made to improve the taste and texture. I substituted 4 squares unsweetened chocolate, melted with the margarine, for the cocoa, and cut the flour down to 1 1/2 cups. I added the 1 cup chocolate chips and to produce a more fudgy product, I also cut the baking powder down to 1 tsp. The result is amazing and hard to believe that they are egg free. I have tried for years to develop a suitable brownie recipe for my son who is allergic to eggs. This recipe, with the changes I suggest, is far superior to any I have tried previously. They definitely pass the brownie test!
My kids have milk/egg allergies so I was looking for a good brownie recipe. This is NOT it. The texture and taste are terrible. It's definitely more crumbly-cakey than chewy and fudgy. It has an acidic aftertaste as well, and it requires several steps--Not worth it! Perhaps some serious tweaking would fix some of the issues, but as it stands, it's a waste of flour and sugar. We did really enjoy Vegan Brownies by SandyWifey31S. Try that instead.
For those of us who are unable to use eggs in our baking, this is a winner! I have tried many times to make a brownie using different egg replacers and have never suceeded. Usually, it ends up a googey mess or just like a cake. This is great. I made 2 batches, the first exactly to recipe - came out a little cakey, but great taste. The second lot, I followed other reviewers suggestions and add enough milk to be able to "pour" the batter into the pan and also added about 1/2 cup of choc chips. This was fantastic!!!! (Not exactly like brownie made with eggs but very very close). Thank you for this recipe.
Much to my surprise, these brownies were amazing! My son has a peanut and egg allergy, so we don't buy any baked goods. I was pleased to find a recipe that elimated eggs, and even more pleased that the children loved it. I made these brownies using mini muffin tins. I also topped them with chocolate chips prior to baking.
Hey I'm VERY *glad* there was an egg-free brownie recipe!!!! I searched ALL OVER the brownie recipes till I found this one, because I wanted to make brownies, but I had NO EGGS!!! And I can't drive and I couldn't walk to the store at 11:30pm so I was stuck with no eggs. Luckily this recipe came to my rescue!!!hehe It wasn't that hard to make, it just took a little while because you have to cook a couple things on the stove before mixing all the ingredients together. I also added extra cocoa and a little milk, but if you're vegan and you need it thinned out a little you could always use soy milk, I'm sure it'd work just as well. Anyways they were DELCIIOUS!!! They tasted like REALLY GOOD BOXED BROWNIES!!! I *always* make boxed brownies, but I might just make these from now on!!! My brothers sure loved them they've been gobbling them up like hungry monsters!!!hehehehe :P Well MAKE SURE to follow the directions and *enjoy*!!! God Bless ~Amy
These baked up into surprisingly moist cake-like brownies. I upped the cocoa powder to a whole cup but they still weren't fudgy enough; next time I'll add some brewed espresso and maybe chocolate chips or something to make the chocolate flavor more intense.
*** AWESOME *** The best egg-free brownies ever. Next time I'll try them with 1/2 cup of chocolate chips.
My 6 year old daughter has an egg allergy and desperately wanted me to make brownies she could eat for her half birthday celebration at school. While experimenting I made a brownie mix with egg-replacer. They were awful. I made the vegan brownies in allrecipies. They tasted great but were too crumbly for her to take to school. I then made this recipe as written. Compared to the vegan brownies, they were rather tasteless but they had a good texture. So, i decided to try again but partially follow the advice of another reviewer. I replaced the cocoa powder with 4 squares of unsweetened chocolate and sprinkled in a few mini semi-sweet chocoate chips. I also sprinkled a few of the mini semi-sweet chocolate chips on top before baking. They turned out wonderful and you would never know they don't contain eggs. My daughter's classmates loved them and so did my family. Now, I can make brownies that the whole family can eat. (I don't put nuts in because both of my children have nut allergies as well.)
Great Brownies! My daughter is allergic to eggs, and thanks to you she was able to enjoy brownies that actually taste like brownies. Crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside! Perfect!
This recipe is the absolute BEST. My grandson has egg and peanut allergies and this is the best recipe I have tried. They raise beautifully and are so moist and rich! We are going to use them for his "birthday cake"!! Thank you!!!! I have tried Many and always disappointed until now!
My daughter has milk, egg, and peanut allergies. I have been looking for a decent brownie recipe for about a year and have tried many that weren't "up to par". I did this one - eliminated the nuts and used a safe margarine. I also added safe chocolate chips for her. She (3 yrs old) loved them. My husband loved them - said you probably couldn't tell the difference between these and regular brownies! And most of all - I LOVED THEM! They are chocolatey, moist, fudgy and not too cake like. YUM!!! Thank you for posting this one! It's a keeper!
I followed this recipe EXACTLY and unfortunately these brownies turned out to be AWFUL. The batter came out very thick making it hard to spread in the pan and did not smooth out while baking, leaving uneven ridges all over the surface. The final texture was cakey which would be ok for some people, but it was the taste that leaves this recipe deserving only one star. These "brownies" are very bland and with only 2/3 of a cup of cocoa there is hardly more than a hint of chocolate beyond the overwhelming flour taste. I even tried sprinkling powdered sugar on top for more sweetness but neither my husband nor myself took more than a few bites. I would not try this recipe again, and certainly not even consider sharing it with friends.
i made these last night and they were not as good as i hoped they'd be. i didnt have eggs on hand so i wanted to try a recipe that called for no eggs and i will not be making this again. i will most def go to tge store to get eggs the next time i wanna make beowines. my husband liked them though but me and my sister in-law did not! they tasted to much like flour and to sweet! did not like not fudge enough.
This recipe was actually surprisingly good! I made a few changes and they tasted just as good, if not better, than the ones I usually make with eggs. Instead of using white sugar I used brown sugar. I also melted in 2 squares of unsweetened bakers chocolate with the butter before I stirred n the cocoa powder. I also added in 1/4 cup skim milk at the end because I found the mixture was too thick. The brownies turned out moist and chewy and really yummy! Thanks for the recipe!
Best egg-free brownie I've tried. My son is allergic to eggs, so we've tried several. This brownie tastes best the next day.
Thank you for a great recipe. I made this today for my egg-allergic daughter. I made half a recipe, adding a little milk to the batter. The batter is very sticky. The result is yummy, not very gooey like most brownies but not too cake-like either. I may want to tweak the recipe next time but I always make it as close to the original recipe the first time around to give the original a chance. This one is really good. Thanks!
My sister and I found this recipe today hoping for a good egg-free brownie recipe because we didn't have any in the house. However, the batter was thick & goopy, and extremely difficult to spread into the pan (and get off the electric mixer). When it was finished baking, the top had deep ridge & was so uneven from the overly-cakey texture. When we tried them, (hoping for the best) they were bland & did not taste like brownies at all. I would never make this again. Even after putting chocoloate frosting on top in an attempt to save the recipe, the brownie was still almost revolting. My brother, who loves brownies, did not take more than one bite. Waste of ingredients, if you ask us. We'll be sticking with the brownies that are made with eggs.
I Tried them and they rosse than sank immediatlly after we took it out. Next time remember to get eggs haha
Great recipe! I used 1/3 cup dark cocoa and 1/3 cup dark chocolate chips rather than 2/3 cups of cocoa. It was moist, chewy and delicious.
So I was looking for egg free brownies, and was intrigued by recently reading about pumpkin addition to brownies to make it more moist -- So using this recipie, I substituted the water for (thick)boiled pumkin mush and cut the sugar to 1cup. I melted about 200g of cooking chocolate into the butter insted of cocoa powder. I used wholemeal flour instead of white flour. It still came out extreemly fluffy! Next Time I'd probably reduce the sugar to none, and add more pumpkin and see how it went. But this was fantastic. :D I'd have put nuts in also if I had any on hand.
I did not care for this recipe. I could taste and feel the texture of the jellylike flour concoction, the batter needs MORE SUGAR! It was really dry and not a good taste or texture and not sweet enough.
not what i was looking for. maybe w/ a few alterations it would have been better. not chocolately enough and way too cakey
I thought they were very good ! And everyone who tryed them thought that too . I wasn't sure how they were going to come out because i had no butter, so I had to use margarine, but they came out just fine !
These are very good. They can be moist and good, you have to take them out while still a little glossy, and no the toothpick should not come out perfectly clean. If you wait till the whole top hardens and the toothpick comes out clean, they will be crumbly.
For the past seven years I have been tried literally dozens and dozens of brownie recipes trying to get the right combination of brownie consistency and fudginess and these were perfect! Two of my sons have lots of food allergies and I have not been able to successfully make brownies that I thought were as good as the original egg type. These were great and a great find!! I did make a few changes based on Jean R.'s suggestions. I reduced baking soda to 1 tsp, flour to 1.5 cups and added 1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips. Other than those changes - everything was the same. I am so happy to have found this recipe!
My star rating isn't meant as an insult. I honestly didn't use the recipe straight up. I used a combo of this and my own because there were so many 1-star ratings for this one. I've been refining my dairy-free brownie skills for the past 8 months and ran out of eggs tonight. My husband and 3-yr-old approved, and they do NOT settle for wanna-be brownies.
Great brownies even without the egg! My daughter is allergic to egg so finding a brownie recipe that she can eat was a gem to find! Very chocolate-y without the weird taste of most egg free foods. Great recipe!
Don't know what I did wrong, but these turned out awful. I followed the recipe to the letter. It doesn't specify how thick the flour mixture should be or how long either mix needs to cool. Perhaps they could have contributed in the, um, result. The batter tasted really good so I was excited when I put the pan in the oven. After about 15 minutes my kitchen started to smell like brownies. The timer went off at 20 mins and they, more like it, was a bubbly, molten liquid with a tiny amount of "crust" on the top. I waited another five and it thickened slightly to a consistency closer to pudding. After baking it for almost another 20 minutes, the last 10 on 450, I noticed the oven smoking and pulled it out. As it cools now on top of my oven the butter is separating from the chocolate pudding-ish blob, in puddles on the top of the "brownies". I am not the most experienced baker, but I know my way around the kitchen. I have to assume it was user error from all the other reviews.
Great egg-free brownies...toppped with homemade chocolate frosting.
I wanted to make something sweet,but I ran out of eggs. These were so good! I added a little extra cocoa and I cut up some sugar free hershey's chocolate bars,just because I love chocolate so much! I'm deffinately going to make these again..
I made this recipe using the changes suggested by Jean R. and these brownies were fantastic!!! (Thanks Jean) I am so excited to find an egg-free brownie recipe for my daughter who is allergic to eggs and is a chocolate lover. Thanks for sharing this great recipe and for all the suggestions in the reviews! I am giving this 4 stars because I did try just a tiny bite of these from the original recipe and they were more cakey and less rich than I prefer my brownies to be. The changes make them perfect.
These were the worst brownies I have ever tasted! After the first batch I tried making it following some of the other suggestions, but they were just plain bad. They had no taste.
it taked like chocolate playdoh.
Maybe for egg free, but did not care for it.
I did not like these at all. The texture was terrible, and the taste was unfortunately just as bad. I was really disappointed.
Thank you sooo much, Bridget Brooke, for this recipe! I have searched for an egg-free brownie recipe since I met my fincé who is allergic to both eggs and nuts. I started out trying this one extremely sceptical thinking no way this can taste like brownies... When I noticed the dough looked and tasted just like regular brownie dough, I about started to cry of happiness! My financé has never in his life tasted brownies and this completely knocked his socks off!! WE LOVE IT! It tastes just like regular brownies! I come from Norway so i just switched everything into the metric system and followed the recipe and added raisins in stead of nuts.I will make this over, and over and over again ;)
I went step for step on this recipe, and I found them hard on the top, and dry on the inside. The only different was I added 3-4 tablespoons of whole milk for fear of them being too dry. They weren't the worst brownies I've ever had, but not the greatest. Frosting them helped a bit, but not much. I'll definitely from now on stick with recipes that include eggs.
These brownies are the best!! You would NEVER know they are egg-free - they are as good as (or better than) any other brownie recipe I have ever made. The perfect balance of chewy texture and crispy edges/top. I did follow some other reviewers' suggestions and substitute 4 squares of unsweetened chocolate (melted along with the butter) for the cocoa powder, and I add some milk chocolate chips to the batter and to the top once I've put the batter in the pan. I've made these several times for my 6 year-old son's class (he's allergic to eggs & nuts), and they are always a hit. Thank you!!
This recipe is absolutely delicious!! I tried it because i don't have any eggs, and craved for delicious cake in my late Sunday.. tried this one and.. turns out really nice!!lovely!!!
This did not work out at all. We had to make cookies because the batter was way to thick. THis is missing an important ingrediant. Sorry but I would not want someone elsemaking the same mistake as me.
These are the best egg-free brownies I have tried. Will be making these brownies for many occasions. Thanks - fjobalia
i am so thankful i found this recipe on here. i am out of eggs, long day, didn't want to run to the store. i will state i did not do the recipe to its exact specifications, because i had my chocolate and butter melted and ready for my usual recipe when i discovered...no eggs in the house. i added three big tablespoons applesauce because, with all the flour i was wondering how moist they'd be. mine turned out moist, still a bit on the cakey side, which i'm more a chewy brownie fan, but the recipe i think is a great basic recipe that comes in handy. it can easily be added to, and i will use it again.
Fantastic!!!! My egg / nut allergic daughter loves them and the rest of the family can't tell the difference!!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU
I make these all the time, and the rock. My variations are that instead of water, I use soymilk, and use vegan Earth Balance margarine-esque stuff. I also add nearly a full bag of tropical source chocolate chips. This makes these great, rich, fudgy, just perfect, and no one EVER guess that they're vegan!
I was a little nervous at first trying this recipe because the first few directions reminded me of paper mache glue recipes, but these were amazing!! My daughters eczema acts up when she eats eggs I am always trying to find tasty treats for her, and this was a great find. Thank you for sharing it!! I did add some chocolate chips to the brownie but kept everything else the same and they came out excellent. You don't miss the eggs a bit with this recipe.
I substituted the 1/2 cup margerine for 3/4 cup applesauce plus a couple of squirts of Hershey's fat free dark chocolate syrup - cut the fat out of the mix and brings calories down to about 141 each. This is also great heated in the microwave w/Hershey's fat free chocolate syrup drizzled over - tastes just like a chocolate overload dessert at a fancy restaurant!
Just made these, and they're not very chocolaty. I even added some chopped chocolate, and that helped a little but these don't compare to regular brownies, in my opinion. They lack the moist texture and richness, perhaps using veggie oil would work better than butter? If I try them again I'd add a LOT more cocoa, a bit more sugar too.
This recipe is wonderful as is. I made it in a glass 9x13 dish and it came out perfect. We especially liked the nice, thin, crispy top it had when finished.
These were fabulous! I made a few changes as listed above, but I also added about two -to-three tablespoons of applesauce to keep it moist. finally, brownies my hubby and I can both eat!!
These were great-but I substituted evaporated cannned milk for the water as well as added 1 tsp of rum flavoring to make it interesting.A very Good eggless brownie!
My granddaughter is allergic to eggs and I have been trying many recipes for an egg free brownie. This one comes very close to tasting like regular brownies. These are very good and they will be a staple in our house. Thank you for this recipe. I had just about given up on brownies made without eggs.
Excellent recipe for egg free. I originally searched for an egg free recipe because I was out of eggs, but I also have 2 vegans at work so this recipe was a double joy. As others suggested I cut the Baking Powder to 1 tsp. Using melted bakers chocolate gives a more fudgy result, use cocoa powder for a more solid dessert. Adding the chips makes for a nice chocolatey burst, but the brownie stands well on its own. I also make a topping of 1c peanut butter, 1tbl butter, 2tbl corn or maple syrup. Heat in a double boiler and mix until smooth and well heated. 1-2c powdered sugar (I use 1c, my mom uses 2) and after its well blended pour over the cooled or slightly warm brownie. Mmmmmmmmmmmmmm
Would have given these 5 stars but I did use different ingredients. Made these for my daughter who is egg, dairy, gluten, corn and soy intolerent. SHE LOVED THEM! Used gluten free flour but had to use the maragine because I didn't have anything else. I also followed the advice of others and cut the flour to 1 1/2 cups and added a few choc. chips. Will make again and again. It was so worth seeing her enjoy something she hasn't been able to eat in several years. Thank You
pretty okay for no eggs. probably a real treat if you are allergic and are dying for some brownies. here's what i did, though. i had a can of godiva chocolate truffle hot cocoa and i cooked a tbsp of it with the flour /water mixture. then i used half serious cocoa (valrhona) with half the godiva cocoa in the cocoa/butter mixture. i baked the brownies in a 9x9 pan for thicker, fudgier brownies for about 45-50 minutes. the godiva stuff made it sweeter and more chocolaty.
Thank you THANK YOU! Egg-free allergies are hard for a 5 year old and this recipe is just what I needed to give him an extra-special treat! I added 1 c. of chocolate chips...yummy! So moist!
I'll be honest--I was making these brownies when I was pregnant, and because I shouldn't have eaten raw eggs while pregnant, I wanted a brownie mix that I could lick off the spoon. Sounds silly... Thats originally what drew me to this recipe, but I was really surprised when I baked them. Very simple, great flavor. Might make again even though my baby is nearly two!
the taste was great. I baked it for 35 mins but the brownies still tasted like it was not well baked. I followed everything exactly. My dad was waiting excitedly to try it, but when he did, he did not take more than 1 piece.
'Really lovely. They taste just like proper brownies except better! Really moist and chocolatey!' This was what my 8yr old said, even though I also made them with gluten-free flour, and substituted some of the sugar with natural xylitol sweetener and fructose. The only variations were as reviewers had recommended - melt some chocolate with the butter, and I added some soya milk to make the batter 'pourable'. Fabulous!
This was an ok recipe. The batter was very runny at first, but then it seemed to cook very well. I found it was much easier to stir by hand. I would recommend this to people who are allergic to eggs, but people who aren't you might want to use a recipe that has eggs, that recipe might be a bit more enjoyable. Oh, don't get me wrong the recipe was not bad just not the best.
even better with chocolate chips
These brownies were awesome!...never had egg free brownies b4...they were cake like which was nice...they were also moist and did not disappoint.......thanks for this recipe........I used " I can't believe its not butter" instead of butter....still yummmmy!!
I loved this! I mistakenly used 1 2/3 cups of cocoa instead of 2/3 cups...so I put in a bit more margarine, a touch of milk, a bit of extra sugar and flour. It took longer to took - prob. about an hour but I didn't mind. Oh, I also threw in some milk-chocolate chips and some pecans. YUMMMYYYYYY AMAZING!! They're very chocolaty and chewy and I rock for making these! Try making this my way :)
This is a wonderful egg-free recipe!! Thank you so much!! They take a bit of time to prepare, but it's well worth the effort!! Moist and wonderful. I added the walnuts and some chocolate chips to the batter.....yummmmmmmy! My boyfriend who is allergic to eggs and doesn't really like chocolate loved these. More than half the pan was gone in 2 days. Will definately make them again and again. Thank you!!
Amazing Recipe!, make sure you follow directions exactly, it may look like you are using too much flour etc.. but TRUST THE RECIPE!, I doubled it and used it to make some special brownies and they were freaking awesome, just the right amount of chewy and cakey A+!
These are great! A wonderful and easy way to make brownies minus the egg!
I am glad I waited a day to review this. I had no eggs and wanted to cook (ice storm has us stuck in house). After I made them I thought they were dry and was a bit disappointed. BUT day 2 they were really good. It is a different texture not so much fudgie but cakey. Day 2 they still looked cakey but tasted fudgie and moist. Key is not to overbake as is the case in all brownie recipes. The recommended 20 minutes is right on. You can kick it up a knotch by putting some frosting on it. Great option for the folks with egg allergies!
We made this receipe for my daughter who is allergic to eggs and milk. She thought they were "OK", fut my husband ate the whole pan of brownies by himself on the first day.
I had no eggs in the house and my daughter wanted to make something with me...that's how I ran across this recipe. It turned out great...loved by all!
I made these exactly as the recipe said and they turned out great. They really puff up big. It took them a long time to cook and a long time to cool, and they stayed really chewy and moist in the middle. Since they had no eggs, though, I wasn't too concerned. I used soy margarine to make them vegan and used almonds instead of walnuts. Then I cut them in half horizontally and made ice cream sandwiches with soy vanilla ice cream. A great treat for people with any dietary persuasion!
Perfect! I was looking for a good egg-free brownie recipe for my nephew who has egg alergies. These worked perfectly! I followed the advice of other reviewers and added chocolate chips. I also avoided adding nuts. It took a little longer than the recipe said to cook, but it turned out perfectly! I will definitely make these again.
I found this same recipe on a vegan site and made due to my having no eggs on hand. I was very skeptical but went ahead. They baked up nicely in the oven, the raw dough was delicious. I even added semisweet chips and some espresso powder. I liked the fudgy texture but thought the flavor could have been richer. Easy recipe and many have said the flavors deepen by the next day, will have to see. And will certainly try these again.
The taste is ok, but these are not even close to be called brownies! It's a soft cake, with a bland taste that can be improved with some jelly or filling. I didn't use all the butter that the recipe called for and I put only half of the sugar, so maybe it didn't turn out well because of my changes, but I can't imagine it tasting way better that this if I had followed the recipe in every detail. Ok for one evening, but will not do again, sorry.
We had no eggs so we couldn't make normal brownies. We tried this recipe and it was horrible. Next time I am not going to be lazy and go get eggs.(and I even added chocolate frosting!)
This was delicious - slightly tricky to make as there's a lot of shifting stuff from bowl to bowl, but absolutely great result. I skipped the vanilla and it still tasted great - gooey on the bottom, crunchy on top. Well recommended!
These brownies were a little cakier than I like on the first day, but "settled" on the second day to make moist, rich brownies. Everyone at work loved them and couldn't believe they were vegan (I used soy margarine instead of butter).
I added sweetened cranberries and pecans instead of walnuts and they turned out great! Easy recipe and very tasty, this will be my basic brownie from now on. Thanks!
I also have a child with allergies to nuts and eggs, and I was THRILLED to find a brownie recipe for him. Although I didn't follow the recipe from scratch (I followed others suggestions and added more cocoa, sugar and a bit of milk, since the batter is really thick), the recipe came out great! This is one of the better recipes for a dessert without eggs! Thank you! Thank you!!! Now my child doesn't have to feel excluded when it comes to dessert time.
I used the ingredients EXACTLY as written, and it is quite simply the best egg free brownie recipe I've tried. (among dozens) They were moist, easy to cut and didn't fall apart. In fact, I used them to make ice cream sandwiches using one a mold with a press. I had tried the sandwiches with the regular chocolate chip cookie bar recipe (which has no egg), but they were too hard to bite right out of the freezer. The brownie was PERFECT. I spread the dough out in a bigger pan so they would be thinner, and used a little less cooking time. The brownies held toghether nicely as I cut them into shapes, and pressed together with ice cream in the middle. They froze nice, and weren't too hard to bite. Next time, I think I'll add a few mini-chocolate chips and dust with powdered sugar like the picture. Anyway you look at it, this recipe jumps to the front as my number one brownie recipe. In fact, it is so hard to find a good egg-free cake, I might double layer with icing and call it cake!
Wonderful! Worth the extra steps. Make sure you measure the flour accurately or they end up too dense. Like another reviewer said they are even better the next day, if they last. No need for chocolate chips either, they are gooey and fudgey enough without them.
Came out perfectly scrumtious...and get this, i didn't have to use butter! (Less Fattening)
It tasted wonderful! Only when I put the batter in the pan it was really thick
Delicious! Don't let the unusual recipe deter you. I used butter, and they came out similar to the previous reviewer's: cakey on the first day, but slightly fudgier after that.
WOW thank you for really good recipe! I have a niece who cannot have eggs, so I made the recipe for her. I took the advice of previous reviewers, lessened the baking soda, added chocolate chips and chocolate syrup. It took about 35 minutes to bake resulting in yummy, thick, delish brownies! A KEEPER! I took half the pan to church this morning and the brownies disappeared! I will post more when these go to the family get together and the niece gets to try them. In the meantime, I have to get out the sweatpants and make sure the rest of the pan is great!!
Very good, different texture but not that different. A good substitute, the kids loved them! This will be made for many more years.
Moist and cake-like, but not too cakey. Bakes up nice and full, unlike some brownies that call for more butter and tend to be thinner, but perhaps fudgier. Regardless, this recipe is a keeper! I made 1/2 recipe and they came out great. I used walnuts and even left out 50g of sugar. Find it hard to believe that people thought they were not sweet enough (yikes). I also thought the chocolate amount was fine (used a good quality Dutch-process cocoa).
Delicious brownies. I used soy margarine and added some vegan chocolate chips, and they were great.
These brownies are great!!! We used nuts and chocolate chips in the recipe and they worked out great. They were especially good and they were definitely worth the couple extra minutes that they take to make.
OH MY!!! Was very nervous about making a brownie without eggs, but I really cannot stand the smell and taste of baked goods as much anymore since these two senses have become more sensitive as I have gotten older, and I stumbled upon this recipe and decided why not?! SOOOO glad I did, they are terrific, not sure what they are like made true to the recipe, I took the advice of a few reviewers and decreased the baking powder to 1 tsp and added an extra TBS of cocoa powder and some whole milk to the recipe to soften up the batter just before pouring to my pan. Added 1/2 C. of chocolate chips, too and voila! Soft and chocolately brownie goodness!!! Thank you for this great recipe.
LOVE this recipe. I did add some milk to make it easier to stir. I also added some chocolate chips and mint leaves for fun. They taste amazing!!!
I was pleasantly surprised by these brownies. I had read some of the reviews and they seemed kind of "on the fence" about them. I found them to be really good. I followed the recipe exactly as it is written. I splurged and put a homemade peanut butter frosting on top (recipe also found on site). Just delicious and hard to resist!
Best vegan brownie recipe I've found. My wife LOVED them. Came in close to the estimated time, I'll probably make it next time.
Great recipe for those who need to bake without eggs. Not the exact same as the traditional brownie... but runs a very close race. Plus in my case, my kids don't know the difference since they can't have the "real" ones. Even grandpa - the brownie authority - loves em. Thanks very much!
i was very surprised at how good these brownies came out. it was, like others said, a little more work, but it was worth it. i loved them.
This excellent recipe's instructions must be followed to the "T". After trying it both ways, I join with other reviewers in highly recommending the addition of plenty of chocolate chips. I also recommend not trying to mix this without some sort of electric mixer.
This was a pleasant surprise! Looks like a lot of steps but it's well worth the effort. We used the advice for less baking powder (only 1.5 tsps) and a little more flour up to a cup. Nice to know we can have a brownie if we're out of eggs from now on!
This was a little bit of a confusing recipe. The batter is so dense, I had to keep baking them in intervals of 3-5 minutes and when it was about 30-35 minutes total baking time I simply took them out of the oven to rest. Straight out of the pan these were too sweet, gross even. Hut the next day the sweetness had abided and they are tasty. A little gummy on the inside. I added chocolate chips and walnuts to the top of my brownies so they weren't 100% vegan.
Thank you for bringing a smile to my egg-allergic daughter. After countless tries these brownies were a huge hit!
These are excellent brownies! If you follow the recipe exactly, then you get first rate, honest to goodness brownies without a hint of eggs! These were a huge hit and I will definitely make these again and again!
Simple fun for the kids, when they want to help, so tasty..hubby says there better then the box! and yes i agree so good gooey,.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections